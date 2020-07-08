Coronavirus

Mr. de Blasio: Open Up Those Elementary Schools!

We know now that young kids aren't particularly susceptible to catch, transmit, or suffer from Covid-19. Time to give them (and their parents) a break.

|

BdBschool
(Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

On March 13, back when the country's largest K-12 system was still open, I pulled my diligent 6th grader and pre-K hellion out of New York City public schools, for fear that they might contract the coronavirus. This Monday, 115 days later, I just about wept with joy after shoving the 5-year-old through the door of her summer day camp.

Why the reversal in attitudes? In part because of the reversal in New York's fortunes—back then it was the global epicenter of the pandemic; now it has among the best trendlines in the country. And yes, we have 16 weeks' worth of experience in how psychologically punishing a long quarantine is on a family of four, when the nearest relative is 3,000 miles away.

But most pertinently, the world just knows much more than it did four months ago about the science of coronavirus transmission. Namely, that elementary school-age children rarely contract it, rarely succumb to it, and rarely transmit it. The studies are preliminary, to be sure, but as a thorough piece in Science magazine Tuesday concludes after looking at two dozen countries where schools are open, "younger children rarely spread the virus to one another or bring it home."

That's why it was a such a gut-punch today when relentlessly hapless New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that public schools would not fully re-open this fall, instead accepting students 1-3 times per week and doing the rest remotely.

"We won't let you down," the mayor tweeted today, unconvincingly. "Through a mix of in-school and at-home learning we can make more space in every classroom and building. That means most kids coming to school 2 days a week….What we WON'T do is ignore the science and recklessly charge ahead like our president."

Ah, the president. Donald Trump, as is his habit, has charged into the school-opening debate with all the grace of a hippopotamus on a high-wire.

As Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) dutifully observed, "The federal government should not be dictating when or how our kids go to school."

But as Amash's old friend and neighbor Betsy DeVos, Trump's education secretary, also recently observed, "A couple of hours a week of online school is not OK, and a choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all."

So what happens when you sidestep the stupid politics, and try to assess in good faith the available science against the real-world concerns of parents, students, and educators? One of the most compelling such exercises came in late June when The New York Times interviewed Sean O'Leary, a University of Colorado pediatrics infectious disease specialist who helped write the American Academy of Pediatrics' new school-opening guidelines, whose bottom line is: "the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

O'Leary, who has a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, and who (along with his wife) contracted and suffered symptoms from COVID-19, told the Times that, "There are a couple of things we know now that we didn't know when we closed schools down in March. One is that masks really do seem to work. They are very effective. Two, physical distancing works as well. If they are taking as many precautions as they can, I think the risk is pretty low."

More:

This virus is different from most of the respiratory viruses we deal with every year. School-age kids clearly play a role in driving influenza rates within communities. That doesn't seem to be the case with Covid-19. And it seems like in countries where they have reopened schools, it plays a much smaller role in driving spread of disease than we would expect….

What we have seen so far in the literature—and anecdotally, as well—is that kids really do seem to be both less likely to catch the infection and less likely to spread the infection. It seems to be even more true for younger kids, under 10 or under 12. And older kids seem to play less of a role than adults….

There have been a total of four [Covid cases] in [Colorado] child care centers, and we do have a lot of child care centers open. In almost every one of those cases, transmission was between two adults. The kids in the centers are not spreading Covid-19. I'm hearing the same thing from other states, as well.

And other countries, too—one of my wife's brothers works in a daycare center in France that has reopened with no spikes, and her other brother's oldest kid went back to school in Switzerland more than a month ago. It is also true, of course, that different countries have different levels of testing, contact tracing, quarantining, and of course cases and deaths.

None of these policy decisions are easy, which makes one ache even more for basic executive competence on the governmental level. And, as O'Leary rightly observes, "How this gets rolled out in August or September when schools reopen is really dependent on what is going on at that time with the virus."

But as most every parent of kids between 5 and 10 can attest, another school season of cabin fever, Zoom-wrangling, and behavioral backpedaling will drive not just parents but probably children to start day-drinking before noon. A key driver in the overall anxiety is uncertainty—New York didn't get around to even setting up rules for private summer day camps until a couple of weeks ago. It's hard to plan much of anything in a dual-earner family when you don't know what's legally possible with the education and supervision of your elementary schooler.

Older kids have pathologies of their own, and will suffer in their special ways the results of going to school half time or less. But at least they can somewhat manage themselves, or at least pretend to while recording dances on Tik-Tok.

For now, let's keep learning from summer camps and the global experience about what happens to the pandemic when kids are allowed to comingle a bit, and let's move heaven and earth to allow willing parents to send their children to class this fall. Mr. de Blasio (or is it Mr. Cuomo?): Open up those elementary schools.

NEXT: Did Trump's Coronavirus Stimulus Save 51 Million Jobs? The Claim Relies on Shaky Math and Questionable Economics.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Rich
    July.8.2020 at 3:52 pm

    “younger children rarely … bring it home.”

    “Hey, Kiddo — I need something from Home Depot. How about running on over and picking it up for me? You can stop in for a Slurpee on the way back!”

    1. Ron
      July.8.2020 at 3:58 pm

      Free range kids turn into delivery slaves

  2. Ron
    July.8.2020 at 3:58 pm

    You complain that Trump asked for schools to re open, he didn’t order them open he suggested, you mention that he doesn’t have the authority to do such even though he didn’t but then you claim you want “more executive competence” on the matter. why would you want more of what you say he doesn’t have the authority to do? make up your mind or is this more say anything for TDS sake

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.8.2020 at 3:59 pm

    Can’t we just build a wall around New York and call it done?

  4. NashTiger
    July.8.2020 at 4:00 pm

    After watching the Community Education Council meeting, I am convinced keeping kids away from NYC schools is the best thing for them

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=501&v=VbJr2-55MVk&feature=emb_logo

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.8.2020 at 4:26 pm

      And these people think they know what’s best for you.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    July.8.2020 at 4:00 pm

    But as Amash’s old friend and neighbor Betsy DeVos, Trump’s education secretary, also recently observed, “A couple of hours a week of online school is not OK, and a choice of two days per week in the classroom is not a choice at all.”

    Twitter has informed me that DeVos just wants kids to die.

  6. Longtobefree
    July.8.2020 at 4:02 pm

    Any chance people will remember all this the second Tuesday in November?

  7. Uncle Jay
    July.8.2020 at 4:07 pm

    You have to give it to Comrade De Blasio.
    He’s done everything right when it comes to New York City’s educational system.
    First he made sure it was impossible for under-privileged and poverty stricken parents who want to get their kids out of the failed, expensive, dangerous and broken down public schools and into charter and private schools.
    Now he has wisdom to ensure all kids get left behind by not opening up the schools at all.
    Isn’t having a dedicated socialist turd like Comrade De Blasio in charge just peachy keen?

    1. sparkstable
      July.8.2020 at 4:18 pm

      As a HS teacher I’m not too concerned about my students. But put me, a near 40 year old, into a building with gross disgusting kids and several hundred other adults with no air circulation (as a state run building our air systems are trash… they shut down for weeks at a time every year for the last 6 years)? Yeah… I’d rather be teaching on-line. I admit the risk is small. But you have to concede that it is still greater than me not leaving my house at all… which has been great since I’m a fairly introverted hermit.

      1. sparkstable
        July.8.2020 at 4:21 pm

        Not supposed to be a reply… sorry. Reason’s commenting function has been janky today for me.

        And I should add… my particular district is not mandating masks for kids because they want to avoid discipline problems. It’s a mostly Hispanic school but other schools in the district are majority Black and our Dept. Super Int. is a pretty woke Black guy who wants to replace World History with Latinx Studies or African-American History. My guess is he’s on the “making black kids wear masks is racist” wagon more than anything.

  8. Jerryskids
    July.8.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Trump is only desperate to get the schools re-opened in a bid for a “return to normalcy” before the election. The Democrats aren’t re-opening the schools because there’s nothing they want more than to prevent a “return to normalcy”. All the science and all the facts and all the advice in the world about what’s best for the kids don’t mean shit when the Democrats would rather see their children dead than to return to school before the election.

  9. Art Kumquat
    July.8.2020 at 4:12 pm

    Some people are now remembering the days of Michael Bloomberg with fondness. Now ain’t that a kick in the head.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.8.2020 at 4:27 pm

    “We won’t let you down,” the mayor tweeted today, unconvincingly. “We’ll find a way to fuck it up even more.” “Through a mix of in-school and at-home learning we can make more space in every classroom and building. That means most kids coming to school 2 days a week….What we WON’T do is ignore the science and recklessly charge ahead like our president.”

  11. SQRLSY   One
    July.8.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Considering how you retreated when you were called racist, would it be possible to get someone with some balls to report on this? Like maybe “Chelsea” Manning?

Please to post comments