America's Terrible Weekend

Apparently the deadly plague and economic depression weren't nearly enough, so the murder-hornet season known as spring 2020 has added widespread rioting (including rioting by the police) into the mix. Reason Roundtable co-conspirators Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch talk about criminal justice reform, class warfare, and the views from their own smoldering towns.

Also coming under discussion: space rockets, Section 230 idiocy, and the graphic novels of Raina Telgemeier.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "The Woods" by Silent Partner.

Relevant links from the show:

"Videos Show Police Aggression Against Protesters Across the Country. Here Are Two Ways to Help It Stop," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of the 'Outside Agitator' Story," by Jesse Walker

"Trump Can't Designate Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Group, and It's a Bad Idea Anyway," by Robby Soave

"I Got Tear Gassed at Baltimore's City Hall," by Anthony Comegna

"Did Prosecutors Undercharge the Cop Who Killed George Floyd?" by Jacob Sullum

"Protesting Police Violence Is Critical. But Why Are the Social Distance Shamers Suddenly So Quiet?" by Robby Soave

"D.C. Cops Kept Herding Protesters Into Harm's Way," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Nation's Cops Seem Determined To Demonstrate Why People Are Protesting Them in the First Place," by Eric Boehm

"Police and Rioters Get Violent at Protests in Cities Nationwide," by Christian Britschgi