Minimum Wage

Biden Signals Retreat From Nonsensical Minimum Wage Hike in COVID-19 Relief Bill

"I don't think it is going to survive," Biden said on Sunday, though he promised to push for a higher minimum wage as a stand-alone bill in the future.

|

admphotostwo735152
(CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

President Joe Biden is signaling that Democrats may have to punt on raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, at least for now.

As part of a traditional Super Bowl Sunday sit-down with the network that hosts the big game, Biden told CBS' Norah O'Donnell that he doesn't expect a proposal to hike the minimum wage will be included in the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill currently being negotiated in Congress.

"I don't think it's going to survive," Biden said, adding that it is unlikely to pass "because of the rules of the United States Senate."

Biden is right that the most immediate obstacle to the minimum wage increase is the Senate's procedural rules that allow a simple majority to pass a bill only if that bill directly impacts federal spending or revenue—a process known as "reconciliation." Anything else must get at least 60 votes to pass, but Republicans seem unlikely to put up any votes for the Biden COVID-19 bill in its current form.

Whether or not the minimum wage hike can be passed via reconciliation is up to Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, an unelected and nonpartisan interpreter of the Senate's sometimes arcane rules. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) told CNN on Sunday that he has "a room full of lawyers working as hard as we can to make the case to the parliamentarian that, in fact, raising the minimum wage will have significant budget implications and, in fact, should be consistent with reconciliation rules."

As I wrote last week, the argument that Sanders and other progressives are making would, if approved by the parliamentarian, effectively allow any legislation to pass via the reconciliation process.

Even if Democrats could convince MacDonough to include the minimum wage hike in the stimulus bill, they face another problem. Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W. Va) says he will not support the $15 per hour national minimum wage—which would be a disaster for parts of the country with low cost of living, like his home state. Democrats control 50 seats in the Senate, so Manchin's opposition is enough to sink the minimum wage hike even if it were allowed to pass with a simple majority under reconciliation.

Vote counting aside, Manchin's point should be taken more seriously by members of his own party. Mandating that businesses increase labor costs at a time when many are struggling to survive hardly makes sense—indeed, the inclusion of a minimum wage hike in a bill that ostensibly aims to give "relief" from the pandemic is darkly ironic. Since most high-cost-of-living states have already implemented minimum wage hikes that go well above the federal floor of $7.25 per hour, any federal increase will fall hardest on places where businesses are least able to afford to pay it.

Biden's comments to O'Donnell seem to acknowledge the political reality that Democrats are now facing: They can pass a COVID-19 relief bill including another round of direct payments to American households, or they can sink that politically popular and symbolically important effort by demanding a minimum wage hike too.

Unfortunately, Biden is still resisting economic reality. He told O'Donnell that he will continue to push for hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, even if that measure can't be included in the relief bill.

"I am prepared, as president of the United States on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up from what it is now," Biden said. "If you're making less than $15 an hour, you're living below the poverty wage."

NEXT: San Francisco School Board President Says Critics of School Renaming Are Undermining Anti-Racist Work

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Commenter_XY
    February.8.2021 at 11:30 am

    My God….did anyone see that interview, and then the short take just before the game, where POTUS Biden was lamenting the 440K dead (the number was 460K dead). We have a POTUS who ain’t all there; shades of Edith Wilson. It is completely undeniable; POTUS Biden has lost his fastball.

    China and Iran will move. Depend on it. They see POTUS Biden, correctly, as an enfeebled old man.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.8.2021 at 11:34 am

      China and Iran? Get with the times. Our real enemy is Russia. And Biden will make Putin regret his attack on our 2016 election.

      #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        February.8.2021 at 11:43 am

        I’m a little disappointed that Biden has claimed the Yemeni Houthis are not terrorists when their own flag states “Death to Israel” and “A curse upon the Jews”. Maybe Trump was better for the Jewish people …

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          February.8.2021 at 11:48 am

          I’m not sure what “Houthis” are. But I know that Drumpf supporters use anti-Semitic slurs like “Open Borders for Israel” which means Biden is obviously better for The Jewish State.

          #LibertariansForIsrael
          #(TheirWallIsOK)

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.8.2021 at 11:40 am

      Former Biden voter here. I am disappointed with my choice and wish I voted for Bernie Sanders now. As a sous chef at Wendy’s, I deserve to be paid at least $25 / hour for my talents.

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.8.2021 at 11:46 am

      China’s already on the move. Taiwan will be gone before Biden is.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        February.8.2021 at 11:57 am

        Listen here Jack. There is only one China and one Chinese people. All them Asians sort of look alike so I remember they by saying, “Chinese. Japanese. Dirty knees, look at these (points towards breasts)”.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.8.2021 at 11:32 am

    “President Joe Biden is signaling that Democrats may have to punt on raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, at least for now.”

    Oh look, Biden is talking like he totally wants to help the poor. But if you examine his actions, he’s governing as if he knows he was elected to serve Wall Street, billionaires, and multinational corporations. IOW he’s the ideal representative of the modern Democratic Party — and he absolutely deserves all those Reason.com staff votes.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.8.2021 at 11:44 am

      A $15/hour wage is just like Communism.
      Always over the horizon

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        February.8.2021 at 11:53 am

        If Democrats resort to promising things they’ll never deliver in order to get some poor voters in their coalition, I’m OK with that.

        #Politics101

      2. sarcasmic
        February.8.2021 at 11:54 am

        Unlike fusion power, true artificial intelligence, and practical electric cars, the $15 minimum wage will come to pass. Not that it will matter once the inflation from spending all this borrowed money kicks in.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.8.2021 at 11:35 am

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W. Va) says he will not support the $15 per hour national minimum wage—which would be a disaster for parts of the country with low cost of living, like his home state.

    So they finally get power again and they’re going to be sunk by a party member held hostage by his Podunk constituents and their petty need for continued employment.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      February.8.2021 at 11:39 am

      In rural parts of California the state’s minimum wage has already caused unemployment, mostly among teenagers. The proposed $15/hour minimum is not enough to live well in SF or LA, but is high enough to permanently remove the lowest rungs on the ladder.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.8.2021 at 11:50 am

        The funny thing is that when minimum wage was created, its proponents used removing the lowest rungs on the ladder as the selling point. Specifically they wanted to keep blacks migrating north from taking jobs away from good, white, union folk. They were honest about the economics of it.

        The economics haven’t changed, and the effect is the same. But now it’s being sold as a way to give poor people a raise, when the result is to create a permanently unemployed underclass. Which is probably the goal, being that that underclass will live off of government handouts and consistently vote for Democrats.

  4. raspberrydinners
    February.8.2021 at 11:36 am

    Minimum wage workers- so essential we need them to risk their lives during a pandemic but not so essential that we need to pay them a living wage.

    15 might be too much but the current is far too little. Bump it to at least 12 and peg it to inflation, done.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.8.2021 at 11:48 am

      And fuck the jobs it’ll end up costing, right shitlunches?

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.8.2021 at 11:52 am

      Can’t we just have open borders and pay Latin American slave laborers to pick our vegetables and cook our burgers?

  5. Jerryskids
    February.8.2021 at 11:37 am

    Mandating that businesses increase labor costs at a time when many are struggling to survive hardly makes sense

    They’re not mandating that businesses increase labor costs, they’re mandating that the greedy bloodsucking kulaks share a little bit of their Judengeld with the poor. Everybody knows business people all make insanely high levels of wealth thanks to laws that allow them to exploit the working class to their heart’s content, they must be forced to disgorge some of their ill-gotten gains. For the people. It’s criminal, literally criminal, that anyone should make a nickel of profit when there are millions of starving children in this country begging for a crust of bread and we must change this way of doing business. For the common good, we must exterminate the rentier class, but not before holding public trials and making them confess their sins against humanity. Only in this way can we ensure that the class struggle continues to unite us in perpetual warfare against each other. Enemies of the state may come and go, the revolution is eternal.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.8.2021 at 11:52 am

    “If you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage.”

    Poverty line (2020) – $12,720 (1 person) / $26,200 (fam of 4)
    $15K / hour is $30K a year, so he’s already wrong.

  7. Ken Shultz
    February.8.2021 at 11:53 am

    “Biden is right that the most immediate obstacle to the minimum wage increase is the Senate’s procedural rules that allow a simple majority to pass a bill only if that bill directly impacts federal spending or revenue—a process known as “reconciliation.” Anything else must get at least 60 votes to pass, but Republicans seem unlikely to put up any votes for the Biden COVID-19 bill in its current form.”

    Why are we talking about the minimum wage?

    Why aren’t we talking about the bail out of the states and municipalities?

    Last I saw, Biden’s bill had $350 billion to bail out California’s, Illinois’, and New York’s unfunded pension liabilities!

    That state bailout has nothing to do with COVID-19, and everything to do with Biden and the Democrats bailing out the retirement funds of teachers and other state and municipal employees? Why should people outside of California be forced to pay for the pension benefits of California’s state employees–when they don’t have any representation in California’s legislature?

    Yes, let the Democrats own every single vote of that.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.8.2021 at 12:00 pm

      I’ve had enough of red state welfare queens taking blue state money. Time to get some reparations of our own for Trump’s SALT deduction cap!

Please to post comments