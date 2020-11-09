Joe Biden

Joe Biden's $11 Trillion Plan To Bankrupt America

The president-elect promised record levels of spending and taxes on the campaign trail. Will he succeed?

|

"John Kerry ran on [spending] $2 trillion [extra] over 10 years. Barack Obama ran on $1 trillion, Hillary on $2 trillion. Biden? $11 trillion," says Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the Manhattan Institute. Riedl notes that the president-elect also stumped for $3.6 trillion in new taxes over the coming decade, which would be the single-largest increase since World War II.

"This is the Bolsheviks vs. the Mensheviks," he continues. "The Mensheviks are the moderates, but we're all so far to the left right now. It used to be a trillion-dollar policy would shock people, and now a trillion-dollar policy gets laughed at for being insufficient."

Joe Biden's ambitious fiscal policy and his promises to beef up labor and environmental regulations are the reasons why The Washington Post called his platform "more liberal than that of every past Democratic nominee." Given that the former vice president and senator will almost certainly face a Republican Senate and inherit a weakened Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, it remains to be seen what sort fiscal policy he will try to enact, much less be able to pass. In fiscal 2020, the federal government spent $6.6 trillion and posted a $3.1 trillion deficit, potentially setting staggeringly high new baselines for both.

But even with a divided government hitting the "snooze bar" on Biden's most-ambitious programs, Riedl says, there will still be plenty of new spending over the next four years. "In the short term, you're going to get more pandemic aid, more recession aid," he predicts. "Not nearly the $3 trillion the Democrats want, but maybe another $1 trillion. There might be a bipartisan infrastructure deal at some point….The Overton window has shifted. Bernie Sanders ran on $97 trillion, Elizabeth Warren ran on $45 trillion. All of a sudden, Biden's a moderate."

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by Isaac Reese. Feature image by Lex Villena.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    November.9.2020 at 4:08 pm

    It’s only numbers on paper, right?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.9.2020 at 4:13 pm

      Just like the dollar in your pocket.

    2. Rat on a train
      November.9.2020 at 4:16 pm

      bits in a computer

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        November.9.2020 at 4:17 pm

        [DEL]

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.9.2020 at 4:08 pm

    The Overton window has shifted. Bernie Sanders ran on $97 trillion, Elizabeth Warren ran on $45 trillion. All of a sudden, Biden’s a moderate.”

    Some of us have been pointing this out for years. According to one commenter here, I’m now a conservative. I don’t mind the moniker so much, but very little about my philosophical outlook has changed over the last decade– less one or two minor tweaks. But yes, by the modern Overton Window, I’m Ronald Reagan.

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel
      November.9.2020 at 4:27 pm

      Isn’t this bizarre. The more I stay constant with my beliefs, apparently the more extreme I get.

    2. lap83
      November.9.2020 at 4:34 pm

      You know who else had a philosophical outlook that didn’t change much over a decade?

  3. raspberrydinners
    November.9.2020 at 4:10 pm

    Blah blah blah- I didn’t hear this much consternation when the Rs blew 2 trillion (a full 10% of the debt) and DOUBLED the deficit just to shovel money to already rich fucks.

    Besides that, the Senate will stay republican keeping any good plans out of the works anyway.

    1. Don't look at me!
      November.9.2020 at 4:14 pm

      There are no “good plans.”

    2. H. Farnham
      November.9.2020 at 4:24 pm

      “I didn’t hear this much consternation when the R’s blew 2 trillion…”

      Have you been in a hole for the past 8 months?

      https://reason.com/search/budget/

  4. ElvisIsReal
    November.9.2020 at 4:14 pm

    At this point it’s all fake anyway, so there’s no limit to the printing they will do.

    Plan your life accordingly.

  5. Chepup
    November.9.2020 at 4:14 pm

    You need to stop calling this clown President elect…only the corrupted media cartel has called the election for Biden…just cease!

    Hate to break it to the minority ie Biden people. Their steal plan may have worked in years past, it was doomed in 2020. Why? It’s a Democrat thing, they cannot ever picture scenarios where their own bullshit doesn’t become reality. Their brains are limited in this regard it’s a lack of creativity and imagination an affliction that seems to exist in the left.

    Exhibit 1. In 2016 Democrats and corrupt Government officials simply could not imagine Clinton losing the election. So they threw caution to the wind and broke every rule and every norm weaponizing the nations intel and law enforcement to spy on Trump and his campaign. They believed in all their damaged brains that Clinton’s win and the fake dossier would allow them to destroy their political opposition and clean up the illegality post election -FAIL They had to hurriedly concoct the Russian collusion lie (successful short term, devastating long term to media credibility which will in 2020 help disable the current election steal).

    Exhibit 2. Employing electronic means via ex CIA tools for election interference overseas. Battleground states where elections were managed by Democrat operatives had HAMMER & SCORECARD programs loaded onto tallying systems, these programs shave %’s off every Trump vote and add it to Biden’s vote. The amount is added via an algorithm that shapes the steal to certain parameters. Once again the Democrats determined that Trump would NEVER exceed Obama’s best election vote total and programmed using that in the algo. On election night around 10.30pm the top Democrat shat their pants realizing Trump was on track to exceed Obama’s best result. So they halted counting everywhere they could, kicked out GOP watchers, and manufactured the required vote. How? By taking legal Trump votes, transcribing them to a new ballot as Biden votes. Hence so many states had Biden votes with nothing marked for the down the list senate, congress etc races. At 4am they started adding in the stolen votes. When they had what they required, they collected the approximately 600,000 Trump votes transported them to the Crematoria opposite Four Seasons Landscaping where Rudy Guiliani held that Presser leftists are giggling about, and incinerated them. Don’t you think it’s hilarious we all know now and that Guiliani held his presser at the exact moment the media called the election for Biden. How many Democrats shat their pants when they learned where Guiliani was? It’s all coming out…be careful because it will be proven the wokerati who’ve been oppressing, screaming and threatening Trump voters represent 30something % vs Trumps now known 60something% of the legal vote. Consider yourselves warned…enjoy!

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.9.2020 at 4:19 pm

    Mr. Buttplug is the most knowledgeable member of this comment section when it comes to economic issues. And he says the Democrats are now the party of fiscal responsibility. Expect the Biden Administration to demonstrate that — especially if the Senate goes Dem as well.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.9.2020 at 4:23 pm

      $11 trillion is responsible. it’ll transform the economy into a well-oiled… well, well-electrified machine that will run on the power of Wind and Light!

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        November.9.2020 at 4:31 pm

        Don’t forget that the strongest economy in US history occurred between 2009 and 2016. Obama deserves most of the credit, but Biden was VP at the time. I’m confident we can duplicate that success beginning in 2021.

  7. Chepup
    November.9.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Two troubling issues here.
    1. People here seem to have swallowed the media deciding the 2020 election when it is actually still undecided

    2. People here seem to have no issue with the media deciding the 2020 election when it is actually still undecided.

    Pro Tip: remove your Trump hate tinted goggles, if the media is allowed to do this now what exactly will stop them doing it for their preferred candidate for every election?

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.9.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Oh good reason is on Biden’s case. We all know how well that worked when Obama was president. But don’t worry they have plenty of TDS left in their quiver and 2 months to use it.

    1. Zeb
      November.9.2020 at 4:35 pm

      What’s your point? Should they stop getting on the president’s case because it doesn’t “work”?

  9. Dillinger
    November.9.2020 at 4:51 pm

    >>It used to be a trillion-dollar policy would shock people, and now a trillion-dollar policy gets laughed at for being insufficient

    when money isn’t real all policy is insufficient.

Please to post comments