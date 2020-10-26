Election 2020

Elections Can't Cure a Sick Political Culture

Letting America’s feuding tribes ignore each other might be the best medicine.

(Keiko Hiromi/AFLO / SplashNews/Newscom)

With November 2020 looming, Americans look forward to the end of a seemingly permanent election campaign and perhaps some reduction in the raging fever of national tensions that ail the country. Dream on. Even if we have a clear winner on election night, the selection of next year's lucky White House resident seems bound to leave people more enraged than ever. Elections are no longer about turning out one officeholder and set of policies in favor of another with different schemes; they're existential battles between political tribes who see their enemies as dangerous and evil.

Which is to say, awful officials are only symptoms. America's divisive political culture is the disease and isolating the patients from one another may be the only treatment.

"Overwhelming majorities of both Biden and Trump supporters say that if the other candidate wins in November they would not only be very concerned about the country's direction, but that this would lead to lasting harm to the nation," Pew Research reported this month. "Fully 90% of Biden supporters say this about the prospect of Trump's reelection, while 89% of Trump supporters say this about the prospect of Biden as president."

Just over half (51 percent) of all voters told Pew that they "think about politics as a struggle between right and wrong."

"Right and wrong" is pretty stark, but it doesn't capture the full depths of antagonism between the country's political tribes. Last year, Louisiana State University political scientist Nathan Kalmoe noted that 55 percent of Republicans and 44 percent of Democrats said the other party is "not just worse for politics—they are downright evil." He added that 34 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of Democrats said the other party "lack the traits to be considered fully human—they behave like animals."

So, we don't have a modest disagreement over take-it-or-leave-it policies, but rather a Manichaean struggle (in the eyes of true-believing participants) for the fate of the nation. Which helps to explain why "among Americans who identify as Democrat or Republican, 1 in 3 now believe that violence could be justified to advance their parties' political goals," as Kalmoe wrote just weeks ago in an article co-authored with four other political scientists. "All together, about 1 in 5 Americans with a strong political affiliation says they are quite willing to endorse violence if the other party wins the presidency."

Just as troubling, 56 percent of Americans tell Braver Angels/YouGov that they anticipate "an increase in violence as a result of the election" and 61 percent of Americans fear the country is on the verge of civil war, according to another recent poll.

But anticipation of violence isn't predestination; it's just as likely to be an extension of seeing opponents as "downright evil," "like animals," and likely to do "lasting harm to the nation" if put in charge. That is, shuffling warm bodies among elected offices won't resolve the country's tensions, because the source of the tensions lies in the people themselves, divided as they are into hostile tribes fighting to wield power over each other. No matter who wins office, the people on the other side will still be there and represent a continuing threat in the eyes of opponents.

Recognizing the problem, Braver Angels, a pro-civility group that sponsored the poll finding a majority anticipating increased political violence, solicits signatures for a letter asking people to eschew tribalism:

We start with this commitment: We will not demonize or question the decency of Americans who vote differently from us. When we oppose their political views we will say so with vigor, but we won't castigate them as persons.

It's a lovely sentiment that seems too little, too late, by many years.

Still, there's a long distance between despising your neighbors and fighting them in the streets. The next few years could look less like Spain in the 1930s than like an exaggerated and more chaotic continuation of recent events (including, unfortunately, some degree of violence).

Among those events have been the tendency of localities at odds with federal and state authorities to go their own way, ignoring laws and dictates with which a majority of residents disagree. This isn't a new phenomenon—Norman Vroman, the Libertarian District Attorney of Mendocino County, California, drew national attention two decades ago for deemphasizing laws against marijuana. Recent years have seen the rise of the sanctuary cities movement of localities refusing to help federal authorities enforce immigration laws. Towns and counties opposed to restrictions on self-defense rights have similarly refused to enforce gun laws that are unpopular with their residents.

"The Second Amendment sanctuaries movement borrows from the language and rhetoric of the immigrants' rights movement. Insofar as the enforcement of state and federal law often depends on the cooperation of local officials, the movement also deploys some of the same strategies: passive non-cooperation, indirect resistance, and rhetorical disobedience," Richard Schragger of the University of Virginia School of Law wrote earlier this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic response has also aggravated tensions between levels of government, with two Team Blue multi-state coalitions actively opposed to their Team Red counterparts in D.C.

"The pandemic has reinforced the themes of polarization and punitiveness governing contemporary intergovernmental conflict," Greg Goelzhauser and David M Konisky wrote this summer in The Journal of Federalism. "The partisan divide continues to permeate most dimensions of American federalism. Positions on public policy and legal questions are ideologically divided." They describe state-level defiance and the federal government's retaliation in response as "punitive federalism."

The legal basis for ignoring commands from on-high varies, but that's a concern for law professors. For most people, ignoring the commands of governments in the hands of "downright evil" enemies isn't a legal question, but rather a matter of survival.

Beyond a matter of survival, though, local disregard for despised laws and policies might be a pressure-release mechanism and a potential curative. As a de facto way of decentralizing authority, ignoring dictates from state and federal governments in the hands of the "enemy" offers a peaceful resolution of disagreements and tensions that aren't going anywhere after the upcoming election. You don't have to fight "downright evil" opponents if you can ignore them.

Formally decentralizing authority in this country would be a positive development in many ways, but a hard sell to political victors unwilling to let their opponents off the hook. Informal defiance of central authority is bound to antagonize officialdom and upset legal experts, but it might be the best medicine for our sick political culture. Unsanctioned it may be, but a future of individuals and localities paying no mind to the powers that be offers a nonviolent means of resolving disputes that would otherwise be settled in much less pleasant ways.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.26.2020 at 2:36 pm

    It’s hard to ignore one of the tribes when they’re throwing a molotov cocktail through your front window.

  2. Brian
    October.26.2020 at 2:37 pm

    Amen. Majority rule is nice, but majorities can also decide to live and let live. A certain amount of tolerance and respect goes a long way to being a good neighbor. Likewise, over-reacting and controlling is very unneighborly.

    Democracy can give you your way, but it doesn’t necessarily make you stop being an asshole, and there’s consequences to that, no matter how the votes go.

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.26.2020 at 2:40 pm

    I’m all for returning to a confederation or commonwealth. California and New York shouldn’t be dictating terms to Texas and Florida. A confederation can have a basic outline of settling disputes and agreements on civil rights. But if NY wants to be socialist progressive and high tax and also ban firearms so be it. That’s their problem. Good luck.

    1. raspberrydinners
      October.26.2020 at 2:59 pm

      I mean, nor should Wyoming and other largely empty states be strangling states like NY, Texas, FL, California.

      I agree wholeheartedly with a confederation. Start lowering federal taxes and let states do what they please. I’m quite certain that places like California and Texas will do fine. Some of those other taker states? Not so much but hey- it’s what they vote for.

  4. Longtobefree
    October.26.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Only one side is talking about firing squads and reconciliation commissions.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/26/7-open-leftist-threats-that-political-terror-is-coming-to-america-whether-trump-wins-or-not/

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.26.2020 at 2:48 pm

    The Left side of the political spectrum makes no secret of its desire for totalitarian one-party rule and, increasingly, its desire for violence to forcibly silence any people that oppose them.

    There is no “both sides” to this debate.

    1. raspberrydinners
      October.26.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Sure….I forgot- it must be them installing a 3rd scotus judge after stonewalling for years (lower and then a scotus seat) when the other party was in power. Surely it is also them who are making it as impossible as can be to vote.

  6. Cal Cetín
    October.26.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Good news for Biden – Vladimir Putin rebuts the suggestion that Biden’s behavior was in any way corrupt:

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-putin-idUSKBN27A0TA

  7. Ben_
    October.26.2020 at 2:50 pm

    No matter how tame things are, Dems make up dramatic stories about bogeymen. They have mostly given up every other tactic. They only communicate in apocalyptic terms.

    So how can non-Democrats do anything about that? Reality doesn’t matter to the Dems.

  8. Ken Shultz
    October.26.2020 at 2:52 pm

    The question isn’t whether people will be enraged regardless of the winner. The question is whether they’ll be justifiably enraged.

    Joe Biden is campaigning on eliminating all fossil fuels from power generation by 2035. He’s planning to do this inflicting the Green New Deal on us–and his refusal to promise not to pack the Supreme Court suggests that he will do that, having his environmental regulations inflicted on us with Supreme Court challenges set aside with judgements that will make the penaltax ruling look like a walk in the park.

    The purpose of the Green New Deal is inflict economic sacrifice on the American people in the name of the fight against climate change, and if the government purposely inflicting a sacrifice on our standard of living isn’t a legitimate justification for outrage, I don’t know what is.

    Joe Biden’s campaign promises to crush out gun rights is another entirely justifiable cause of outrage against him and the Democrats. On Joe Biden’s website, he’s promising everything from bankrupting gun manufacturers by lifting their immunity to lawsuits for things like deaths caused by mass shooters to banning “assault weapons” and banning the sale of both guns and ammunition online. He even wants to institute a national confiscation program.

    https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/#

    We haven’t even started to talk about the outrage over using $1 trillion in federal taxpayer money to bail out the states.

    Anybody who thinks similar outrage is appropriate for Trump’s status quo has a big argument to make.

    I think this is just bothsideism.

    Because their opponents are outraged regardless of which one wins, their outrage is more or less equal?

    Bullshit.

    The opposition to Hugo Chavez was absolutely correct to be outraged.

    And they were right to spit in the faces of Chavez’s outraged supporters.

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.26.2020 at 2:53 pm

      P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

  9. Dillinger
    October.26.2020 at 2:52 pm

    >> the raging fever of national tensions that ail the country

    overstated.

