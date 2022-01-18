The Democratic Party Is the President

The Reason Roundtable's Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie discuss the new COVID-19 variant and their predictions for 2022.

Discussed in the show:

1:32: Reflections on President Joe Biden's Atlanta speech and his presidency so far.

31:26: Weekly listener question: My fellow social studies teachers and I have created a media literacy unit for our seventh-graders, but we're struggling to winnow down the endless topics and skills that fit in this category. We can also tell some stuff is too complex for that age group. So I'm curious what y'all think would be the most important topics or skills to cover in a unit like that?

43:38: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and mask mandates.

50:18: Media recommendations for the week. (And click here for all of the Roundtable's media recommendations, ever.)

This week's links:

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

