'Don't Declare a Mandate. Because You Don't Have One.'

And other free advice to the next president of these United States.

(Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL/Newscom)

It probably won't happen today, but eventually we'll know the identity of the next president of the United States. Here's some free advice to the winner.

Don't declare a mandate. Because you don't have one. However the popular and electoral votes shake out, don't let it go to your head. In 2016, Donald Trump lost the popular vote by millions and won the electoral vote by a 306-to-232 margin, good only for 46th out of 58 presidential elections. Trump's average approval rating (41 percent, according to Gallup) is fully a dozen points below the historical average. If he somehow manages to win a second term, he will do so by again eking out a slim victory, probably under 50 percent of the popular vote.

If Joe Biden wins, he should take seriously the fact that he is nobody's favorite. Over the summer, polls showed that 56 percent of Biden supporters agreed they were voting for him "because he is not Trump." The next closest reasons straggled in at 19 percent (leadership/performance) and 13 percent (personality/temperament), respectively. These are not numbers that should cause anybody to start acting like they have the unconditional love of their own families, much less the country at large.

Build consensus rather than resentment. Despite barely squeaking into office, President Trump repeatedly claimed he'd won in a "landslide" and governed as if he had. The main result? Those sad approval ratings for himself and electoral sharting for his party. In 2018, the Republicans got curb-stomped in the midterm elections, losing 41 seats and control of the House; there's a 75 percent chance they will give back control of the Senate this time around. Back in 2008, Barack Obama won in an actual landslide, becoming "the first president-elect in 32 years to receive a Congress under the firm control of his party." The president and Democrats muscled through an ambitious, extremely ideological legislative wish list, including a massive stimulus bill, health-care reform, and Dodd-Frank. They lost the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and the White House in 2016.

Stanford political scientist Morris P. Fiorina told me last week (podcast here) that we've been in a historically rare, prolonged period of "electoral chaos" in which control of various parts of the federal government keeps flipping from one party to another. The reason, he says, is because the two parties have sorted almost completely into conservative and liberal parties that are far more extreme and less representative of the persistent plurality of Americans who identify as politically independent (38 percent in the most recent Gallup poll, compared to 31 percent who say they are Democrats and 29 percent who say they are Republican). The minute they get into power, observes Fiorina, they overreach, alienate voters, and lose upcoming elections. It's well past time to break that cycle.

Win nationally, let states and cities govern locally. In a country in which COVID-19 is the overriding issue of the day and political polarization is already at a fever pitch, it's scant comfort to insist that things aren't as bad as they were in the run-up to the Civil War. You don't have to buy the latest sob story du jour about a son disowning his mother over the election to acknowledge that kumbaya spirit is as tough to find as a roll of toilet paper was in mid-March. In a rare show of unity, both Biden and Trump are willing to mislead us about the coronavirus even as their basic plans to combat it have "much in common."

The best way to deal with COVID-19 is to devolve power and resources to state and municipal governments who can make decisions based on local knowledge. Colorado, for instance, has generally gotten good marks for balancing the need to protect the vulnerable while opening up things. Amid rising case loads, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis recently told The Denver Post's Alex Burness "that he prefers regional COVID restrictions over a statewide shutdown," and that "it wouldn't shock me if there were stronger restrictions put in in some areas with the highest spread of the virus."

That sort of flexible, on-the-ground approach should be the order of the day not simply for COVID-19 but for almost all issues. Under the best of circumstances, America is vast and contains multitudes who have very different needs and visions of the good life, and who resent being told what to do by relative strangers. And these are not the best of circumstances.

Ditch the royal "we" and ask for the country's permission. For the entire 21st century, national politics has been a dumpster fire, largely because the two parties who run the federal government in alternating elections increasingly don't represent us even as they cram their agendas down our throats along stark party lines. When Obama took office in 2009, he notoriously declared to then-House Minority Whip Eric Cantor (R–Va.), "Look at the polls. The polls are pretty good for me right now….Elections have consequences and Eric, I won." That sort of smugness didn't work out so well for Obama, whose party quickly lost power and whose legacy included a record-slow economic recovery, expensive and partial health-care "reform" that barely survived his tenure, historic losses for Democrats at all levels of government, and a host of other failures.

In a country that is fighting over its mythological birth year and riven with political violence, economic meltdown, pandemic panic, and record levels of anxiety and depression, the last thing we need is a figurative grandfather speaking for us and at us. We need someone who will build consensus from the ground up rather than shout a false version of it from the top down. Doing so will indeed limit your ability to force things through regardless of popular opinion, but it will be better for the country you say you care about so much.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    November.3.2020 at 2:38 pm

    Trump never declared an unconstitutional mask mandate and he wont after he wins reelection.

    1. some guy
      November.3.2020 at 3:08 pm

      Biden won’t either. He knows it’ll get shot down in court. He’s going to focus his efforts on policies that will cause much more severe and long-lasting damage.

  2. Dillinger
    November.3.2020 at 2:42 pm

    T did not declare a mandate, did build consensus just not w/the Establishment, and did let states and cities govern locally.

  3. MikeP2
    November.3.2020 at 2:49 pm

    “Don’t declare a mandate. Because you don’t have one.”

    If Trump wins, prevailing against the media, social media, bureaucratic deep state, and fraud from the Dems, I think it is fair for to declare that he has a “mandate”.

    1. Under_Pressure
      November.3.2020 at 3:06 pm

      This. Trump winning by any margin will be an indication that he has widespread, deep rooted support. Like him or not, no president has ever faced the kind of opposition from all corners that Trump has- basically ALL he has is the support of the people.

    2. Moderation4ever
      November.3.2020 at 3:09 pm

      If Trump wins it will not be a result of the voters but rather because he has convinced some court to throw away votes.

      1. Moonrocks
        November.3.2020 at 3:22 pm

        Those damn courts throwing away perfectly good votes from the graveyard.

        1. Vulgar Madman
          November.3.2020 at 3:29 pm

          #zombielivesmatter

    3. Zeb
      November.3.2020 at 3:13 pm

      I don’t know. I think the “mandate” thing is always bullshit. Something like 1/6th of the country votes for a winning presidential candidate. The large majority either doesn’t like you or doesn’t give a fuck. How is that a mandate?

      1. grigus
        November.3.2020 at 3:16 pm

        tacit approvals

  4. Moonrocks
    November.3.2020 at 2:52 pm

    It probably won’t happen today, but eventually we’ll know the identity of the next president of the United States.

    Yeah, it’ll happen four years from today.

    1. Rat on a train
      November.3.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Early voting?

      1. some guy
        November.3.2020 at 3:09 pm

        And often!

  5. sarcasmic
    November.3.2020 at 2:56 pm

    Over the summer, polls showed that 56 percent of Biden supporters agreed they were voting for him “because he is not Trump.”

    Nuh uh! The experts on the comments have declared that everyone voting for Biden is voting for Harris! Nobody votes against anyone! They vote for the person, for the party platform, and they support every single bit of it! You’re wrong, Jacket! Wrooooooong!

    1. Harald the Black
      November.3.2020 at 3:01 pm

      So you lost another argument I take it.

      1. Kali Yuga
        November.3.2020 at 3:02 pm

        Yup.

        1. Harald the Black
          November.3.2020 at 3:09 pm

          It’s the only reason he does that.

    2. Minh
      November.3.2020 at 3:03 pm

      You try so hard.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.3.2020 at 3:06 pm

      Dude, you are not edgy. Now go and change your pants.

  6. Jason A
    November.3.2020 at 3:00 pm

    Another day, another Reason article that fails to properly understand the clear difference between Trump and Biden.

    “In a rare show of unity, both Biden and Trump are willing to mislead us about the coronavirus even as their basic plans to combat it have “much in common.”

    Trump has clearly NOT forced an un-Constitutional mask mandate from the federal level. Both Harris and Biden have said they would have and that they intend to, if elected. (Despite Biden at least admitting he doesn’t have the authority, he’ll do it anyway!)

    You an also look at the Red states compared to the Blue states and see a rather stark difference in how liberty was respected during COVID. This isn’t even debatable! Nick, I’m disappointed in you man. You’re better than this. Seek help for your TDS. You’re becoming part of the new Reason, aka Vox Light. That is NOT a compliment.

  7. some guy
    November.3.2020 at 3:06 pm

    What’s the point of having power if you can’t use it to reward your allies and punish your enemies?

  8. Brandybuck
    November.3.2020 at 3:09 pm

    How dare your deny Trump his mandate after he sweeps the coastal states and ushers in the Fourth Reich!

  9. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.3.2020 at 3:11 pm

    Trump is at least willing to leave the citizens alone for the most part. Whereas Biden/Harris will shove amazing amounts of their gooey justice down your throat for your own good. Even if you choke on it.

    I guess libertarians only care about open borders immigration and free aka unfair trade and simply don’t give two shits about US citizens. Oh well.

  10. Number 2
    November.3.2020 at 3:13 pm

    “Back in 2008, Barack Obama won in an actual landslide…”

    Are you kidding me Nick? Obama’s electoral margin (365-173) pales in comparison to Johnson-Goldwater (486-52), Bush-Dukakis (426-111), and Reagan-Carter (489-49), and is dwarfed by Reagan-Mondale (525-13) and Nixon-McGovern (520-17). Those were landslides.

    In popular vote, Obama’s percentage margin of victory (7.2%) was lower than Bush 41 (7.8%), Reagan’s two elections (8.2% and 9.7%, respectively) and Nixon’s over McGovern and Johnson’s over Goldwater (22.5% in each case).

    Obama had a solid victory but it was not a landslide.

    1. Moonrocks
      November.3.2020 at 3:25 pm

      Don’t harsh the narrative, man.

    2. GroundTruth
      November.3.2020 at 3:29 pm

      But he supposed to be the Chosen One!

      Seriously, 60 / 40 of the popular MIGHT be considered a landslide by some, but that’s still only 1.5 to 1. Call me when someone wins the popular by a full 67/33, then we can start talking about the “L” word.

  11. David Spaulding
    November.3.2020 at 3:17 pm

    I have no idea who will be elected President, when we will know the results, or which party will control the Senate but I am sure that about half of all all voters will choose the other guy.

    I think the broader point of the piece is important because it cannot be that the concerns of 50 million + citizens are irrelevant. It is my view that this is how President Obama and President Trump and, to a lesser extent, GW handled the office and it is both wrong and stupid.

    The piece points out that most Americans are more centrist than the parties which claim to represent us. That is certainly true and that should temper partisan zeal among the elite but it doesn’t. They act like they’ve got a mandate and do all they can to stir up enmity among our citizenry.

    It’s embarrassing and dangerous.

    I wish I could lay this blame just on elected officials but the truth is that we treat one another this way. We’ve become awful to our fellow citizens. Set aside the alarming violence and all and take a look at day-to-day interactions. It’s a mess and there’s no reason for it because, again, 50 million + of our fellow citizens can’t all be awful.

    We need to start putting out the fires rather than feeding them and it would really help if those elected to office showed some humility and understanding that they are not representatives of their party, they are representatives of broad constituencies.

    1. GroundTruth
      November.3.2020 at 3:35 pm

      This!

      I wish “E Pluribus Unum” were still simply the semi-official motto of the US and that any other official motto had never been adopted. I am NOT taking pot-shots at religion, simply acknowledging that there are many who no long adhere to any, and who also need to be part of the “Unum”.

      We, on both sides, need to take a good hard look and return to that mindset, or as the Swiss put it “One for all and all for one!” (And they do it in four different languages! – And it still works!)

  12. Moderation4ever
    November.3.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Building consensus is not a one way street. Politic has lately been marked not only by pushing your agenda but by completely opposing your opponent’s. Even if you opponent gives you what you want you have to turn it down. Senator Schumer offered wall money for DACA protections in December 2018, but was turned down. The ACA passed on 2010 was based on a conservative idea and yet Republican where not allowed to support the plan. Joe Biden will not have a mandate, if however Republican work with Biden allow him some success it will forestall his need to court Progressive.

  13. Larkenson
    November.3.2020 at 3:30 pm

    Liberals are the vanguard anti-White party who is trying to chase down the last White person before their genocidal program is exposed. Respectable conservatives are the catch up anti-White party and they always seem to oppose the Liberals anti-White program of White Genocide but they eventually adopt their agenda.

Please to post comments