Why Due Process Matters

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss how President Donald Trump is de-prioritizing due process by not adhering to a ruling from the Supreme Court. They also talk about how Harvard University's tax status could be in jeopardy and reflect on the legacy of Pope Francis.

0:00—Introduction

0:12—The Pope's legacy

5:56—Is the democracy emergency here?

15:27—Deportations without due process

29:19—Harvard funding pause

41:25—Weekly listener question

48:11—Lightning round: What's happening at the Pentagon? What's going on with tariffs now? And what's next for AI?

54:33—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"On the 'Invasion' of 'Libertarianism,' Pope Francis' Ignorance Is Showing," by Stephanie Slade

"Pope Francis Is Wrong. Property Rights Are Human Rights," by Steven Greenhut

"The Pope Who Helped Bring Down Communism," by Stephanie Slade

"Alex Nowrasteh and Bryan Caplan: The Case for More Immigration," by Nick Gillespie

"Mass Deportations Are Bad for Everyone's Liberty," by Steven Greenhut

"You know who admitted that Abrego Garcia's deportation was a mistake? The Trump admin," by Nick Gillespie

"Anti-US Sentiment Could Deliver a $90 Billion Hit to US GDP This Year," by Rachel Wolff

"Trump Advisers Took Advantage of Navarro's Absence To Push for Tariff Pause," by Alexander Saeedy and Josh Dawsey

"Trump Tariffs: The Economic Impact of the Trump Trade War," by Erica York and Alex Durante

"Peter Navarro's No-Good Economic Nationalism," by Eric Boehm

"U.S. Confidence in Higher Education Now Closely Divided," by Jeffrey M. Jones

"Steven Pinker: What Went Wrong at Harvard," by Nick Gillespie

Pope Francis Has Died, by Liz Wolfe

Pope Francis Supports Free Speech, Unless It Offends People, by Jacob Sullum

What Happens When Presidents Defy Court Orders? By Damon Root

Ignoring SCOTUS, by Liz Wolfe

Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump Administration's Attempt To Block Return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, by C.J. Ciaramella

The Trump Administration's Increasing Hostility to Basic Due Process, by Joe Lancaster

Federal Judge in Deportation Case Finds Probable Cause To Hold the Trump Administration in Contempt, by Jacob Sullum

Reason Events

The Soho Forum Debate: Eric Brakey vs. Andrew Heaton, April 26, Concord, New Hampshire

Reason Speakeasy: Robert Rosenkranz on The Stoic Capitalist, May 6, New York City

The Soho Forum Debate: Dave Smith vs. Alex Nowrasteh on Immigration, May 21, New York City

