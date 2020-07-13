Coronavirus

Should Schools Be Fully Reopened in the Fall?

The Reason Roundtable weighs in on the latest coronavirus policy debate.

DeVos
(Yuri Gripas/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

Should Schools Be Fully Reopened in the Fall?

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the chat-show circuit on Sunday to argue that the federal government should withhold money from public K–12 schools that don't fully reopen in the fall.

"There's nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous," DeVos told Fox News host Chris Wallace. "We know that children contract and have the virus at far lower incidence than any other part of the population, and we know that other countries around the world have reopened their schools and have done so successfully and safely, and kids there are going back to school every day. And so that has got to be the posture here. Parents are expecting that this fall, their kids are going to have a full-time experience with their learning and we need to follow through on that promise."

Is the Trump administration right on the science? The policy? The federal government's role thereof? These are among the questions bandied about on today's Reason Roundtable podcast. Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch also debate President Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's sentence, Charlize Theron's action-star chops, and, of course…The Letter.

Audio production by Ian Keyser Regan Taylor.

Music: "The Great Unknown" by Audionautix.

Relevant links from the show:

"Don't Force Schools to Reopen, but Don't Force Families To Pay for Closed Schools Either," by Corey A. DeAngelis

"Families Turn to Homeschooling as the Education Establishment Fumbles Its Pandemic Response," by J.D. Tuccille

"Mr. de Blasio: Open Up Those Elementary Schools!" by Matt Welch

"Reopen the Schools!" by Robby Soave

"Trump Commutes Ally Roger Stone's Prison Sentence," by C.J. Ciaramella

"President Trump's Use of the Pardon Power," by Jonathan H. Adler

"Would a Presidential Pardon for Roger Stone Be Unconstitutional?" by Jacob Sullum

"Stone Cold Justice," by Jacob Sullum

"Trump's Continuing Commentary on Criminal Cases Reflects His Disdain for the Rule of Law," by Jacob Sullum

"Roger Stone Deserves a Lighter Sentence, but Not Because He Is Trump's Buddy," by Jacob Sullum

"Lefties Hate on Liberal Open Letter on Free Speech," by Matt Welch

"The Reaction to the Harper's Letter on Cancel Culture Proves Why It Was Necessary," by Jesse Singal

"Are We Living in Crazytown?" by David Bernstein

  1. Maxime Weygand - Hero Of France
    July.13.2020 at 5:29 pm

    First

  2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.13.2020 at 5:34 pm

    Charlize Theron’s action-star chops

    Probably better than Steven Seagal.

    1. mad.casual
      July.13.2020 at 5:51 pm

      Disagree.

      Steven Segal wouldn’t, and didn’t, need Tom Hardy in the lead role to legitimize his action chops.

      Steven Segal’s peak height was 6’4″ and his lowest weight was on the order of 165 lbs. at 68 he’s still more intimidating than Theron’s 5’8″, 130 lbs.

      Not that her replacement as Imperator Furiosa will be any more intimidating.

      1. mad.casual
        July.13.2020 at 5:54 pm

        legitimize his action chops.

        If only as “action chops”.

        It’s not like Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Sheen, Swayzee, Murphy, etc., etc.’s action bona fides were all that rigorous.

      2. Nardz
        July.13.2020 at 5:58 pm

        Charlize was pretty damn good in Atomic Blond.

        Nice little lesbian scene in there too

  3. Overt
    July.13.2020 at 5:38 pm

    One again, this has all become politicized. There are Top Men (TM) out there insisting that there can be some balance of “Hybrid” or whatever schooling with Extra++ Special Masks & Social Distancing.

    What the world needs is someone to be honest.

    1) If you send your kids to school, they are going to get Covid. Sending them 2 days a week or 1 day a week, or in masks, or with social distancing isn’t going to do a damn thing. They will get COVID. Especially your elementary school kids. And any teacher there will get the same.

    2) If you are in a situation where that risk is intolerable, please take advantage of Distance Learning.

    The same goes for teachers.

    This attempt to cram hybrid solutions down peoples’ throats as if it will change anything is just leading the public to believe that some Top Man can stop the spread of COVID. And like is happening today, when those efforts fail, they will blame all those grubby kids who can’t wear masks correctly, or respect social distancing.

    1. Nardz
      July.13.2020 at 6:02 pm

      You can’t give the hysterics an inch.
      Stop tolerating their bullshit.
      Call them out everywhere, and refuse to give ground.

      They are using their fear to take away your rights.

  4. Longtobefree
    July.13.2020 at 6:04 pm

    Schools should never reopen, as the Communist Chinese Virus is with us forever.
    So end all public schools, end all contracts with unionized teachers, sell the buses and buildings, lower taxes to compensate, and let freedom ring.

  5. Uncle Jay
    July.13.2020 at 6:24 pm

    The public re-education camps and indoctrination centers should be closed but the teachers and administrators should still get paid.
    After all, they’re producing as many illiterates not teaching as they were teaching.

Please to post comments