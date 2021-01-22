Capitol Riot

Should Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Be Expelled From the Senate for 'Insurrection'?

That punishment for reinforcing the delusions that drove the Capitol riot is highly unlikely, and it would set a troubling precedent.

Sen. Joe Manchin (PBS)

During a recent interview about the fallout from the Capitol riot on Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W. Va.) brought up Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars senators and representatives from serving in Congress if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion." Based on that provision, Hoover asked, would Manchin support the "removal" of Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), who pressed their objections to President Joe Biden's electoral votes even after that cause had led to a violent invasion of their own workplace?

Given that Manchin is widely considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and has expressed concern about the divisiveness of rushing to impeach and try former President Donald Trump for his role in the riot, his response was striking. "That should be a consideration," he said. "Ted's a very bright young individual, and I get along fine with Ted. But what he did was totally outside of the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges that we have." Other senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse (D–R.I.) and Sherrod Brown (D–Ohio), have said Cruz and Hawley should be expelled if they refuse to resign.

Expelling Cruz and Hawley, like convicting Trump, would require approval by two-thirds of the Senate, meaning 17 Republicans would have to agree that their conduct disqualified them from continuing to serve in Congress. That seems quite unlikely. But even entertaining the possibility raises troubling questions about the consequences of defining insurrection to include public officials who allegedly helped inspire it.

Section 3 was originally aimed at former Confederates, who inarguably engaged in "insurrection or rebellion." It is not much of a stretch to say that the people who participated in the deadly attack on the Capitol, which was aimed at preventing a duly elected president from taking office, did something similar.

But the article of impeachment against Trump that the House approved a week later argues that he also engaged in insurrection, because he fired up the rioters with his oft-repeated fantasy of a stolen election. "Do you agree that President Trump incited an insurrection?" Hoover asked Manchin, who replied that there is "no doubt at all in my mind."

If you accept that premise, it logically follows that politicians like Cruz and Hawley, who reinforced Trump's fantasy by challenging electoral votes without any basis to believe they were not "regularly given" or "lawfully certified" (as required by the Electoral Count Act), are insurrectionists too: They "engaged in insurrection" by promoting false beliefs about the election, which in turn inspired violence by some Trump supporters. That seems like quite a stretch. Under this interpretation, any legislator who lent credence to Trump's outlandish claims of massive election fraud—which would include most Republicans in the House—should be expelled under Section 3.

Even Trump's most vociferous critics should think long and hard before opening that can of worms. The implication is that legislators who support a cause that moves some people to anti-government violence thereby forfeit their right to serve in Congress. It is not hard to imagine how that logic might be applied to left-leaning legislators who, say, vehemently criticize police practices and passionately decry racial bias in law enforcement.

None of this means that senators like Cruz and Hawley, or representatives such as Mo Brooks (R–Ala.), did nothing wrong when they persistently fed the twin delusions underlying the Capitol riot: that Trump won the election and that Biden's inauguration could still be prevented. Cruz and Hawley sacrificed truth and their supposed constitutional principles for political gain, hoping to enhance their status as presidential contenders by appealing to ardent Trump supporters. Their actions were reckless, cynical, and legally groundless. Although they claimed to be upholding the integrity of the election system, they were attacking its constitutional foundation by trying to override electoral votes that were duly certified by the state officials who are legally charged with that responsibility.

Cruz and Hawley violated their oaths to uphold the Constitution for the crassest of reasons. As Hoover noted during her interview with Manchin, Cruz was using his support for overturning the election results to raise money even as he and his colleagues were forced to flee enraged Trump followers. "Totally unconscionable," Manchin said. He wondered "how any of them can live with himself knowing that because of their objections…five people lost their lives."

This sort of disgraceful behavior should not go unpunished. But if Cruz and Hawley are to lose their jobs, the decision should be left to their constituents.

Short of expulsion, the Senate can register its disapproval of what Cruz and Hawley did by censuring them, which requires no more than a simple majority. That approach would avoid setting a dangerous precedent while providing ammunition to the senators' opponents in future elections. If voters see fit to re-elect such cowardly, irresponsible, unprincipled hacks, they will have to live with the consequences, and they will have no one but themselves to blame.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    January.22.2021 at 2:04 pm

    I don’t know, should 80% of Senate Democrates be expelled from the Senate also for inciting and bankrolling violence that left black children dead last year?

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.22.2021 at 2:15 pm

      That’s different because it was just the proles stuff that got destroyed and nobody put their boots up on Pelosi’s desk or sat in her chair.

    2.  a libertarian
      January.22.2021 at 2:17 pm

      White Knight, whi calls himself “White Knight” because Tulpa made him mad, got banned then used Tulpas trick to hide it because he is embarrassed.

      But he got caught and is hiding behind his “Queen Amalthea” sock because he got told to sit down and shut up

  2. Gaear Grimsrud
    January.22.2021 at 2:04 pm

    Fuck you Jacob.

  3. Gaear Grimsrud
    January.22.2021 at 2:06 pm

    Fuck you Jacob

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.22.2021 at 2:27 pm

      This, but double.

      Jacob is a hack and a propagandist.
      I counted six deliberate, purposeful lies in this article, that we know are lies, and he knows are lies, but yet he still repeats them.

      Jacob is also an inciter. Far more than Trump, or Cruz or Hawley ever were. Just for the “other side”.
      If Reason were legitimately a libertarian magazine, he would have been fired for deliberate dishonesty and demagoguery last year.

  4. Longtobefree
    January.22.2021 at 2:09 pm

    ” . . . which was aimed at preventing a duly elected president from taking office, . . . ”

    Objection, your honor; supposition, assumes facts not in evidence.

  5. Syd Henderson
    January.22.2021 at 2:13 pm

    No, but they should be ostracized.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.22.2021 at 2:19 pm

      Why?
      This is the crassest of hypocrisy on the left’s part.

  6. Serial Microaggressor
    January.22.2021 at 2:18 pm

    …who pressed their objections to President Joe Biden’s electoral votes even after that cause had led to a violent invasion of their own workplace?
    This morsel of bullshit is being used as justification to prevent any real thorough investigation into the election. Truth does not fear an investigation but the media and political class sure do, for some weird reason.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    January.22.2021 at 2:28 pm

    We should expel all Republicans and guarantee a one party government run by Democrats. Just like CA. Free minds and free markets. Questioning the Dems is treason and sedition, and an act of violence against all who fear the Republican death cult.

    Fuck you Reason.

  8. IceTrey
    January.22.2021 at 2:30 pm

    So what about the Dems who supported Antifa attacking the federal courthouse?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.22.2021 at 2:32 pm

      They were fighting injustice so its ok.

      Fuck you, Reason.

  9. Ken Shultz
    January.22.2021 at 2:31 pm

    Incidentally, here’s a photograph of thousands of Democrat insurrectionists storming the Wisconsin state capitol in 2011.

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/62/Gov_Walker_Protests1_JR.jpg

    Was anyone thrown out of the Wisconsin legislature for incitement or insurrection in 2011? I remember plenty of Democrats expressing their support.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.22.2021 at 2:32 pm

      How about when the Capitol was occupied during the Kavanaugh hearings?

      Nah, we can’t enforce the law against Democrats.

  10. Anomalous
    January.22.2021 at 2:31 pm

    Section 3 was originally aimed at former Confederates, who inarguably engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.”
    Cruz is from Texas, Hawley is from Missouri. Both were part of the Confederacy.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.22.2021 at 2:33 pm

      Missouri wasn’t.

    2. Mickey Rat
      January.22.2021 at 2:42 pm

      Missouri was not part of the Confederacy, but it was a near thing.

  11. Charlotte
    January.22.2021 at 2:32 pm

  12. Larvell Blanks
    January.22.2021 at 2:34 pm

    “Section 3 was originally aimed at former Confederates, who inarguably engaged in ‘insurrection or rebellion.’ It is not much of a stretch to say that the people who participated in the deadly attack on the Capitol, which was aimed at preventing a duly elected president from taking office, did something similar.”

    It’s an enormous stretch. The Confederates waged war, and organized into formal armies, for the express purpose of establishing a separate state. The rioters broke into a building and some of them fought with police, because they thought someone else actually won an election. Two things can be wrong without both being the same thing.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    January.22.2021 at 2:36 pm

    Who incited this?

    https://www.cnn.com/2017/06/14/homepage2/james-hodgkinson-profile/index.html

    “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.” he posted on his personal Facebook page on March 22.

    “Republicans are the Taliban of the USA,” he posted in February.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.22.2021 at 2:37 pm

      https://thepoliticalinsider.com/rand-paul-reveals-key-new-detail-about-man-who-tried-to-assassinate-gop-lawmakers/

      Senator Rand Paul revealed that the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last year, shouted ‘This is for healthcare!’

      The information had thus far been ignored by the media well over a year after the mass assassination attempt.

      Paul was on the practice field when James Hodgkinson, armed with weapons and a target list of Republicans, nearly killed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

      During an interview with “FOX & Friends,” Paul opened up about the motive.

      “I was there at the ball field when Steven Scalise almost died from a very, very angry violent man who was incited really by rhetoric on the left,” the Kentucky Senator said.

  14. Publish
    January.22.2021 at 2:36 pm

  15. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.22.2021 at 2:36 pm

    You morons in the media are more than welcome to try and make your case, Clickbait.

    There are about 15 million Texans that will definitely take issue with New Mexico ejecting their duly elected senator. Votes have consequences.

  16. Brian
    January.22.2021 at 2:38 pm

    I think they can get out of this by invoking mens urethra, or something.

  17. Brett Bellmore
    January.22.2021 at 2:39 pm

    “If you accept that premise, it logically follows that politicians like Cruz and Hawley, who reinforced Trump’s fantasy by challenging electoral votes without any basis to believe they were not “regularly given” or “lawfully certified” (as required by the Electoral Count Act), are insurrectionists too.”

    It logically follows if you’re a moron, maybe. At least in the case of Trump it makes some marginal sense to claim that he incited a riot in the Capitol building, which could be construed to be insurrection if you were feeling uncharitable. It might be factually false, but it at least makes some kind of sense.

    Nothing these two did was remotely incitement.

    I’m normally a pretty peaceful guy, but if they start expelling members on that kind of BS premise, *I’d* be willing to drive up to DC and insurrect a bit.

    Oh, wait, that means Manchin is inciting me, so he’s an insurrectionist…

  18. sarcasmic
    January.22.2021 at 2:39 pm

    If this was a real insurrection, then it should go down as the most pitiful in history.

  19. bevis the lumberjack
    January.22.2021 at 2:45 pm

    I’m from Texas and have never liked Cruz. And don’t know much about Hawley. And what they did was pretty stupid.

    But c’mon. Really? We’re going to seriously claim that their intent was to overthrow the US government?

    Every day I think we’ve reached peak ridiculous but we always manage to surpass it. Anybody who actually supports this should be expelled from Congress for being terminally stupid.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.22.2021 at 2:48 pm

      It’s a plea by Manchin, he’s crying out in his horror: “Please, somebody do something so I’m not the swing member! The pressure is unbelievable, I want to go back to not mattering!”

  20. Larvell Blanks
    January.22.2021 at 2:46 pm

    I’m curious, once we establish the principle that you are responsible for what other people do because you said some things that they agree with and took to extremes, do we apply it across the board or just to Republicans? When you go on about systemic racism and police brutality, and encourage people to take to the streets, and someone decides to burn down a business or shoot a cop, are you responsible? I mean, we all know the answer (right-wing-adjacent riots tar all Republicans and conservatives, left-wing-adjacent riots have deep underlying causes and don’t at all tar Democrats or progressives), but could we put in in writing or something?

  21. sarcasmic
    January.22.2021 at 2:47 pm

    How long before every outgoing administration imprisons the previous?

    1. sarcasmic
      January.22.2021 at 2:49 pm

      Incoming imprisons outgoing I meant. Whatever. Who was the last president to not be impeached?

    2. Brett Bellmore
      January.22.2021 at 2:49 pm

      You mean incoming administration?

      A few months, I suppose.

  22. mijele5414
    January.22.2021 at 2:49 pm

