Joe Biden

Biden's Orders Continue the Presidency's Slide Toward Elective Monarchy

If the refusal of lawmakers to enact a president's policies is justification for unilateral executive action, then a slide toward elective monarchy is inevitable.

|

(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

"Ease up on the executive actions, Joe," The New York Times urged recently inaugurated President Biden last week. While supportive of the president's broadly progressive agenda, the newspaper's editorial board found his flurry of executive orders and other unilateral actions both troubling and vulnerable to easy reversal by future presidents. "This is no way to make law," the Times added.

Unfortunately, creeping rule-by-decree has become common for presidents, and Biden's impatience with the normal frustrations of the legislative process builds on the conduct of his predecessors. While partisans tend to pick sides on executive power depending on who holds the White House, the devolution of the presidency into something resembling elective monarchy should worry everybody.

Not that executive orders are supposed to be royal decrees. At their root, they are nothing more than the authority of leaders to set rules for their organizations.

"Presidents have historically utilized various written instruments to direct the executive branch and implement policy," the Congressional Research Service noted in 2014. "These include executive orders, presidential memoranda, and presidential proclamations."

"The substance of an executive order, including any requirements or prohibitions, may have the force and effect of law only if the presidential action is based on power vested in the President by the U.S. Constitution or delegated to the President by Congress," the 2014 report added.

But the limits of such orders are fuzzy since there is no mention of them in the Constitution; they evolved as a matter of convenience and so have their powers.

"When carried out pursuant to legislative or constitutional authority, executive orders are unobjectionable," the Cato Institute's Gene Healy observed in his 2008 book, The Cult of the Presidency. "Yet many of the orders issued by modern presidents lack such authority and justification."

Professor Dana D. Nelson of Vanderbilt University agrees. In her 2008 book Bad for Democracy, Nelson called such unilateral commands "power tools" that "allow the president to enact both foreign and domestic policy directly, without aid, interference, or consent from the legislative branch."

That's not to say that executive actions can't be challenged; judges do occasionally overturn them. But it takes less time to issue a memo than to fight it in court, so orders accumulate along with their reach.

Under Coolidge and Hoover, most executive orders applied to such matters as civil service rules. However, by the 1960s, the majority were policy-specific, filling the role of legislation. Issuing orders is easy; persuading lawmakers to pass your bills is difficult and time-consuming. As a result, unilateral action is tempting even for critics of such governance.

"A polarized, narrowly divided Congress may offer Mr. Biden little choice but to employ executive actions or see his entire agenda held hostage," the Times sniffed while objecting to the practice.

For its part, the Biden administration makes no secret of its impatience with normal legislative channels.

"There are steps, including overturning some of the harmful, detrimental and yes, immoral, actions of the prior administration that he felt he could not wait to overturn," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters who questioned the Biden administration's reliance on unilateral action.

But every faction thinks its agenda is important and that its ideological foes do harm; that's why political parties oppose each other. If the refusal of lawmakers to enact a president's policies is justification for unilateral executive action, then a slide toward elective monarchy is inevitable. And that's exactly what seems to be happening.

"Biden's use of the executive power in his first two days far outpaced that of his predecessors," PolitiFact confirmed amidst public concern over the issue. "Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first two days in office, compared with Trump who issued one and Obama who issued two. Biden issued three proclamations, while Trump and Obama each issued one."

But those predecessors also relied heavily on executive actions. "Trump is on pace to sign more executive orders than any president in the last 50 years," CNN reported in 2017 of the 45th president.

"Once a presidential candidate with deep misgivings about executive power, Mr. Obama will leave the White House as one of the most prolific authors of major regulations in presidential history," The New York Times concluded at the end of the 44th president's time in office.

Notably, before taking office, Obama, Trump, and Biden were all critics of presidential rule through unilateral orders. "We're a democracy. We need consensus," Biden told ABC News in October. Just months later he issued his flurry of executive actions.

Maybe that's because consensus is difficult to find in a vast nation of millions of people with varying values and preferences. That's especially true when the country is as bitterly divided as the United States is now, into factions that despise each other to the point of violence. Presidents and their supporters often complain of a "do-nothing Congress" when legislators are in fact doing something: they're blocking the president's agenda. That may well be what their constituents want them to do.

Such relative inaction may actually be best when there's so little agreement on what people desire from government—and what they fear from it.

"Overwhelming majorities of both Biden and Trump supporters say that if the other candidate wins in November they would not only be very concerned about the country's direction, but that this would lead to lasting harm to the nation," Pew Research found before the presidential election. That was before the Capitol riot and further souring of the national mood, with a majority of Americans now fearing each other as "domestic enemies."

America's divisions have deepened as government has become more involved in our lives and as presidents have indulged their taste for bypassing Congress. To reverse that dangerous trend, we need a president willing to do less, especially when it comes to issuing unilateral orders. That's a tough ask for people who spend their lives pursuing political power. We may have to settle, again, for the next president unilaterally reversing this one's actions.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    February.1.2021 at 10:53 am

    Ave Biden!

  2. Helenaa
    February.1.2021 at 10:53 am

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    February.1.2021 at 10:55 am

    So now jd is starting to realize that Biden might be abusive? Most of the writers at reason are incredibly retarded.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.1.2021 at 11:20 am

      2chile has always recognized government abuse.

  4. sarcasmic
    February.1.2021 at 10:57 am

    Reason was critical of Trump using executive orders which means they wanted Biden to be president!

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.1.2021 at 11:04 am

      Did they expect Biden to not enact any executive orders? Just because Trump isn’t president doesn’t mean the federal government no longer exists. They should have balanced criticism of Trump with the fact that the alternative was a Biden presidency.

      1. sarcasmic
        February.1.2021 at 11:09 am

        Reason is critical of Biden using executive orders which means they want Trump to be president!

        Oh, wait…

    2. mad.casual
      February.1.2021 at 11:12 am

      No, voting for Biden or plainly saying, “If my vote mattered, I would vote for Biden.” means they wanted Biden to be President.

      The criticism of EOs subsequent to the above means they would prefer to have their man issuing them.

      Like the Republicans on spending, Reason is just a bunch of foul weather hypocrits.

      1. mad.casual
        February.1.2021 at 11:13 am

        The criticism of EOs subsequent to the above means they would prefer to have their man issuing them.

        Just not so many of them.

    3. Sevo
      February.1.2021 at 11:24 am

      “Reason was critical of Trump using executive orders which means they wanted Biden to be president!”

      To a TDS-addled lefty shit, this is a form of ‘argument’.

  5. Ken Shultz
    February.1.2021 at 11:03 am

    “If the refusal of lawmakers to enact a president’s policies is justification for unilateral executive action, then a slide toward elective monarchy is inevitable.”

    When the Court failed to slap down DACA, they made a huge mistake. Even Shikha Dalmia expected DACA to lose at the Supreme Court. DACA was a temporary attempt to keep the Dreamers safe until Congress finally did something to protect them. Obama instituted it as a result of Congress failing to pass Dreamer legislation, and fully expected it to be declared unconstitutional.

    Now as more and more people depend on DACA to maintain their presence here in the country, the incentive for Congress to take a stand and do something to protect the Dreamers is gone. Representatives in purple swing states will take a beating for whichever way they vote on immigration–so they would rather not vote.

    If the Supreme Court had correctly struck down DACA, the House would have had a bill passed to protect the Dreamers passed and sent to the Senate by that very afternoon–and Trump would have pushed a few Republicans in the Senate to pass it if he had to–not that Susan Collins and others wouldn’t have needed Trump to push them. Until DACA is declared unconstitutional, the Dreamers may stay in limbo indefinitely–and immigration policy will be set by executive order.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.1.2021 at 11:08 am

      But Trump didn’t follow the correct administrative rules to rescind that executive order which itself exceeded the scope of permitted administrative rules.

  6. bevis the lumberjack
    February.1.2021 at 11:05 am

    I’m not sure why we’re wasting money and other resources on Congress anymore. Let’s just disband them and send them home.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.1.2021 at 11:09 am

      More power to Sheev Palatine.

  7. Ken Shultz
    February.1.2021 at 11:05 am

    “If the refusal of lawmakers to enact a president’s policies is justification for unilateral executive action, then a slide toward elective monarchy is inevitable.”

    There’s a danger of confusing convenient excuses for justifications, or, in other words, just because he did it with a convenient excuse, doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have done it without one.

  8. mad.casual
    February.1.2021 at 11:07 am

    But it takes less time to issue a memo than to fight it in court, so orders accumulate along with their reach.

    Not to mention, as we saw with contested election results, unless the specific memo mentions the plaintiffs by name and is in force at the time the judge bangs the gavel, the case can/will be dismissed for lack of standing. So you can’t contest the EO until it’s been enacted nor after it’s been repealed. So really is an issue of using a months-to-years-long process to hit a moving target in real time.

  9. ElvisIsReal
    February.1.2021 at 11:34 am

    Well shit who could have seen this coming?

  10. Bill Godshall
    February.1.2021 at 11:35 am

    “Biden’s Orders Continue the Presidency’s Slide Toward Elective Monarchy”

    Finally a truthful Reason headline/article about Biden.

    Unfortunately, Reason spent the past four years campaigning for this disaster (even after hundreds of readers delineated this would happen if Biden was elected).

    Reason editors will need to publish at least a half dozen mae culpa articles (for lying about Trump and campaigning for Biden) if they want future credibility among libertarians.

  11. Bill Godshall
    February.1.2021 at 11:44 am

    Just as Democrats did to defeat, dilute and delay Trump’s small number of executive orders, the best way to defeat, dilute and/or delay Biden’s 30+ executive orders is for Red State AGs and conservative/libertarian groups to file lots of lawsuits challenging Biden’s EOs in federal court (in federal court districts dominated by conservative and libertarian GOP appointed judges).

  12. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.1.2021 at 11:48 am

    Is it far fetched, any more, to believe that the US might become two distinct countries?

    I think we are already there, with the divide along urban centers and everyone else.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.1.2021 at 11:54 am

      Who will win? The Confederacy of Urban Centers or the Union of Rural Retards?

    2. n00bdragon
      February.1.2021 at 12:00 pm

      Doubtful. America broadly agrees upon what it wants. It only disagrees on who it would prefer to give it to them. Lower taxes, more spending, less trade, less freedom, and the complete obliteration of private enterprise as large businesses become de facto arms/puppets of the government and smaller businesses are wiped out. But have no fear citizen comrade. As long as YOUR man is the one in charge and not THEIRS then only good things will happen at some unspecified point in the future once the final struggle has finally been won. So onwards to victory. We all have to do our part.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.1.2021 at 11:49 am

    For those of you who need a refresher on how Executive Orders work…

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.1.2021 at 12:00 pm

    As a Koch / Reason libertarian, I’m OK with Democratic Presidents having more authority.

    I mean, are we really going to complain that Biden unilaterally liberated Orange Hitler’s concentration camps? There’s no time for Congressional debate when kids are in cages and people are drinking from toilets.

    #LibertariansForBiden

  15. CLM1227
    February.1.2021 at 12:02 pm

    Congress relying on entrenched bureaucrats within the administrative state to dictate policy guarantees executive orders being the primary means by which that administrative state is directed.

    It is true that if congress refuses to serve in their constitutional capacity, they should be disbanded. And if we are going to have elective monarchy, you’ll need to extend that term a few years. Our 4 year kings are making this country more and more unstable, which means no one in the economy can make long term plans on short term risks. Four years isn’t long enough to see a return on risk, especially if the inc administration can bind you to the fall out and destroy you with a total shift in policy.

