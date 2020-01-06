War

Trump's Iranian Kill Shot: Legal? Constitutional? Sensible? Impeachable?

The Reason Roundtable argues over America's latest foreign policy escalation

, , , and |

War
oint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media after briefing President Donald Trump about recent US air strikes in Syria and Iraq at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on December 28, 2019. (Richard Graulich/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Trump's Iranian Kill Shot: Legal? Constitutional? Sensible? Impeachable?

Some regular listeners of the Reason Roundtable podcast have been attempting to give me credit for predicting in last week's episode that the 2020s would feature a conventional war between two countries with populations larger than 40 million.

But as too many journalists already seem to be missing in the reaction to the U.S.'s drone-assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader Qassim Sulemaini, this act of war on third-party soil—which comes after years' worth of Sulemaini-directed war-acts against American and allied personnel, also on third-party soil—nonetheless does not pit conventional army vs. conventional army on the territory of the combatants. At least not yet. What's more, President Donald Trump has rhetorically ruled out "regime change" war against Tehran, and he claimed with a straight face that his escalatory act of violence was "defensive."

In today's podcast, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and I debate a series of questions over Trump's most notable military action as president. Was it legal? Constitutional? Precedented? Deliberated? Sensible? Impeachable? We also nominate some of the more noteworthy new laws that went into effect January 1, expend yet more oxygen praising Watchman, and touch briefly on the welcome Golden Globes comedy of Ricky Gervais.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: "From Russia With Love" by Huma-Huma

  1. Fats of Fury
    January.6.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Reason, Iranian cultural asset # 52.

  2. Commenter_XY
    January.6.2020 at 3:45 pm

    Oh please….the legalistic portion of the podcast was pretty lame. You need to up your game.

  3. Marshal
    January.6.2020 at 3:46 pm

    his escalatory act of violence

    They kill 400 of us but killing a handful of them is “escalatory”. In this mindset any response is an escalation because it wrongly compares the action to our previous response of nothing. The correct comparison is to the actions we are responding to.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    January.6.2020 at 3:47 pm

    Impeachable? Shit, of course. Farting in an elevator is impeachable. Overcooking a sirloin steak and then trying covering it up with A-1 is impeachable. Being mean on Twitter is impeachable. Killing an enemy combatant? Obviously impeachable.

    1. Brandybuck
      January.6.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Not an enemy combatant.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.6.2020 at 3:58 pm

        I guess he was just visiting Iraq for the scenery.

        1. Commenter_XY
          January.6.2020 at 4:12 pm

          Soleimani loved the smell of napalm in the morning….he just didn’t figure it would be his ass burning up. Son of a bitch is dead, and the owrld is demonstrably a better place without him.

      2. Longtobefree
        January.6.2020 at 4:02 pm

        If the head of an organization declared a terrorist organization, which has conducted military operations that killed Americans, with a UAMF described as a “war on terror” is not an enemy combatant, then who is? All Republicans?

        1. Geraje Guzba
          January.6.2020 at 4:06 pm

          Soleimani was a revered man, a poet, a father, and often treated his house guests to a special serving of his famous Tahdig. He was brutally assassinated while vacationing in Iraq. He was a good man. He will be missed. Trump is such a monster.

          1. John
            January.6.2020 at 4:08 pm

            Looks like someone got an advance copy of Dalmia’s column on this.

            1. Geraje Guzba
              January.6.2020 at 4:10 pm

              ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

            2. Commenter_XY
              January.6.2020 at 4:12 pm

              LOL

      3. John
        January.6.2020 at 4:06 pm

        He is too. He was wearing a uniform and conducting a irregular warfare. WTF

        1. Geraje Guzba
          January.6.2020 at 4:09 pm

          Literally exactly the same as hypothetically killing General Petraeus in front of his children. Literally.

      4. Ed Westwick
        January.6.2020 at 4:13 pm

        Just think of it as a late term abortion and shut the fuck up you sub-average Marxist sounding board.

      5. Nardz
        January.6.2020 at 4:15 pm

        Brandybuck
        January.6.2020 at 3:54 pm
        Not an enemy combatant.

        This is going full retard

      6. Wizard with a Woodchipper
        January.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

        yes, he was.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    January.6.2020 at 3:53 pm

    unreason.

    So sad to see it go.

  6. Fats of Fury
    January.6.2020 at 4:01 pm

    Looking forward to the Hollywood Production, George Clooney as Solimaini and Joan Crawford as Mohammed Dearest

  7. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.6.2020 at 4:06 pm

    In order.

    “yes, yes, yes, good luck because Ahahahahahahah”

  8. John
    January.6.2020 at 4:07 pm

    I can’t imagine even Trump is lucky enough to have the Democrats try and impeach him for killing this asshole.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.6.2020 at 4:12 pm

      Give it a few weeks. Some disgruntled “whistleblower” is bound to come out of the woodwork to reveal that Trump ordered the hit while farting loudly and eating ice cream on the couch. So callous. So inhumane.

    2. Commenter_XY
      January.6.2020 at 4:13 pm

      Just watch…..I called this Friday night. 😉

      1. John
        January.6.2020 at 4:14 pm

        If they do that, Trump will win 40 states next November.

  9. Ed Westwick
    January.6.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Reason’s staff: Vapid? Ignorant? Mendacious? Marxist?

    1. BigT
      January.6.2020 at 4:34 pm

      More than that, they are arrogant. They cannot imagine themselves on a barstool in a dive bar with actual people, knocking back a shot and a beer and talking about da bears. They are cosmotarians, pseudo-intellectuals. As a group they have a great need to be accepted by the elites, while at the same time decrying them. That’s why Trump has caused them so much angst; even when they agree with him they have to disavow him as a vulgarian. It’s a class purity thing and Trump is unclean, an untouchable made good.

  10. Ken Shultz
    January.6.2020 at 4:13 pm

    “It is possible that anti-Trump partisanship isn’t behind Democrats’ reluctance to say they’re glad Soleimani is dead. It may be that today’s Democratic Party simply doesn’t believe in the use of force against America’s enemies in the world. I don’t believe that is true, but episodes like this one may lead many Americans to wonder whether it is. If enough voters decide that Democrats can’t be trusted to keep America safe, Mr. Trump won’t have much trouble winning a second term in November.”

    —-Joe Lieberman (D)

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-democrats-and-iran-11578262553?

    I can see arguments either way that what Trump did should require authorization from Congress.

    If the Democrats try to impeach Trump because he took out a vicious murderer who killed hundreds of American heroes, it’ll be the stupidest thing they ever did.

    House Democrats would do themselves a favor in 2020 if they looked the other way on this–regardless of whether what Trump did was constitutional.

    Impeachment is like a jury trial in a number of ways. A man who kills someone for raping his daughter may be guilty of murder, but if a jury of his peers won’t convict him for it, whether he’s guilty of murder doesn’t really matter. Likewise, if what Obama did when he killed Osama bin Laden was unconstitutional, maybe that shouldn’t really matter if the American people, by way of their representatives in the Congress, refuse to impeach him for it and reelect him as president despite him having violated the Constitution.

    The same rules apply to President Trump.

    I wish we lived in a country where people were so upset about the president violating the Constitution that they saw removing him from office as an automatic thing–just because he violated the Constitution. Meanwhile, I’m glad we don’t live in a country where elitists remove a president from office against the will of the American people and over their objections. If you want the American people to want what you want, there’s no getting around persuading them.

    1. Ed Westwick
      January.6.2020 at 4:17 pm

      I can see arguments either way that what Trump did should require authorization from Congress.

      What he did was already authorized under both of the still-in-effect AUMF that congress passed in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

      If the party of extrajudicial assassinations of 16 year old American citizens and executive branch decade long middle east civil wars wants to make an issue of that then by all means they should do so, as loudly as possible.

      1. Ed Westwick
        January.6.2020 at 4:20 pm

        Oh and for the record Obama’s assassination of Bin Laden is one of his few acts as president that actually was constitutional. Also fully authorized under 2001 AUMF. It’s unbelievable how you can manage to be absolutely and totally incorrect factually and logically on any given issue without any partisan bias of any kind. Most of the Marxist clingers here at Reason let ideology be their guide. You are just genuinely, comprehensively, and remarkably stupid.

        1. bignose
          January.6.2020 at 4:28 pm

          Most of the Marxist clingers here

          Confirmed Rev sock

        2. Ken Shultz
          January.6.2020 at 4:42 pm

          Likewise, [IF IF IF] what Obama did when he killed Osama bin Laden was unconstitutional, maybe that shouldn’t really matter if the American people, by way of their representatives in the Congress, refuse to impeach him for it.

          Your binary thinking seems to be blinding you to the bigger picture.

          If there were no AUMF, would that have made any difference?

          If it were unconstitutional for Barack Obama to kill Osama bin Laden, I might have supported him in killing bin Laden anyway. In fact, if Obama had been presented with the opportunity to kill Osama bin Laden and he willfully chose not to do so, I might have called for impeaching President Obama on that basis alone.

          In criminal law, there’s this thing called “jury nullification”. That’s what we’re really talking about here. Juries sometimes decide that they aren’t returning runaway slaves to their masters–no matter what the law says. That’s more or less the situation President Trump is in with this. It doesn’t really matter whether what he did was unconstitutional–not if the House is too afraid to impeach him for fear that they will lose their seats in November because of it. You could say the voters are using jury nullification to give Trump a pass on this–regardless of whether what he did was constitutional.

          I’m not saying that’s the way it should be, but I think that’s the way it is–whether what Trump did is constitutional is a red herring whether we like it or not.

      2. Ken Shultz
        January.6.2020 at 4:28 pm

        “What he did was already authorized under both of the still-in-effect AUMF that congress passed in 2001 and 2002 respectively.”

        If what he did was constitutional, it probably isn’t because of the AUMF. The AUMF authorizes the president to go after anyone he deems collaborated with those who attacked us on 9/11. I don’t think anyone has ever accused the Iranians of collaborating with Al Qaeda. If what Trump did was constitutional, it has more to do with his constitutional status as Commander-in-chief. The president has denied that his intentions were to start a war. When he retaliated against Americans being targeted by rockets within Iraq, he did so by way of his powers as Commander-in-Chief.

        And like I said, it may not matter whether what he did was constitutional to the American people anyway. Like Barack Obama, he might plead “guilty as charged” on the count of killing a terrorist threat to the American people and simply dare the Democrats to impeach him for it. If the jury won’t convict him for killing someone who buried hundreds of American heroes in Arlington, then whether it was constitutional is a dead point.

        On the other hand, I’m not about to pretend that presidents shouldn’t need to seek congressional approval for their foreign adventures, and if and when Congress sunsets the AUMF, I’ll be as happy as anybody for that reason.

        1. John
          January.6.2020 at 4:33 pm

          It was in response to a direct attack on US interests. The President needs congressional authority to go to war. He doesn’t need it to retaliate for attacks on US territory, which is what the attack on the embassy was. By your logic, Roosevelt needed Congressional approval to respond to Pearl Harbor being attacked.

        2. Drecott
          January.6.2020 at 4:39 pm

          I don’t think anyone has ever accused the Iranians of collaborating with Al Qaeda

          I am getting old but unless I misunderstood you, Eric Boehm has an article today about Mike Pence claiming exactly that. 4 or 5 stories ago, from earlier today.

  11. Nardz
    January.6.2020 at 4:14 pm

    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Only if the Ds are suicidal

Please to post comments