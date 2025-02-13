Aaron Sibarium: Is DEI Over?
The Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium discusses the various slashes the Trump administration has made to DEI projects and USAID.
Is the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) movement over? Just asking questions.
Aaron Sibarium is a good, old-fashioned muckraking journalist over at the Washington Free Beacon who exposes things the left would probably rather hide. He joins the show today to discuss President Donald Trump's executive orders relating to DEI programs.
Sources Referenced:
- Executive order: Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing
- "HHS Spends Hundreds of Millions Spreading DEI Through Medical Community," by OpenTheBooks
- Executive order: Ending Illegal Discrimination And Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity
- DEI definition from a 2023 Health and Human Resources document
- Executive order: Ending Radical Indoctrination in K–12 Schooling
- Aaron Sibarium's fake tweet reported to police, from "Inside State-Run 'Bias-Response Hotlines,' Where Fellow Citizens Can Report Your 'Offensive Joke,'"
- NIH on X: Last year, $9B of the $35B that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) granted for research was used for administrative overhead, what is known as "indirect costs."
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt Mocks U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending
Chapters:
- 00:00 Coming up…
- 00:36 Trump clip from inauguration speech
- 05:08 1965 Lindon B. Johnson executive order
- 07:33 Why was President Joe Biden so radical on this stuff?
- 20:54 Firing Health and Human Services DEI employees
- 25:06 Should Trump be messing with the private sector?
- 48:31 Even Trump is constrained here in certain ways.
- 53:17 Ridding USAID of DEI
- 01:00:34 Is there a legitimate role for USAID?
- 01:06:40 Will Elon Musk reform government like he did X?
- 01:12:34 Calling an Oregon bias hotline
- 01:17:04 What is the question you think more people should be asking?
- Producer: John Osterhoudt