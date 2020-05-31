Police

Police and Rioters Get Violent at Protests in Cities Nationwide

Mayors are imposing curfews and governors are deploying the National Guard in response to anti-police-abuse protests.

Yet another wave of protests has rocked America's cities tonight in response to the Monday death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. Mayors have imposed curfews, and the National Guard has been called out in at least 11 states, according to The Washington Post.

In Minneapolis, scenes of the same kind of police violence that sparked nationwide protests appeared to be on display. MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi says he was hit in the leg with a rubber bullet after police and National Guard fired non-lethal rounds on a crowd of protestors.

In another shocking video from the city, police fired paint canisters at several people filming them from their own front porch.

 

In Washington D.C., a building was set on fire just a few blocks from the White House, in the same area that police and protestors had clashed earlier in the evening. An SUV was set ablaze as well, and police reportedly have kettled protestors, refusing to let anyone leave the area.

In Chicago, protestors and police clashed throughout the day, and several police vehicles were vandalized.

Los Angeles saw peaceful protests from early in the day morph into evening looting of shops and businesses. The Los Angeles Times reports that the National Guard has been called out and will be deployed on city streets in the next few hours. At least 500 people have been arrested in that city, where a curfew is in place.

In Louisville, Kentucky—where a botched drug raid resulted in police shooting health care worker Breonna Taylor earlier in the month—one police officer fired pepper balls at a reporter and camera crew from the local NBC affiliate.

Al Jazeera reports Louisville's Hall of Justice was set on fire as well.

News media are reporting mass looting and property destruction in Philadelphia's Center City area. At least 13 police officers have been injured and dozens have been arrested.

It likely the violence will continue throughout the night. We won't get a full sense of the amount of destruction, and numbers of injured and arrested people until the morning.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. turk1973
    May.31.2020 at 1:36 am

    All a result of libertarian guided neoliberal policy. Thanks market worshippers.

  2. Case of the Mondays
    May.31.2020 at 1:41 am

    Bring it on. Better than the anarchy from the Koch head libertarian left wing.

    Socialist assholes think they can win by burning a few buildings. They don’t know their history. But we know where they live.

    I am done here. Time to get out and crack some left wing heads.

    1. American Socialist
      May.31.2020 at 2:44 am

      Hey look… a jack-booted thug. You go, jack-booted thug.

  3. JeremyR
    May.31.2020 at 1:43 am

    I have to wonder how much of this is driven by bored kids that have gone crazy from being inside for 2+ months?

  4. A Thinking Mind
    May.31.2020 at 1:44 am

    This is how we’ll see any inroads at increasing freedom destroyed. By senseless violence that serves no purpose other than to demonstrate that people are angry.

    When there’s ongoing violence like this, the government doesn’t look for answers how for to prevent the issues that created this response. All they’re looking for is “How do we get the rioting to stop so people can go back to living their lives?” Which generally means they issue broad platitudes to appeal to people while simply increasing the boot of authority.

    In order to achieve substantive change, something that may be effective, you need to maintain the momentum of your reform movement while reaching as wide a base as possible. Rioting and looting narrows the base and it quickly burns out the passions for reform. So in the end, more violence happens, and people’s anger at the police is dulled by their anger at the mob burning down their pharmacy.

    1. Eddy
      May.31.2020 at 1:55 am

      Megan Thee Stallion (whoever that is) rebuts you:

      “Megan Thee Stallion let Tupac speak for her to explain why Black folks are rioting across the country to protest George Floyd’s murder by police. As these demonstrations continue to spread across America and tensions begin to rise, many observers have criticized rioters for looting and destroying their communities rather than conducting peaceful marches and protests against racism. However, others have pointed out that Black folks have reached beyond their limit of this type of treatment, and that this is the only thing left to do.”

      https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/megan-thee-stallion-shares-famous-tupac-clip-to-explain-rioting-against-racism-news.111483.html

  5. turk1973
    May.31.2020 at 1:54 am

    Who has the monopoly of violence and who do they serve?

  6. Fats of Fury
    May.31.2020 at 1:54 am

    Hmmm! There’s a lot of masked white rioters showing up smashing windows and engaging in general mayhem. If they were in white robes the FBI would be on them, but I suppose Black Clad White Lives Matter.

  7. Hattori Hanzo
    May.31.2020 at 2:15 am

    Where was all of this outrage when Tony Timpa died under the same circumstances as Floyd?

    Rhetorical question, I know. Progressives want to believe cops don’t kill white people. That doesn’t drive their desire to loot and burn.

    The intersection on a Venn Diagram between progressives and conservatives when it comes to police brutality is wilful ignorance. The progressives want to depict police actions as racist and targeting blacks. Conservatives want to sell this “well they should’ve complied” bullshit. They also ignore the murder of white compliant civilians at the hands of police.

    1. JeremyR
      May.31.2020 at 2:45 am

      On the flip side, part of the reason police are where they are is because Democrats always support unions (including Police Unions) and Republicans always support the police no matter what (though I’ll be damned if I understand why)

      So there’s almost never any pushback against the cops

  8. avb
    May.31.2020 at 2:22 am

    “At least 13 police officers have been injured and dozens have been arrested.”

    Who arrested dozens of police officers? Is that how at least 13 were injured?

    1. Eddy
      May.31.2020 at 2:42 am

      Well, now that the “dozens” of agents provateurs and Russian operatives who are behind the riots have been arrested, we’ll get peace in the streets.

      /sarc

  9. American Socialist
    May.31.2020 at 2:46 am

    It’d be a shame if one of Trump’s hotels got firebombed. That would be terrible!

