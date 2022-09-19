Migrants Are People, Not Props

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the fallout from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' political stunt that sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard and Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes.

1:58: Migrants at Martha's Vineyard

26:09: Weekly Listener Question:

Many institutions seem to have lost their way recently, often due to audience or donor capture. On the left, the ACLU has lost its free speech absolutism and now thinks some speech is not worth protecting. NPR has become a sad, woke, unlistenable parody of its former self. On the right, Katherine's former employer, The Weekly Standard went under when the editors and financial backers went different ways regarding Trump. Reason has been very consistent for the past 50+ years (with the possible exception of that piece by Matt Welch praising France's health care system: "Why I Prefer French Health Care"). How has the magazine of "Free Minds and Free Markets" been so consistent and done so well for so long? And more importantly, what is being done to ensure its continued success and principled commitment to libertarian ideas? P.S. I will be attending Reason's space-themed Halloween party in a "Sexy Nick Gillespie Astronaut" costume.

35:18: Joe Biden interviewed on 60 Minutes

46:52: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Spending Down $12 Million in Pandemic Relief Money on an Immigration Stunt Isn't 'Responsible Fiscal Policy'," by Fiona Harrigan

"If Ron DeSantis Hates Communism, He Shouldn't Weaponize Victims of Communism," by Fiona Harrigan

"DeSantis and Abbott Are Wrong To Treat Migrants as a Punishment," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"How Closed Borders Helped Facilitate the Holocaust," by Nick Gillespie

"U.S. Labor Demand Explains Most of the Rise in Illegal Immigration," by Alex Nowrasteh

"How Immigrants Make America Great Again (and Again and Again)," by Nick Gillespie

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsors:

We're sponsored today by DonorsTrust, the tax-friendly way to simplify your charitable giving without compromising your values. Is cancel culture coming for your charitable dollars? Big banks that sponsor charitable-savings accounts, or "donor-advised funds" as they're formally called, have a history of slow-walking or altogether blocking donations to conservative and libertarian charities. Charities rejected by some of the big banks include Atlas Network, National Review Institute, the National Rifle Association Foundation, Liberty Counsel, and others. Clearly, not every donor-advised-fund provider welcomes libertarians or conservatives. Let DonorsTrust help service your charitable giving. DonorsTrust was built with our listeners in mind—people who believe limited government and constitutional rights are worth fighting for. If you already have a donor-advised fund, consider opening a rollover account. It can be done in three simple steps by calling my friends at DonorsTrust. The DonorsTrust team will work with you to protect your charitable legacy and help you achieve your charitable goals. Partner with the fund that matches your values. To learn more, download their prospectus at www.donorstrust.org/reason.

It can be tough to train your brain to stay in "problem-solving mode" when faced with a challenge in life. But when you learn how to find your own solutions, there's no better feeling. A therapist can help you become a better problem solver, making it easier to accomplish your goals—no matter how big or small. If you're thinking of giving therapy a try, BetterHelp is a great option. It's convenient, accessible, affordable, and entirely online. Get matched with a therapist after filling out a brief survey, and switch therapists any time. When you want to be a better problem solver, therapy can get you there. Visit BetterHelp.com/roundtable today to get 10 percent off your first month.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve