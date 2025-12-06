Join Me in Donating to Reason

I just gave to Reason, to support their excellent coverage and analysis. We are editorially independent of Reason, and contributions to them don't support us. (We split our modest advertising revenue with them, and they provide technical and other services.) My donation just reflects my respect for the work they do; I don't always agree with it, but I think it's on balance a huge contribution to public debate.

You can donate yourselves here, if you are so inclined. To quote their pitch this year,