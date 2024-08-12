Tim Walz Is Another Big-Government Liberal

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Katherine Mangu-Ward and Peter Suderman are back alongside Matt Welch and Nick Gillespie. The editors analyze Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate and discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

02:06—Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as veep

24:06 —The crisis in Venezuela continues

36:12—Weekly listener question

44:31—U.S. Food and Drug Administration stifles MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD

53:12—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Darling of the Progressive Left, Is Harris' Running Mate," by Eric Boehm

"Tim Walz Was a COVID-19 Tyrant," by Robby Soave

"Tim Walz Was Dead Wrong About Misinformation and Free Speech," by Robby Soave

"Tim Walz Loves Maps Because He Loves Central Planning," by Christian Britschgi

"Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Used COVID Relief Money on Things That Had Nothing To Do With COVID," by Eric Boehm

"Walz, Like Harris, Supports Marijuana Legalization—but He Beat Her to the Punch," by Jacob Sullum

"Tim Walz Is Not Your Dad," by Liz Wolfe

"America's Midwestern Dad?," by James Lileks

"Kamala Harris Is Running on 'Freedom.' Does She Mean More Than Just Abortion?" by Joe Lancaster

"Venezuela's Repression Is Modeled on Horror Movies," by César Báez

"Biden's DHS Halting Migrant Program Raises Border Security Concerns," by David Bier and Alex Nowrasteh

"Maduro's Tightening Grip," by Liz Wolfe

"How Chávez's Socialist Revolution Created the Venezuelan Dictator Nicólas Maduro," by Jim Epstein

"Venezuela Shows What an Actual Stolen Election Looks Like," by Joe Lancaster

"Understanding Venezuela," by Jason Silva

"FDA Declines To Approve MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy As a PTSD Treatment," by Jacob Sullum

"FDA Advisers Overwhelmingly Oppose Approval of MDMA As a Psychotherapeutic Catalyst," by Jacob Sullum

"Rachel Nuwer: MDMA Is On the Cusp of Legalization," by Nick Gillespie

Welcome to the Psychedelic Renaissance, by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"MDMA therapy didn't get FDA approval. Now what?" by Oshan Jarow

"Top 10 outrageously BAD reasons the FDA rejected MDMA Therapy for PTSD," by Nirvan Mullick

Bye-Bye American Pie, by Nick Gillespie

"Yugo: How it went wrong" by Patrick R. Foster

Minnesota is a terrible 41st in net migration, by Nick Gillespie

Upcoming Events:

"Beyond Polarization" with Nick Gillespie and Brian Tyler Cohen, Tuesday, August 13

"Is the American Dream Alive?" with Katherine Mangu-Ward, Tuesday, September 10

"Reason Speakeasy: Kat Timpf & Nick Gillespie," Wednesday, September 11

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve