Tipped Minimum Wage

Democrats' COVID-19 Aid Package Would Quietly Eliminate the Tipped Minimum Wage as Restaurants Struggle To Stay Alive

Do small businesses need another punch in the gut?

|

sipaphotoseleven436437
(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The American restaurant industry continues to hemorrhage money as local governments around the U.S. restrict indoor dining options in order to keep COVID-19 cases at bay. With other parts of the economy still lagging and many Americans still unemployed, Congressional Democrats want to pass another large COVID-19 relief package.

Except this time, Democrats want to provide that relief by doubling the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. As part of that effort, Democrats also want to completely eliminate the tipped minimum wage—a lower hourly rate paid to certain workers in the hospitality industry. The federal tipped minimum wage is currently $2.13 an hour and many workers who receive it make up the difference (and then some) with tips from customers. The COVID-19 relief bill could raise that amount to $15 an hour.

As I wrote last month, the Democrats' latest spending effort would likely require many of the bill's intended recipients to seek relief from the relief. Though some employees may see a bump in pay, others would lose their jobs entirely. In a recent report, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would lift 900,000 people out of poverty while pushing 1.4 million people out of work.

That effect would arguably be even more pronounced in the restaurant industry, which would see labor costs increase up to 700 percent, as opposed to the mere 200 percent faced by businesses whose employees already make $7.25 an hour. (If tipped-wage workers are not able to pull in the equivalent of the full federal minimum wage, employers are already required by law to make up the difference.)

In good times, the restaurant industry operates on profit margins of around 6 percent. But things aren't normal right now. As of December, restaurant closures were up 32 percent year over year as businesses grapple with COVID-19 restrictions that have hamstrung their operations, particularly for eateries in downtown areas that rely on tourists and office workers for business.

This debate isn't new. An example: In the summer of 2018, voters in Washington, D.C., passed Initiative 77, a measure that axed the tipped minimum wage. It drew a hearty backlash from restaurant workers, who lobbied to have the measure overturned. (The D.C. Council obliged.)

New York City has not done away with its tipped wage entirely, but it has continued to increase it over time. After the city increased the tipped minimum to $10 an hour in 2019, hundreds of restaurants reported that they would have to cut employee hours, with just under half of respondents saying they would eliminate jobs entirely.

A bump in pay might sound nice—until you're let go. A study conducted by researchers at Harvard Business School using data from Yelp concluded that "a one-dollar increase in the minimum wage leads to a 14 percent increase in the likelihood of exit for a 3.5-star restaurant."

Some Democrats are skeptical of the proposal. "If the minimum wage provision is in the bill with the elimination of the tip credit, it would make it very hard for me to support it," Sen. Angus King (I–Maine), who typically votes with Democrats, told The Wall Street Journal. "A lot of restaurants are just hanging on by the thread."

Without King's support, and without the backing of other moderates like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D–Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.), it's doubtful that Democrats will be able to muscle a massive minimum wage increase through budget reconciliation. But this debate could be coming to a city near you.

NEXT: Progressives Say Good Riddance to Businesses Who Can't Afford a $15 Minimum Wage

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Mother's Lament
    February.23.2021 at 6:23 pm

    But mean tweets.

    1. newshutz
      February.23.2021 at 7:26 pm

      Do you want more TDS articles from Reason? Because this is how you get more TDS from Reason.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.23.2021 at 6:24 pm

    “The American restaurant industry continues to hemorrhage money”

    That’s too bad. But we Koch / Reason libertarians have the solution: unlimited, unrestricted immigration. There must be millions of Central and South Americans willing to work in restaurants for like 19 cents per hour. They can do it off the books if these misguided minimum wage increases become law.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

  3. Jerryskids
    February.23.2021 at 6:40 pm

    So is there some other reason besides sheer cruelty for them to torment restaurant owners? I’m sure this sort of wage requirement isn’t going to affect the sorts of restaurants these people frequent, the waitstaff at those sorts of places make over $100 an hour, but it’s going to affect the sorts of places us deplorables can afford.

    1. R Mac
      February.23.2021 at 6:50 pm

      That about sums it up.

      People really need to wake up from this whole “unintended consequences” fantasy. A third of small businesses have gone under in ONE YEAR! And all we’re hearing from The Party is more policies that will clearly hurt small businesses. How about that Amazon stock though!

      Occam’s Razor tells me this is all intentional.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.23.2021 at 6:57 pm

        Of course it’s intentional. Biden’s campaign slogan, Build Back Better, is a globalist economic idea in line with the Great Reset that the World Economic Forum is pushing.

        1. sarcasmic
          February.23.2021 at 7:05 pm

          I still think you give them too much credit. There isn’t some great conspiracy. Its good intentions gone awry.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.23.2021 at 6:54 pm

      I guess the goal is to get us to pay $25 for a meal from McDonald’s by the time this is all said and done. Because, as you said, all the affordable sit-down restaurants for the proles will be shut down.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.23.2021 at 6:45 pm

    If they can’t afford to pay $15/hour plus tips, they don’t deserve to stay in business, they don’t have a viable business model.

    Saaaayy…. I wonder how many Congressional staffs have unpaid or low-paid interns …..

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.23.2021 at 6:46 pm

      And oh yes, how about all those campaign staffers, how much do they get paid? The doorbell ringers, the envelope stuffers, the telephone callers ….

      1. R Mac
        February.23.2021 at 6:53 pm

        The useful idiots volunteer. The useful corrupt cronies volunteer, while a family member’s business gets a nice contract.

  5. sarcasmic
    February.23.2021 at 7:04 pm

    One of the things I enjoyed the most about being a waiter was that I was paid by the customers, not the restaurant. I make them happy and they give me money. It’s great! Take that away and soon restaurants will have customer service like Walmart or the DMV. This is soooooooo stupid.

    1. sarcasmic
      February.23.2021 at 7:14 pm

      I’ve watched many a shitty server complain that they can’t make any money and go find another job, while I made bank off the same customers.

      Tips weed out shitter servers. Show me a place with marginal service and I’ll show you someplace that doesn’t allow tips or that forces the servers to pool them.

      I over-tip for good service, like 30% or more, especially breakfast since the tickets are small.

      Lousy service gets ten percent.

      1. Maxime Weygand - Hero Of France
        February.23.2021 at 7:16 pm

        You fucking liar. You tip 7%

        1. sarcasmic
          February.23.2021 at 7:26 pm

          Hi Tulpa.

  6. AddictionMyth
    February.23.2021 at 7:18 pm

    It’s terrible what they’re doing to restaurants but I fought for this issue for months and rarely saw a restaurant or business owner complain about lockdowns. Yes sometimes you see them interviewed on TV news but they rarely appeared on social media. They should have been out in force fighting the karens considering they weren’t working. But they kept quiet. I think part of it was that they actually supported the restrictions and for those who didn’t, they were scared of backlash on their business. Or just cowardice. But the point is, they have only themselves to blame for much of the damage. (Bickering with your allies in your echo chamber here doesn’t count.)

Please to post comments