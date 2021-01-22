Supreme Court

Biden Just Used a 'Far Right' SCOTUS Ruling To Oust a Trump Appointee

The new president availed himself of Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

|

(KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS/Newscom)

The U.S. Supreme Court's June 2020 decision in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was not warmly received by certain progressive activists. "The far right just scored a victory," announced Marge Baker of People for the American Way. "Powerful corporate forces have turned their losing political case into a rigged constitutional one," intoned Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D–R.I.). "They've moved fringe legal theories into mainstream conservative legal thought."

At issue in the case was the legality of the single-director structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Although appointed by the president to a five-year term, the director of the CFPB did not technically answer to the executive branch and could only be fired for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance." In other words, the president was forbidden from firing the CFPB director for purely political reasons, such as policy disagreements.

The Supreme Court found that structure unconstitutional. "The CFPB Director has no boss, peers, or voters to report to," observed Chief Justice John Roberts. "Yet the Director wields vast rulemaking, enforcement, and adjudicatory authority over a significant portion of the U. S. economy. The question before us is whether this arrangement violates the Constitution's separation of powers." The majority held that it did.

Is that a "far right" decision? If so, President Joe Biden joined the vast right-wing conspiracy this week when he used Seila Law to advance his own agenda.

"As requested by the Biden administration, today I resigned as Director of the CFPB," wrote Kathy Kraninger, the Donald Trump-appointed head of the bureau. She "announced her departure via Twitter roughly an hour after Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president," noted The Hill. Thanks to Seila Law, Biden was free to push her out and pick his own nominee to head the agency.

This little episode illustrates one of the problems with viewing the behavior of the Supreme Court in simplistic left/right terms, as folks like Sheldon Whitehouse tend to do. Namely, that sort of viewing often misses the full implications of the Court's actions. After all, it was pretty clear that future presidents of both parties stood to gain in this particular case. As I noted when the ruling came down last year, "Here's one potential real-world impact of today's decision: If Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, he will be free to fire the bureau's Donald Trump–appointed director for purely political reasons."

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

  1.  a libertarian
    January.22.2021 at 1:41 pm

    White Knight, whi calls himself “White Knight” because Tulpa made him mad, got banned then used Tulpas trick to hide it because he is embarrassed.

    But he got caught and is hiding behind his “Queen Amalthea” sock because he got told to sit down and shut up

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    January.22.2021 at 1:53 pm

    Why shouldn’t Biden use the powers defined during the Trump presidency? Biden needs to use all the power available to him to effectively nullify Trump’s actions. Plus, the addition of 15 million new Americans from Latin America will help solidify Democrat super majorities for the next 50 years!

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.22.2021 at 2:01 pm

      “Plus, the addition of 15 million new Americans from Latin America will help solidify Democrat super majorities for the next 50 years!”

      Precisely. I hope many of them settle in Florida, Ohio, and Texas so those states become permanently blue.

      Of course, they’ll also provide the highly-skilled labor that Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch requires.

      #OpenBorders
      #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        January.22.2021 at 2:08 pm

        Most are qualified fruit and vegetable pickers so they will have an excellent fit into our economy where the federal minimum wage is set to $15 / hr.

  3. Brandybuck
    January.22.2021 at 1:59 pm

    She resigned, was not fired. So technically the ruling was not invoked. So proggies still happy and we avoided a constitutional CRISIS.

    1.  a libertarian
      January.22.2021 at 2:19 pm

      “”As requested by the Biden administration,”

      God you’re fucking stupid

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.22.2021 at 2:30 pm

        It IS a real difference. God you’re fucking stupid.

  4. Ken Shultz
    January.22.2021 at 2:25 pm

    I though for sure this would be about Biden’s unconstitutional and illegal firing of the NLRB general counsel Robb yesterday.

    That action didn’t rely on Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It was in direct violation of that ruling, which specifically exempted the NLRB.

    “The court’s decision in Seila Law v. CFPB limited but didn’t overturn its 1935 ruling in Humphrey’s Executor, giving cover to bipartisan, independent agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Labor Relations Board, Federal Communications Commission, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The majority opinion of the divided court drew a crucial distinction between the CFPB’s single-director structure and independent agencies that have multi-person leadership panels with members from both political parties.”

    —-Bloomberg Law

    https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/supreme-court-casts-doubt-on-future-of-independent-agency-heads

    Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may have covered the CFPB–but the firing of the NLRB general counsel yesterdat was illegal and unconstitutional even by the standard of Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

    Why are we talking about a case that isn’t illegal and unconstitutional when we could be talking about one that is?

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.22.2021 at 2:31 pm

      It is below the radar. Executive overreach is not the important issue facing us going forward.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.22.2021 at 2:38 pm

        But it’s on this very topic–the same ruling and everything!

        Why would they consciously choose to talk about the one that isn’t unconstitutional when they could just as easily (and more to the point) write about the one that clearly is unconstitutional?

        Do they not want to write about anything that might suggest that Biden should be impeached or removed from office right now–because it might get them labeled as an insurrectionist?

        Yes, the patient does appear to have a scrape on his arm, but what the ER doc should probably be looking at is the bullet wound in his chest.

  5. Charlotte
    January.22.2021 at 2:33 pm

