Iran

Congress Should Debate War, Not Mindlessly Cheer for It

The constitutional role of Congress is not to cheerlead a major escalation of a nearly 17-year-old conflict. It's to consider the best interest of the American people.

|

krtphotoslive875718
(Miami Herald/TNS/Newscom)

Things are moving quickly in the aftermath of yesterday's surprise assassination of Qassim Suleimani, the longtime leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and key figure in the Iranian regime.

The Pentagon has approved plans to send 3,000 more troops to the region. But the debate over the next steps must now shift to Congress, as the Constitution demands. Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Va.) has announced plans to introduce a war powers resolution in the Senate, forcing a debate over whether the U.S. should go to war with Iran or place limits on Trump's ability to engage in hostilities.

Unfortunately, some members of Congress have failed so far to live up to the expectations that come with their office. The constitutional role of elected officials is not to cheerlead a major escalation of a nearly 17-year-old conflict; it is to consider what is in the best interest of the American people. But many GOP lawmakers preferred to cheerlead, often comparing Suleimani's assassination to the killings of terrorist leaders like Osama bin Laden.

This is dangerously faulty logic. Whatever you think of extrajudicial killings of nonstate terrorists, what the United States did Thursday night is an entirely different matter. Terror cells and militias can sometimes be weakened or even destroyed by taking out top leaders. Soleimani is a high-ranking official within the Iranian military, which is not going to collapse because he's been eliminated.

As for assassinating "evil bastard[s] who murdered Americans": If you do that without regard for circumstances or consequences, you aren't pursuing a doctrine that will promote peace or security. It can as easily encourage more attacks against Americans.

Some Democrats haven't been great on these issues either. Consider Sen. Chris Murphy (D–Conn.), who rushed to Twitter moments after the news of Suleimani's death broke to ask some big questions: "did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?" Those are, indeed, exactly the types of questions a member of Congress should be grappling with today and in the days to come. But Murphy loses considerable credit because he had, just days earlier, criticized the Trump administration for failing to respond with more force after the U.S. embassy in Baghdad came under attack from an Iranian-backed militia.

It's certainly fair for any member of Congress (or any American) to criticize the president's actions, but "Whatever Trump is doing, I want the opposite" is neither a thoughtful nor a useful attempt at fixing America's flawed foreign policy.

Just as neither party has a monopoly on stupid reactions to Suleimani's killing, the serious responses have been transpartisan as well:

While it is tempting to view the domestic political reactions to Suleimani's assassination as a typical partisan game, something more important is also happening here. The executive branch has had free reign—under presidents from both major parties—to engage in a destructive, ill-concieved "War on Terror" that has destabilized the Middle East and caused massive human suffering. Since 9/11, more than 500,000 people have been killed in conflicts across the Middle East and Central Asia, and most of them weren't terrorists.

Now the United States has committed an act of war against yet another country. The threat of open warfare with Iran is now greater than at any time in recent history. The risk now facing Americans—military personnel and civilians—in Iraq and elsewhere is real, as the State Department made clear this morning when it advised all Americans in Iraq to get the hell out as soon as possible. And we may see yet more erosion of Congress' ability to control when the country goes to war. Any politician using Thursday's attack merely to score political points should not be taken seriously.

NEXT: To See How Our Last 'War on Terror' Went Awry, Watch The Report

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.3.2020 at 2:48 pm

    “a nearly 17-year-old conflict”

    Is Boehm actually retarded? He thinks this is only 17 years in the making?

    He’s THAT historically ignorant? How is he allowed to write about it?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.3.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Eric, newsflash bud, when you say it like that it makes it irrefutably clear to anyone reading that you are grossly misinformed about the subject you are tasked with writing on.

      if I was your editor I would take you off this beat immediately and assign you to something within your lifetime because that appears to be the only thing you’re capable of understanding with any clarity. And you’re not very good at that MARKETS IMPLODING Boehm. You know people call you that and you hate it.

    2. John
      January.3.2020 at 2:50 pm

      Yes he is. And even if he were not, he would have to mouth the proscribed talking points or he would lose all of his friends and what little career he has.

      And I love how Trump escalated this but Iran attacking a US embassy is just some people who did something. Wokeltarians fucking love radical Muslims. They hate most Americans but my God do they love Muslim terrorists.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 2:57 pm

        Excellent points John.

        Also, wesent Iran a pallet of cash, ostensibly to help resolve this very conflict. I am nearly certain that was the result of actions longer than 17 years ago but maybe not.

      2. UCrawford
        January.3.2020 at 3:23 pm

        The Democrats’ campaign slogan for 2020 should be “Just Give The Terrorists What They Want (And Maybe They Won’t Hurt Us)”.

        And in case you think I’m exaggerating, literally every Democrat pundit I’ve seen go on the news today has taken that exact approach to addressing this story. They’re all screaming about how there could be “consequences” for killing a guy who killed thousands of people, including American servicemen.

        If that’s the tack they’re going to take for the election, add another 10 points to the Republicans’ margin of victory. Cowardice and appeasement sell poorly with sane people.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.3.2020 at 2:55 pm

    “Now the United States has committed an act of war against yet another country.”

    Cool, but that’s a weird non-sequitur since we were talking about killing a terrorist planning another operation covertly.

    1. mad.casual
      January.3.2020 at 3:21 pm

      It’s all non-sequiturs:

      Since 9/11, more than 500,000 people have been killed in conflicts across the Middle East and Central Asia, and most of them weren’t terrorists.

      Since 9/11, more than 1.1 billion people have died throughout the world and most of them weren’t terrorists. I fail to see how an Afghani taliban terrorist blowing himself up and killing 10 Afghan police officers is relevant to 9/11 aside from… AFGHANISTAN!

      Would Boehm feel better if US hadn’t gotten involved and one of the 10 would’ve-been police officers blew himself up trying to kill 10 of the Taliban warlord’s men?

      Kinda begs the question(s): What’s the appropriate number of deaths in the region since 9/11 (according to Boehm) and exactly what should the US do/have done to bring about that number? I’m all for better plans and even agree with criticism without an effective counter plan (as a/the point) but this is pretty clearly encroaching on just abject bitching that people are dying while the US exists.

  3. mad.casual
    January.3.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Ben Sasse: “General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans”

    — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2020

    I’m not saying Manu Raju is a ‘Boomer’ but there’s something very ‘out of touch’ in the way he quotes people without context (effectively retweeting their message to some portion of their audience) on Twitter.

  4. UCrawford
    January.3.2020 at 3:20 pm

    The constitutional role of elected officials is not to cheerlead a major escalation of a nearly 17-year-old conflict

    No, it’s to fucking end those conflicts on terms favorable to the country they’re leading. And Trump’s actions just created some very favorable conditions for us. He took out a guy responsible for killing a lot of U.S. servicemen.

    You’re an idiot, Boehm. Why don’t you and the rest of the Koch liberaltarians move to Tehran if you think they’re the ones to sympathize with in this story? I’m sure your “blame America first” bullshit will sell there.

    1. mad.casual
      January.3.2020 at 3:28 pm

      I’m sure your “blame America first” bullshit will sell there.

      I disagree. I think they’re backing the tulpas, puppets, ideologies, and false equivalencies they’ve constructed in their heads. The leadership would treat them as Western spies and, if not, the population would regard them as worthless mouthpieces and idiotic ideological sympaticos of Tehran. I think their schtick will garner even less than 5% of the popular vote over there even if the elections were free.

      1. UCrawford
        January.3.2020 at 3:39 pm

        Touche. 🙂

  5. Commenter_XY
    January.3.2020 at 3:35 pm

    Boehm, the second birdbrain (the first was Brown), blathers his Blame America First bullshit now.

  6. Mr. JD
    January.3.2020 at 3:41 pm

    Whether you believe, as many libertarians do, that all wars are bad, or you believe, as many non-libertarians do, that we can avoid wars simply by refusing to fight, you need to have an answer for the question of what happens when someone bullies you.

    The general thrust of libertarianism is that you can punch back at a bully. The question is, who punches back on your behalf after a bully murders you?

Please to post comments