Eric Boehm: Georgia Ballot Access Is Insane

You've probably heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican congressional representative from Georgia's 14th district. Greene has openly dabbled in conspiracy theories, and she's often been cast as a leading example of the GOP's far-right fringe. So it's no surprise that she's inspired some challengers—and not only from the Democratic Party.

This year, Angela Pence, a Georgia mother of eight and a local business owner, announced that she would be challenging Greene for her House seat—and she'd be doing so as a member of the Libertarian Party. Pence would face an uphill battle against Greene under any circumstance since the state's 14th congressional district is one of the most solidly Republican in the country.

But there was a bigger, even more immediate problem: To truly challenge Greene, Pence had to get on the ballot. And Georgia has what are arguably the strictest ballot access rules of any state in the country, making any third-party candidacy a near-impossible feat.

That's the topic of this week's episode of The Reason Rundown With Peter Suderman, featuring reporter Eric Boehm.

Mentioned in this podcast:

"How Georgia's Outlandish Ballot Access Law Is Protecting Marjorie Taylor Greene (and the Two-Party System)," by Eric Boehm

"On the Pride Parade Route With the Libertarian Hoping To Challenge Marjorie Taylor Greene," by Eric Boehm

"American Steelmakers Are Still Defending Trump's Tariffs That Crushed Consumers," by Eric Boehm

Audio production and editing by Ian Keyser; produced by Hunt Beaty