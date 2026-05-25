Brickbat: Texas Trouble

A Texas teaching aide was arrested after investigators said she exposed a 7-year-old girl's chest in front of classmates and compared to child to a "porn star." Police said T'Nae Harrell, a special education aide at Legacy Elementary School near Lubbock, made inappropriate comments about the girl's body to another staff member before pulling up the child's shirt. Investigators said several students and school employees witnessed the incident, which classroom security cameras reportedly captured as well. Harrell was fired and charged with with voyeurism involving a child on school property, a felony that carries a prison sentence between six months and two years. A statement from the Frenship Independent School District called the allegation "deeply concerning" and said "additional resources" would be available to "students, parents, and staff."