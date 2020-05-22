Reason Roundup

Judge to FBI: You Should've Gotten a Warrant Before Turning On That Phone

Plus: Virginia decriminalizes marijuana, it's not Trump's call whether we close the country again, and more…

(Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Turning on someone's cellphone counts as searching it, according to a new federal court ruling. This means that for law enforcement officers, merely pressing a phone's on button and looking at the screen could require a warrant.

"Generally, courts have held that law enforcement can compel you to use your body, such as your fingerprint (or your face), to unlock a phone but that they cannot compel you to share knowledge, such as a PIN," notes Kate Cox at Ars Technica. "In this recent case, however, the FBI did not unlock the phone. Instead, they only looked at the phone's lock screen for evidence."

The case involves a man in Washington state named Joseph Sam, who local police arrested in May 2019. At the time, the cops confiscated his Motorola smartphone and turned it on yet didn't unlock the phone or search it. But this past February, FBI agents turned on Sam's phone and took a picture of the locked screen—which displayed the name Streezy—for use as evidence in a robbery case against Sam.

Sam's lawyer objected, suggesting that the FBI needed a warrant to look at the phone and, since it had not had one, that any information the FBI gained front Sam's phone screen should be suppressed.

A federal judge agreed.

In a May 18 decision, John C. Coughenour of the U.S. District Court for the District of Seattle noted that there was a legal difference between what local cops had done in this case and what the FBI did:

The police's examination took place either incident to a lawful arrest or as part of the police's efforts to inventory the personal effects found during Mr. Sam's arrest. The FBI's examination, by contrast, occurred long after the police had arrested Mr. Sam and inventoried his personal effects. Those examinations present significantly different legal issues…

The local cops' examination of the phone, Coughenour explained,

may have been a search incident to arrest or an inventory search—two special circumstances where the Government does not always need a warrant to conduct a search. Unfortunately, the Court cannot decide whether the police needed a warrant because the circumstances surrounding the police's examination are unclear.

The FBI actions are a different matter:

The Fourth Amendment protects people from "unreasonable searches and seizures" of "their persons, house, papers, and effects." The default rule is that a search is unreasonable unless conducted pursuant to a warrant.

This default rule makes the term "search" critically important because the term's definition often dictates when the Government needs to obtain a warrant. Over time, the Supreme Court has defined "search" in two distinct ways. The first establishes a "baseline" of Fourth Amendment protections: the Government engages in a search if it physically intrudes on a constitutionally protected area to obtain information. The second definition expands Fourth Amendment protections beyond notions of property. Under that definition, the Government also engages in a search if it intrudes on a person's reasonable expectation of privacy.

Here, the FBI physically intruded on Mr. Sam's personal effect when the FBI powered on his phone to take a picture of the phone's lock screen….The FBI therefore "searched" the phone within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment.

Since it did this without a warrant, the judge ruled, "the search was unconstitutional."

FREE MINDS

Good news for Virginians:

FREE MARKETS

"We are not going to close the country" again. Once again, President Donald Trump is pretending that he has the authority to dictate whether companies across the country can operate. At a Thursday press conference, Trump told reporters that no matter what happens with COVID-19, "we are not closing our country" again.

"We are going to put out the fires," Trump said. "We're not going to close the country."

For months now, Trump has been acting like he has the authority to make this call. But the law is clear on this: Whether businesses can open—and what precautions people must take to use them—rests with state and local leaders. Trump can offer them advice on what to do, and he can rant and rave on TV and Twitter to his heart's content, but the decisions are not his to make.

Alas, a lot of the press likes to play along with the president's delusions. For weeks, we were regaled with stories about how Trump was forcing meat processing plants with infected employees to get back to business. It wasn't true.

QUICK HITS

• No, it's not true that one in three children coming across America's southern border are victims of sex trafficking (despite the ridiculous claims of the perennially truth-challenged folks at Prager U).

More than a third of the people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, the agency's "best estimate" is that 0.4 percent of people with COVID-19 systems will die.

• At both the CDC and some state health departments, the authorities have been lumping together tests for active COVID-19 infections with tests for COVID-19 antibodies. This skews the data in several important ways.

• The Biden campaign has allegedly asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) to undergo vetting as a potential running mate.

• The FBI is investigating the police murder of Breonna Taylor.

• Study: Sweden's "herd immunity" strategy isn't panning out.

• Despite being the first state to start reopening, "Georgia now leads the country in terms of the proportion of its workforce applying for unemployment assistance," reports Politico.

• Facebook announced yesterday that it will let most employees continue to work from home—wherever that home might be—indefinitely, although workers switching from San Francisco to lower-cost-of-living locales may have to take a pay cut.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:12 am

    Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor on Mueller’s special counsel team, is headlining a June 2nd virtual fundraiser for Biden.
    https://twitter.com/KThomasDC/status/1263484423510638597

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.22.2020 at 10:16 am

      I’m okay with that; you can virtual-fundraise from a prison cell, right?

    2. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:16 am

      Weissmann spend his entire career at DOJ being a crooked prosecutor who made his name putting innocent people into jail. You know what he does now? He works at NYU Law School on the innocence project.

      At first glance that would seem redemptive. But, since Weissman has never once expressed regret for the harm he caused as a prosecutor or done anything to undo that harm, his desire to free the innocent is galling rather than redemptive. That piece of shit is going to try to make up for his own sins by going after other prosecutors for theirs.

      It is not for me to say who is going to hell and who isn’t. But it is hard to come up with many better candidates than Weissman.

      1. Overt
        May.22.2020 at 10:54 am

        Yes. He strikes me as the crassest political opportunist. Much like a certain president and their views on gay marriage.

        1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
          May.22.2020 at 11:08 am

          James Buchanan?

  2. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:12 am

    Universities try to block Congress from accessing documents detailing their ties to China
    https://www.thecollegefix.com/universities-try-to-block-congress-from-accessing-documents-detailing-their-ties-to-china/

  3. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/joe-biden-tara-reade-allegations/

    I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them. He wasn’t my candidate, but taking back the White House is that important. Four more years of Trump will replace what remains of our democracy with unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts, and know-nothings. The environment? Education? Public health? The rights of voters, workers, immigrants, people of color, and yes, women? Forget them. And not just for the next four years: A Trump victory will lock down the courts for decades. I cannot believe that a rational person can grasp the disaster that is Donald Trump and withhold their support from Biden because of Tara Reade.

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:18 am

      Republicans might control the courts meaning Democrats would have to win elections to get their policies rather than just shove them down the public’s throats by judicial fiat. The horror.

    2. Longtobefree
      May.22.2020 at 10:42 am

      Well, I don’t know about Joe himself, but his party prefers to simply rip babies limb from limb and throw them in the trash.
      So he deserves that person’s vote, and that person deserves to be governed by democrats.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:14 am

    Sorry ENB, you’re stuck at Reason for the time being.

    The Atlantic laying off nearly 20 percent of staff
    https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498939-the-atlantic-laying-off-nearly-20-percent-of-staff

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:14 am

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1263149675395284992.html
      Journalists begging social media companies to censor anyone, but particularly the president, is bizarre, to put that generously.

      But Trump-era journalism has inverted all values about what journalism’s role, so – like ratting out a source to the FBI – this will be celebrated:

    2. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:19 am

      Who reads the Atlantic? It doesn’t even have doctor’s offices the way Time and Newsweek do. I don’t think I have known a single person who subscribed to it.

      1. Bearded Spock
        May.22.2020 at 10:34 am

        The Atlanic is one of those high-brow publications that upper-class Beltway types keep on their coffee table, or that is found in the waiting rooms of DC lobbying firms or respectable, slightly-left-of-center non-profits.

        I wouldn’t have expected you to be affiliated with any of those three examples.

        1. John
          May.22.2020 at 10:37 am

          I actually know a few upper class beltway types. And even they didn’t keep a copy out. I think it is one of those things people claim to read but don’t actually do so because they think it makes them look thoughtful and erudite.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            May.22.2020 at 11:04 am

            Most of these mainstream Beltway mags went to shit after Dubya was re-elected. They pretty much dropped all pretense of being objective journalists, all because their side lost.

    3. Nail
      May.22.2020 at 10:30 am

      *In Nelson’s voice* HA HA

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:14 am

    <i.This means that for law enforcement officers, merely pressing a phone's on button and looking at the screen could require a warrant.

    GOOD LUCK GETTING ONE OF THOSE, COPPERS!

  6. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.22.2020 at 10:14 am

    Joe Bide is the final arbiter of blackness

    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/22/joe-biden-breakfast-club-interview-274490

    1. Longtobefree
      May.22.2020 at 10:44 am

      There is no way in hell to interpret that comment as anything but racist.
      Joe Biden just told 3.5 million blacks that they aren’t even smart enough to know they are black.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        May.22.2020 at 11:09 am

        Yeah, but rhetorically speaking, is he wrong? Black women in particular are the most kept voting demographic in the country. Blacks as a whole have been a reliable Democrat voting bloc since the Great Depression.

        There’s no empirical reason any Democrat politician should think that the Black vote won’t be automatic, or that they can’t brow-beat black voters into voting for them if necessary. That attitude won’t change unless black voters, especially the women, don’t give them their vote.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.22.2020 at 11:24 am

      Holy fuck! Apparently Joe Biden got everything he knows about black people from Jerry McGuire.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:15 am

    https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1263795490753216512
    It pains me to say this, but I have found the Georgia Republicans in leadership to be far more responsive under pressure in the Ahmaud Arbery case than the key Kentucky Democrats in leadership in the Breonna Taylor case.

    Every single decision maker in Georgia was a Republican.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:16 am

      https://twitter.com/AmericaRising/status/1263803921136603136
      .
      @JoeBiden
      : “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

      @cthagod
      : “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:16 am

    VA Gov. Ralph Northam just signed a law to decriminalize marijuana possession.

    Way to be a stereotype for your people, governor.

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:20 am

      Governor Coonman thinks the women of Virginia will not be corrupted by negros using the devil weed to tempt them. He is enlightened like that.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:17 am

    Stunning Poll: Whopping 36 Percent of Americans Less Likely to Take Coronavirus Vaccine [that we can’t come out of lockdown without] if Trump Vouches For It
    https://www.mediaite.com/news/stunning-poll-whopping-36-percent-of-americans-less-likely-to-take-coronavirus-vaccine-if-trump-vouches-for-it/

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:21 am

      Gov. Tom Wolf: Pennsylvania Cannot Return to Normal Without ‘Foolproof’ Vaccine
      https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/21/gov-tom-wolf-pennsylvania-cannot-return-normal-without-foolproof-vaccine/

      1. John
        May.22.2020 at 10:24 am

        I think the courts are going to have a say in that. I don’t think governors are going to get away with this stuff much longer. Also, the public is just going to ignore the rules and go back to normal whether Governor Karen likes it or not.

      2. Longtobefree
        May.22.2020 at 10:46 am

        Well, he is the fool to prove it – – – – – – – – – – – –
        Fun Fact: NO vaccine is “fool proof”.

        Fascists gotta be fascist.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          May.22.2020 at 11:30 am

          Fascists gotta be fascist.

          Who knew we were one bad flu season from a socialist takeover?

          Other than anybody that has ever argued with baby Jeffy, Kirkland or Hihn.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:17 am

    Once again, President Donald Trump is pretending that he has the authority to dictate whether companies across the country can operate.

    A few blue check marks and blue state governors seemed to want the federal government to have this exact power.

    1. Knutsack
      May.22.2020 at 10:46 am

      Why highlight that when ENB’s life seems to revolve only around what Trump does or says?

  11. Axeblood
    May.22.2020 at 10:17 am

    Re: Trump mask

    NoelCaslerComedy@CaslerNoel

    Trump wears lifts in his shoes, a girdle, Depends, a fake tan and a dead ferret on his head while standing like a drunk centaur as he tours the Ford Factory. But he won’t wear a mask because he thinks it would make him look stupid. @realDonaldTrump

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:21 am

      That is because a mask would make him look stupid. And fuck you if you think anyone should have to wear a mask to be in public.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        May.22.2020 at 10:28 am

        Masks work, and are low cost. If you want people to be out and about and businesses open, you should encourage mask wearing.
        https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7191274/

        1. John
          May.22.2020 at 10:30 am

          No they don’t work well. They are unhealthy. We are not meant to wear masks for long periods of time. Moreover, they don’t decrease the spread of the virus. You should encourage people not to wear masks and refuse to wear one yourself. Wearing one is just a sign of scientific ignorance.

          1. Echo Chamber
            May.22.2020 at 11:02 am

            “Wearing one is just a sign of scientific ignorance”
            That virtue isn’t going to signal itself

        2. DcDonalds
          May.22.2020 at 10:32 am

          The point however was that they look stupid and that you’re an irredeemble pussy for wearing one.

          Of course you managed to find way to comment on how useful they are for showing your willingness to be led.

          1. John
            May.22.2020 at 10:34 am

            I think he should just get a mask with a Gold Star on it. At least be honest about its purpose.

        3. Nardz
          May.22.2020 at 10:34 am

          Wear that virtue muzzle, bitch

        4. Nail
          May.22.2020 at 10:34 am

          OK boomer

        5. Longtobefree
          May.22.2020 at 10:47 am

          1. “If you are sick,” the CDC says, “you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.” But “if you are NOT sick,” it adds, “you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).
          2. A randomized trial of face masks involving about 7,700 hajj participants in Mecca had less promising results. At the end of the study, which was reported in The Lancet last year, the subjects who received masks—most of whom used them intermittently or not at all—were just as likely to have viral respiratory infections as those who did not. Last year was 2019; most people in C19 panicked 2020 wear their mask intermittently, or just plain wrong like over their mouth only, or hanging around their neck.

        6. Knutsack
          May.22.2020 at 10:48 am

          Do you have an update on human life expectancy due to this virus?

          I’m curious where we’re at.

      2. Ra's al Gore
        May.22.2020 at 10:30 am

        https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1263587730841194496
        WATCH: Michigan AG
        @DanaNessel
        jumps on CNN outraged that President Trump did not wear a face mask in public

        Says she may bring charges against Ford for not forcing Trump to wear a mask at production plant

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.22.2020 at 10:32 am

          https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1263819394238554112
          Jack Posobiec
          @JackPosobiec
          How long before “everyone who drives a Ford is a racist” begins?
          Quote Tweet

          Peter Baker
          @peterbakernyt
          · 2h
          ADL calls on Trump to apologize after the president hailed Henry Ford, who promoted virulent anti-Semitic tracts, for his “good bloodlines.”

          1. Ra's al Gore
            May.22.2020 at 10:35 am

            https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1263823153614278657.html

            Did You Know:

            During WW2 the AP illegally made a deal with the Waffen SS

            They produced pro-Nazi propaganda for Hitler in exchange for keeping their Berlin bureau open

    2. Kulan Gath
      May.22.2020 at 10:22 am

      And he was right.

    3. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 10:25 am

      And you do, and you look, and are, stoooooopid.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:17 am

    Your morning Karen
    https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1263804489368080384

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:22 am

      I can’t understand anything she is saying. Is she screaming “fine” or “mine”? What the hell is going on there? Please help those of us who don’t speak lunatic.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.22.2020 at 11:06 am

      This is why we have 5150 holds.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:18 am

    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/05/21/james-woods-blasts-stacey-abrams-as-she-exposes-the-intentional-weaponization-of-not-letting-illegal-immigrants-vote/
    Democrat Stacey Abrams: illegal immigrants “are now no longer able to elect anyone who represents them”

    Stacey Abrams wants illegal aliens to be able to vote because it would balance “white people.” If she is Joe Biden’s running mate, she will be president within a year, if he’s elected. Watch for yourself.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:19 am

      Elections judge pleads guilty to literally stuffing the ballot box ‘while he thought the coast was clear’
      https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/05/21/elections-judge-pleads-guilty-to-literally-stuffing-the-ballot-box-while-he-thought-the-coast-was-clear/

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.22.2020 at 10:20 am

        I have it on good authority from Reason and the progressive left that such things never, ever, EVER happen. That judge is a racist for claiming otherwise!

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          May.22.2020 at 10:30 am

          A guy who was entrusted to over see a polling location simply went in the booth when no one was there and smashed buttons. He cast 100 odd fraudulent votes. Voter ID, no mail in voting, or any of the other asinine hoops GOP wants to make people jump through to vote would have no effect on this very unusual case.

          1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
            May.22.2020 at 10:33 am

            Okay, so we’re hand-waving away all of the instances that don’t conform with the progressive narrative. Got it.

          2. Ra's al Gore
            May.22.2020 at 10:33 am

            When was the last time you heard about a bank being robbed? It’s been forever for me. Why bother locking the doors then?

          3. John
            May.22.2020 at 10:33 am

            That is true. But, if he was willing to do that then there is no reason to think he wouldn’t have also have been willing to vote in someone else’ name or forge paper mail in ballots.

            By your logic, someone breaking into my house through the window is no justification for me locking the front door.

          4. DcDonalds
            May.22.2020 at 10:36 am

            Right but you rig elections so everyone expects you to lie about it like that too,

          5. Nail
            May.22.2020 at 10:52 am

            “asinine hoops”

            This would be a good handle for you as you basically just show up to get dunked on.

            1. John
              May.22.2020 at 10:54 am

              That would be a great name for an NBA blog.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:18 am

    “We are going to put out the fires,” Trump said. “We’re not going to close the country.”

    If he’s making a prediction, I believe it is correct.

    1. mad.casual
      May.22.2020 at 10:44 am

      Trump: We are not going to continue to beat our wives.
      Reason: He doesn’t have that authority!

      1. DcDonalds
        May.22.2020 at 10:46 am

        The bitch said she does it for the clicks. Believe her.

        1. Echo Chamber
          May.22.2020 at 11:25 am

          Makes sense. Clicks are the coin of the realm.

  15. Derp-o-Matic 6000
    May.22.2020 at 10:19 am

    Strange that absolutely nothing has happened (in Reason‘s view) regarding the Obama Administration, FBI, and CIA’s systematic spying on its political enemies….

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:20 am

      https://twitter.com/ACLU/status/1004082232447905792
      Five years ago today, Edward Snowden revealed through journalists that the NSA was conducting the largest domestic mass surveillance program in American history.

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
        May.22.2020 at 10:23 am

        Glenn Greenwald is one of the few journalists out there with any integrity left.

        Anyone paying close attention to this issue should realize that the Obama Administration had a coordinated effort to spy on all of its enemies, in both the Republican and Democratic party. This isn’t a secret. They were previously caught doing it to journalists and members of Congress. Then they were caught doing it to the rival party’s presidential campaign. Who else were they spying on? Probably the other 16 Republicans also running. They have a documented history of doing this. It’s astounding that a publication that claims to be in favor of civil liberties has gone completely silent on the issue.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:37 am

      The Obamagate Scandal Just Got Even Dirtier
      https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/21/obamas-fbi-offered-to-pay-christopher-steele-to-dig-up-dirt-on-mike-flynn-n412894

      British spy Christopher Steele was offered money by Obama’s FBI to dig up dirt on Michael Flynn. The proposal came in the weeks before the 2016 election. This offer hasn’t received any press until now and was first reported by The Daily Caller. “The inspector general’s report, released on Dec. 9, 2019, said that FBI agents offered to pay Steele ‘significantly’ to collect intelligence from three separate ‘buckets’ that the bureau was pursuing as part of Crossfire Hurricane, its counterintelligence probe of four Trump campaign associates.”

      FBI agents also wanted contact with “any individuals or sub sources” whom Steele could provide to “serve as cooperating witnesses to assist in identifying persons involved in the Trump campaign-Russian relationship.”

  16. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:19 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1263605530389549057
    From physicians at a hospital on Walnut Creek, in Northern California, average household income 50% higher than US average: more deaths from suicide than #Covid, more attempts in the last month than most years, the lockdowns have to end. https

  17. Kulan Gath
    May.22.2020 at 10:20 am

    “For weeks, we were regaled with stories about how Trump was forcing meat processing plants with infected employees to get back to business”

    No we weren’t you delusonal twat.

    1. Cronut
      May.22.2020 at 10:57 am

      Don’t worry, in a few weeks, when meat prices are through the roof, they’ll be blaming him for NOT forcing the processing plants to operate.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:20 am

    Biden Hammered Romney’s Bain Ties In 2012. Now, Bain Execs Are Fueling Biden’s 2020 Bid
    https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/21/joe-biden-bain-capital-mitt-romney/

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:21 am

    More than a third of the people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    “Now that that’s out of the way, back to gun control and climate change.”

  20. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:22 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1263658333363482624
    1/ From a grocery store worker in the Chicagoland area. He knows of one serious case in his ~20-store district. Long but worth reading to the end: “at least in my little corner of Illinois reality is starting to win.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:23 am

      http://ace.mu.nu/archives/387397.php#387397

      Study: Infection Rates Have Fallen In States That Ended Lockdowns, While States That Remained Locked Down Still Have Infection Spikes

      JPMorgan has a devastating piece arguing that infection rates have declined — not increased — in states where lockdowns have ended, “even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.” (Kolonavic)

      1. John
        May.22.2020 at 10:29 am

        It appears that being outside and casual contact is not conducive to the spread of the virus. The virus spreads with close and repeated contact. So, locking people in their homes is going to increase the spread of the virus. These lockdowns are making the virus worse not better.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.22.2020 at 10:56 am

          Noise spreads the virus. Not kidding; choir practice, loud meatpacking plants, etc. You sing/talk loudly, you spit out germs further.

          1. John
            May.22.2020 at 11:02 am

            That makes sense. The events where it was known to spread the most were Marti Gras, Chinese New Year in New York City, and that Biogen conference in Boston. All of those events had people in close proximity to each other talking and or yelling a lot.

            That doesn’t bode well for having sporting events. But the answer to that is to have them and tell people at risk or those who live with people at risk not to attend. As for everyone else, let it spread and help build the herd immunity.

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:22 am

    The Biden campaign has allegedly asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) to undergo vetting as a potential running mate.

    Biden thinks her hair looks most aromatic.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.22.2020 at 11:08 am

      If her hair doesn’t smell right, she ain’t black!

  22. Sevo
    May.22.2020 at 10:23 am

    “…Once again, President Donald Trump is pretending that he has the authority to dictate whether companies across the country can operate…”

    No, he’s saying he WON’T ‘dictate’ their closing.
    TDS is *pernicious*!

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:26 am

      The logic here seems to be that Trump is some kind of a tyranny because he thinks he has the power to end the governor’s tyranny.

      Freedom really is slavery. And while these decisions are made by governors, Trump controls the CDC and the guidelines they give out. I wish governors luck in court defending their lockdowns if they run counter to the CDC recommendations.

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:24 am

    Sweden’s “herd immunity” strategy isn’t panning out.

    Sweden’s COVID-19 policies simply cannot appear viable. Too many worldviews depend on it not.

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.22.2020 at 10:32 am

      How are we defining “working” here? I thought the point of the lockdowns was to prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. Is Sweden’s hospital infrastructure collapsing due to a massive influx of COVID19 patients? If not, then their strategy seems, at worst, no worse than any other nation. Probably better, since it didn’t involve torching their economy.

      1. Bearded Spock
        May.22.2020 at 10:39 am

        Sweden’s strategy is the “rip off the bandaid and get it over with” strategy. Whether or not it is successful won’t be known for several months when the expected Second Wave of infections hit.

        But as Fist correctly notes, there are A LOT of people who don’t like it because it threatens their favorite policies.

        1. Echo Chamber
          May.22.2020 at 11:14 am

          No matter how many posts the media makes, Sweden has not yet rocketed up to #1 on the death charts. And unlike some places *cough* *cough*, they count deaths in nursing homes.
          So glad they are hanging in there as the control group for this madness

  24. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:24 am

    No, next question:

    https://www.aier.org/article/will-the-political-class-be-held-liable-for-what-theyve-done/
    Sovereign immunity creates a two-tiered society: those above the law and those below it; those whom the law fails to bind and those whom the law fails to protect. This legal doctrine almost guarantees that no politician will face any personal liability for their shutdown dictates.

    Even New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who callously compelled nursing homes to accept COVID patients, will have no legal culpability for a policy that contributed to more than 5,000 nursing home deaths in his state. Pennsylvania Health Czar Rachel Levine issued a similar order, contributing to thousands of nursing home deaths, and then removed her own 95-year-old mother from a nursing home to keep her safe.

    Politicians presume they are blameless for destroying jobs as long as the victims receive temporary unemployment compensation. Actually, it is worse than that: politicians claim a right to seize a slice of the paychecks of people still working to recompense people whose jobs they destroyed. Would a private corporation be able to escape punishment for breaking people’s legs by giving free crutches to its victims?

    “Better safe than sorry” is damned risky when politicians have no liability for what they ravage. There is no way that politicians can compensate American citizens for all the damage they have inflicted in this pandemic. This COVID shutdown catastrophe should be a permanent black mark against the political class and the experts who sanctified each and every sacrifice.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:26 am

      The COVID-19 ‘Science’ Is Starting to Scare Me

      https://pjmedia.com/culture/rabbi-michael-barclay/2020/05/21/science-is-starting-to-scare-me-n412181

      History shows us these same types of isolation practices and singling out of individuals or groups based on “science” before. The 18th-century zoologist Carl Linnaeus determined that the “African race” (as opposed to those from Europe) were “sly, lazy, cunning, lustful, careless, and governed by caprice.” His science proved that Asians were “severe, haughty, greedy, and ruled by opinions,” whereas the Europeans were “gentle, acute, inventive, governed by laws.”

      This “scientific racism” was extended by Christopher Meiners (1747-1810), whose science demonstrated without a doubt that “negroes… feel less pain than others” and are “without emotion.” These and other “scientists” like them paved the way for justifying slavery. If those of African descent were less than human, then there was no reason to not treat them differently and even enslave them.

      In 1912, Henry Goddard “scientifically” tested immigrants at Ellis Island and determined that 87% of Russians, 83% of Jews, 80% of Hungarians, and 79% of Italians were “feeble minded and had a mental age of less than 12.” His scientific proof was the foundation for the Immigration Act of 1924, restricting American immigration.

      The twentieth century demonstrated the epitome of the dangers of “science” determining public policy in Europe. By 1933, German scientists had “proven without doubt” that there were different classes of humans; that the pure Aryan race was scientifically proven to be superior to all others; and that other categories such as Jews were “sub-human” (Untermenschen).

      By definition, this meant that, like the black slaves of the 19th century, these sub-humans could and should be marked (with a yellow star if Jewish to distinguish them from the other more human races), isolated and quarantined, and even medically experimented on…all for the purpose of science and to protect the general public.

      The Nuremberg Laws of 1935 codified into official public policy these anti-Semitic behaviors, all derived from the “modern science” of the time and based on the idea that the general.populace should trust those scientists in order to protect the nation. Ultimately, this led to the Holocaust and the systematic killing of over six million Jews.

      All proven by and in the name of “science.”

      The policies of Messrs. Newsom, Cuomo, Garcetti, Levin, and their supporters are all based in the current scientific understanding of COVID-19. Although there are many scientists who disagree with their understanding, and although the understanding of this virus is constantly changing due to new information, these leaders are insisting upon basing public policy on fears based in “science.” And their draconian policies are not only intellectually inconsistent (ten people are allowed to gather in a crowded liquor store but not in a church sanctuary that can hold 500 people), but far too reminiscent of the policies based on the science of the day that ultimately led to the persecution and death of millions.

  25. DcDonalds
    May.22.2020 at 10:24 am

    “Axeblood”

    Ok Shreek hs busted out his first sock hold your nose for his coming thread shitstorm

    1. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 10:26 am

      Could be turd, but the last handle was “Pod”.

  26. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:25 am

    Despite being the first state to start reopening, “Georgia now leads the country in terms of the proportion of its workforce applying for unemployment assistance…”

    The damage is done.

    1. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 10:44 am

      Yeah, econ nitwits like Newsom figured business can be controlled like a light-bulb; turn the switch off, and then turn it back on when you choose.
      The first part works; just do it at gun-point! The second assumption ignores the damage done by the first part.

  27. Fist of Etiquette
    May.22.2020 at 10:26 am

    …workers switching from San Francisco to lower-cost-of-living locales may have to take a pay cut.

    Ha!

    1. JesseAz
      May.22.2020 at 11:27 am

      Proving once again… liberals dont actually understand math or cost of living.

  28. Nonstopdrivel
    May.22.2020 at 10:27 am

    Bringing this over from the previous article, just ‘cuz:

    Chuck E. Cheese delivers pizza using another name, and it’s not alone. To drum up delivery businesses, big restaurant chains are rebranding themselves in apps like Grubhub. That could mean more competition for local joints.
    https://twitter.com/i/events/1263521179199029248

    Pizzas made in the kitchens of select Chuck E. Cheese locations are sold under a different name on Grubhub: “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.” What makes this particularly interesting here in the Philly area is there is actually a Pasqually’s Pizza that’s been around for years. The emotional side of me wants to say this is borderline unethical, but then it occurs to me, is this really any different than the standard corporate practice of marketing different brands at different price points? Hell, there’s virtually no competition in the optical field anymore — practically every optician chain and eyeglass brand is owned by Luxottica, which owns EyeMed insurance too — or in the haircutting field, where most of the major chains are subsidiaries of Regis. Not to mention, plenty of ostensibly competing fast food chains are owned by holding companies like Yum! Brands. Fake competition is the order of the day.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      May.22.2020 at 10:28 am

      Incidentally, can one of our resident attorneys explain to me how it’s not a violation of antitrust or Stark law to own both the payer and the payee? Luxottica isn’t the only company to own both the provider and the insurance company. Allina has a similar model in the hospital and clinic space, and I think the same could be said for Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger.

  29. Magnitogorsk
    May.22.2020 at 10:30 am

    “Facebook announced yesterday that it will let most employees continue to work from home—wherever that home might be—indefinitely, although workers switching from San Francisco to lower-cost-of-living locales may have to take a pay cut”

    I love this trend so much. RIP democrat strongholds. I can’t wait to hear all the bitching about how us evil tech workers are moving out of the cities and can no longer be taxed to death to support the democrat’s perverse experiments in central planning

    1. Derp-o-Matic 6000
      May.22.2020 at 10:38 am

      They’re just going to flock to good cities and implement the same shitty policies that destroyed their old jurisdictions. Look what they did to Virginia and Austin.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.22.2020 at 10:45 am

        But, but, but I don’t want EVERYTHING I left, just my one little program……

      2. mad.casual
        May.22.2020 at 11:13 am

        They’re just going to flock to good cities and implement the same shitty policies that destroyed their old jurisdictions. Look what they did to Virginia and Austin.

        Yes. This is not going to end how we some people think it’s going to end.

        Tragedy of the commons. Tech workers don’t have to work from any given location so they can always flock to the next unfucked backwater in need of socializing and burn it to the ground. Farmers, coal miners, meat packers all have to learn, at the very least, not to shit in the pool. Tech workers not so much.

        And, to be clear in case some dipshit tries to misinterpret me. I’m not saying no tech companies or remote workers will ever learn not to shit in the pool, I’m just saying that the circumstances dictate that a large amount of pool shitting from a large number of tech firms has been and will be tolerated.

        1. John
          May.22.2020 at 11:14 am

          I would not want those people living near me. And I live in DC. As bad as the people in DC are, they are enlightened compared to the tech degenerates. Keep those fuckers contained in California and away from the normal world.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      May.22.2020 at 10:45 am

      Silicon Valley is so outlandishly expensive that any pay cut they would have to take after moving to lower-cost areas would end up representing a net increase in disposable income.

      1. mad.casual
        May.22.2020 at 11:23 am

        Silicon Valley is so outlandishly expensive that any pay cut they would have to take after moving to lower-cost areas would end up representing a net increase in disposable income.

        By design. Twitter, Google, and Facebook are effectively going to pay their employees to socialize more remote communities. Of course, they won’t pay them to actually socialize *actual* remote communities like Uganda, Sudan, etc. Too expensive and risky. They’re going to pay them to socialize the remote locations that have infrastructure and government-funded healthcare. Get their employees out of Seattle so that they can make sure everyone in Oregon is subsidizing high speed internet.

  30. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:39 am

    Is This Joe Biden’s Blackface Scandal? Strong Echoes of Ralph Northam…
    https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/05/21/joe-biden-in-1987-we-delawareans-were-on-the-souths-side-in-the-civil-war-n416005
    “But campaigning in Alabama in April, Biden talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973 and said ‘we [Delawareans] were on the South’s side in the Civil War.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 10:42 am

      https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/05/21/gq-piece-pro-life-movement-labels-george-wallace-republican/

      “Joseph Biden of Delaware, for example, tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie; he reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace praised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America.” – Detroit Free Press, May 1, 1987 pic.twitter.com/9QLNE1z56T

      — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) July 18, 2019

  31. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:40 am

    Hot take: Republicans want to reopen the country because they believe in the afterlife which makes them devalue actual life
    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/05/21/hot-take-republicans-want-to-reopen-the-country-because-they-believe-in-the-afterlife-which-makes-them-devalue-actual-life/

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 11:16 am

      So I guess only Christians can make the rational decision that assuming a small risk is better than losing your business and way of life.

      Pinker must really have a low opinion of atheists.

      1. mad.casual
        May.22.2020 at 11:27 am

        Christians are the only ones capable of conceptualizing that life can continue after death. Objective atheists rightly believe that reality for everyone else stops existing once you die. There is nothing larger or more primal than the individual.

        Something something… stop believing in God… something something believe in anything…

  32. John
    May.22.2020 at 10:44 am

    Even a liberal rag like The Week is finally admitting the truth about the lock downs.

    What is happening instead of the widely predicted bloodbath? Confirmed cases of the virus are obviously increasing (though the actual rolling weekly average of new ones have been headed down for nearly a month) while deaths remain more or less flat. This is in fact what happens when you test more people for a disease that is not fatal or even particularly serious for the vast majority of those who contract it, for which the median age of death is higher than the American life expectancy.

    How was this possible? One answer is that the lockdown did not in fact do what it was supposed to do, which is to say, meaningfully impede transmission of the virus. In fact, data both from states like Georgia and from abroad suggests that the lifting of lockdowns is positively correlated with a decrease in rates of infection. This could be because lockdowns are inherently ineffective at slowing down a disease whose spread appears to be largely intrafamilial and nosocomial.

    https://theweek.com/articles/915446/should-grateful-good-news-georgia

    It turns out locking people in their homes was the absolute wrong thing to do if your goal was to control the spread of this virus. Our political leaders, and I include the President in this, have literally done the exact opposite of what should have been done. The only thing that redeems the President is that he seems to have learned from his mistake and is now pushing to have the policies reversed. And that is more than can be said for the rest of them who seem bent on compounding their mistake and doubling down on it even after it is clear what they are doing is wrong.

    1. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 10:48 am

      News orgs in CA are now hinting that the mask requirement is not going away any time soon.
      Any proof of their efficacy?

      1. John
        May.22.2020 at 10:54 am

        There is none that I have seen. In fact, every new thing we discover about this virus shows that it transmits in close contact indoors not casual contact. So, what the hell good does wearing a mask in public do? None. You are never close enough to someone long enough to transmit the virus.

        The masks are just a case of people digging in and mandating it as a means of asserting control. That is all it is. It is just mass conformity.

        Honestly, the mask thing is the part about all of this that scares me the most. They are going to reopen all of the businesses sooner rather than later because they have to. They need the money. The mask thing is something that could linger on for God knows how long. I don’t want to live in a world where I have to wear a fucking mask everywhere I go. But, people have convinced themselves that must be the case.

        Forget liberals. I was on a thread at instapundit a few days ago where the majority of the people on the thread were totally gung ho for every business forcing people to wear masks and how it was just wrong for anyone to object. It was fucking terrifying.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 10:47 am

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/21/australian-researchers-see-virus-design-manipulati/

    The preliminary report of the study, which is now being peer-reviewed, is based on computer modeling of the virus’ ability to infect various animals, including humans. It was published May 13 on the Cornell University website arXiv.org, which is used for discussion of pre-publication papers.

    Nikolai Petrovsky, the lead researcher, said his team suspects human manipulation in Wuhan because of the unmatched ability of the virus’ protruding spike to infect human cells.

    1. Metazoan
      May.22.2020 at 11:05 am

      Interesting, but I would take simulation of protein-protein interaction with a grain (well, really, a large pile) of salt.

  34. PurityDiluting
    May.22.2020 at 10:54 am

    Wear a face mask while hiking, even though there’s virtually no risk

    “Of the 7,234 cases of coronavirus studied by the University of Hong Kong, Southeast University and Tsinghua University, exactly one was determined to be spread outdoors.

    But the low risk shouldn’t deter people from taking precautions. Even if you’re expecting to find solitude, you can be still surprised by a sudden rush of other people, whose behavior you can’t control. Inhaling the breath of a passing hiker won’t likely transmit the coronavirus, but odds increase if that person coughs, sneezes, shouts or spits in your direction. And while hiking might not carry a huge risk of infection, using restrooms at trailheads and day use areas certainly does. Aside from all the commonly touched surfaces, viruses can be widely spread by a single toilet flush. Each flush can spread up to 500,000 particles into the air including large and small droplets that can spread viruses onto rolls of toilet paper.”

    Oh, FFS Karen

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 10:59 am

      And while hiking might not carry a huge risk of infection, using restrooms at trailheads and day use areas certainly does.

      No it doesn’t actually. Even if you believe that, however, just wear the mask in the bathroom. That doesn’t mean you have to wear it hiking.

      The mask has become a brand. It is a way to virtue signal how caring and enlightened you are. And people in this society left and right are addicted to virtue signaling. They are never going to give it up. They could develop a 100% effective and safe vaccine tomorrow and give it to everyone next week and these fuckers would still insist on wearing masks and do everything they could to make it mandatory for everyone else as well.

    2. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 11:00 am

      I’d suggest the author use a condom; a full-body condom.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.22.2020 at 11:04 am

        I put a plastic bag over my head. Airtight, so I’m afcww ffoakflsj jf jiwaae

  35. shortviking
    May.22.2020 at 10:57 am

    It is NOT libertarian to say that states have full authority to suppress constitutional rights. If anything, Trump should back up his bluster with real action against governors. When he says we aren’t closing again, he should mean it.

  36. Longtobefree
    May.22.2020 at 11:01 am

    1. “Whether businesses can open—and what precautions people must take to use them—rests with state and local leaders.”
    So Trump is absolutely correct; “we”, the federal government will never close the country. Where’s the issue?
    2. The one-in-three number comes from the same sources as the one-in-five-get-raped college number. I think it is the rounding from the global climate warming change models.
    3. Nothing from the CDC is worth reporting.
    4. Sweden has preserved individual freedoms with overwhelming the health services. And Swedes are still able to get needed cancer screenings and life saving heart surgery. Reads like winning to me.
    4. The FBI cannot be trusted.

  37. Metazoan
    May.22.2020 at 11:02 am

    • Study: Sweden’s “herd immunity” strategy isn’t panning out.

    Isn’t it a little early to be making judgments like that? The lockdown countries all kicked the coronavirus can down the road, if you even assume that lockdowns helped. What happens when they inevitably reopen?

    Besides, remember “flatten the curve?” That was only supposed to distribute deaths out, not prevent them. So of course countries that went in a different direction will see more deaths early on–they have front-loaded the pandemic.

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 11:07 am

      That story buries the lead. It isn’t panning out because

      A Swedish study found that only 7.3 percent of Stockholmers had developed coronavirus-fighting antibodies by late April, Reuters reports.

      So Sweden did nothing and the virus really didn’t spread to that many people. Yeah, they don’t have herd immunity but they don’t need it. The virus has been lose for months now. If only 7.2% of the Swedes have gotten it, chances are not that many more will. It is pretty clear that the virus doesn’t spread very fast.

      I think part of that is the Swedes have a culture where people don’t hug each other or get in each other’s space a lot. So, the virus didn’t spread very far. Where in a country like Italy where people do get in each other’s space, it did.

      I would say things panned out quite well for Sweden. They didn’t destroy their economy and their culture of staying the hell away form each other worked just fine in keeping the virus under control.

  38. Ken Shultz
    May.22.2020 at 11:02 am

    Biggest story going is what’s happening in Hong Kong. China is revving up to go Tienanmen on Hong Kong–and they probably don’t have much of a choice. Since Tienanmen Square, the bargain between the CCP and the Chinese people has been that they would tolerate the CCP so long as the CCP continued to provide rising standards of living and economic growth. Once the CCP fails to deliver that, all bets are off–and the CCP knows it.

    China hasn’t experienced a recession since they joined the WTO in 2001, and their export driven economy won’t bounce back until the economies of the west recover. Yesterday, China decided not to issue forward looking guidance for GDP next quarter for the first time in 30 years. Last month’s number, while growing, was 6% less than it was a year ago for the for the same period. As more Americans and Europeans end up out of work, consumer spending on the things China exports are likely to dry up.

    One of the reasons George III was so keen on putting down revolution in the 13 colonies as because he feared the domino effect. If revolution was successful in America, it might spread through the colonies in the West Indies and across the Atlantic to Ireland. Of course, domino theory is almost always wrong. The British didn’t reach the zenith of their colonial power until more than a century after England lost the American Revolution.

    Domino theory almost always fails. The rest of Asia didn’t become communist after Vietnam fell to communism. Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan became more capitalist than ever and communist countries like China and Vietnam have become increasingly capitalist since we left Vietnam. Overthrowing Saddam Hussein did not start a wave of American style revolutions throughout the Middle East. Iraq was such a mess and America so widely hated for our efforts in Iraq when the Arab Spring broke out, we can only surmise that the Arab Spring happened in spite of our efforts in Iraq–not because the people of North African wanted to become like Iraq.

    The reason Iran sent Hezbollah and their Revolutionary Guard to Syria to defend Assad was because they feared the Arab Spring moving from Syria into Iran. If Iranian regime remains in power after the disastrous effects of their foolish bid to abandon the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty and the sanctions that imposed, after the collapse of world oil prices, after expensive and profitless wars they waged on their neighbors, and after the effects of the coronavirus itself, it won’t because they put down a popular uprising in Syria. They will survive in spite of that.

    China is in the same boat with Iran for the same reasons. If only 10% of Chinese factory workers become unemployed because American and European consumers are sitting on the sidelines, that’s 150 million angry people. Post WTO China has never experienced a recession, much less a wave of bank failures, home foreclosures, That kind of thing gives rise to militia movements, Ross Perots, and Tea Partys here in the United States. That isn’t possible in China.

    Going all Tienanmen on Hong Kong will not stop what’s coming in China, but like in Orwell’s “Shooting an Elephant”, I’m not sure Emperor Xi has much choice. The real solution is to get the economy going again, but that may take years, and he doesn’t have years to wait. Six months before Ceausescu’s head was put on the proverbial pike, that outcome was hardly imaginable.

    Why would the students at Beijing University be any more supportive of democracy than they were in 1989, and why would average Chinese people be less susceptible to believe that the Mao Dynasty has lost the mandate heaven when they’re in the middle of the first recession any of them can remember?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 11:06 am

      Luckily the CCP has the Democratic party in and out of the media to defend their financial interests. Best money they ever spent.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.22.2020 at 11:13 am

        I eagerly await today’s “no trade wars with our friends in China can I have an advance on my sweet Chinese payola please” article.

        1. Ken Shultz
          May.22.2020 at 11:22 am

          Capitalism is when the means of production is owned by private individuals, prices are set by markets, and wealth and employment opportunities are also distributed through markets.

          Are you or are you not a capitalist?

          Elitism is when politicians inflict their qualitative preferences on people who don’t share them because they think they know what’s best for people–better than people know for themselves.

          Are you or are you not an elitist?

          If you think politicians should restrict markets and prevent us from buying imports because they know what’s better for us than we know for ourselves, then you’re both a socialist and an elitist.

      2. Ken Shultz
        May.22.2020 at 11:15 am

        I’m not sure what that’s about, but if you’re suggesting that the U.S. economy would be better off if only consumers (unemployed or otherwise) didn’t have access to everyday low prices at Walmart, Target, and elsewhere, you’ve got a lot of explaining to do.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.22.2020 at 11:22 am

          WWII was bad economic policy, but the German government at the time was a threat that had to be dealt with.

          Same for the CCP. We don’t have to carpet bomb, but maybe shutting them out of the US market and letting US businesses exploit cheap labor in different countries for the sake of Walmart isn’t the worst idea.

          1. Ken Shultz
            May.22.2020 at 11:24 am

            Nazi Germany attacked our allies and presented a long term threat to the American people. It can be well argued that going to war with Germany was in the best interests of the United States and the American people.

            Trade with China is an enormous source of wealth for the American people and raises their standard of living higher than it would be without that trade. Trade with China is in the best interests of the American people and the United States.

            You see the difference, right?

  39. CharlesWT
    May.22.2020 at 11:04 am

    In addition, the agency’s “best estimate” is that 0.4 percent of people with COVID-19 systems will die.

    How does this compare with people with Microsoft Windows 10 systems?…

    1. Sevo
      May.22.2020 at 11:14 am

      I’m already dead…

      1. Sevo
        May.22.2020 at 11:18 am

        BTW, I thought it would have been impossible to produce a buggier, less-stable OS than Vista. I was wrong.

  40. lap83
    May.22.2020 at 11:04 am

    Study: Sweden’s “herd immunity” strategy isn’t panning out.

    Sure, their economy isn’t completely trashed but what good is that now that everyone is dead?

  41. Brandybuck
    May.22.2020 at 11:09 am

    > “We’re not going to close the country.”

    Who the fuck is “we”? The Federal government NEVER closed the country! Individual states, counties, and cities may have issued shelter-in-place orders, and in many cases overstepped the bounds of their authority, but in no way shape or form did “we” close the country”. The President does not have the authority to tell a state not to do something within the state’s authority. It’s not the President’s decision to make.

    I say this coming from a state that needs to seriously consider the process of opening up now, rather than it’s indefinite “we’ll get around to it sometime maybe” policy. But that still does NOT mean the president gets to decide. At best his Attorney General could start a process that may eventually head to the Supreme Court, but the idea that every public health decision stops at his desk is to fucking wrong it boggles the mind.

    1. DcDonalds
      May.22.2020 at 11:22 am

      Calm down Karen.

  42. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 11:09 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1263833728482258948

    HEY – BEFORE YOU DOWNLOAD THE NEW APPLE OPERATING SYSTEM (13.5) READ THIS: YOUR PHONE WILL BECOME AN AUTOMATED CONTACT TRACER. (Yes, you have to opt in. Once.)

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.22.2020 at 11:10 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1263849023250759685

      As for the promises from Apple and Google that their contact tracing information will only be available to public health authorities? Said authorities already share positive #COVID test results with police (hard to believe HIPAA allows this, but it must).

  43. Brandybuck
    May.22.2020 at 11:14 am

    Also, Sweden’s approach to the crisis cannot be ruled a failure until we look at the final numbers. What percentage of Swedes contracted the virus, and what psercentage of them died? Until we get that number we cannot shame them for their lack of authoritarian impulse.

    Despite the headlines, they don’t have the highest death count per capita. The study is looking at a rolling seven day average, and only one week of that average in the middle of the pandemic. So yeah they have peak! Duh! The question is whether their total numbers at the end of the crisis is the same or lower than other similar nations.

    1. John
      May.22.2020 at 11:18 am

      The study says that only 7% of the population has gotten the virus. When a rational person looks at that they think “hey, they didn’t do a lock down and the virus only spread to 7% of the population”.

      Somehow that reasonable conclusion has become “the lockdown didn’t work because very few people actually got the virus.” Think about how fucking crazy and irrational that is.

  44. Ra's al Gore
    May.22.2020 at 11:15 am

    Damn, there goes that fetish.

    Scientists say coronavirus can spread through ‘aerosolized feces’
    https://nypost.com/2020/04/03/scientists-say-covid-19-can-come-from-aerosolized-feces/

  45. Freddy the Jerk
    May.22.2020 at 11:28 am

    Denver health department officer with massive power boner tries to close a 2-state *federal* mail processing facility:

    https://www.9news.com/article/news/local/next/denver-public-health-orders-a-closure-of-facility-that-handles-all-mail-for-colorado-and-wyoming/73-6d22b731-8092-43e3-aeee-f37e69f6da0e

    Feds laugh at her: “This is a federal facility. It’s protected by federal law enforcement officers…It will not be shut down.”

    Has the potential for massive lulz. I’m hoping she tries to chain the gates.

Please to post comments