The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

President Trump's Use of the Pardon Power

An analysis finds that Trump is both more stingy and more self-serving than his predecessors in how he has used the pardon power to date

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

President Trump's decision to commute the sentence of Roger Stone has brought renewed attention to the pardon power. This pardon is egregious, perhaps even corrupt, but it is perfectly lawful.

The President's power to issue pardons is fairly absolute. The President has the unilateral authority to issue pardons. and this power cannot be constrained by Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal to limit how the pardon power is used is almost certainly unconstitutional, and the fact that Trump may benefit personally from his uses of the pardon power does not make the pardons or commutations any less valid.

This is not the first time President Trump has used the pardon power to help a friend or ally. In fact, he seems primarily interested in using the pardon power for such purposes. As Jack Goldsmith and Matt Gluck found when they analyzed Trump's use of the pardon power: "Almost all of the beneficiaries of Trump's pardons and commutations have had a personal or political connection to the president." Indeed, they found that " no president in American history comes close to matching Trump's systematically self-serving use of the pardon power."

At the same time as he has used the pardon power for his own self-interest—as opposed to for the purpose of doing justice—President Trump has used the pardon power less frequently than his predecessors. As Goldsmith and Gluck conclude:

In sum, Trump is unprecedented in the modern era for (i) the number and high percentage of self-serving pardons, and (ii) his stinginess in issuing pardons, at least thus far. Quite a feat.

Again, however, this does not make the pardons any less valid or his use of the power any less constitutional. It is gross, to be sure, but something can be both gross and lawful.

As for the justifications some have offered for the stone commutation, they ring hollow.  If the President or his allies truly believe that nonviolent, first-time offenders should not receive prison time, we would see evidence of that fact beyond this action, such as an order directing the Department of Justice to alter its sentencing recommendations accordingly, or proposals to revise the federal sentencing guidelines. I am not holding my breath.

NEXT: Alcohol Prohibitionists Aren't Happy About COVID-19 Exceptions for Bars and Restaurants

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. MKE
    July.11.2020 at 12:45 pm

    Yeah well my analysis finds he has used his power courageously without fear of petty political criticisms, as it was meant to be used and hasn’t been by other self-serving cowards who unfortunately possessed this high power.

  2. Michael W. Towns
    July.11.2020 at 12:49 pm

    “The President’s power to issue pardons is fairly absolute. The President has the unilateral authority to issue pardons. and this power cannot be constrained by Congress.”

    If this statement is true, it seems that everything that follows it is simply partisan eyewash.

  3. Amazing Propagandist
    July.11.2020 at 12:50 pm

    Trump has issued pardons and commutations that are extremely popular with his base. You may call it self-serving and rewarding allies, but I see it as him giving his supporters what they want — and in many cases, have lobbied hard for.

  4. Michael W. Towns
    July.11.2020 at 12:54 pm

    Another point, too. Posting anything by lawfareblog.com about Trump is nakedly partisan. Those folks at lawfareblog are some of the most foam-at-the-mouth haters of Trump that exist. I used to frequent their site in an attempt to learn something but all they do is stay hypercritical of Trump while waxing poetic about the Obama administration and ignoring everything the Obama administration did to break the law.

    I’m just sick of the bullshit. It’s just naked partisanship masked in legal frumpery.

  5. Aktenberg78
    July.11.2020 at 12:58 pm

    Klinton’s pardon of March Rich was pretty self-serving, methinks.

Please to post comments