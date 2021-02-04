Coronavirus

Mandated Pandemic Hazard Pay for Grocery Store Workers Prompts Store Closures, Lawsuits

California grocers have filed three lawsuits against local laws requiring "hero pay" during the pandemic.

|

reason-grocery
(Jaimie Duplass/Dreamstime.com)

California's grocers are up in arms about city-level hazard pay laws that require them to compensate employees with "hero pay" wage premiums during the pandemic.

The California Grocers Association (CGA) has filed several suits in federal court to overturn these laws, while individual companies have announced that the new costs are forcing them to close stores.

On Wednesday, the CGA filed a lawsuit challenging the City of Oakland's ordinance. The law, which passed on Tuesday and goes into effect immediately, requires some grocers to pay their workers a $5 hourly premium on top of whatever wage they were making before.

The law applies to employees at any "large grocery store," defined as any store with at least 15,000 square feet that "sells primarily household foodstuffs for offsite consumption." The law only applies to stores operated by companies with 500 or more employees nationwide.

Employers will be on the hook for that hazard pay until Oakland qualifies for the "yellow" tier in California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening scheme, which places counties in one of four color-coded tiers based on the severity of the pandemic. Yellow, the least restrictive tier, is supposed to indicate minimal spread of COVID-19.

The CGA's complaint makes two arguments against Oakland's hazard pay law. One is that it's preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. Another is that the law violates the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause by requiring only some grocery stores to pay the extra $5 an hour.

This, the suit says, has nothing to do with the city's stated goals of protecting workers and everything to do with rewarding a connected interest group of employees represented by the United Commercial and Food Workers (UFCW).

"By design, the Ordinance picks winners and losers. It singles out large grocery companies with unionized workforces (i.e., UCFW 5's members) without providing any reasonable justification for the exclusion of other employers or frontline retail workers," reads the complaint. "The City's stated objectives are merely an attempt to impose a public policy rationale on interest-group driven legislation for labor unions."

The CGA has raised near-identical claims in two other lawsuits. One was filed against the city of Long Beach last month. The other, launched yesterday, targets the city of Montebello. Both jurisdictions are requiring grocery stores to pay workers an extra $4 per hour in hazard pay.

On Monday, the grocery store chain Kroger's announced that it would be closing two grocery stores it operates in Long Beach, a Ralph's and a Food 4 Less, because of the increased costs imposed by the city's hazard pay ordinance.

A spokesperson for the company told the Los Angeles Times it had already spent $1.3 billion throughout the pandemic on bonus pay to workers and on safety measures to protect employees. From March through May of last year, the company provided a $2-an-hour pay bump, which was replaced by one-time bonus payments later that year.

Those store closures haven't dissuaded cities from moving ahead with their own hazard pay laws. Proponents argue any store closures are just a scare tactic.

"They absolutely can afford this increase," Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz said at the Tuesday city council meeting where a $5 hazard pay increase for grocery store workers was approved, reports the Times. "They absolutely should be paying this increase. And if they shut down stores, it's just out of spite."

It's a strange theory that grocery stores are greedy enough not to want to pay out hazard pay, but not so greedy that they don't mind shutting down profitable stores out of "spite."

The more likely possibility is that companies are shutting down stores that can't absorb a sudden, massive increase in their labor costs.

Grocery store workers are obviously operating under increased risks during the pandemic, and there's an understandable desire to want to reward them for that extra assumption of risk.

But COVID-19 doesn't eliminate the trade-offs and unintended consequences that come with top-down wage controls.

Some grocery store workers will see pay increases under these policies, while others will lose their jobs or have their hours cut. Consumers, many of whom are themselves struggling with the pandemic's economic fallout, will absorb these pay increases through higher prices or avoid them by shopping at stores that aren't subject to the mandates.

Even in a pandemic, central planning is hard.

NEXT: Federal Court Confirms That Shackling an Inmate During Exercise Is Cruel and Unusual Punishment

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rossami
    February.4.2021 at 4:48 pm

    So Councilman Koretz is of course doing the right thing and opening his own grocery store? And already voluntarily paying his workers that “hazard” pay, right?

    After all, if running a grocery store is so easy and so lucrative, he must be willing to put his money where his mouth is.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.4.2021 at 5:29 pm

      Yep, and he also sold his home for 1/4 market rate to prevent gentrification, and he kept his white children out of college to make room for racial minority kids (but not asians, they’re super-whites).

  2. bevis the lumberjack
    February.4.2021 at 4:53 pm

    The people who wrote the Oakland law admit in the body of the law that the law creates a sizable burden.

    Or are they saying that workers at stores who are associated with entities with less than 500 people nationwide are just simply less “heroic” than people that work at big places?

    If you really believe your bullshit then it applies to everyone. Otherwise you’re simply admitting that it’s a shakedown.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.4.2021 at 5:24 pm

      That is typical Oakland. This is the same city that required cannabis businesses to take on a felon or person of color as an equity partner in order to get licensed.

  3. Outlaw Josey Wales
    February.4.2021 at 4:54 pm

    I think grocery stores tend to run pretty tight margins, like 3-4% profit and make their dough on the fast nickel. The nickel probably climbed to about 7 cents or maybe a fatter dime during the pandemic, just because supply and demand, but there were other expenses added. Extra peeps to wash carts, masks in some, plastic sneeze guards at every register, little round signs to keep people at bay. I’m sure that chipped away at whatever extra the groceries enjoyed. Let the market balance the scales if this is how gov wants to force its will. Again.

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.4.2021 at 4:57 pm

    “Grocery store workers are obviously operating under increased risks during the pandemic ….”

    LOL

    Okay.

    1. mad.casual
      February.4.2021 at 5:12 pm

      And yet, somehow, bars, schools, churches, restaurants, political rallies, and private are the unquestioned source of any surges or outbreaks.

      We aren’t sure where the surges are originating, so we need more testing and contact tracing to tell us that the parts of the economy we can seize control of and shut down are the right places to do so.

      1. mad.casual
        February.4.2021 at 5:12 pm

        Private gatherings, that is.

  5. sarcaschmuck
    February.4.2021 at 4:57 pm

    Drumpf losers.

  6. bevis the lumberjack
    February.4.2021 at 5:00 pm

    They are. That’s pretty obvious.

    Are you really asserting otherwise? That’s kind of ridiculous. Their odds of catching a very communicable disease that can do a lot of damage is seriously elevated.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.4.2021 at 5:12 pm

      LOL

      Okay.

    2. mad.casual
      February.4.2021 at 5:27 pm

      Their odds of catching a very communicable disease that can do a lot of damage is seriously elevated.

      If true, then closing Churches, where groups of like-minded individuals congregate once a week and attempting to ban family gatherings, where *families* congregate every couple months is relatively pointless.

      If the disease were really killing normal people at an alarming rate, grocery workers simply wouldn’t show up both because it would be too risky *and* customers wouldn’t be showing up to make it risky.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        February.4.2021 at 5:29 pm

        The only thing “obvious” about any of it, is that it’s complete bullshit.

    3. Kevin Smith
      February.4.2021 at 5:38 pm

      They are at no greater risk than anyone else working in retail or hospitality, and yet this hazard pay only applies to grocery workers and only those at stores that are more likely to unionized

  7. The_Unknown_Pundit
    February.4.2021 at 5:06 pm

    It’s easy to be generous with OPM.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.4.2021 at 5:07 pm

      It’s illegal to sell OPM, so most folks just give it away.

      1. Brandybuck
        February.4.2021 at 5:15 pm

        OPM is so plentiful it’s usually distributed via helicopter drops.

  8. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.4.2021 at 5:07 pm

    “By design, the Ordinance picks winners and losers. It singles out large grocery companies with unionized workforces (i.e., UCFW 5’s members) without providing any reasonable justification for the exclusion of other employers or frontline retail workers,” reads the complaint.

    Close the store until the threat level drops. That’ll get UFCW’s attention.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.4.2021 at 5:15 pm

      Yeah, just frame it that way instead of cost savings (or “spite” as the councilman calls it).

      COVID has been here nearly a year and only now does it warrant $5/hr hazard pay, it must mean some new threat has been identified. Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the safety of their employees they need to shut down until they know more about this new threat. Wouldn’t want anyone’s grandma to die, would we?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        February.4.2021 at 5:21 pm

        I’d say flat out that I was doing it out of spite. That might explain why I’m not CEO of a grocery store chain.

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          February.4.2021 at 5:43 pm

          “Why am I closing? Because fuck you, that’s why”

    2. Kevin Smith
      February.4.2021 at 5:40 pm

      Clearly that’s the safest thing to do, much less risk of catching covid when you stay home

  9. Brandybuck
    February.4.2021 at 5:14 pm

    > Even in a pandemic, central planning is hard.

    Even in a pandemic, central planning is stupid. Even in a pandemic, central planning is wrong.

    City council members like woodchipper posterboy Councilman Koretz don’t have the expertise to centrally plan prices, and it’s doubtful he’s even bothered to look any balance sheets. He’s just a petty tyrant wagging his petty dick to pretend it’s bigger than it is.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.4.2021 at 5:22 pm

      Even in a pandemic, central planning is hard.

      Which is why politicians are proposing a $500K/year “hero pay” for elected officials. So brave.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.4.2021 at 5:23 pm

      Mercilessly lobbying for the central planners for the last year makes your criticism ring hollow. You and sarc don’t get to pretend to be libertarians now.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        February.4.2021 at 5:27 pm

        Trump isn’t libertarian and Trumpists are not libertarian. Being against Trump and being for Biden are two different things.

        But you wouldn’t be a Trumpist if your brain could comprehend issues outside of simple dichotomies.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          February.4.2021 at 5:30 pm

          So, you’re for Biden then?

        2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          February.4.2021 at 5:46 pm

          I wouldn’t be a Trumpist. Biden is a central planner, so my comment is good and your criticism earns you $.50. Ching!

          1. R Mac
            February.4.2021 at 5:57 pm

            Does being a fifty center count as owning your own business?

      2. Brandybuck
        February.4.2021 at 5:43 pm

        What an ass. I have been against central planning since I was first subscribed to Reason. Back when Manny Klausner collected my subscription fee. So fuck off slaver.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          February.4.2021 at 5:48 pm

          Next time don’t lobby for the party that defines themselves as central planners, bitch. You outed yourself.

  10. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    February.4.2021 at 5:19 pm

    A spokesperson for the company told the Los Angeles Times it had already spent $1.3 billion throughout the pandemic on bonus pay to workers and on safety measures to protect employees.

    The lesson the government wants to teach businesses here is to never do the right thing for your customers or employees until it has been made mandatory. Only the government can decide what is best, and only the government will get to take credit. Doing the right thing on your own will not lessen the punishment that will be inflicted upon you. If you do it on your own, you bear the blame if you have to pay it twice.

  11. Jerryskids
    February.4.2021 at 5:22 pm

    This, the suit says, has nothing to do with the city’s stated goals of protecting workers and everything to do with rewarding a connected interest group of employees represented by the United Commercial and Food Workers (UFCW).

    I’m sure the rewarding their friends is no small part of the scheme, but how you going to pretend that we’re in the midst of the Black Death unless you ratchet the panic up to eleven? Doesn’t the fact that so many essential workers are just expected to go about their jobs as if the Black Death were no big deal sort of betray the fact that our Lords and Masters don’t really believe we’re in the midst of the Black Death just as surely as every goddamn time one of them is caught violating one of their own “public safety” orders? They suddenly just realized that if they expect anybody to believe their hysteria theater, they’d better start acting like there’s something to be hysterical about.

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.4.2021 at 5:39 pm

    Has Reason talked about the insurance ruling from the courts recently? The gist is that insurance has to pay for losses during the pandemic, because the losses were not caused by the virus, they were caused by government fiat.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      February.4.2021 at 5:42 pm

      Government is a virus. Loopholes, loopholes.

  13. PaulS
    February.4.2021 at 6:00 pm

    Maryland is looking at a broader law (most employers – not just retail/grocery) but they are also smart enough to make it retroactive to the beginning of the pandemic (emergency) – If passed, HB 581 would require employers to pay workers defined as essential an additional $3 per hour in hazard pay dating back to the start of a state of emergency.

  14. MatthewSlyfield
    February.4.2021 at 6:01 pm

    Profit = Revenue – Expenses
    Profit Margin = profit/expenses

    The US national average profit margin for retail grocery stores is 0.5%. Yes, just one half of one percent.

    For most retail grocery operations, labor is the single biggest expense.

    The idea that retail grocers can just absorb a significant artificial increase in their payroll costs isn’t just nonsense, it’s down right delusional.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      February.4.2021 at 6:03 pm

      Error correction, profit margin is profit/revenue not profit/expenses.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.4.2021 at 6:05 pm

      Look at this guy using his racist math to support the spiteful decision not to pay the brave heroes at the *checks notes*… deli counter.

Please to post comments