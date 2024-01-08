Nikki Haley's Last Stand?

In this week's episode of The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman and Katherine Mangu-Ward welcome back Nick Gillespie, alongside special guest Christian Britschgi. The editors check in on Nikki Haley's slight surge in the Republican primary race and then assess the Democratic Party's growing fears about the state of Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

00:32—Nikki Haley's campaign situation

25:23—Democratic concerns about the Biden campaign

38:19—Weekly Listener Question

40:44—Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns.

47:05—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

