Brickbat: Get Off the Bus

Brenda Brooks, a former school bus driver in Ohio, received the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to six counts of child endangerment and one count of driving under the influence. Last fall, Brooks drove an elementary school bus with students on board while impaired. When she left the school, she turned the wrong way, then began swerving across the road and missing stops. One child called her parents for help, and her father had to pull in front of the bus to stop it.