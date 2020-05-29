Reason Roundup

Trump's Illegal, Impossible Plan to Teach Twitter a Lesson

Plus: unrest in Minneapolis, Twitter labels Trump tweet, and more...

|

dpaphotosfour554631
(Doug Mills/picture alliance / Consolidated/Newscom)

Trump's tantrum over Twitter "censorship" might play well with his base, but they're the only ones who don't seem to know that it's a joke. Even members of his own administration have been refusing to back the president's new executive order about social media.

Yahoo News reports that "Vice President Mike Pence, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and others are making the argument that it will set a bad precedent to signal that the federal government can go after private companies and seek to penalize them for purely political reasons."

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head Ajit Pai said in a statement: "The Federal Communications Commission will carefully review any petition for rulemaking filed by the Department of Commerce." Subtext: The agency doesn't take action at Trump's solo command.

Trump's order—a final draft of which was released yesterday—asks the FCC to "propose regulations clarifying" some thoughts he has about how Twitter, Facebook, and the federal law known as Section 230 should work.

Allahpundit sums it up nicely at Hot Air:

[T]his is a glimpse at an ugly authoritarian soul fantasizing openly about using government power to censor a critic. Not even a critic, as Twitter's let him run wild on their platform for a decade. All they did to piss him off was append a note to two of his tweets that slightly complicated his scheme to scapegoat voting-by-mail for his possible defeat in November. Two days later we have the president ranting in the Oval Office next to the Attorney General about closing down a prominent media company that's used by millions to communicate.

"Just to be clear," National Review's Charles C.W. Cooke reminds us, "the president can't take away statutory legal protections, and we shouldn't indulge the idea that he can. His job is to uphold the law, not negate it."

Some in the Trump camp have rallied around the president's position. Attorney General Bill Barr called it a "first step." And the ever-preening-for-Trump's-attention trio of Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), and Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) keep lying about the legal issues involved.

When called out—for instance, by Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.)—on their misrepresentations of the law, they revert to sputtering about free speech and Big Tech without addressing the ways they're clearly making things up about what is a very short statute:

(1) Treatment of publisher or speaker: No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

(2) Civil liability: No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of— (A) any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected; or (B) any action taken to enable or make available to information content providers or others the technical means to restrict access to material described in paragraph (1).

Worse still: A lot of powerful Democrats want the same thing their Trumpian counterparts do. They use different reasons to justify taking control of online speech and the entities that facilitate it, and they generally plan to do different things with that power. But for years, top Democrats—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.)—have pushed the same sorts of anti–Section 230 propaganda and called for similar, sometimes identical, limitations to its scope.

Section 230 doesn't create any rights for "interactive computer services" (or their users) that they're not guaranteed under the First Amendment. But it clarifies legal liability for internet-mediated speech in such a way that digital actors big and small can avoid getting bogged down in endless frivolous lawsuits or baseless criminal charges from an attention-seeking district attorney. Without it, internet companies would have to spend an untenable amount of time in court fighting for their fundamental First Amendment rights—and would be much more susceptible to politically motivated attacks.

How might they counter such tedious legal actions without the protection of Section 230? One approach would be to permit all sorts of speech unless legally ordered to take an individual message down, turning large platforms into cesspools. Another, more likely approach would be to suppress any posts or users that anyone complains about, without first asking questions or making individual determinations, as sites tend to do with takedown requests alleging copyright violations. Anyone reported would have their account limited until they could prove that they were innocent of the offense alleged, severely worsening the social-media problems that people currently complain about.

Without Section 230, officials could much more easily police what people say about them online, suppress critics, crush rival campaigns, and weaponize platforms like Twitter and Facebook for their own ends. The ultimate aim here is not to stop bias against conservatives, to block Russian bots, to protect the sanctity of elections, to shield women from airdropped dick pics, to stop the spread of fake news, to save kids from getting gun downed in schools by fentanyl-peddling human traffickers from ISIS, or whatever new bullshit excuse gets used this week to manufacture consent for giving them the power to control our online speech.

Trump—who said in a televised address last night that he would shut Twitter down if he could—is just saying the quiet parts a little louder than the rest.

 

Twitter is, apparently, not backing down.

Early this morning, Trump tweeted that he was willing to send the military to Minneapolis—where protests against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd have also led to looting and fires—and that the troops wouldn't hesitate to open fire. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," he posted at 12:53 a.m.

Atop Trump's tweet, Twitter posted a message saying "this Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," with a link to learn more. When scrolling through Trump's timeline, users must click view to see the actual tweet.

Folks will again try to spin this as Twitter illegally or unfairly "censoring" Trump. But as Hot Air reminds us:

Twitter isn't the state actor here. Trump is. It's not Trump's free speech that's being threatened. Twitter's is, by Trump. Social media companies can't "censor" because they're not public forums, a point that was reiterated literally just yesterday by the D.C. Circuit. [The opening passage of the executive order] is Trump's twisted victimhood complex distilled to its essence, a case of the president bringing the power of the federal government onto a private actor because of how powerless he's been made to feel.

As I wrote yesterday, Trump's new executive order throws around a lot of legal terms and dramatic statements but doesn't amount to much of anything. The order basically just talks about what Trump thinks Section 230 means and asks federal agencies to consider sanctioning these companies if they're doing something illegal (and if so, maybe could they tell him what that is?).

The FCC and the Federal Trade Commission have previously signaled that they want no part in all of this.

"Based on the track record of Ajit Pai, he has been lobbied to police speech many times, and he has not succumbed to any of those pressures," said Ashkhen Kazaryan, director of civil liberties at TechFreedom. "This is not how the Constitution works. The First Amendment protects Twitter from Trump. It does not protect Trump from Twitter."

"Legal and technology policy experts [said] that some sections of the draft executive order were not legal at all and that other parts would require government agencies to throw out years of judicial interpretation of Section 230," notes Business Insider.

QUICK HITS

• Updates from Minneapolis:

• Protests over Floyd's killing have also extended beyond the area:

• Virginia Postrel on how banning Chinese STEM students would backfire.

• The CDC has new guidelines on office life.

• Some good news:

• Today in Our Dystopian Future:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:07 am

    If Twitter wants to be The Nation, give them the same legal liabilities as The Nation.

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      May.29.2020 at 10:21 am

      So what is stopping some right leaning person, or persons, from launching a social media platform that El Presidente can utilize to rile his opponents?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.29.2020 at 10:24 am

        At which point you say that hosting organizations, ISPs, etc are all private entities and are free to not allow you to get to said social media platform should it become popular enough to be a risk to the hive mind.

        1. Troglodyte Rex
          May.29.2020 at 10:43 am

          Well there is that…

      2. Knutsack
        May.29.2020 at 10:25 am

        This is true, and it makes Trump look stupid to go after Twitter. He could probably hurt Twitter more by moving to Gab (?) and leaving Twitter to become Daily Kos.

        1. JesseAz
          May.29.2020 at 11:01 am

          https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/08/17/free-speech-social-network-gab-banned-google-play-store/

          So now gab should also create it’s own mobile OS system.

        2. JesseAz
          May.29.2020 at 11:05 am

          By the way… do we do this with other markets? If the bank wants to discriminate against a subset of people, just have those people form their own bank.

          Why is this true of only internet arguments?

      3. Golden American
        May.29.2020 at 10:47 am

        If you look at the President’s flagged tweets, a company called gab.com keeps inviting him to switch to their site. According to some sources, gab.com is right leaning. Trump apparently has no interest.

        1. Ron
          May.29.2020 at 10:50 am

          If trump switched to gab.com then how would he torment the media. there is a reason to stay on Twitter

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

            That’s pretty much it. Twitter is dominated by left-wing users, and every time Trump tweets out something, it gets bullhorned by the very media that hate his guts.

            If he went to gab, no one would give a shit; it would just be one less user, albeit with more of a virtual bully pulpit. Trump stays on Twitter precisely because it’s the primary communication channel of every media personality in the country.

        2. Tom Bombadil
          May.29.2020 at 10:51 am

          Owning the libtards is best done in libtard land.

        3. JesseAz
          May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

          Gab has already been removed from various support services by the collusion in silicon valley.

          When you hand waive that then you slowly go down the rabbit hole until the solution is two separate internets.

          There is massive collusion in silicon valley. Not sure why this is never addressed. They are literal anti free market actions.

      4. JesseAz
        May.29.2020 at 11:00 am

        You are aware that these companies participate in anti competitive actions like buy and kills and such right? And as mentioned they have been documented to pressure ISPs, DDOS protection services, funding sources, payment processors, etc to also make a competitors development difficult.

        This always seems to be ignored for some reason.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:23 am

      Twitter, by putting a “fact check” on Trump’s tweet about mail in ballots, has vouched for the truthfulness and accuracy of every tweet not fact checked.

      Twitter, by removing verification from people for saying the ‘wrong’ things, has endorsed the tweets of everyone who gets to keep their verification.

      1. Colossal Douchebag
        May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

        Twitter, by putting a “fact check” on Trump’s tweet about mail in ballots, has vouched for the truthfulness and accuracy of every tweet not fact checked.

        You may wish this were true, but absolutely no one thinks it is.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

        Wanna be dicks and ‘fact check’ the fricken President of the United States? Fine. But you don’t get to pretend you’re not a fricken publisher. They’re being passive aggressive little bitches because the owners of these social media sites are cucks and passive-aggressive little bitches.

        Twitter IS indirectly censoring and playing loose with free speech.

        I highly doubt their illiberal and illiterate ‘fact checkers’ are ‘fact checking’ far left organizations.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      May.29.2020 at 10:59 am

      Hello.

      Twitter picked this fight.

      I read the article at Volokh. I get what Trump is doing.

      Social media has cowardly but cleverly been playing both sides of the publisher/platform divide.

      Call their damn bluff already.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2011/08/21/remarks-vice-president-sichuan-university

    Remarks by the Vice President at Sichuan University
    REMARKS BY VICE PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN

    ON U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS

    FOLLOWED BY Q & A WITH STUDENTS Sichuan University

    Chengdu, China

    I’m also proud that more than 160 Fortune 500 companies are operating in Chengdu High-tech Zone, including pioneer American businesses like Intel, Dell and Oracle. The U.S.-China relationship has also improved dramatically in the past 30 years. In order to cement this robust partnership, we have to go beyond close ties between Washington and Beijing, which we’re working on every day, go beyond it to include all levels of government, go beyond it to include classrooms and laboratories, athletic fields and boardrooms.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:11 am

      U.S. to Expel Chinese Graduate Students With Ties to China’s Military Schools
      The move is the latest in the Trump administration’s efforts to impose limits on Chinese students. But university officials say the government is paranoid, and that the United States will lose out.
      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/28/us/politics/china-hong-kong-trump-student-visas.html

      American universities are expected to push back against the administration’s move. While international educational exchange is prized for its intellectual value, many schools also rely on full tuition payments from foreign students to help cover costs, especially the large group of students from China.

      Before posting the bit about the “liberalizing effects” of an American university, I need to say something:

      HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

      Many of them argue that they have effective security protocols in place, and that having Chinese students be exposed to the liberalizing effects of Western institutions outweighs the risks.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.29.2020 at 10:51 am

        House Democrats silent as GOP probes China’s infiltration of U.S. universities
        https://www.thecollegefix.com/house-democrats-silent-as-gop-probes-chinas-infiltration-of-u-s-universities/

  3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.29.2020 at 10:08 am

    Trump Borrowing $3 Trillion For The June Quarter Will Exceed Obama’s Last 5 Years

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2020/05/05/trump-borrowing-3-trillion-for-the-june-quarter-will-exceed-obamas-last-5-years/#cb0fed965e7e

    Pathetic. He calls himself the “King of Debt” and that is probably the only time he has told the truth.

    You Trump Trash should be ashamed.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      May.29.2020 at 10:17 am

      #VoteBidenForFiscalResponsibility

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:11 am

    Trump’s tantrum over Twitter “censorship” might play well with his base, but they’re the only ones who don’t seem to know that it’s a joke.

    He can shoot Twitter in Times Square…

  5. Geraje Guzba
    May.29.2020 at 10:12 am

    And, right next door on Volokh, you can get an actual analysis of the order rather than ENB’s incoherent ranting:

    https://reason.com/2020/05/28/first-thoughts-on-the-section-230-executive-order/

    There is one, very easy way for social media companies to continue to retain the advantages of liability protection. How? By not moderating, altering, or manipulating third-party content. This is literally the easiest solution. Twitter doesn’t have to do anything.

    1. Magnitogorsk
      May.29.2020 at 10:20 am

      Actually the simple solution is to use a different product if you don’t like it. I’ve never used Twitter once in my life. It’s not hard.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.29.2020 at 10:30 am

        Okay. Use a different product.

        What does that have to do with the propriety of Twitter being afforded a government right to avoid traditional common law liability?

        Oh … nothing.

      2. Tom Bombadil
        May.29.2020 at 10:35 am

        Are you a social media company?

        Guzba was clearly giving advice to a social media company and you responded with your personal boring anecdote.

        1. Magnitogorsk
          May.29.2020 at 10:38 am

          No, he was encouraging bad policy about a subject he doesn’t understand. Guzba thinks your ISP stores “The Internet” on servers and you download it from them. I don’t think any tech company cares for his advice.

          1. Tom Bombadil
            May.29.2020 at 10:55 am

            You are miles off the subject. Luckily your comment is software and has no existence in reality, much like your analysis.

          2. The Showa Period
            May.29.2020 at 10:57 am

            aww you’re upset because you know you’re wrong and now lying too

          3. Geraje Guzba
            May.29.2020 at 10:59 am

            //No, he was encouraging bad policy//

            Do you understand what the word “encouraging” means? And, plenty of people think it is good policy. Or, just policy – without any particular opinion about it.

            If you’re going to troll like a salty little girl, at least make it interesting to read.

            1. The Showa Period
              May.29.2020 at 11:01 am

              He’s super pissy about getting owned yesterday.

            2. Magnitogorsk
              May.29.2020 at 11:05 am

              Let’s savor this gem some more:

              “Geraje Guzba
              May.28.2020 at 9:30 pm

              Oh. my. GOD.

              Verizon offers software!

              https://www.verizon.com/support/software-updates/

              And here I thought, like the rube that I am, that they are were selling me access to their physical lines … so I can walk over, and stare at them.”

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:12 am

    …Vice President Mike Pence, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and others are making the argument that it will set a bad precedent to signal that the federal government can go after private companies and seek to penalize them for purely political reasons.

    Well, the only other reasons to do anything in Washington is for money or power, and those two things are kind of tied together with political gain.

    1. Knutsack
      May.29.2020 at 10:19 am

      “…set a bad precedent to signal that the federal government can go after private companies and seek to penalize them for purely political reasons.”

      Wasn’t that precedent already set by the IRS a few years ago?

    2. Golden American
      May.29.2020 at 10:56 am

      Beside money and power, there is sex. But, yeah, Pence is not indulging in that scene.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:12 am

    The Coronavirus Is Also Spreading a Dark New Era of Neo-Feudalism
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-coronavirus-is-also-spreading-a-dark-new-era-of-neo-feudalism
    The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the global shift already underway towards a neo-feudal society. With the middle-class economy largely shut down and, in the best-case scenario, in for a long and painful recovery, the population that is barely hanging on is expanding rapidly in America and around the world. In the U.S. alone, the ranks of the poor are projected to increase by as much as 50 percent, to levels not seen in at least a half century.

    Neo-feudalism is reprising the kind of society that existed in Medieval times, characterized by declining social mobility and greater concentrations of power. In the neo-Feudal world, as in the original, the middle class loses its primacy, as small businesses fail and even affluent families face the prospect of joining the ranks of ever expanding class of property-less serfs.

    …Despite their belief in “science”, the Clerisy holds to its dogma despite decades of exaggerated predictions of impending environmental doom, including claims made in the 1970s that natural resources, including energy and food, would run out, leading to mass starvation. Now the same sense of omniscience is sometimes extended to the pandemic, despite dubious, often inaccurate projections about the extent and severity of the outbreak.

    Rather than a catastrophe ruining lives, some modern day clerics see the pandemic and the lockdowns as a “test run” for their dreams of achieving “degrowth” by essentially wiping out much of current discretionary spending. Psychology Today suggests the lockdown can help cure “the human beast”, a phraseology not too distinct from early Christian assessments of humanity’s capacity for sin. This view, best labelled as “eco-medievalist,” sees the pandemic as just another smackdown by an increasingly distressed Mother Nature. This sense of righteous certitude, no doubt, has been amplified by the blithering Donald Trump and some of his supporters who doggedly assert that anything, including a very real pandemic, threatening to his presidency must be a “hoax.”

    That in turn has led to furious claims in places like the Atlantic, the Lorraine Jobs-backed house publication of the clerisy, about how opening up the economy amount to “human sacrifice,” and about how in the “debate over freedom or control” China “was largely correct and the US was wrong. “

  8. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    May.29.2020 at 10:13 am

    A new Fairness Doctrine. Emboldening trial lawyers. Massive new regulations. Government restricted speech. Governing by Executive Order. This is like 5 for 5 on things conservatives would’ve freaked out about under Obama.

    Conservatism is a lie only stupid people believe.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      May.29.2020 at 10:31 am

      So … what are the massive new regulations?

    2. Compelled Speechless
      May.29.2020 at 10:33 am

      And they’re all things you’ll immediately stop giving a shit about when Biden wins because you are absolutely as unprincipled as you accuse the Trumpistas of being. You’re merely the other side of the coin.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        May.29.2020 at 10:35 am

        Bullshit. I am not on the other side.

        I am for gridlock. A government that can’t do shit because both parties only want to grow government.

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          May.29.2020 at 10:40 am

          “Bullshit. I am not on the other side.”

          Don’t be ashamed of your unmistakable Democratic affiliation, Mr. Buttplug. You root for Democrats almost as aggressively as Tony and I do.

        2. The Showa Period
          May.29.2020 at 11:00 am

          The thing is, your posting ratio proves you’re lying.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:13 am

    Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts…

    You can’t deprive a man of a meme-worthy rhyme.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:14 am

    https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-second-covid-may-never-happen

    “I want to protect myself and protect others [by mask-wearing], and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” he added.

    During the interview, the infections diseases expert also admitted that wearing a mask is not 100% effective, but says that it is a gesture that shows “respect” for other people.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.29.2020 at 10:34 am

      It’s a gesture that we’ll kick your teeth in if you don’t do. Out of respect.

      1. Nardz
        May.29.2020 at 10:52 am

        It’s a muzzle to let the subjects know their place

    2. Tom Bombadil
      May.29.2020 at 10:57 am

      Hey Fauci,
      My middle finger has a gesture of respect for you.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:14 am

    Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis…

    Don’t worry, Fake News. The charges will turn out to be fake, too.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:15 am

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/05/charge_twitter_with_a_campaign_finance_violation.html

    The case is, at heart, straightforward. Twitter is not in itself a media outlet, and thus has no “freedom of the press” defense. Legally speaking, Twitter and its ilk are closer to telecommunications utilities. Hence, an argument could be made that what social media companies have done to Republicans and Trump supporters since 2016 is akin to (just a hypothetical example) Verizon sabotaging Republican party phone lines. Having material value to the Democrats, these actions, by law, must be reported as a form of campaign support.

    Of course, demonstrating pervasive bias and its widespread, practical impact and damage is not as straightforward. Even with a wave of whistleblowers and social media insiders coming forward, it would not be easy to document conclusively and then to convince multiple courts (when the challenge comes) that Trump-supporting persons and media outlets are shadow-banned, harassed, and de-platformed at rates far in excess of Trump’s critics.

    However, what Twitter has done in frantically going up against Mr. Trump directly, in a campaign initiated by a cartoonishly partisan Twitter officer whose hateful tweets about Trump and the Flyover States are up there for all to see, in a manner clearly at odds with the company’s hands-off treatment of other politicians and all Democrat loud-mouths, and on a matter touching upon actual holy voting and the sacred counting of holy votes, is to make all that difficult work unnecessary.

    1. Magnitogorsk
      May.29.2020 at 10:23 am

      “Campaign finance violations” are an affront to the 1st amendment

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.29.2020 at 10:26 am

        A law being bad is not an excuse to apply it selectively against your enemies but not your friends.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          May.29.2020 at 10:32 am

          Precisely.

      2. Tom Bombadil
        May.29.2020 at 10:41 am

        ‘ “Campaign finance violations” are an affront to the 1st amendment ‘

        The 1st amendment is just software and has no basis in physical reality.
        /Trying to remember you lesson from yesterday

        1. The Showa Period
          May.29.2020 at 11:02 am

          please never stop

    2. Jerryskids
      May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

      Hey, nobody’s calling for suppressing Twitter’s First Amendment rights, but we’re all agreed that commercial speech doesn’t get the same protection as non-commercial speech. Are we seriously going to argue that Citizens United wasn’t the most horrific, corrupt, wrongly decided case in history since Plessy v Ferguson? To the extent that Twitter holds a monopoly on twitter-speech, surely an investigation into potential violations of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act would be merited, no? Besides, Twitter is a fantastically wealthy corporation and we all know corporations are evil greedy criminal organizations.

    3. Golden American
      May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

      ThIs illegal campaign support argument would have been a more solid line of retribution for Trump to take against Twitter than the executive order. I guess there’s still time for him to do both lines of attack.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:16 am

    Protesters have broken into the Ohio Statehouse.

    Finally, the legit excuse Ohioans needed to break lockdown.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:17 am

    Virginia Postrel on how banning Chinese STEM students would backfire.

    This is an attack on Affirmative Action? Because the schools aren’t budging no matter how much Asians complain.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:28 am

      1934: Virginia Postrel on how banning Nazi German STEM students would backfire. You don’t want them making bad poison gas, do you?

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    May.29.2020 at 10:18 am

    Local business wants to properly manage customers’ expectations.

    But where are they wearing the masks?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.29.2020 at 10:33 am

      Over their lips

  16. Sevo
    May.29.2020 at 10:19 am

    If it is not mandated, it’s outlawed:

    “Globe turns private homes into WeWorks; SF says that’s a no-no”
    […]
    “With Starbucks, libraries and WeWorks closed, San Francisco startup Globe says it has an alternative for people who need temporary offices during the lockdown because their homes are too crowded or noisy. It rents out work space in private residences by the minute.
    But San Francisco says that violates three different laws: the shelter-in-place order, which says people cannot leave their homes except for essential activities; the planning code, which forbids using residential properties for commercial purposes; and the short-term rental law, which regulates rentals of less than 30 days.
    “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, your operation of Globeliving at properties located in San Francisco raises serious health and safety concerns,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera wrote to Globe last week,..”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Globe-turns-private-homes-into-WeWorks-SF-says-15301642.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    I think JFree has found employment.

    1. Knutsack
      May.29.2020 at 10:22 am

      “…says people cannot leave their homes except for essential activities…”

      Work isn’t essential when the government is giving you the cheese!

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.29.2020 at 10:22 am

    Republican anti-science attitudes are literally killing people. Pew Research explains:

    COVID-19 deaths have declined in Democratic congressional districts since mid-April, but remained relatively steady in districts controlled by Republicans.

    This is consistent with what we observe at the state level as well. Andrew Cuomo (D) has been by far the most effective governor, while the Republicans controlling states like Georgia and Florida have literally conducted experiments in human sacrifice.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:29 am

      Yes, spoof, but GOP districts had a flatter curve and fewer cases. This was a spike in Dem districts that is going away.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        May.29.2020 at 10:32 am

        You’re misinterpreting the graph. The blue curve bends down more than the red curve. That’s the most important thing.

        #VoteDemocratToFightViruses

    2. Jerryskids
      May.29.2020 at 10:50 am

      Yes! See, this is why I’m emphatic about the fact that the Miami Dolphins are the best team in the NFL. It’s easy to win games when you have good players and good coaches and a good organization – when you’re as shitty as the Dolphins, winning games is extremely difficult and therefore they should get more credit for overcoming their obvious handicaps than teams that have good coaches and good players and good organizations. In the same way, states with really shitty governments deserve more credit than ones with good governments.

  18. Troglodyte Rex
    May.29.2020 at 10:23 am

    tl;dr version:

    Trump is an idiot for trying to circumvent 1A. Democrats do it too, but are more sly.

  19. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.29.2020 at 10:29 am

    Koch / Reason libertarians don’t just support open borders because we want our benefactor Charles Koch to have the largest possible labor force. We also support open borders because we want to bring in more voters who will support candidates like Ilhan Omar.

    We need to establish an independent federal agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings and excessive uses of force. I am working on legislation to make this a reality.

    #LibertariansForMoreFederalAgencies

  20. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:30 am

    https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1266223410008514562
    MSNBC reporter says “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.”

    As a building burns in the background…

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:31 am

      https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1266342291221942273

      Minneapolis Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots

      1. Compelled Speechless
        May.29.2020 at 10:39 am

        If this had been alt-righters they would have already nuked Minneapolis and CNN wouldn’t stop telling us it was the only way to save us. Luckily despite all the coverage they like to give them, there’s not enough alt-righters in the entire country to pull off something like this let alone in one city. We’ll see how much longer BLM is useful to the powers at be. I’m not sure what the plan to reign them in is going to be considering the aesthetics. The left dug their own grave here and as usual, the rest of us have to lie in it.

      2. Nonstopdrivel
        May.29.2020 at 10:59 am

        @Julio_Rosas11
        This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1266214798326464513

        It does not escape my notice that there are blacks and whites alike to be seen among the rioters.

        On a relate topic: it’s fun to watch the pigs outing themselves for the pussies they really are. Minneapolis cops are notorious for their cowardice, and I can’t help feeling a measure of Schadenfreude at seeing it on full display. As a lawyer buddy of mine once told me, the Minneapolis police are probably the only law enforcement officers in this country who don’t get the benefit of the doubt on the stand. That’s saying something.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:32 am

    George Floyd, fired officer overlapped security shifts at south Minneapolis club
    https://kstp.com/news/george-floyd-fired-officer-overlapped-security-shifts-at-south-minneapolis-club-may-28-2020/5743990/

    George Floyd and now-former Officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to Maya Santamaria. Santamaria owned the building for nearly two decades, but sold the venue within the last few months.

    “Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

  22. Ken Shultz
    May.29.2020 at 10:34 am

    “Trump’s tantrum over Twitter “censorship” might play well with his base, but they’re the only ones who don’t seem to know that it’s a joke.”

    Is ENB aware that it’s an election year?

    That part of ENB’s piece was about his threat to go after Twitter, but the next one, the one where he reassures people that, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, that isn’t just playing to President Trump’s base.

    If President Trump can narrow this election down to all the people against riots and arson on his side and all the people who support riots and arson on the other, he’ll win in the biggest landslide this country has ever seen come November. If you think being against riots and arson only plays to President Trump’s base, you’re nuts.

    Oh, and if Twitter makes itself out to be on the side of the rioters, they won’t fare well in the court of public opinion either.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:45 am

      Our intellectual betters like this as a campaign strategy:

      Dems – pro looters and anti letting you earn a living
      GOP – anti looters and pro letting you earn a living

      1. Ken Shultz
        May.29.2020 at 10:56 am

        ENB wasn’t saying that those issues only play to Trump’s base, but it underscores the point that when Trump is going after Twitter, he isn’t just playing to his base there either.

        Social Justice trolls on Twitter are not a groups of people with deep support–not even in the Democratic party.

        Tell the progressives to chew on this: Liz Warren didn’t come in fourth in her home state of Massachusetts because Democrat primary voters are misogynists. Liz Warren didn’t come in fourth in her home state of Massachusetts because she was the only socialist on the primary ballot. Liz Warren came in fourth in her home state of Massachusetts because she was a social justice warrior.

        Social justice warriors don’t enjoy deep support even within the Democratic party, and when President Trump takes them on at Twitter, he’s appealing to a whole lot more than just his base. He’s also appealing to Democrats of all races, creeds, and genders who also can’t stand the social justice warriors on social media.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.29.2020 at 11:00 am

      If you think being against riots and arson only plays to President Trump’s base, you’re nuts.

      The entire history of who has ruled in China for thousands of years has been about who could maintain civil order. It will be hilarious when Trump wins because the Proggies have destabilized the economy.

  23. Jerryskids
    May.29.2020 at 10:35 am

    Yahoo News reports that “Vice President Mike Pence, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow and others are making the argument that it will set a bad precedent to signal that the federal government can go after private companies and seek to penalize them for purely political reasons.”

    All the proof you need that Pence and Kudlow are ignorant, retarded or liars. Even if they’re ignorant of history and have never heard of either Teddy or Franklin Roosevelt, surely they’re both old enough to be aware of the Microsoft “anti-trust” investigation wherein Microsoft was cured of their blatant lèse-majesté in believing they didn’t have to hire shitloads of lobbyists and spread around millions in tribute to the political class in order to conduct their business. Jesus Christ, it’s been a fact for a hundred years or more that if you want to do business in this country you damn well better be greasing some political palms for permission.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.29.2020 at 10:46 am

      Two words, Operation Chokepoint.

    2. Ken Shultz
      May.29.2020 at 10:47 am

      Pence and Kudlow are thinking about the good of the economy.

      President Trump is thinking about getting reelected.

      Those two things are often not in harmony, and that is one of the best reasons why elected politicians shouldn’t be put in charge of the economy.

      That being said, beating up on parts of society that are less popular than you is a time tested way to get reelected, and between technology companies and news media, there’s hardly anybody less popular. And what’s Biden going to do in response–defend the most unpopular institutions in our society because doing this sets a bad precedent?

      Here’s another thought: Biden’s versions of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All make Trump’s rants against Twitter seem like nothing as far as being bad for the economy. That doesn’t make Trump’s threats and plans okay, but if this turns into a libertarian beauty contest, President Trump isn’t the only one with warts and moles. In fact, he’s a fucking beauty queen compared to Biden on a whole host of issues.

      Riddle me this: If Trump really wants to strip social media companies of their protection from frivolous lawsuits, then is that better or worse than, say, Biden making social media police speech by way of social justice rules as a matter of law? My understanding is that Biden’s plans for social media aren’t about preserving free speech at all. Rather, they’re about bringing the regulation of speech online into the public sphere.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:40 am

    https://twitter.com/nwarikoo/status/1266205595398483981

    Armed with guns, a group of African-Americans in Michigan with a group called ‘Legally Armed in Detroit’ that supports open-carry and gun rights for minorities rallied today on steps of State Capitol building in Lansing against the killing of George Floyd.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.29.2020 at 10:50 am

      supports open-carry and gun

      So they are minority white supremacists then?

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 10:55 am

      So do they refer to themselves as LAD or LAID? Either acronym is giggleworthy.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:41 am

    BEIJING (Reuters) – China will attack Taiwan if there is no other way of stopping it from becoming independent, one of the country’s most senior generals said on Friday, in a rhetorical escalation from China aimed at the democratic island Beijing claims as its own.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-taiwan-security/attack-on-taiwan-an-option-to-stop-independence-top-china-general-says-idUSKBN2350AD

    1. Tom Bombadil
      May.29.2020 at 10:47 am

      Judge Smails : I’ve sentenced boys younger than you to the gas chamber. Didn’t want to do it. I felt I owed it to them.

  26. Weigel's Cock Ring
    May.29.2020 at 10:47 am

    Breaking news: fraudulent stated terms of service are still fraudulent.

    Twitter is a fraudulent service blatantly misrepresenting itself every bit as much as a bottle of water with a label claiming to cure cancer.

    Most rational people on both the left and the right consider it acceptable for the government to engage in some kind of regulation over fraudulent products and services with these kinds of misrepresentations.

  27. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.29.2020 at 10:48 am

    Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open

    Let that sink in for a second. A cop, who are represented by a union, have fantastic benefits and often make in excess of $100k per year, has a second job for 17 years. WTF is up with that? Sounds like a protection racket to me.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 11:02 am

      Yeah, that stood out to me too. On the one hand, how much money do these assholes think they need? On the other hand, how do they have enough free time to have a second job? How many of these incidents involve officers who are too exhausted to think clearly because they’re spending their off time bullying people at bars and corner shops?

    2. Ron
      May.29.2020 at 11:03 am

      the biggest gang in the U.S. is the police. If you don’t want us to raid your business every night and arresting all the Johns why don’t you hire a few of our men and they will come by from time to time..

      I also wonder what was Chauvin’s beef with floyd

  28. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 10:54 am

    http://lileks.com/bleats/archive/20/0520/052920.html
    On Thursday I drove to the part of town the rioters endeavored to destroy:

    At this point I suppose I should be upbraided for caring about property over lives; not the case at all. Just noting the small brushstrokes of the urban landscape as they pass for good. I am worried about lives, inasmuch as the news just reported that the gas mains at the station have been cut and they fear a devasting explosion.

    I am assuming that people concerned with such things are racing to prevent it, and that they may, as instruments of the existing order, be set upon, because they are spoiling the vibe. if there is an explosion, and it levels homes and kills people, will they be collatoral damage to be shrugged off? Ask this woman, who, upon learning the police station was burning, tweeted:

    She is, of course, one of the good people. She believes in the proper things. She is also a white woman in California offering to give matches to a fire that might blow to hell the homes of the people in Minnesota she might otherwise tend to support.

  29. Mickey Rat
    May.29.2020 at 10:56 am

    “Without Section 230, officials could much more easily police what people say about them online, suppress critics, crush rival campaigns, and weaponize platforms like Twitter and Facebook for their own ends.”

    With Section 230, this happens anyway. Like YouTube taking down videos that contradict the WHO party line on the COVID-19 pandemic, even from medical professionals and scientists.

  30. JesseAz
    May.29.2020 at 10:57 am

    I would buy the outrage here over free speech more if Reason even attempted to spend a few minutes on the Daleiden issue vs planned parenthood in california (you know where they threw a dozen felonies at him for undercover journalism in public places) or went after the big tech companies for censorship.

    But the outrage here is neutered because of the inconsistency on stance. Reasons viewpoint seems to be censorship is fine, just not at a federal level. They ignored california. They ignore big tech.

    They also ignore that the legal protections have extended past just censorship and now cover contract issues against big tech. I have never seen a libertarian outfit be okay with arbitrary changes to a contract like they are for social media. This includes actions against posts prior to said changes.

    Reason doesn’t have a leg to stand on for this outrage. It looks feigned and selective.

    1. JesseAz
      May.29.2020 at 10:58 am

      By the way… how are the pro protest tweets not encouraging or supporting violence… yet apparently trump’s tweet about reigning in the riots was. Weird.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        May.29.2020 at 11:05 am

        The same way that racism only exists if one group exercises institutional power over another. Racism, like violence, are contingent. Acts of blatant racism and violence are neither racist nor violent if you hold the correct political views.

  31. Ra's al Gore
    May.29.2020 at 11:04 am

    http://ace.mu.nu

    “S.E. Cupp, I’d like to introduce you to The Wall. The Wall, S.E. Cupp.
    “Oh, I see you two have already met…? When was that? About six years ago, you say? Ah yes, I can see that now. Yes, I can see The Wall really made an impact on you, S.E.”

Please to post comments