Nate Silver: How Likely Is a Kamala Harris Presidency?

How likely is a Kamala Harris presidency? Just asking questions.

Join Zach Weissmueller, Reason senior producer, and Liz Wolfe, Reason associate editor, at 12:30 p.m. ET for a live discussion on their show Just Asking Questions with Nate Silver, statistician and author of the new book On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything. Silver founded the renowned polling aggregator and politics website FiveThirtyEight and now runs his own Substack, Silver Bulletin.

They'll discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' rise in the polls, the selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a vice presidential candidate, the "long, strange political shadow of 2020," and how Silver's experience as a gambler, as documented in his new book, affects his view of the world.

Watch the full conversation above or on Reason's YouTube channel.