The 2024 Gift Guide for Freedom Lovers

Time is no longer real. (Was it ever?) Christmas decor is back—which seems to happen in some stores before Halloween, naturally—and you may be bracing your ears to hear "Last Christmas" by Wham! on repeat, as the universe apparently decided long ago that that should be the eternal holiday soundtrack. (It's a bop, if you ask me.)

In any case, those festive changes also signal something else: It's time to go shopping for some presents.

First off, for those in your life who enjoy ideas, politics, libertarianism, and/or reading actual physical pages—vintage!—you can give the gift of Reason. We offer three years of our magazine (that's 33 issues) for $37.97—a mere $1.15 a pop. Shoppers can also select two years (22 issues) for $25.97, and one year (11 issues) for $14.97. Who wouldn't want to develop a monthly ritual of reading a package of pieces that challenge conventional wisdom, like our December issue about how we should abolish everything? There's probably someone—many people?—in your life who'd look at you like you have 17 heads if you were to make that argument. Which is why you should give them Reason.

We also have our trusty swag store with apparel for men, women, and even babies, as well as a very sturdy camper mug. My personal favorite is our Reason windbreaker (which, unfortunately, does not come in baby size yet). No need to be cold while you're repping or evangelizing.

For a more diverse set of suggestions—from art to vice to games and maybe a little magic—Reason did as we always do: We polled our staff to help ease your shopping woes. Merry merry. —Billy Binion, reporter

For the traveler with a severe case of winter wanderlust:

Politicians have been waging war against airline "junk fees": the extra charges travelers face for seat reservations, itinerary changes, or checked bags. You can help your loved ones do a little bit of that themselves—arguably more effectively—by buying them a set of packing cubes this holiday season.

Stay with me here. Packing cubes are zippered pouches that come in a variety of sizes and nest into a suitcase. Each holds a different type of item, which helps travelers avoid overpacking and keeps garments organized. They're a surprisingly effective way to cram a full vacation's worth of clothing into a compact suitcase, making them a great purchase for anyone who would rather not deal with the hassle (and cost) of checking a bag. That means fewer fees and less stress, particularly for those friends who insist on flying Spirit Airlines.

Traveling has never been easier thanks to innovations such as translation apps, rideshare services, downloadable offline maps, and, yes, packing cubes, which make getting to your destination a smoother and more affordable experience—no bureaucrats required. —Fiona Harrigan, deputy managing editor

Buy Veken packing cubes for $16.98

Every year, millions of Americans flee suburbia and city life to visit beaches for summer vacation. I suspect many Reason subscribers visit my home—the Outer Banks in North Carolina—which sees its population spike from less than 40,000 in the winter to almost 300,000 per week in the summer.

While libertarians may disagree on many things, we agree on at least one core fundamental: We love freedom. To me, there's no place freer than the beach, where people can forget about life's challenges and truly unwind.

But since the summer months are, unfortunately, still a ways away, Christmas is the perfect time to give the thalassophile in your life a taste—or smell, rather—of what's to come. Gift a Sex Wax air freshener.

This product—for a car, house, or office—will take you back to sandy beaches, slow-rolling waves, and piña coladas at sunset. Available in packs of three, they're a particularly apt stocking stuffer (especially the coconut scent, which is my favorite). And if you're in the market for a more wrappable gift, consider ordering some candles from local beach artisans. Your loved ones will cruise through winter surrounded by beachy fragrances, and you'll be supporting a local economy in the off-season. —Jeff Luse, deputy managing editor



Buy Sex Wax air freshener for $9.98

Shop the Outer Banks Candle Company

America's national parks are spectacular. They highlight the best of our country's landscapes, with views that look almost too beautiful to be real. The outdoorsy loved one in your life is almost certainly, or should be, a fan—even if they think the government should get out of the parks business.

But despite the wealth of taxpayer funding the parks receive, visiting a federally -managed outdoor site is still pricey. "Didn't my taxes already pay for this?" your token libertarian friends or family members may find themselves asking at the gate, consumed by sticker shock. "User fees are the superior funding structure, yes. But both?"

The solution: Get them an America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Technically, you'll still be handing the federal government money. But you can rest assured that the price for one of these annual passes is far lower than just a couple of gate fees in a given year.

With the annual pass, your loved one can visit over 2,000 sites—including the iconic Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Acadia national parks, oh my!—without paying entrance fees. Better yet, they can bring friends in the same vehicle, and the pass usually covers those entrance fees, too. Take that, government! —Kelvey Vander Hart, communications specialist

Buy an America the Beautiful National Parks Pass for $80

For the handyman (or woman) who needs some new accessories:

I was recently replacing a dry-rotted trim board on the exterior of my house. As I held the new board in place, screws ready to go into the pilot holes, I realized I'd neglected to bring a screwdriver up the ladder with me. Fortunately, I had a multitool on my belt and it was good enough for the job.

That's the way it usually goes with multitools: They're almost never the best tool for the job. But when they're the only tool in reach, or you want to tote something just in case, they're good enough.

For years I've carried a Leatherman Rebar and a Micra. But last year I gave my son a Wave+ as an off-to-college present. While a full toolbox would have been a bit much for his dorm room, his Wave+ has proven itself to be up to shelf assembly and the tasks that university maintenance occasionally neglects. It would probably work for you, too, when you're far from your tools—like, say, when you're up a ladder. —J.D. Tuccille, contributing editor

Buy the Wave+ for $95.96

Do you have a home improvement novice in your life? Or perhaps you live with someone you want to subtly nudge in that direction?

When I started buying power tools, it was hard to decide what to get first. So many tools. So many different jobs. Where does one begin?

Let me suggest that a reciprocating saw is a great gateway drug.

Commonly known under the umbrella term Sawzall, there are many good reciprocating saws on the market. I buy RYOBI tools because they're relatively cheap but good enough for small projects. Plus, I already have the batteries. (Once you buy one cordless power tool, you're locked into the brand for life. The more you know.)

A reciprocating saw may not be a precision tool, but it's great for light demolition, renovation, and outdoor work—a.k.a. the starter projects. Mine paid for itself in the money I saved on tree service expenses the first time I used it to take down some branches.

This tool is a great middle ground for a certain type of libertarian do-it-yourself enthusiast: those who want some of the self-reliance capitalism provides through affordable tools but are also glad to enjoy the fruits of labor specialization by outsourcing for the bigger projects. —Adam Sullivan, digital marketing specialist

Buy the RYOBI One+ Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $53.95

I'm quite certain many of our readers know a guy who luxuriates in the simple pleasure of carrying an entire handbag's worth of things in the pockets of a pair of cargo pants. Certainly everyone I know does because I, myself, am that guy.

The problem: Cargo attire is an assault on the eyes.

Enter the LA Police Gear (LAPG) Terrain Flex Jeans, a "tactical" option that will give the recipient the gloriously masculine experience without the fashion faux pas that is a pair of cargo pants. The LAPG features a total of eight pockets, two of which are just the right size for standard capacity AR magazines (though I use them for my phone and flashlight/leatherman). For the last few months, I've worn a pair just about every day while still carrying everything I did in my cargo pants—and even more comfortably.

Also available in a slim fit. Cargo pants could never. —Ian Keyser, audio engineer

Buy LAPG Men's Terrain Flex Tactical Jeans for $39.99-$49.99

For the gamer with (time) commitment issues:

If you're shopping for someone who may not have the patience to sit for eons and learn the rules of a complex and intricate board game—Risk, anyone?—Pass the Pigs offers players the thrill and ease of a casino game, with the cuteness of miniature farm animals. What a deal.

The game is simple: You roll the pigs and see what body position they land in. Each position—Siders, Trotters, Razorbacks, Snouters, or the big kahuna, Leaning Jowler, where the pig lands on its snout—is worth a certain number of points. The first player to 100 wins. But be careful! The more times you roll in a single turn, the more likely you'll land in a "pig out," which will see you lose all your points.

This is a game that allows players to control their destinies—but with plenty of risk and luck involved, too. It's up to you whether you let it ride or play more conservatively. Whoever gets this gift will be in hog heaven. —Justin Zuckerman, producer

Buy Pass the Pigs for $14.49

For those eager to avoid some very unmerry partisan snipping with relatives on the other side of the political spectrum this year, you can't do better than by playing a game that treats everything like it's on a spectrum.

Wavelength, from CMYK Games, is a family-friendly contest to see who is the best mind reader—and who knows you the best.

To start, a player draws a random card with a spectrum written on it: science fiction vs. fantasy, tasty vs. gross, fun vs. boring, etc. They then randomly adjust a speedometerlike dial to a point between the two ends of that spectrum and give their fellow teammates a clue to see if they can correctly guess where the dial landed.

It's much easier than it sounds. For example, if you're an outspoken libertarian who draws the card "coercive vs. voluntary," and the dial is set all the way to coercive, you might give "the state" as a clue.

If your teammates know you well—and libertarianism well—they'll know the state is as coercive as it gets, guess accordingly, and get all the points possible. If they whiff, they'll miss the points, and you'll know they missed the point of last year's gift: a hardback copy of Anarchy, State, and Utopia.

As with any good game of social deduction, the joy of Wavelength comes less from scoring points and moving pieces and more from seeing just how well you know your friends and family and how well they know you. So if you're trying to maintain good and joyous relations with your family during this polarizing Christmas season, gift the game that encourages everyone to be on the same wavelength. —Christian Britschgi, reporter

Buy Wavelength for $29.99

For those searching for some magic:

I'm usually skeptical about skin care products. My attitude toward this market changed a bit, however, when I discovered Magic Molecule. This hypochlorous acid spray—marketed as an antidote for a slew of skin ailments—lives up to its supernatural name.

I whip it out anytime I have a cut on my finger or the occasional oil splatter from cooking. The "magic" moment comes when you realize that your skin wounds not only feel and look better after a couple of hours but have recovered almost entirely by the next day. The company also claims the product promotes healing for eczema, acne, sunburns, rashes, and more. Imagine someone's reaction a mere century or two ago if they were to see what science and the market would come together to provide.

Sure, it won't turn you into Wolverine and make you completely invincible this festive season, particularly while you're furiously cooking around the stove. But this is an excellent gift for your friends and family, and may even convert the male skin care skeptic in your life. Practically magic. —Adani Samat, video art director

Buy Magic Molecule for $32

For those intrigued by the mind-changing potential of a psychedelic experience, the Shrüm All-in-One Grow Bag from Advanced Mycology offers an easy, approachable way to start a new mushroom-fueled journey. The hassle of tubs, tents, and sterile labs can intimidate any budding mycologist, but this product provides an easy, low-maintenance way to explore a new hobby and cultivate curiosity—no extra space or Ph.D. needed.

The bag comes prepped and ready to be injected with liquid culture or spores. It's designed specifically for cubensis mushrooms—otherwise known as magic mushrooms (though legally speaking, this is only a research or novelty product). Couple the Grow Bag with Shrüm Liquid Culture, which comes loaded up with your choice from a trippy menu of varietals such as Albino Penis Envy, Steel Magnolia, and White Jedi Mind Fuck. Shrüm also recently partnered with Mike Tyson on its new MIKEADELICS Mushroom Grow Bag, if you're looking for a heavyweight experience.

If you know someone discouraged by the outcome of several drug policy ballot initiatives in the 2024 election, this unique gift can assuage that disappointment. Just read the FAQs on the website and make sure to double-check local laws before getting started. The Shrüm Liquid Culture contains only early-stage mycelium (no psilocybin is present) so what arrives on your doorstep isn't illegal in any state or federally. But since psilocybin develops during the growth process, your journey—or trip, shall we say—may quickly turn illegal, depending on where you live. —Bekah Congdon, deputy managing editor

Buy the Shrüm All-in-One Grow Bag for $25

Until lawmakers unshackle the biohackers to eradicate annoying, disease-carrying mosquitoes once and for all, it seems we're stuck coping with itchy bug bites and the scars they can leave behind.

As a Florida Man who doesn't love dousing himself with insect repellent just to enjoy a short wooded trail hike or to paddle a stream, I was pleased to discover that capitalism has generated a more elegant solution to the vampiric insect problem: Destroy the bite with heat.

The German medical device company Beuerer created the BR60 Insect Bite Healer. It delivers a three-to-six second pulse of 122-degree Fahrenheit heat, which is sufficient to break down the proteins—histamines, tryptase, leukotrienes—present in many insect toxins and salivas. No toxic proteins means no itchiness and swelling.

I'll be honest: This is not the most pleasant six seconds you'll ever experience, but no pain, no gain. My family can attest that this remarkable, simple device really works to make mosquito and gnat bites stop itching, like magic—momentarily painful magic, but magic just the same. We haven't (thankfully) yet had a reason to try it on a bee or wasp sting, but reviewers report it's fairly effective there, too.

I'm still holding out hope for total mosquito armageddon in my lifetime given promising early results. But until then, I'll be keeping my magical German bug saliva protein-destroyer handy. —Zach Weissmueller, senior producer

Buy Beurer Insect Sting and Bite Relief for $23.99

For the art-inclined—when you can't afford to break the bank:

When gift giving, it's not dollar value that matters but sentimental value. (I'll keep telling myself that since I'm a recent college graduate with little discretionary income.) Speaking also as someone who's occupied a lifelong spot on Santa's nice list—just like all Reason readers, I'm sure—I want to show my loved ones that I care. There's no better way to do this than with art.

Procure a piece of artwork that reflects their tastes, values, and aesthetic sensibility. One way to do this is to make it yourself. If you go this route, you can rest assured they'll say they love it because you made it with your blood, sweat, and tears, no matter how janky it inevitably looks.

Yet if the extent of your artistic expertise begins and ends with finger painting, then you should probably forgo making art yourself. Instead, take them to a museum and determine their favorite work—subtly or otherwise—and record the title and author.

The rest is easy: Access a high-resolution photo of the piece, which is usually available on the museum's website; download it (or take a high-resolution screenshot); visit Staples custom poster printing online; upload the image; and choose 7.9 mil semi-gloss photo paper. Pick up the masterpiece from the nearest brick-and-mortar location, frame it, and voilà, you've got yourself a meaningful gift that doesn't leave you penniless. —Jack Nicastro, assistant editor

Shop Staples prints

We all have that BFF or family member whose walls are tragically plain. Whether we're renting, owning, or squatting, it's a massive mental boost to personalize your corner of this crazy world. This holiday season, you can help your loved ones do just that, courtesy of TaudalpoiDesigns.

Taudalpoi is a Norwegian digital artist whose work consists of "retro-futuristic, vintage and surreal collage art." There's something for the young, the old, and the in-between: The work often marries a 1950s-esque aesthetic with futuristic themes, like this piece—which goes for $18 but as of this writing is just $12.60—depicting vintage cars parked on the moon. (Hey, maybe one day.) It's a celebration of how far we've come, and how far we still have to go—"a blend of eras," the artist writes, and "a journey through time and imagination."

Just a few decades ago, buying art was mostly limited to attending shows and fairs. In 2024, distinctive artists like Taudalpoi are just a click away on Etsy, and for an incredibly reasonable price. Mosey on over and snag something original for your people. —Regan Taylor, video editor

Shop Taudalpoi Designs

If you're shopping for an amateur culinary artist but don't won't drain your bank account, consider the Tensyu kitchen knife.

I won't pretend these knives are amazing. They're mass-produced somewhere in Japan as cheaply as humanly possible—perhaps from the leftover bits of steel used to make higher-quality knives. That's its selling point, though. Because just as every kitchen should have a set of premium knives, every kitchen should also have some trusty beater knives to rely on when you need a hardy backup. And the Tensyu kitchen knife is a solid, inexpensive backup.

Tensyu offers six knife types, ranging from the classic santoku to the small but versatile petty knife. Each instrument is constructed with a stainless steel blade attached firmly to an ergonomic handle available in either wood or plastic. I own three of these knives, and each one has maintained a sharp edge with minimal maintenance.

The downside is that I've only seen them available in-store at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. So to purchase one you have to temporarily eschew the wonders of shopping from your couch and do it the old-fashioned way: by leaving your home and driving to a brick-and-mortar store. And if the low price point is what's most enticing to you here, you better act fast. These aren't made in the U.S., so someone might slap a tariff on them soon. —Cody Huff, post-production supervisor

Find your nearest T.J. Maxx

Belgian painter René Magritte's The Empire of Light—a gorgeous surrealist work juxtaposing a nocturnal streetscape below a bright blue daytime sky—sold for more than $121 million at a Christie's auction in mid-November. The sale made Magritte the 16th artist to have a work sell for over nine figures and signals that the market is finally recognizing his brilliance.

You probably don't have that kind of cash on hand for a holiday gift, but thankfully the market provides more affordable alternatives too. The online shop for the Magritte Museum in Brussels offers a wide variety of excellent gift options. A framed print of The Empire of Light can be yours for just €20, plus shipping—quite the bang for the buck when considering it is 99.99 percent below the auction price. Or grab a coffee mug bearing the likeness of The Treachery of Images, probably Magritte's most well-known work: a painting of a pipe above the written phrase "Ceci n'est pas une pipe" ("This is not a pipe"). Get it?

It makes sense that surrealism would be enjoying a bit of a moment right now in these topsy-turvy times. Gift accordingly. —Eric Boehm, reporter

Shop the Magitte Museum

For the tech-inclined—when you can afford to break the bank:

Listen, I know fancy new Apple AirPods are pretty spendy at $249, but hear me out on a specific use case. Are there older people in your life who can't hear but don't think they need hearing aids? It's a tale as old as time. Get them the new AirPods Pro 2.

On Christmas morning, it will seem like a cool tech gift. But you'll know that it's actually a stealth medical device. Thanks to the deregulation of over-the-counter hearing aids, Apple can more safely lean into the market and now touts "clinical grade Hearing Aid capability" for its latest in-ear headphones, with a free software upgrade. As Apple notes: "Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are regulated health features and will be offered after authorization is received," but thankfully the U.S. is listed as an approved region.

At the very least, the recipient will enjoy cool, super tiny speakers of better quality than they've probably ever experienced. And thanks to deregulation and globalization, maybe grandpa will be able to hear the kids' squeals of joy next Christmas, too. —Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor in chief

Buy the AirPods Pro 2 for $249

After 16 years, 175,000 miles, and two tow trips, my 2008 Toyota RAV4 had seen better days. (May it rest in peace.) A creature of habit, I went to the local Toyota dealership to get the updated model—but was shocked by the price tag ($60,000!). So I decided to look elsewhere.

To my surprise, I ended up in a Tesla showroom.

I wouldn't say I'm an Elon Musk fangirl. But in my search, I found that Teslas have superior safety technology compared with other options on the market—and for a more affordable price. (It's also fun that my new toy can park itself and be summoned at the push of a button.) At the end of the day, I spent about $48,000—I went with the Model Y—to buy a car that won't be outdated anytime soon; meanwhile, I've already saved hundreds of dollars that I would have spent on gas, and the electrical vehicle tax rebate offers additional money in my pocket. The latter is a dumb perk, to be sure, but we already pay the government too much money. May as well get some back where you can.

Gifting a car is obviously a big commitment, so this idea is probably limited to, say, spouses and children. But it's the perfect surprise for the loved one in your life who appreciates the power of innovation—remember when a fully electric vehicle sounded like something from a science fiction novel?—and who needs a stylish new ride. Full speed ahead. —Natalie Dowzicky, managing editor of video and podcasts

Shop Tesla

For the inquisitive kid (or kid at heart):

In the wake of spicy school board showdowns and pandemic-era remote learning, homeschooling is on the rise. So it stands to reason that you may have a homeschooler or two on your gift list. If that's the case, a Little Passports subscription box makes the perfect gift for homeschooled kiddos—or any kid who loves to learn outside of traditional state-regulated structures.

With varied offerings for ages three to 10, these monthly boxes contain fun and educational projects, chapter books, and activities that cover a lot of territory to correspond with your child's interests. Theme options include: Science Expeditions, World Adventures, Space Quest, Craft Discovery, and more. You can gift a subscription for six months, 12 months, or a month at a time. My little one isn't quite school age, but my husband and I—both of us homeschool veterans of the 1990s—plan to teach her at home. So I've been on the lookout for innovative ways to foster a love of learning from an early age, and I can't wait to try Little Passports.

Kids will enjoy a new surprise waiting for them in the mailbox every month. But this gift isn't just for them, as homeschooling moms and dads will definitely appreciate an activity—ahem, learning module—that they don't have to plan. —Danielle Thompson, senior video editor

Shop Little Passports

Kids like to ask a lot of tough questions. "What if you drained all the water out of the oceans? Or put a submarine in outer space? What if you turned off the sun? Or took all the DNA out of a person?" Suffice to say those queries are difficult for a layman to address. Thankfully cartoonist and former NASA engineer Randall Munroe has the answers that parents are looking for with the latest book in his What If? series—the 10th Anniversary Edition—which offers "serious scientific answers to absurd hypothetical questions."

But this book is not just for inquisitive children and their parents. Although the explanations are easy to digest, they're not condescending. Munroe walks readers through exactly how they would go about finding the answers to these hypotheticals, as well as the real connections they have to science. For precocious kids and free-thinking adults alike, What If? 10th Anniversary Edition is a reminder that there are no stupid questions—and that human imagination need not be limited by the laws of nature or how many trips you've taken around the sun. —Matthew Petti, assistant editor

Buy What If? 10th Anniversary Edition for $27.16

If a real-life Grinch gets his way, there are going to be fewer toys under the tree in 2025. President-elect Donald Trump is considering tariff policies that will raise the prices of many products, but toys will be among the hardest hit.

The National Retail Federation analyzed two possible tariff hikes. Under one, "a universal tariff of 10% or even 20% on all imports into the United States from all countries," consumer prices on toys would rise 36.3 percent. Under the other, "an additional tariff of 60% or even 100% on all imports from China on top of existing tariffs," toy prices rise 55.8 percent. With price hikes like that affecting the whole economy, Trump is arguably worse than the Grinch. The Grinch learned the error of his ways in the end. Will Trump?

We can't count on it. So before likely tariff hikes raise prices next year, it's a great time to buy toys from the Chinese company VTech. Some of their toys are branded with popular kids shows like Bluey, CoComelon, Paw Patrol, and Peppa Pig. None of those shows are perfectly libertarian—let's pump the brakes on the cartoon police state, shall we?—but we live in a society.

For a more libertarian toy, try their Jiggle and Giggle Fishing Set—teach a child to fish, and they can feed themselves for the rest of their lives without having to worry about food tariffs, agriculture subsidies, or regulations from the Food and Drug Administration (though annual state fishing licenses seem like a scam). The Smart Wheels Train Station Playset might be nice at teaching them early on that trains are for transporting cargo, not long-haul intercity passenger routes.

As for me, I'll be getting my son the Smart Shots Sports Center. Maybe it will instill in him a belief that competition makes us all better off. Or maybe he'll spend months teething on the little soccer ball. Who can say? —Jason Russell, managing editor

Shop VTech

For the functional fashionista:

While the college culture war seems never-ending, there's one thing that may unite students from a slew of American universities, no matter where those institutions happen to fall on the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) free speech rankings: Kyle Cavan's college architecture–inspired necklaces and earrings.

Cavan's line of jewelry, based on intricate reproductions of iconic campus landmarks, makes the perfect gift for the college student in your life—or anyone else who basks in the glory of their college days a tad too much. These chic necklaces and earrings offer an understated way to flaunt your college pride, consistently trumping the kitschy logo-laden offerings in most university bookstores. They're subtle and sophisticated enough to feel at home in the quad of a New England liberal arts college and on Bama RushTok.

His little pieces of swag cover a wide range of big schools, from Auburn to Villanova, though you probably won't find an option for smaller universities. My own necklace of the University of Virginia rotunda constantly attracts compliments both from fellow UVA alumni and people who are just fond of Mr. Jefferson's University, which recently took the top spot in FIRE's rankings. Free speech, but make it fashion. —Emma Camp, associate editor

Shop Kyle Cavan

Looking for the perfect gift for your favorite freedom lover who spends way too much time sitting and tweeting about abolishing the Fed? As a libertarian who's learned the hard way that the invisible hand doesn't prevent blood clots, let me suggest something unexpectedly practical: Vim & Vigor compression socks.

I know, I know—compression socks sound about as exciting as a lecture by a Keynesian on the high value of a spending multiplier. But hear me out, fellow liberty enthusiasts: These aren't your grandmother's medical stockings that scream "I've given up on life and fashion simultaneously." These bad boys come in stylish and sometimes zany patterns that your loved one can don to express their individuality. (They don't yet come in cryptocurrency motifs, but a girl can dream.) Practical and fashionable.

Unlike government programs, they deliver what they promise. Plus, nothing says "personal responsibility" quite like preventing a pulmonary embolism. —Veronique de Rugy, contributing editor

Shop Vim & Vigor

For the one addicted to a good story:

Chances are many readers are at least somewhat familiar with The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the iconic novel by Mark Twain. James, the new National Book Award–winning bestselling book by Percival Everett, is a sharp reworking of that classic tale from the point of view of Huck's friend, the escaped enslaved man Jim.

A modern counterpart to Twain's, Everett's engrossing novel reexamines themes of liberty, race, conscience, and friendship through a contemporary, often satirical lens, 140 years after the original was published. This journey of self-emancipation will be enjoyed by all the lovers of liberty on your Christmas gift list. —Ronald Bailey, science correspondent

Buy James for $28

Have a bookworm on your list who's seemingly read everything? If so, you can't go wrong with something from Melville House, an independent publisher that puts out beautiful but nonfussy and affordable works that offer something new even for the most voracious reader. I'm especially a fan of Melville's Neversink, Last Interview, and Art of the Novella series.

The Neversink line focuses on "books from around the world that have been overlooked, under appreciated, looked askance at, or foolishly ignored," including literature and nonfiction. Think a 1958 "masterpiece of psychological suspense and a probing account of the decline of power" (The President) from French mystery master Georges Simenon; a now-forgotten 1902 memoir (I Await the Devil's Coming) that propelled 19-year-old author, Mary MacLane—the "Wild Woman of Butte"—to celebrity when it was published; surrealist Mina Loy's novel "about an impossible friendship amid the glamorous artistic bohemia of 1930s Paris" (Insel, unpublished during Loy's lifetime); or a 1937 novel "set among the dusty lanes and rolling valleys of rural 1930s Belgium" (La Femme de Gilles) from feminist writer and Nazi resister Madeleine Bourdouxhe.

For the people-person, books in The Last Interview series each feature a curated collection of interviews—including the last known interview—with a different dead public figure (writers, actors, political figures, musicians, and more). There are now 41 books in this line, with subjects as diverse as Kurt Vonnegut, Hannah Arendt, Ernest Hemingway, Lou Reed, Anthony Bourdain, Ursula K. Le Guin, Billie Holiday, Joan Didion, Kurt Cobain, and bell hooks.

Meanwhile, the Art of the Novella series includes 58 works of "this renegade art form"—some never previously printed in book form—including not-so-well-known novellas by well-known writers like Mary Shelley, Mark Twain, Anton Chekhov, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Charles Baudelaire, and Virginia Woolf.

The thread tying together all of these series seems to be an appreciation for the great wealth and diversity of creative and intellectual products hidden in recent history and a dedication to preserving these endeavors for our current era. There's something here for all sorts of readers but especially those who like to uncover hidden gems from another culture or an earlier time. —Elizabeth Nolan Brown, senior editor

Shop Melville House

An aging empire cracking at its foundation. An elite political class out of touch with its citizens. Epic fights over energy and the fuel that powers civilization. A cult of political personality, and a demagogue eager to exploit it.

No, I'm not describing America and the 2024 election. I'm talking about a desert planet called Arakis and the intergalactic battle over its most precious resource, spice, in the second part of director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune.

Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation split the first book of Herbert's series into two parts (there's a third on the way), with the second telling the story of a young man's quest to take revenge on an emperor who killed his father and stripped his family of power. Herbert's 1965 novel was a sort of environmentalist epic with an undercurrent of concern about the abuse of technology and political power. Villeneuve's movie version turns that undercurrent into a major theme, playing up the story's warnings about cults of political personality.

Like Villeneuve's previous science fiction projects—Arrival, Blade Runner 2049—Dune Part Two is a triumph of big-screen, big-budget filmmaking. The 4K Ultra disc presents the movie's stark, shadowy images in gorgeously crunchy high contrast, and gives the movie's rousing score a pulsing clarity—creating an experience that rivals a movie theater from the comfort of your home. It's big. It's loud. It's a warning. It's a great movie. —Peter Suderman, features editor

Buy Dune: Part Two 4K Ultra HD for $12.99

The freewheeling freedom of American culture offers a seemingly limitless supply of options for people seeking fellowship and understanding; a chance to experiment creatively or participate in unique experiences; or just a place in the world that feels like theirs. Comedian Moshe Kasher has been placed or chosen to embed himself in at least six of America's distinct subcultures, whose joys and annoyances he writes about in Subculture Vulture: A Memoir in Six Scenes with a clear, acidic, and funny eye that neither forgets what these specific worlds have given him nor ignores what can be troublesome or silly about them.

Some of the subcultures he found himself in by birth—"The Jews" and "Deafness" as he calls them (both his parents are deaf, though he is not)—and some by choice (raves, Burning Man). Another one is his career—comedy—and one is his attempt to cope with the results of other bad choices: Alcoholics Anonymous.

For all of them, Kasher provides an educated history of the cultures deftly and hilariously, buttressed by his personal experiences. If you know anyone contemplating lifestyle choices that will make some of these subcultures relevant, Kasher's book might provide either encouragement or a hefty dose of scared straight. He regrets that the internet changed the cultural dynamics that he moved in in the 1990s and early 21st century, which he thinks were vital to creating such a rich variety of scenes to move through. But the vast variety of unique ways to define one's identity is a core part of America that will almost certainly survive the web age. —Brian Doherty, senior editor

Buy Subculture Vulture: A Memoir in Six Scenes for $21.30

For the loved ones who don't yet know what's good for them:

Christmas gifts are the warm-up act for New Year's resolutions no one keeps. So what better than a notebook to jot down all those goals you'll guilt-read at the end of the year?

Or maybe—just maybe—this upcoming year will be different.

I know, I know, you've heard that refrain before. But consider that the classic 365-page planners set people up to fail when folks inevitably forget to write something during the first week of January. Instead, try the more forgiving 251-page notebook from LEUCHTTURM1917.

Its lineup offers plenty of options, but I highly recommend dotted paper. If you or your loved one are highly visual people, lined pages feel like a prison. There's nothing better than the freedom to create your layouts, write, or draw (but not too much freedom—we don't want blank pages staring back at you, making it impossible to know where to begin). This product also comes with several perforated sheets for easy removal, as well as stickers for archiving.

This holiday season, you don't have to break the bank to gift some self-improvement—priceless—whether you're shopping for a stoic bro or a tortured poet. —Cesar Baez, producer

Buy the LEUCHTTURM1917 Medium Notebook for $24.69

We've all heard a variation of that cliche: It's not the gift but the thought that counts. This time, it's not the gift but the paper it's wrapped in.

Consider covering that waffle maker or whatever forlorn kitchen appliance you're giving your aunt in this elegant bitcoin wrapping paper.

Consider covering that waffle maker or whatever forlorn kitchen appliance you're giving your aunt in this elegant bitcoin wrapping paper. If the recipient hits you with the classic, "This wrapping paper is so pretty. I almost don't want to unwrap it!" then you have your perfect opening to give your crypto elevator speech. And if the recipient doesn't compliment the wrapping paper, then, well, you know it's high time to show them the light about the O.G. peer-to-peer, permissionless digital currency.

Fresh off a milestone year that saw the asset's price reach all-time highs—and saw the Securities and Exchange Commission approve spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds—bitcoin is in some sense just getting started.

I can't vouch for the wrapping paper's quality. But should it turn out to not be worth the paper it's printed on—much like fiat currency—don't fret. Because the paper itself isn't the point; the conversation is. And if you succeed in getting Aunt Betty to acquire a few satoshis, the smallest unit of bitcoin cryptocurrency, perhaps she'll be the one evangelizing this time next year.

After all, who needs a new waffle iron if we're finally going to the moon? —Hunt Beaty, podcast producer

Buy Bitcoin wrapping paper for $5.28

For the friends who revel in a guilty pleasure:

My records show that I bought the Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer five times, so I must have really liked it. I did! It was a handy, highly portable way to accomplish something that used to require a decanter, other cumbersome equipment, or a lot of pretentious swirling. And it was cheap: just 18 bucks from Amazon. But it was also cheap in another way: It featured little plastic taps that were crucial to maintaining its integrity but tended to break off when you dropped it on a hard floor.

Apparently, I did that repeatedly. (Mind you, this would have been prior to any imbibing, so it reflects my completely unintoxicated clumsiness.) I finally wised up and sprang for the more expensive but much sturdier TRIbella Classic Wine Aerator, which originally cost $40 but is currently going for $32 on Amazon.

This aerator consists of three stainless steel tubes embedded in hard plastic surrounded by rubber that allows it to fit snugly in the neck of a wine bottle. At the bottom is another longer and thinner tube through which the wine flows into the aerator, and the shell has an opening that lets air in as you pour. The resulting three-stream emission is both aesthetically pleasing and highly efficient at mingling the wine with the air.

Does it even matter? I think it does, although I confess that I have never done a blind taste test. This is probably not a gift for someone who needs to be convinced that aeration makes wine taste better, but it is an excellent choice for friends or relatives who already believe that and would welcome an easier way to accomplish the transformation—especially if they're accident-prone even when stone-cold sober. —Jacob Sullum, senior editor

Buy the TRIbella Classic Wine Aerator for $31.99

In college, we used to smoke cannabis by taking knife hits—where you extract smoke by pressing flower between two heated knives—into frosty mugs. Then we'd sit back and sip the smoke. It seemed like an economical way to get lit and always made for great photos. Thankfully my DIY college era is over (which is convenient, as I burned through my butter knives).

But the memory lives on with Zenco Duo.

The Zenco Duo vaporizer is a new way to elevate your social session. It works with 510 thread cartridges, dry herbs, and concentrates—so there's something for everyone. There are four adjustable heat settings; you simply press the button and the glass attachment fills with smoke for quick, smooth hits. (Much more high-tech than my days at school.)

The Zenco Duo also comes with two glass attachments, a concentrate scoop, a USB charger, and the cleaning essentials. But my favorite part is the glassware you can buy to complement your Duo. Their coffee mug pairs well with a morning smoke, the flow is filled with water for more filtration, and the sommelier glass is perfect for my kind of "wine" night. So now when someone asks if I want to grab drinks, I bring my Zenco Duo and skip the hangover. Cheers. —Bess Byers, digital marketing specialist

Buy the Zenco Duo for $249

In a country where the joy of junk food is allegedly under threat from the incoming secretary of Health and Human Services, I have the secret weapon gift for your loved ones who savor a good snack.

A Costco membership.

As additional health regulations loom, stockpiling your favorite goodies may become a strategic necessity. Someone may want to hoard their gummy bears, made of colorful dyes and that sweet, sweet high-fructose corn syrup. A membership at Costco will put people one step ahead of the flavor police, ensuring access to a steady supply of guilty pleasures at low, low prices.

And let's not forget about dental hygiene. Because after savoring those salty and sugary delights, you'll need a strong defense against cavities. Stock up on your fluoride rinse before it's eliminated from the water supply.

Give the gift of delicious defiance—and a side of dental hygiene—with a Costco membership, the ultimate middle finger to the nutrition nanny-staters. —John Carter, producer

Buy a Costco membership for $65-130 per year