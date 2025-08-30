In the fall of 2024, I predicted that America might be on the brink of having its "raw milk moment" given now Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s political elevation. Since then, hardly a week has passed without unpasteurized milk making headlines across the country. A recent bacterial outbreak in Florida has now heightened the controversy and further solidified raw milk's central role in America's broiling culture wars.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) issued a press release in early August detailing a campylobacter and E. coli outbreak in the Sunshine State. Officials alerted that "there have been 21 cases since January 24, 2025, including six children under the age of 10, and seven hospitalizations linked to consumption of raw milk." The DOH explicitly identified Keely Farms Dairy, a small family farm, as the source of the outbreak.

Weeks later, a Florida woman, represented by a self-described "national food poisoning law firm," filed suit against Keely Farms, alleging that its raw milk caused her two-year-old son to contract a bacterial infection and fall ill. The woman further alleges that she fell ill herself and developed sepsis, which eventually led to the loss of her pregnancy.

The details from the lawsuit are heartbreaking, but the more we learn about the situation surrounding Keely Farms, the more bizarre the story becomes. Despite DOH's definitive declaration that Keely Farms was the source of the bacterial outbreak, it was later found that the agency had reached this conclusion despite not conducting a single test at the farm, nor alerting the farm that it was under investigation. In a Facebook post, Keely Farms said that the department's press release "blindsided" them. (The DOH's press release stated that it would "continue working with Keely Farms Dairy," insinuating that the relevant parties had been working together throughout.)

Confusing things further, Keely Farms was recently inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture. "We passed, as always," Keely Farms posted.

Selling raw milk for human consumption is illegal in Florida. As a result, milk that has not been pasteurized—the process of heating the liquid to a specific temperature for five to 30 seconds to kill harmful bacteria—can only be sold for livestock feed. Keely Farms' raw milk was appropriately labeled as "not for human consumption," meaning that the 21 Floridians who allegedly drank the farm's milk (and those who also gave it to their children) chose to do so despite this warning.

It's unclear how the current litigation involving Keely Farms will ultimately play out, although it's likely that more follow-on suits will be filed, using the DOH's press release as evidentiary fodder.

Politico recently noted that raw milk has gone from "the darling of the organic liberals, deserving of sympathetic coverage…to the conservative culture war signal that is a sweetheart of deep-red state legislatures." This is on display in Florida. Despite the DOH targeting Keely Farms for its raw milk, Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo—an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the head of the DOH—recently expressed support for human consumption of raw milk in a social media post.

On the other hand, Florida's agriculture commissioner, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, has encouraged Floridians to only drink pasteurized milk, citing the dangers of raw milk. This means that the head of the Florida agency that targeted Keely Farms' raw milk products is unexpectedly pro-raw milk, while the head of the state agency that inspected and greenlighted Keely Farms' operations is against raw milk.

This confusion highlights how raw milk has become a political flashpoint. The state health agency blamed Keely Farms while skipping basic investigative steps, the agriculture department cleared the farm, and their leaders publicly contradicted their own agencies.

When policy decisions are filtered through the lens of culture wars, the result is not clarity or safety but a muddle of mixed signals. Floridians are left unsure whether raw milk is a health risk, a personal freedom, or just another pawn in America's endless red vs. blue standoff.