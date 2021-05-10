Body Cameras

North Carolina's Terrible Body Camera Law Blocks Important Information in a Controversial Police Shooting

Will the public ever see why deputies shot Andrew Brown?

Andrew Brown Jr. (Via Facebook)

When deputies in Pasquotank County, Tennessee, shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while attempting to serve a drug warrant, the whole event was captured on body camera footage.

So we should be able to see it and judge whether the deputies were in danger when they opened fire on Brown, who was behind the wheel of his car at the time of the April shooting. But thanks to North Carolina's extremely restrictive body camera laws, a judge is refusing to release the footage to the public and is even restricting how much Brown's family can see.

Brown, 42, a father of seven, was killed on the morning of April 21. Police say they went to his house with a search warrant looking for crack cocaine, based on information from confidential informants—circumstances that should at this point raise any number of red flags with the public.

Brown apparently attempted to leave the scene in his car. What happened next is not clear. The authorities say Brown's vehicle made contact with law enforcement officers twice as they tried to get him to exit his car, and then they opened fire. Seven deputies were involved, and Brown was shot five times, once in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy. The deputies are now on administrative leave during the investigation.

So far, Brown's family has seen only a 20-second clip of the body camera footage. They claim it shows an "execution" and that both of Brown's hands were on the steering wheel when he was shot. They say the evidence shows he was trying to leave the scene, not strike the deputies.

The public has seen absolutely none of the footage, even though Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten has publicly called for it to be released.

But it's not his call, nor is it Brown's family's. That's because in 2016, North Carolina passed a terrible law that exempted police body camera footage from the state's public records laws. Instead it gave judges the power to decide when and how much body camera footage may be released.

At the end of April, a judge ruled that the footage of Brown's shooting would not be made public as yet, despite the wishes of both the family and the sheriff's department. On Tuesday, the family will be allowed to see more footage of the shooting, but the judge has ordered that the faces of deputies involved be blurred so they cannot be identified.

When the law was originally passed, Reason warned that North Carolina's law would not serve justice. This isn't the only time that forecast has been borne out. In 2017, a judge blocked release of the footage of a teen's violent encounter with the police despite the wishes of the family and the City Council of Greensboro, where the incident took place.

The lack of transparency in Brown's case has led to protest marches, as well it should. Body cameras as a police transparency tool don't work if the footage is kept secret. The fact that George Floyd's death was captured on video, including body camera footage, played a major role in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's subsequent murder conviction.

Not everybody who watched the footage came away believing Chauvin was guilty. But at least that was an informed conclusion. Something similar may happen with Brown. People may watch it and some may agree with the family that shooting the man was completely unnecessary. Others may decide that the danger to deputies presented by the car was actually real and therefore the shooting is justified. The point is transparency. The more the public is able to witness police behavior, the more the public is able to decide what police behavior is acceptable.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Commenter_XY

    No offense Shackford, but you guys at Emote! do not have a great track record on providing full context for your outrage porn stories.

    1. mad.casual

      I dunno, when the police show up to issue a warrant and your own family says you were fleeing leaving the scene, it seems like opposing contextual fact patterns agree. But, who knows, Reason has fucked up narratives worse.

    2. mad.casual

      Speaking of context:

      Release the video!

      OK, here you go: The informant then made a “controlled purchase” of cocaine and later meth that were captured on camera, the warrant said.”

      Not that video!

    3. mad.casual

      ROFLMAO! From Snopes:
      Claim:
      Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by North Carolina deputies in April 2021, was a “known drug dealer” who sold to children and had a criminal record spanning decades.
      Rating:
      Mixture
      What’s True:
      On more than a dozen occasions since the late 1990s, authorities in North Carolina’s Pasquotank County arrested Brown for offenses that ranged in severity, from driving with a revoked license to intending to sell illegal drugs. At the time of his death, an investigator said officers knew him “to be a source of supply” of such substances for people in the area.
      What’s Undetermined:
      The exact circumstances of Brown’s past arrests and incarcerations, including whether he ever sold drugs to children or teens, were unknown at the time of this writing. Also unmeasurable was how many people or entities knew him for selling illicit substances.

      Oh whew! We don’t know for certain that he was selling crack to schoolchildren. That’s a relief.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    “Not everybody who watched the footage came away believing Chauvin was guilty”

    But atleast the 12 jurors voted to not have their houses burned down

  3. buckleup

    Doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, it will be politicized to keep the authoritarians in power, and if it goes to a jury they will be threatened to convict.

  4. ” That’s because in 2016, North Carolina passed a terrible law that exempted police body camera footage from the state’s public records laws. Instead it gave judges the power to decide when and how much body camera footage may be released.”

    That sounds terrible. At first.

    But let’s think about it: if the police are talking to a rape victim, should that body camera footage be a public record? Should body camera footage of minors who have been abused be public record?

    If the police had body camera footage of Nikki Catsouras, should that be public record?

    Should body camera footage of Officer Friendly taking a dump be public record?

    I think body cameras are a great thing. I think the footage from them should generally be available to the public. I would prefer that the police err on the side of transparency.

    But I also think that it’s not necessarily a terrible thing that at least some footage of people having the worst day of their lives isn’t available for everyone who can file a public records request.

    1. Dillinger

      exceptions could have been carved out for “when the Po can just kill a man”

    2. Rossami

      Your hypotheticals are all valid considerations – which other states have successfully addressed without NC’s ham-handed approach.

      Literally no one is saying that irrelevant footage (rest room visits) should be public record.
      No one credible is saying that interviews of rape victims or minors should automatically be part of the public record. Pretty much everyone (except the police and the NC legislature) are saying that regardless of their viewability by the public, those interviews are definitely reviewable by the victim/parents and/or their attorneys.

      What NC did went far beyond rational restrictions on public records requests.

      1. “What NC did went far beyond rational restrictions on public records requests.”

        That may be the case, but I don’t think Mr. Shakford presents a good argument for that in this particular article.

        1. Rossami

          On the contrary, I think he made a very good argument for it. So far, “Brown’s family has seen only a 20-second clip of the body camera footage” and “a judge ruled that the footage of Brown’s shooting would not be made public as yet, despite the wishes of both the family and the sheriff’s department. In all your hypotheticals, either the police or the person being recorded (or their family) would have an interest in keeping the video private. In this case, all parties involved want the video disclosed but the judge is still arbitrarily prohibiting it.

          Finally, “[t]he lack of transparency in Brown’s case has led to protest marches”. How much more evidence do you need to decide that NC screwed up this law?

  5. Dillinger

    was he fleeing the scene to another planet?

    1. mad.casual

      Apparently, reading his criminal history, this isn’t the first and maybe not even the second or third time he’s fled the scene with drugs in tow.

      Look, wrong house, dime bag, first arrest… I’m pretty lenient/tolerant, I could understand. But, armed men with guns continually showing up to your house because you keep your drugs there and you continually driving off in the middle or as they’re showing up? Even if they’re paragons, eventually things are going to happen and a gun that is pointed in your direction is going to go off.

      1. The_Unknown_Pundit

        Until the WOD ends, this is going to continue to happen.

