Abortion, Guns, and Hunter Biden.

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman pore over recent Supreme Court decisions regarding the abortion pill mifepristone and the Trump administration's ban on gun bump stocks.

02:01—Supreme Court rulings on abortion pill and bump stocks

16:45—Secret recording of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

27:45—Weekly Listener Question

37:11—Hunter Biden's conviction

44:30—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Unanimous Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Pill Challenge," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The Ignored Aesthetic Standing Argument In FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine," by Josh Blackman

"Justice Thomas Takes Aim at Associational Standing," by Jonathan H. Adler

"The Standing Analysis in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine," by Josh Blackman

"In Defense of Roe," by Nick Gillespie

"Trump's Abortion Dilemma," by Jacob Sullum

"Supreme Court Upholds the Rule of Law by Rejecting the Trump Administration's Bump Stock Ban," by Jacob Sullum

"Justice Thomas Reverses President Trump's Executive Overreach in Cargill v. Garland," by Josh Blackman

"Second Amendment Roundup: Bump Stocks are not Machineguns," by Stephen Halbrook

"Justice Kavanaugh Denies Standing For Docs Against Glocks," by Josh Blackman

"Supreme Court OT2023 at the Middle of June," by Jonathan H. Adler

"Republicans Upset by Trump's Conviction Should Embrace Criminal Justice Reform," by Steven Greenhut

"The 'Bombshell' Secret Alito Recording Was Not a Bombshell," by Billy Binion

"Federally Funded Dad Jokes," by Eric Boehm

"House Passes Bill To Automatically Register Young Men for the Draft," by C.J. Ciaramella

"Dizzy Gillespie (No Relation) on World War II Service," by Nick Gillespie

"Best of Both Worlds: An Interview with Milton Friedman," by Brian Doherty

"Mandatory National Military Service Is a Bad Idea," by Joe Lancaster

"Hunter Biden's Gun Conviction Does Not Resolve a Constitutional Dispute That Pits Him Against His Father," by Jacob Sullum

"The Mainstream Media Is Still in Denial About Hunter Biden's Laptop," by Robby Soave

"Netflix's Fake Assassin Movie, Hit Man, Is So Enjoyable It's Almost Criminal," by Peter Suderman

"It's (Almost) Always the Feds: How the FBI Fabricates Schemes To Entrap Would-Be Radicals," by C.J. Ciaramella

"WARNING: You Won't Like This New Label," by Liz Wolfe

"Where Culture Trumps Politics," by Nick Gillespie

"The Horrible Truth about Super-Science," by Dave Weigel

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe on Broken Record with Rick Rubin

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve