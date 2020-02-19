Donald Trump

Trump's Continuing Commentary on Criminal Cases Reflects His Disdain for the Rule of Law

The president remains frankly puzzled by the distinction between can and should.

(White House)

After publicly criticizing President Donald Trump's habitual commentary on federal criminal cases, Attorney General William Barr reportedly is threatening to resign if it continues. Trump, meanwhile, not only shows no sign of heeding Barr's admonition; he does not seem to understand the concerns that motivated it. In fact, Trump thinks he has shown remarkable restraint.

"I chose not to be involved," the president told reporters yesterday, referring to the revised sentencing recommendation for longtime Trump crony Roger Stone. "I'm allowed to be totally involved. I'm actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country, but I've chosen not to be involved."

The attorney general is usually described as the federal government's "chief law enforcement officer"—a designation endorsed by the White House as well as the Justice Department. But Trump is alluding to the argument that the president, who is in charge of the executive branch and has a constitutional duty to "take care that the laws be faithfully executed," is the ultimate wielder of that power. Barr, after all, answers to Trump, not the other way around. If Trump does not like the way Barr is running the Justice Department, he can always replace him with someone else.

But can is not the same as should—a distinction that seems to elude Trump. It would be one thing if Trump fired Barr because he thought the attorney general was doing a poor job of implementing the administration's policies. It would be another thing if Barr got the boot because Trump thought the Justice Department should stop prosecuting his friends and start prosecuting his enemies.

Both decisions are within Trump's power, but the latter is an abuse of his power, because faithful execution of the laws precludes using them to grant favors and exact revenge. This is precisely the sort of banana-republic corruption that people had in mind during the impeachment debate when they rejected the idea that Congress can remove the president only if he violates a criminal statute.

When it comes to presidential meddling in criminal cases, appearances matter. The president should not undermine the rule of law by ordering the Justice Department to make prosecutorial decisions based on his own personal or political interests. Nor should he undermine public confidence in the rule of law by making it look like he is giving such instructions. Those norms help protect the Justice Department's independence, which in turn helps protect all of us from the whims of a vindictive president.

Speaking of appearances, Barr overrode the initial sentencing recommendation for Stone, which called for a prison term of seven to nine years, after Trump condemned it as "horrible and unfair." The amended sentencing memorandum recommends "a sentence of incarceration far less" than the one originally proposed. Barr says he decided to file the new memorandum before Trump's tweet, based on his own view of what was "fair and reasonable in this particular case," rather than the president's personal objections. Whether or not you buy that, Barr clearly believes the distinction is important, while Trump does not get what all the fuss is about.

Trump calls Barr "a straight shooter" and "a man with great integrity" but does not seem to understand what that means. "I do make his job harder," he acknowledged yesterday, and he plans to continue doing so. "Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice, because I don't get that voice in the press. In the media, I don't get that voice."

Leaving aside the risible claim that the world's most powerful politician has trouble getting his message across, Trump's insistence on expressing his opinions about which criminal cases federal prosecutors should and should not pursue reflects not just his notorious lack of discretion but his disdain for the very idea that justice should be blind. While that goal may always be more of an aspiration than a reality, Trump does not even seem to think it is worth pursuing.

"I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department," Trump complained in a 2017 radio interview. "I'm not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I'm not supposed to be doing the kind of things I would love to be doing, and I am very frustrated by it." After more than three years in office, Trump remains frankly puzzled by the notion that he should restrain himself to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. John
    February.19.2020 at 2:02 pm

    If the President can’t criticize and hold the federal prosecutors who work for him to account, then who can? Do you have an answer for that you fascist little fucking twit?

    According to Sullumn justice being blind, means having a cadre of anonymous bureaucrats empowered with the most complex and powerful criminal code in the world and the assets of the largest and richest government in history making proprietorial decisions beyond the account of anyone including those elected to the nation’s highest office.

    It is beyond words how disgusting this is. Sullumn has always been awful and stupid but this is a new low.

    1. jcw
      February.19.2020 at 2:08 pm

      It’s like you read the article, but then pretended like it said something else.

      1. John
        February.19.2020 at 2:11 pm

        I read the article and understand what it said. The fact that you are either too stupid or too dishonest to do the same is your problem not mine. I am sure life is a lot harder for you being that stupid.

  2. IceTrey
    February.19.2020 at 2:02 pm

    How can exercising a constitutional authority be an abuse? If people at the DOJ don’t agree with what they are being told to do they can quit. Also Barr made the decision about the sentencing BEFORE Trump’s tweet. C’mon Sullum do a little bit of research.

  3. Rich
    February.19.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Barr overrode the initial sentencing recommendation for Stone, which called for a prison term of seven to nine years, after Trump condemned it as “horrible and unfair.”

    In an Alternate Universe:
    Barr overrode the initial sentencing recommendation for Stone, which called for a prison term of seven to nine years, after Trump condemned it as “horrible and unfair, since any reasonable prosecutor would recommend life in prison, or at least 25 years.”

  4. steve sturm
    February.19.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Jacob: doesn’t your commentary presume that the Justice Department is indeed acting to, using your words, “protect the integrity of the criminal justice system”?

    Haven’t we both seen enough to know that this isn’t (always/ever) the case? And, in such cases, wouldn’t Presidential involvement seek to correct for the errors of the so-called professional staff?

    1. John
      February.19.2020 at 2:06 pm

      Sure he has. Everyone has. The difference is that it bothers you. It only bothers Sullumn if it is happening to the wrong people. Sullumn is happy to see DOJ convict innocent people as long as Sullmn doesn’t like them or agree with their politics. Sullumn is principled like that.

      Sullumn is just a garbage human being.

  5. lap83
    February.19.2020 at 2:05 pm

    Tldr: Orange twitter account bad!!!!!

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.19.2020 at 2:06 pm

    I wonder what kind of response Obama got for telling the Supreme Court they had decided wrongly. Of course, that was after the fact, not before; but I doubt he was stealthy quiet for 8 years. He also let us the whole world know what he thought about a cop and the black homeowner he mistreated.

    There’s the whole Citizens United bitterness.

    Let’s not forget RBG foretelling how she’d feel about quite a few cases which are likely to come before the Supreme Court.

    All the Dem candidates have told us how they’d destroy billionaires and corporations and deplorables.

    Near as I can tell, the only real difference twixt Trump and the rest is that Trump doesn’t have a stealth mode.

    And besides, Trump can pardon anybody he wants for Federal crimes, and fire the Attorney General at his leisure.

    1. John
      February.19.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Not according to Sullumn he can’t. The DOJ is above all reproach and accountability.

  7. Homple
    February.19.2020 at 2:09 pm

    “Integrity of the criminal justice system”.

    That’s rich, coming from a Reason writer.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    February.19.2020 at 2:10 pm

    Former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday that she was the foreperson of the jury that convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges last year — and soon afterward, her history of Democratic activism and a string of her anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.

    Hart even posted specifically about the Stone case before she was selected to sit on the jury, as she retweeted an argument mocking those who considered Stone’s dramatic arrest in a predawn raid by a federal tactical team to be excessive force. She also suggested President Trump and his supporters are racist and praised the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which ultimately led to Stone’s prosecution.

    Meanwhile, it emerged that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had denied a defense request to strike a potential juror who was Obama-era press official with admitted anti-Trump views — and whose husband worked at the same Justice Department division that handled the probe leading to Stone’s arrest.

    1. John
      February.19.2020 at 2:13 pm

      All of those things are going to result in the conviction being overturned. The judge has to know that. The fact that she is allowing the verdict to stand knowing that it will be overturned on appeal shows that she doesn’t care and seeks to punish Stone with the process of appealing since she can’t punish him with a lawful conviction.

      This is the sort of “integrity” that Sullumn is defending here.

