It's That Time of Year—Support Reason Today

Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year: Reason's annual webathon, our end-of-year fundraising drive. All year long, we offer investigative reporting, sharp analysis, and arguments for free minds and free markets. We offer cheap subscriptions and give most of our content away for $0.

So why are we asking for your donations this week? Because Reason is stubbornly independent.

We don't take government money (gross), and we don't tailor our journalism to please anyone (as my inbox demonstrates every single day).

Your donations support high-quality journalism covering such important areas as civil liberties, free speech, the rule of law, politics, criminal justice, economics, innovation, and more. (Plus we cover a bunch of fun stuff, including video games, books, movies, and new tech.)

Turning out all the podcasts, videos, articles, TikToks, and newsletters you love isn't cheap. We have to keep Kennedy in bus tokens, Zach Weissmueller in plane tickets, Damon Root in law books, Emma Camp in poppy seed bagels, Matt Welch in tickets to baseball museums, and C.J. Ciaramella in FOIA fees. Plus everyone needs the occasional lawyer or cup of coffee. It all adds up, and your donations make it possible.

So please donate! We take U.S. dollars. We take crypto. We take PayPal. Whatever form of peaceful, consensual exchange you prefer.

If you'd like to make a donation RIGHT NOW you can do that RIGHT HERE.

Obviously, there is swag. (I know why you're here.)

$50—Reason Plus subscription: ad-free browsing, early access to the magazine, commenting privileges, exclusive live online events, and archive access



$100— Reason camper mug: everything at $50 plus a Reason -branded camper mug



$250— Reason -branded scarf: everything at $100 plus a Reason -branded scarf



$500—Jacob Sullum's new book: everything at $250 plus Beyond Control

$1,000—Reason Weekend eligibility, a Torchbearer pin, podcast shoutout: everything at $500 plus Torchbearer status (including an invitation to Reason Weekend), a special Torchbearer pin, and a shoutout on The Reason Roundtable



$5,000—Lunch with an editor: everything at $1,000 plus lunch with a Reason editor in Washington, D.C., or New York



$10,000—Ticket to Reason Weekend (first-time attendees valued at $2,300): everything at $5,000 plus one ticket to Reason Weekend for first-time attendees.

As always, donations are tax-deductible, so you get the added benefit of sticking it to the taxman when you give.

This Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, we're doing the LIVE annual "Ask Us Anything" webathon episode of The Reason Roundtable with Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Robby Soave, and me (Nick Gillespie will be on paternity leave!) and we want your questions.

Email them to podcasts@reason.com with "webathon" in the subject line. If you've donated, tell us (and include proof if you can), because Suderman usually prioritizes donor questions.

In conclusion: Give us your money (voluntarily), make us answer your weird hypotheticals on Thursday, and grab some swag.

P.S. Today, you can head on over to a special livestream hosted by the Reason Roundup's Liz Wolfe featuring a bunch of our excellent journalists talking about their work at 2:00 p.m. ET.