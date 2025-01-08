Douglas Irwin: Why Trump's Tariff Plans Are Dangerous

"Tariff is the most beautiful word in the dictionary," says Donald Trump, who made many promises throughout the 2024 presidential race to raise the cost of imports from China, Mexico, and Canada—America's three biggest trading partners. But are Trump's tariffs a good idea or a terrible one? And is the era of free trade coming to a close?

That's the topic of today's Reason Interview. Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with Dartmouth economist Douglas Irwin, author of Trade Policy Disaster: Lessons from the 1930s and Free Trade under Fire, now in its fifth edition. They talk about the negative impacts of the tariffs that Trump levied in his first term; why Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden also trafficked in protectionism; and why free trade is always under attack despite its overall benefits.

0:00—Introduction

1:13—The fight for free trade

3:06—Donald Trump: "Tariff Man"

5:44—How tariffs affect consumers

9:03—Trump's political motivations behind tariffs

12:33—U.S. steel industry

15:15—The effect of protectionism on jobs

18:39—Automation, industry, and agriculture

25:40—China's protectionist policies

26:58—Smoot–Hawley Tariff Act

33:59—Free trade debates of the Ronald Regan, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton eras

38:41—China's impact on markets

40:24—Populist arguments against free trade

44:49—The narrative about the baby formula shortage is wrong.

51:29—"Made in China" vs. "assembled in China"

52:41—The "Buy American" fallacy

Today's sponsor:

The Reason Speakeasy. The Reason Speakeasy is a monthly, unscripted conversation in New York City with outspoken defenders of free thinking and heterodoxy that doubles as a taping of The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie. The next one takes place on January 21 with two of the nation's most notable proponents of immigration liberalization, David Bier and Bryan Caplan, who will join Nick for a timely discussion about the state of U.S. immigration policy in 2025. They will discuss the implications of the incoming Trump administration's immigration proposals and make the libertarian case for why more immigration will make America great again.