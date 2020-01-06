Iran

Don't Believe Mike Pence's Spin About Iran and 9/11

The vice president says assassinated Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was involved in the September 11 plot. That's as true as when Republicans said Saddam Hussein was.

|

In October 2002, when the United States was on the brink of entering a disastrous war in Iraq, a congressman named Mike Pence stood up on the floor of House of Representatives to denounce the television networks for refusing to cover President George W. Bush's address outlining the case for war.

The Indiana Republian was referring to an October 7, 2002, speech that Bush delivered in Cincinnati, Ohio. In it, the president argued that Saddam Hussein's Iraqi regime "possesses and produces chemical and biological weapons. It is seeking nuclear weapons. It has given shelter and support to terrorism."

While CNN and other cable news outlets covered the speech, the major networks did not. That infuriated Pence. And so he denounced "CBS, ABC, and NBC for the total abdication of their public duty in refusing to broadcast the president's address to America in this hour of national need."

"Rather than the status of the Iraqi nuclear weapons system, The King of Queens [was] on CBS," Pence continued. "Rather than telling the American people of Iraqi complicity with terrorism, The Drew Carey Show aired on ABC."

I don't know whether those network executives were right or wrong to pick Kevin James and Drew Carey over Bush and Saddam that October night, but hindsight tells us that Bush was wrong about Iraq's nuclear weapons program. And the 9/11 Commission—which unfortunately would not finish its report until mid-2004, a year after the U.S. launched its ill-conceived invasion of Iraq—ultimately concluded that there was no secret connection between Saddam and Al Qaeda.

These days, Pence is vice president; and these days, whether or not the broadcast networks are helping you, it's easier to use social media to peddle pro-war propaganda. And that's exactly what Pence did this weekend, dusting off the Iraq playbook to argue that an American airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was totally justified because 9/11.

There is no good reason to believe this is true. (And that goes as well for his follow-up claim about Soleimani plotting "imminent attacks"—more on that here.)

The most obvious problem with Pence's claim is that 19 terrorists carried out the 9/11 attacks, not 12. We'll be charitable and assume that was a typo. The 9/11 Commission established that between eight and 10 of the 9/11 hijackers traveled through Iran to get to Al Qaeda training facilities in neighboring Afghanistan. That is, presumably, the straw that Pence is grasping for here.

But the report does not link Soleimani or anyone else in the Iranian regime to the plot. In fact, Soleimani's name is never mentioned in the commission's 1,200-page final report.

Here's what the report does say about Iran's involvement—or lack thereof:

We have found no evidence that Iran or Hezbollah was aware of the planning for what later became the 9/11 attack. At the time of their travel through Iran, the Al Qaeda operatives themselves were probably not aware of the specific details of their future operation.

The 9/11 hijackers—like Al Qaeda frontman Osama bin Laden—were mostly Saudi nationals. Saudi Arabia and Iran are arch rivals, and much of the post-9/11 chaos in the Middle East is due to those two regional powers jockeying for leverage against one another. Iran, run by hard-line Shiite Muslims, is unlikely to forge an alliance with Al Qaeda, a Sunni group with ties to Saudi Arabia. Indeed, after the attacks Iran actively helped the U.S. round-up members of Al Qaeda, including bin Laden's son.

Writing at National Review, David Harsanyi argues that Pence's interpretation of the facts surrounding 9/11 is "mostly right" because Iran has backed other terrorist groups, including Hamas, run by Sunni Muslims. But Harsanyi has to concede that there is "no hard evidence that Soleimani himself was involved" in 9/11, and he admits that the "commission could unearth no evidence proving that the Iranians knew what the 9/11 team was planning (which doesn't mean they did not)."

Mostly right? No. These arguments do not support Pence's expansive claims, and they certainly shouldn't convince anyone to go to war. If anything, that kind of Bush-era connect-the-dots-to-9/11 logic should make Americans more skeptical of the administration's case for war with Iran, because it is exactly the same playbook—sometimes even using the exact same players—that led the country into the Iraq quagmire.

Needless to say, the fact that Soleimani wasn't involved in plotting 9/11 does not absolve him from a history of plotting attacks that did kill and maim hundreds of Americans, among others. But the question we should be asking is whether killing him keeps Americans safer. By escalating the threat of war, it does not do that at all.

Meanwhile, most of those deadly attacks were only possible because the targets were Americans in Iraq—and those Americans were in Iraq, at least in part, because Mike Pence was wrong about whether to go to war nearly two decades ago. He's wrong again now.

NEXT: Trump's Visa Wall Against Foreign Students Is Making Other Countries Great Again

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Flatulus
    January.6.2020 at 12:58 pm

    I generally agree that Pence is wrong here, but your own arguments are weak:

    1. If Al-Qaeda operatives passing through Iran don’t need to know the details of the 9/11 attacks, then neither do any jihadi-sympathizers in Iran who might have been aware that some type of operation was planned, and who could have aided the operatives in passing through.

    2. Unless you can link the Saudi government itself to planning the 9/11 attacks, the fact that the Saudi government is at odds with the Iranian government is irrelevant to the issue of whether someone in the Iranian government could have aided the 9/11 operatives. Eric, can you really not distinguish between the Saudi government and its citizens?

    1. Sydney Liebes
      January.6.2020 at 1:19 pm

      Eric, can you really not distinguish between the Saudi government and its citizens?

      He can do exactly whatever it is that his paymasters need him to do. He’s putting the “useful” in “useful idiot”.

  2. Don't look at me!
    January.6.2020 at 1:05 pm

    Nobody cares that the bad guy is dead except more bad guys.

  3. Geraje Guzba
    January.6.2020 at 1:08 pm

    //If anything, that kind of Bush-era connect-the-dots-to-9/11 logic should make Americans more skeptical of the administration’s case for war with Iran … //

    Nobody is making the case for “war with Iran” other than the usual leftist suspects. Nice try, Boehm.

    And, suddenly, a surgical airstrike is the same thing as a full blown “war” – which is odd, because Obama, master of the drone, won a Nobel Peace Prize.

    1. Sydney Liebes
      January.6.2020 at 1:18 pm

      And, suddenly, a surgical airstrike is the same thing as a full blown “war” – which is odd, because Obama, master of the drone, won a Nobel Peace Prize.

      Killing a known terrorist leader engaged in open warfare in a foreign country is an egregious invitation to thermonuclear war. Assassinating an American citizen and his 16 year old son without trial or due process of any kind, assassinating the cooperative leader of a sovereign foreign government on his own soil, and arming Islamic fundamentalist terror groups to instigate and sustain a nearly decade-long civil war was just smart power at its finest.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.6.2020 at 1:28 pm

        Reportedly, Qaddafi was found in a sewage drain and was then killed when his captors shoved a bayonet up his ass.

        “For us here in the United States, we are reminded today of all those Americans that we lost at the hands of Qaddafi’s terror. Their families and friends are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We recall their bright smiles, their extraordinary lives, and their tragic deaths. We know that nothing can close the wound of their loss, but we stand together as one nation by their side.”

        -Obama, 2011

        Every major player in the Democratic camp made a similar statement.

        Contrast that with the coverage of Soleimani’s death and you start getting the sense, a vague sense, that everyone slamming Trump is completely full of shit.

    2. DB
      January.6.2020 at 1:23 pm

      You don’t need to make a case for war to start a war.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        January.6.2020 at 1:29 pm

        Nobody is starting a war.

  4. Sydney Liebes
    January.6.2020 at 1:15 pm

    That’s as true as when Republicans said Saddam Hussein was.

    That literally never happened, so…

  5. C. S. P. Schofield
    January.6.2020 at 1:22 pm

    The majority of the Islamic world, specifically including Iran, has been at war with the US for decades, and the people who don’t want to acknowledge this do not impress me.

    Yes, the war in Iraq was mishandled. We should have destroyed Saddam’s government and then LEFT, saying “annoy us again, and we’ll be back. You won’t like that”. But that was politically impossible at the time, more’s the pity. Saddam probably was involved in 9/11, on the edges. So, probably, was the late scumbag everyone is excited about now. We should have said “He’s a cockroach who has lived,far too long.” and let the other cockroaches worry.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.6.2020 at 1:27 pm

      I can’t believe how much intellectual currency and energy is being wasted on a despicable human being who murdered people on a large scale.

  6. Rufus The Monocled
    January.6.2020 at 1:25 pm

    “Needless to say, the fact that Soleimani wasn’t involved in plotting 9/11 does not absolve him from a history of plotting attacks that did kill and maim hundreds of Americans, among others. But the question we should be asking is whether killing him keeps Americans safer. By escalating the threat of war, it does not do that at all.”

    If he is responsible as you note, then doesn’t removing him in fact make Americans safer?

  7. Rufus The Monocled
    January.6.2020 at 1:29 pm

    If people side with Iran here under the misguided premise that the U.S. is somehow ‘rogue’, I’m thoroughly not impressed with such people. Useful idiots indeed.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      January.6.2020 at 1:34 pm

      Tomorrow, Trump could announce that the United States and Iran have brokered an accord of mutual cooperation and an immediate end to all hostilities and leftists would reflexively condemn Trump for his weakness, bluster, and for enabling a terrorist regime.

      If Trump does it, you can be certain that the left will oppose it, even if they support it. The left’s strategy of reflexive contrarianism presumes people don’t have memories, or access to the internet.

  8. Commenter_XY
    January.6.2020 at 1:30 pm

    That Soleimani son of a bitch is just as dead, regardless. And you know what, better Soleimani than some poor, dumb grunt on the front lines.

    Reaction of typical American to the killing of Soleimani:
    Nice going guys. Got that asshole. Pretty spectacular explosion. Keep up the good work!

    Reaction of the Un-Reason birdbrains (Boehm, Brown, Binion, etc):
    Sniff, sniff…where do we send flowers? Do they take Amex in Tehran?

Please to post comments