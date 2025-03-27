Phil Magness: The Problem With Trumponomics

What would a Mar-a-Lago accord look like? Just asking questions.

Phil Magness is an economic historian with the Independent Institute who has deeply studied the history of tariffs and trade. We invited him on the show to talk about the "global economic reordering" described by Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the president's escalating tariffs, the looming threat of a trade war, the shaky stock market, and the so-called "Mar-a-Lago Accord" that may shed more light on what the Trump administration's economic agenda really is.

