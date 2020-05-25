Drug War

Prosecutors Back Dismissal of 91 More Cases Involving the Houston Cop Who Lied to Justify a Deadly Drug Raid

The announcement brings the total number of suspect cases initiated by Gerald Goines to 164 over 11 years.

Gerald Goines (left) and Steven Bryant (HPD)

Harris County, Texas, District Attorney Kim Ogg plans to support the reversal of "at least 91" more convictions in cases involving Gerald Goines, the former Houston narcotics officer whose fraudulent search warrant affidavit led to the January 2019 drug raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. Ogg's office had already backed the dismissal of 73 cases initiated by Goines, who faces state murder charges and federal civil rights charges in connection with the deadly invasion of the middle-aged couple's house on Harding Street.

"We will continue to work to clear people convicted solely on the word of a police officer who we can no longer trust," Ogg said in a press release last Thursday. "We are committed to making sure the criminal justice [system] is fair and just for everyone."

The latest batch of questionable cases all involved search warrants obtained by Goines. The previous batch involved cases in which Goines was the only purported witness to drug transactions he claimed to have observed.

Prosecutors are filing motions asking that lawyers be appointed for each of the 91 defendants. If those lawyers decide that Goines' sworn statements were material in convicting their clients and seek new trials on that basis (both of which seem likely), prosecutors "anticipate that they will agree to relief and eventual dismissal," Ogg said.

"We've come to the conclusion that every conviction in which Goines was the major player, for the past 11 years, needs to be flipped," said Josh Reiss, chief of the Post-Conviction Writs Division at Ogg's office. "The number of cases may grow."

Goines, who served the Houston Police Department (HPD) for 34 years, has admitted that he invented a fictional heroin purchase by a nonexistent confidential informant to justify the no-knock Harding Street raid. Four officers were wounded by gunshots during the exchange of fire that killed Tuttle and Nicholas, which began when the cops broke into the house and immediately used a shotgun to kill the couple's dog. Lawyers for Nicholas' family say she and Tuttle were napping at the time of the raid. Police found no evidence that the the couple was selling heroin, as Goines had claimed.

One of the men framed by Goines, Otis Mallet, was sentenced to eight years in state prison because the officer claimed he was involved in a 2008 crack cocaine sale. Mallet, who served two years of that sentence, has always denied Goines' account. He was declared "actually innocent" in February, along with his brother, Steven Mallet, who served 10 months after Goines implicated him in the same purported transaction.

"If the magistrate who Goines asked to sign a warrant to permit the raid on Harding Street had known of his history of lies and deception, he would not have signed it, and Rhogena and Dennis would likely still be alive today," Ogg said. While Tuttle and Nicholas were white, all of the defendants in the 164 cases identified by Ogg's office so far are members of minority groups, and the vast majority are black (as is Goines).

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who initially hailed Goines as a hero while posthumously tarring Tuttle and Nicholas as dangerous heroin dealers, has denied that the problems revealed by the disastrous Harding Street raid reflect a "systemic" failure within the HPD's Narcotics Division. At least 164 suspect convictions over 11 years involving a single officer suggest otherwise.

Another former Houston narcotics officer, Steven Bryant, faces state and federal charges because he backed up Goines' phony story about a "controlled buy" that never happened. It is hard to believe that no one else was complicit in Goines' shady practices spanning more than a decade, either by actively assisting him, by looking the other way, or by failing to adequately supervise his activities. Ogg said her office is investigating "other officers" in Goines' squad.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    May.25.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Normally prosecutors seem to resist dismissal of charges, no matter how egregious the misconduct might have been that lead to the charges being filed. Why are the Houston prosecutors agreeing to this?

    1. A Thinking Mind
      May.25.2020 at 1:08 pm

      I hope it’s because there’s people like me who realize the entire narcotics division is dirty, if not the whole fucking police force, and they’re demanding more. This is the prosecutor throwing them a bone while refusing to get into the systemic problems. “No, look, it was just this one bad egg, look at all these cases where he was unreliable!”

      1. EmmaLana11
        May.25.2020 at 1:54 pm

    2. Granite
      May.25.2020 at 1:10 pm

      Because they are all involved with this malfeasance. The wink and nudge complicity by the judge and DA on down is why they are overturning convictions. If we had a real fbi that actually cared about justice we would see the entire department brought up on conspiracy.

      Like the swamp, the good old boys clubs these days are too big to fail.

    3. Agammamon
      May.25.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Ogg was elected on a platform of cleaning up Houston’s prosecutor’s office.

      1. BigT
        May.25.2020 at 2:02 pm

        Odd Ogg. Half turtle and half frog.

  2. AustinRoth
    May.25.2020 at 12:52 pm

    Acevedo was incompetent and duplicitous when he was the police chief here in Austin, and he has only gotten worse.

  3. A Thinking Mind
    May.25.2020 at 1:02 pm

    “We will continue to work to clear people convicted solely on the word of a police officer-“

    Yes! This is it! True reform is coming!

    “-we can no longer trust.”

    Oh, nevermind. They think they just need to throw out one bad apple and that will fix everything.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      May.25.2020 at 1:05 pm

      Ogg said her office is investigating “other officers” in Goines’ squad.

      Throw a rock in that division and you’ll hit someone who’s complicit in Goines’ bad behavior. There’s no way one guy is completely breaking all the rules and nobody knows about it or isn’t intentionally staying ignorant. And just because others have vouched for him doesn’t mean shit-Steven Bryant vouched for the warrant on the Tuttle house.

  4. Jerryskids
    May.25.2020 at 1:13 pm

    “If the magistrate who Goines asked to sign a warrant to permit the raid on Harding Street had known of his history of lies and deception, he would not have signed it, and Rhogena and Dennis would likely still be alive today,” Ogg said.

    ………………………..

    It is hard to believe that no one else was complicit in Goines’ shady practices spanning more than a decade, either by actively assisting him, by looking the other way, or by failing to adequately supervise his activities.

    You mean like the magistrate who never thought to look very closely at all at a cop who for years had been asking for warrants based solely on his own uncorroborated testimony?

    Are warrant applications court documents subject to public records laws? Is there a way to check how often warrant applications are denied (if ever), particularly with regards to this particular magistrate? I’ve always just assumed that in single-judge jurisdictions a judge is not going to get elected without the support of the local police and the prosecutors office and is therefore not very likely to be asking many questions about warrant applications and in multi-judge jurisdictions the cops and the prosecutors know which judges will rubber-stamp warrant applications and which won’t. It might be interesting to see if there’s any pattern in which magistrates get asked to issue warrants and which ones ever deny the application.

  5. Minadin
    May.25.2020 at 1:34 pm

    As always, Mr. Sullum, thank you for staying on top of this.

    It is only by keeping the spotlight on incidents like this one that any change ever happens at all. It was obvious that the HPD was more than willing to deceive the public about this raid until people like you poked giant holes in their fabrication. Then, they wanted to sweep it under the rug, but you and others wouldn’t let them get away with that, either.

    The change might be less sweeping and more limited than any of us like, but it makes an enormous difference to any individual who has their convictions overturned.

