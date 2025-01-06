How Political Ignorance Helped Cause the January 6 Attack and Trump's Subsequent Political Comeback

Today is the fourth anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and - ironically - also the date Congress certifies Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. As I have previously written, widespread voter ignorance and bias in evaluating political information played a major role in both causing the attack, and facilitating Trump's subsequent political comeback.

I wrote about the role of ignorance and bias in causing the attack in a 2022 post.As explained there, ignorance and partisan bias enabled Trump to persuade a large part of the GOP base that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him, even though that claim was a blatant lie.

More recently, Trump's 2024 win was itself facilitated by ignorance, in ways I outlined in a post written just before election day:

The problem of voter ignorance and biased evaluation of information isn't limited to GOP voters or the political right. It's a serious problem on the left, too, though right-wing version more immediately dangerous now. See my discussion of left-wing ignorance and bias here.

Sadly, there is no quick and easy solution to these problems. But I go over various possible strategies in this 2023 article. See also my book Democracy and Political Ignorance (introduction available for free here) for much more extensive analysis of the problem and possible solutions.

I've been writing about the dangers of political ignorance since long before the rise of Trump, beginning with my 1998 article "Voter Ignorance and the Democratic Ideal." Early on, it was mostly left-liberals who opposed me, arguing ignorance is not much of a problem. In the Trump era, the ideological and partisan valence of political ignorance has flipped. But it remains a grave danger, nonetheless.

