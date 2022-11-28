It's Bodies vs. the State

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the latest protests against "zero-Covid" policies in China as well as other examples of lingering public health authoritarianism.

0:57: China's protests against harsh "zero-Covid" policies

14:20: Lingering COVID restrictionism in the U.S.

33:10: Weekly Listener Question:

I have found, what is for me, a paradox. I want to hear what y'all think of it, but I am primarily interested in hearing from Katherine, since she is a woman and women account for some 51 percent of the population. My personal paradox is this: How is it that women are 51 percent of the market and yet cannot find women's pants with pockets? Free minds. Free markets. No Potemkin pockets.

40:54: World Cup controversies

49:18: This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve