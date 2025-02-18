Justin Amash on Why the President Isn't Above the Law

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie welcome special guest Justin Amash to weigh in on President Donald Trump vs. the rule of law, Congress' inability to budget, and Vice President J.D. Vance's big trip to Europe.

04:04 - Trump quotes Napoleon

19:36 - DOGE wants to cut, Congress still wants to spend big

29:05 - Defunding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

38:37 - Weekly listener question

47:21 - Vance goes to Europe

56:58 - This week's cultural recommendations

