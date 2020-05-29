Coronavirus

California's COVID-19 Shutdown Was Driven by Science. Until It Suddenly Wasn't.

It's great that Gov. Gavin Newsom is finally looking at costs and benefits. But don't kid yourself. None of it has anything to do with "science."

(Ronen Tivony/Sipa USA/Newscom)

In response to Californians who were protesting his lockdown orders, Gov. Gavin Newsom in April politely encouraged them to follow social-distancing practices while protesting and assured all Californians that his COVID-19 responses would not be driven by public opinion or other similarly low-brow concerns.

"We are going to do the right thing, not judge by politics, not judge by protests, but by science," the governor said.

As I noted recently, "science" isn't a black-and-white, Ten Commandments sort of thing. It is a method for evaluating the best-known data. It shouldn't be used as a mantra—or a cudgel to beat opponents into submission. It changes. Scientific forecasts are speculative and often wrong. Lawmakers have the responsibility to weigh non-scientific concerns, including those involving our liberties, and not just blindly follow what select scientists say.

Nevertheless, we all assume the governor was saying that he was following the best scientifically available information to determine when he—through his largely unchecked emergency executive powers—would let Californians reopen their businesses, leave their homes, go back to work and head to the beaches and parks again. That sounds perfectly reasonable, but it's interesting how rapidly the governor's "science" has changed.

Around a week ago, Newsom's "science" had called for a little loosening in the rules, but for a continuation of the stay-at-home orders. He had allowed some counties to petition for a quicker reopening, but imposed pages of tough restrictions on them. He sent regulators to oversee Yuba and Sutter counties and threatened to yank their aid after they defied the governor's orders. His "science" was clear: The lockdowns must continue.

Then, without much notice, the governor last week announced a much-broader reopening, which seemed to take most Californians by surprise. The governor declared that he was giving local governments the go-ahead to move quickly based on their particular understanding of their own regional conditions. This includes a likely reopening of shopping malls and dine-in service at restaurants.

A KPCW reporter asked Newsom how he could allow further openings as the number of COVID-19 cases increases by thousands daily. "We never experienced the peaks that many other parts of the country experienced. And we're seeing not only stability, but we're seeing a decline over a two-week extended period of hospitalizations and number of patients in ICUs," the governor said.

The governor also said his new rules are based on "data" showing that the state has enough hospital space and protective gear.  Of course, such information has been pretty obvious for weeks. In reality, the science didn't change as much as the standard by which the state evaluates the science. Previously, the governor forbade counties from expanding any reopening unless there had been no deaths there from COVID-19 over a two-week period.

Now, as the Los Angeles Times reported, "The new standard removes the death rate requirement and replaces it with a more generous threshold based on rates of newly confirmed cases. Counties will be able to move toward a more expansive reopening if they can show fewer than 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days—a standard that was originally 1 new case per 10,000 residents."

Sure, California has made progress in dealing with COVID-19 infections, but there have been no seismic shifts on that front. It's like the New Math, which focused students' attention on alternative math concepts. Now we can also embrace the New Science.

Obviously, there were no substantive changes in the medical science, but there were serious changes in two other important fields: economic science and political science. The governor knows that the Trump administration is likely to give California and four other Western states the $1 trillion bailout they have requested at half past never.

Newsom recently announced that California has gone from a surplus to a $54 billion deficit—and has burned through its rainy-day fund. Union officials are upset about the proposed 10-percent public-employee salary cuts. If the state's economy doesn't get started soon, then Democrats will have to give up their big-spending dreams and the pension funds could start circling the drain.

The shutdowns have created an enormous economic problem, the extent of which might take months to become fully evident.  Wouldn't you love to be a fly on the wall in any conversation between Newsom and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) officials?

Politically, the natives are getting restless. Rural counties are in outright defiance. Even residents of urban areas are largely ignoring the restrictions. As longtime Capitol columnist George Skelton recently noted, Newsom has "barely been staying one step ahead of rural rebels who have been challenging his control and testing him" and "has wisely relented."

That's exactly right. This is excellent news, by the way. It shows that the governor is finally looking at costs and benefits. But don't kid yourself. None of it has anything to do with "science."

This column was first published in the Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune‘s California columnist.

  1. Longtobefree
    May.29.2020 at 8:16 am

    It is, and always has been, political science.

    1. Rat on a train
      May.29.2020 at 8:23 am

      Also social science.

    2. Michael Ejercito
      May.29.2020 at 8:24 am

      You got that right!

  2. John
    May.29.2020 at 8:26 am

    The Democratic Governors shut their states down thinking they could destroy the economy and blame it on Trump while also getting Congress to bail out their pension plans. What is happening is these governors are starting to realize the public is blaming them instead of Trump for the damage they have done. So, suddenly they are all decided things are okay and the plebs can go about their business again provided they wear masks and behave themselves.

    None of this was ever based on science.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.29.2020 at 8:45 am

      It will be interesting to see if any impeachments or recall elections arise out of this execrable fiasco.

      1. John
        May.29.2020 at 8:48 am

        There should be. I think states like New York and New Jersey are hopeless. There is literally no amount of criminality or deadly incompetence their governors could engage in that would cause their brain dead voters to turn on them. But I think the governors in Michigan and New Mexico might be toast over this.

        1. Colossal Douchebag
          May.29.2020 at 8:53 am

          There is literally no amount of criminality or deadly incompetence their governors could engage in that would cause their brain dead voters to turn on them.

          I think there is, but it will take urban flight and deterioration of city conditions to mid-1970s standards. That could take another 10 years or more.

          1. John
            May.29.2020 at 8:58 am

            It appears the people of Minnesota are finding out what they actually voted for.

      2. Jerryskids
        May.29.2020 at 8:53 am

        Besides Trump? Trump has personally killed 100,000 people, and that’s a fact because you can see tons of people saying that on Twitter and there’s no fact-check on their tweets so you know it must be true.

        1. John
          May.29.2020 at 9:04 am

          Trump is responsible for ordering the lock down and all of the economic damage it has caused. But when Trump tells the governor to end the lock down, then Trump is a tyrant who is destroying federalism and trying to usurp the power of states.

          Logical consistency and rationality is just not something these people do.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      May.29.2020 at 9:18 am

      While I place most blame on my Republican Governor; Trump’s daily press briefings didn’t help matters.

  3. Colossal Douchebag
    May.29.2020 at 9:00 am

    The only science being used consistently here is estimated probability of open citizen revolt.

  4. TutuApp
    May.29.2020 at 9:11 am

    It is, and always has been, political science.

    Agree with that

  5. Nonstopdrivel
    May.29.2020 at 9:11 am

    From last night’s article on the riots, just so it doesn’t get memory holed:

    In response to my comment that while their isn’t a racist bone in my body, I have no problem admitting I’m an unabashed culturist, mad.casual tosses off:

    Heh. “I’m not racist because I can (refuse to) use a dictionary to lie to myself.”

    Projection much? Seriously, fuck off, fucktard. Hood counterculture is just as defective and inferior whether it’s being promulgated by whites, blacks, or purples. It has nothing to do with the race of the idiots who perpetuate and exploit that particular milieu.

    1. John
      May.29.2020 at 9:14 am

      There are plenty of whites who buy into that counter culture. People have this idea that it is an exclusively black problem because deep down they think whites are somehow above that. They are not.

      1. JWatts
        May.29.2020 at 9:27 am

        Stupidity goes way deeper than skin deep.

  6. Ken Shultz
    May.29.2020 at 9:24 am

    Using “science” as a justification to impose his own qualitative preference for safety over jobs on other people who didn’t share them had a number of advantages in Newsom’s estimation. For one thing, it allowed him to blame others for his decisions. Don’t blame me for all these jobs losses–it was the “science” that did it! Another big advantage, perhaps the biggest, is that imposing policies on the unwilling that are supposedly in the best interest of society generally is a feature in the progressive mindset rather than a bug.

    “Gov. Gavin Newsom in April politely encouraged them to follow social-distancing practices while protesting and assured all Californians that his COVID-19 responses would not be driven by public opinion or other similarly low-brow concerns.”

    That’s the gist of it right there, but it doesn’t deserve the objective reading. The best reason to impose policy on the unwilling, in the progressive mind, was people didn’t want it. This bears repeating for emphasis: Forcing policies on the unwilling is a virtuous thing to do in their minds because people don’t want it.

    In the progressive mind, this is also the solution to problems like climate change and racism. Newsom wasn’t merely ignoring the concerns of the public. Newsom went against huge sections of the people of California because they hated what he was doing.

    There is a fundamental misconception among critics of progressivism that so many of them don’t get. It’s sort of like the difference between conventional Christianity, in which God rejects you because you sin, and predestination in Islam, where you sin because God has rejected you. Progressives aren’t being dismissive of people’s will. Once you’ve accepted that you know what people want better than they do, your mission is to actively suppress what the people want. The reason the terrorists scream “God is great” before murdering innocent people is not because they’re asking God for forgiveness. They’re claiming a divine mandate for murder. And the reason Gavin Newsom ignores the will of the people isn’t because he cares so much about the outcomes of his policies. Going against the will of the people is the primary intent of his policies.

    1. John
      May.29.2020 at 9:27 am

      Using “science” as a justification to impose his own qualitative preference for safety over jobs on other people who didn’t share them had a number of advantages in Newsom’s estimation. For one thing, it allowed him to blame others for his decisions. Don’t blame me for all these jobs losses–it was the “science” that did it! Another big advantage, perhaps the biggest, is that imposing policies on the unwilling that are supposedly in the best interest of society generally is a feature in the progressive mindset rather than a bug.

      Yes, it is taking expert authority and misusing it as moral authority. The “experts” even if they had been correct, only have authority to tell you what the possible outcomes will be. They have no moral authority to judge which outcomes are preferable. Only the people affected by the outcomes or somehow accountable for the decision have the moral authority to decide which is preferable.

      So what Newsome and politicians seem to always do these days was pretend the expert authority was also moral authority. This allowed him to defer to the expert authority in making a moral decision and in doing so avoid accountability for the results. No matter what happened, it wouldn’t be Newsome’s fault because “he was just following the experts.”

  7. Jerryskids
    May.29.2020 at 9:29 am

    F=ma is about all the science you need to prove that a 5 mph speed limit will save thousands of lives annually, that ladders and buildings over 6 feet high should be outlawed, that mountain climbing and airplanes should be similarly banned and that all trees should be chopped down lest someone climb up them and then fall. The science is settled!

    But we don’t do that kind of thing because that would be silly. The question is just where the line between common sense and nonsense gets drawn and who gets to draw the line. I would suggest that question got clarified somewhere between the point where auto manufacturers were required to include seatbelts as standard equipment and auto drivers were required to wear them. Once you get the public habituated to eating shit sandwiches, you can gradually decrease the amount of bread until you no longer even have to bother with it at all.

Please to post comments