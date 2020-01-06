Trump's Iranian Kill Shot: Legal? Constitutional? Sensible? Impeachable?

oint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media after briefing President Donald Trump about recent US air strikes in Syria and Iraq at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on December 28, 2019. (Richard Graulich/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Some regular listeners of the Reason Roundtable podcast have been attempting to give me credit for predicting in last week's episode that the 2020s would feature a conventional war between two countries with populations larger than 40 million.

But as too many journalists already seem to be missing in the reaction to the U.S.'s drone-assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader Qassim Sulemaini, this act of war on third-party soil—which comes after years' worth of Sulemaini-directed war-acts against American and allied personnel, also on third-party soil—nonetheless does not pit conventional army vs. conventional army on the territory of the combatants. At least not yet. What's more, President Donald Trump has rhetorically ruled out "regime change" war against Tehran, and he claimed with a straight face that his escalatory act of violence was "defensive."

In today's podcast, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and I debate a series of questions over Trump's most notable military action as president. Was it legal? Constitutional? Precedented? Deliberated? Sensible? Impeachable? We also nominate some of the more noteworthy new laws that went into effect January 1, expend yet more oxygen praising Watchman, and touch briefly on the welcome Golden Globes comedy of Ricky Gervais.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: "From Russia With Love" by Huma-Huma

