Aaron Sibarium: Is DEI Over?

The Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium discusses the various slashes the Trump administration has made to DEI projects and USAID.

Is the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) movement over? Just asking questions. 

Aaron Sibarium is a good, old-fashioned muckraking journalist over at the Washington Free Beacon who exposes things the left would probably rather hide. He joins the show today to discuss President Donald Trump's executive orders relating to DEI programs.

  • 00:00 Coming up…
  • 00:36 Trump clip from inauguration speech
  • 05:08 1965 Lindon B. Johnson executive order
  • 07:33 Why was President Joe Biden so radical on this stuff?
  • 20:54 Firing Health and Human Services DEI employees
  • 25:06 Should Trump be messing with the private sector?
  • 48:31 Even Trump is constrained here in certain ways.
  • 53:17 Ridding USAID of DEI
  • 01:00:34 Is there a legitimate role for USAID?
  • 01:06:40 Will Elon Musk reform government like he did X?
  • 01:12:34 Calling an Oregon bias hotline
  • 01:17:04 What is the question you think more people should be asking?