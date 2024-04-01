Trump's and Biden's Terrible Tariffs

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman discuss Donald Trump's horrible tariff proposal, reactions to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, and the late Joe Lieberman.

02:05—Trump vs. Biden on trade

19:39—Reactions to the Baltimore bridge collapse

31:17—Weekly Listener Question

39:22—R.I.P. Joe Lieberman

Mentioned in this podcast:

