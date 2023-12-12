The Best of Reason: Monkey Herpes, Face Eating, and the Pork Chop Gang: The Origins of Florida Man
The growing anti-transparency atmosphere in the state might make the Florida Man extinct.
(Joanna Andreasson)
This week's featured article is "Monkey Herpes, Face Eating, and the Pork Chop Gang: How Public Records Laws Created the Florida Man" by C.J. Ciaramella.
