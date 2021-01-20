Reason Roundup

Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon, and Some Drug War Victims Pardoned, but No Assange, Snowden, or Ulbricht

Plus: Pelosi wants 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol attack, MyPillow drama, and more...

|

Untitled(7)
(Bannon: Natan Dvir/Polaris/Newscom; Lil Wayne: GKUA.COM/MEGA / Newscom)

Trump manages to do a little good on his way out. In his last few weeks in office, outgoing President Donald Trump went on an execution spree and spawned a riot at the U.S. Capitol. So, it's no surprise that he spent his last full day in the White House yesterday further sullying his legacy, taking back an order issued at the start of his presidency—back when he still pretended to care about "draining the swamp"—that bans administration officials from private lobbying within five years of leaving office while (for the second time) pardoning a former campaign chief. This time, the pardon went to Steve Bannon, the architect of some of the worst anti-immigrant policies and alt-right tones in Trump's campaign and early presidential days.

Meanwhile, Trump failed to pardon or commute the sentences of government whistleblowers like Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Reality Winner or Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, as many had been urging him to.

However, Trump did issue some commendable pardons and commutations yesterday, including to rap star Lil Wayne, who was recently busted on gun charges, and Lavonne Roach, a woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for helping out with her boyfriend's meth operation.

In total, Trump approved 143 clemency petitions, commuting sentences for 70 people and pardoning 73.

At least 10 people serving life sentences for nonviolent drug crimes had their sentences commuted.

These include David Barren, whose life sentence was commuted under Barack Obama… to 30 years in prison. And they include Chris Young, who in 2014—at 26 years old—was sentenced to life in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Also among those granted commutations were "Michael Pelletier, who went to prison in 2007 for importing marijuana; Craig Cesal, a first-time offender who was imprisoned in 2003 for repairing trucks that were used to distribute marijuana; and Darrell Frazier, who was sentenced in 1991 for his role in a cocaine trafficking operation," notes Jacob Sullum, who makes a case for celebrating pardons even of Trump cronies. ("The focus on Trump's motivation obscures the crucial question of whether the recipients of commutations received sentences that were grossly disproportionate in light of the conduct that sent them to prison," he writes.)

Sullum points out that while Trump's commutation total doesn't "come near Obama's, which surpassed those of his 13 most recent predecessors combined," Trump "did end up issuing nearly 100 times as many commutations as Obama did in his first term (just one)."

Now it's time for incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to prove they've actually changed their crime panic and cop ways by keeping this up. As Matt Welch comments, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who both campaigned on criminal justice reform after having not governed that way in the past, can demonstrate their seriousness by commuting sentences every damned day, not just the last one."

FREE MINDS

Stores are dropping MyPillow products over the CEO's ongoing promotion of 2020 election fraud conspiracies.

FREE MARKETS

FOLLOWUP

The war on domestic terror calls continues…

At least not all Democrats are on board:

QUICK HITS

• "Seven cases of COVID-19 in Michigan are now associated with a Washtenaw County woman who traveled to the United Kingdom and brought back with her a new variation of the coronavirus known as B.1.1.7, or the U.K. variant," reports the Detroit Free Press.

• The Michigan strain is different from the COVID-19 variant making its way around California. That variant is known CAL.20C. "In Southern California, B.1.1.7 has been found in scattered coronavirus cases in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Bernardino counties. In contrast, the CAL.20C strain was identified in 36.4% of cases" in a new Cedars-Sinai study, the hospital announced Monday.

• Trump has reportedly been talking about starting a new political party known as the Patriot Party.

• The Secret Service opened a file on comedian John Mulaney because of a Caesar joke he made on Saturday Night Live.

• "The UK will introduce a new visa at the end of January that will give 5.4 million Hong Kong residents—a staggering 70% of the territory's population—the right to come and live in the UK, and eventually become citizens," reports the BBC.

• A Thai woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison for posting content critical of the country's king and royal family.

• The White House fast food feast. The fish food dump. Buzzfeed brings us "82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About."

NEXT: Black Markets in COVID-19 Vaccines Were Inevitable Once Government Got Involved

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 9:53 am

    Trump presidency’s like March. In like he’s lyin’ and out on the lamb.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      January.20.2021 at 9:53 am

      Feel free to use that. I’ve been workshopping it for the past three minutes.

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.20.2021 at 10:07 am

        It’s a little rough around the edges.

        1. Fist of Etiquette
          January.20.2021 at 10:19 am

          Your face is rough around the edges.

          1. Don't look at me!
            January.20.2021 at 10:34 am

            I’ve heard worse.

    2. Overt
      January.20.2021 at 9:59 am

      +5 Trump Steaks. You, sir, are a gentleman and a scholar.

      1. Anomalous
        January.20.2021 at 10:04 am

        Like Trump steaks, well done!

        1. Don't look at me!
          January.20.2021 at 10:08 am

          It’s rare to find someone that doesn’t have a beef with Trump.

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      January.20.2021 at 10:10 am

      You worked on that for the last month, didn’t you?

      Not too bad, though. My wife has the news coverage on and it’s wittier than anything I’m hearing from the tube.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.20.2021 at 10:17 am

        Honestly, I was waiting for them to finally post Roundup and was thinking how to sum up the Trump era and the March thing came to my stupid brain and the rest was pretty easy.

      2. Fist of Etiquette
        January.20.2021 at 10:18 am

        Also, have your wife change the channel. It’s going to melt her brain.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 9:55 am

    Trump manages to do a little good on his way out.

    Trump may have been marginally better than others holding the office for resisting the deep state, but ultimately he was pretty much as willfully feckless as the rest.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      January.20.2021 at 9:56 am

      Meanwhile, Trump failed to pardon or commute the sentences of government whistleblowers like Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Reality Winner or Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, as many had been urging him to.

      This would have been the ultimate slap in the face to the DC bureaucracy (not to mention for at least half those the right thing) and he failed to seize it.

      1. Mickey Rat
        January.20.2021 at 10:11 am

        “… as many had been urging him to.”

        Who are these many people and did they plausibly have any expectation of influence over Trump’s thinking?

        1. Fist of Etiquette
          January.20.2021 at 10:23 am

          I was hoping he had Tucker Carlson’s show on, or maybe someone mentioned how mad it would make so many of the swamp dwellers who’ve been working at cross purposes to his presidency.

    2. Tony
      January.20.2021 at 9:59 am

      Yeah he made real progress helping the “I hate the deep state” people win credibility. Maybe one day you can even explain what the deep state is, as soon as you figure it out.

      1. Zeb
        January.20.2021 at 10:22 am

        It’s not that hard. The deep state is the more or less permanent cast of civil servants and military and intelligence leaders who actually do most of what the government does. This is not some weird conspiracy theory, it’s just the inevitable result of a government being so big that no one can really be in charge. It’s a fact of modern government that has been observed for a long time. The BBC even made a whole TV comedy about it.
        That’s what it means to me, anyway.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          January.20.2021 at 10:26 am

          That’s my take, as well. But Trump and fan club have also used the term to describe elected officials, state level politicians, members of the media, and yes, shadowy ill defined conspiracies.

        2. Fist of Etiquette
          January.20.2021 at 10:26 am

          You nailed it. They’re usually the reason the “ship of state” is impossible to turn. It’s a known thing. The only reason anyone has issue with the term now is like Hitler’s mustache: Trump is associated with it so now it’s tarnished.

        3. Ra's al Gore
          January.20.2021 at 10:32 am

          “the ruling class” is just a self-aware social class of people in business, media, and government. They go to the same schools, live in the same neighborhoods, intermarry, and jump between positions.

          I love it when socialists say bringing up a social class like the one in charge is a conspiracy theory.

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        January.20.2021 at 10:24 am

        Having them explain the deep state is like listening to lay catholics explain the trinity.

    3. Overt
      January.20.2021 at 10:01 am

      I have to call out use of the word Failed. That suggests he tried his best but just couldn’t get the whistleblowers out of prison.

      Trump in fact declined to pardon them, and that should be made abundantly clear.

    4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      January.20.2021 at 10:10 am

      And he just meekly climbed into the helicopter and flew away. I guess they don’t make Literally Hitlers like they used to.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.20.2021 at 10:22 am

        Isn’t that how actual literal Hitler started his journey to Argentina?

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.20.2021 at 9:55 am

    So ENB is still going with the trump caused riots narrarative. ENB you are truly a retard.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      January.20.2021 at 10:17 am

      But how can she get a real journalism job without sucking?

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.20.2021 at 9:56 am

    Stores dropping my pillow because of the founders political belief. The wrong think purge has begun.

    1. Overt
      January.20.2021 at 10:02 am

      “begun”

      Lol. Chick-Fil-A on line 2, Mr Kuckland.

      1. Longtobefree
        January.20.2021 at 10:10 am

        Chick-Fil-A is allowed to use phones?

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        January.20.2021 at 10:40 am

        That worked to Chick-Fil-A’s advantage though, I’ve never seen them busier than when they were getting boycotted.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      January.20.2021 at 10:27 am

      Think of the pillows as a gay cake no one wants to bake.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.20.2021 at 10:31 am

      Are they going to strip him of his patents? It is seriously the best pillow I have ever owned.

  5. JesseAz
    January.20.2021 at 9:56 am

    The media sycophantic change has begun.

    On CNN:

    Chalian said. “And the contrast on display tonight was so stark, I mean those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, I look, it’s like almost extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

    And also om CNN.

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/16/politics/joe-biden-inauguration-playlist/index.html

    1. JesseAz
      January.20.2021 at 10:01 am

      New York times editor:

      Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now. I have chills pic.twitter.com/0fB3VtivS4

      — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) January 19, 2021

      1. Longtobefree
        January.20.2021 at 10:11 am

        Yeah. It makes by blood freeze too.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        January.20.2021 at 10:18 am

        Was that in the Teens Times?

    2. JesseAz
      January.20.2021 at 10:03 am

      WaPo

      Matt Viser
      @mviser
      Joe and Beau used to watch an eagle soar by the dock.

      Now, when Biden steps to a lectern, he will be greeted by a presidential seal. It features as its most prominent symbol a bald eagle, a reminder both of what he has accomplished and what he has lost.

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.20.2021 at 10:11 am

        ….what he has lost.
        His mind.

    3. Zeb
      January.20.2021 at 10:23 am

      Barf.

    4. A Cynical Asshole
      January.20.2021 at 10:31 am

      “And the contrast on display tonight was so stark, I mean those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, I look, it’s like almost extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

      *BARF*

      That’s some grade A horseshit right there. How can someone be so brain damaged as to say this shit about a politician? I wouldn’t even say that about the vanishingly small handful of politicians I respect.

    5. Fist of Etiquette
      January.20.2021 at 10:31 am

      America, prepare to be groped.

  6. JesseAz
    January.20.2021 at 9:58 am

    Study shows lockdowns will kill 900,000 Americans over the next 15 years due to economic effects of shut down. This is aside from the high increase to overdoses and suicides that have already occurred this year.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/lockdown-effect-study-projects-unemployment-from-pandemic-will-cause-nearly-900000-u-s-deaths

    1. Tony
      January.20.2021 at 10:07 am

      When have you ever, and I mean ever, fucking cared about how many people die due to economic conditions?

      Spend money on keeping people from going into poverty. Do that AND don’t completely ignore a virus that’s killed half a million people in a year. That’s the alternative to what we’ve been doing.

      That study doesn’t say people die because they don’t get to go to bars or concerts. It’s because of economic distress, again, something I doubt you’ve ever cared about before until your favorite useless pundits told you what to think on question of which political party a virus belongs to.

      We can’t cure a disease, people will lose jobs! Most importantly, it might suggest that Trump was somehow incompetent when he decided to do nothing but lie to people and walk over their corpses as she continued to do literally nothing but whine about how unfairly everyone treats him! Way to keep your eye on the fucking ball.

      Did you even read the title of that study, or do you think the Daily Wire headline was enough for you to get a good grasp on what it was actually saying?

      “Oh good, science that lets me be an irresponsible cunt, finally some science I can like. No of course I’m not going to read it, don’t be ridiculous.”

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.20.2021 at 10:12 am

        Only government can keep people from poverty.
        The same thing has been said since 1930. Total failure so far., but we have to try harder, right?

        1. Tony
          January.20.2021 at 10:40 am

          A ridiculous lie only someone with his head up his ass could believe.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        January.20.2021 at 10:21 am

        And when have you fucking cared about letting people make decisions for themselves?

        1. Tony
          January.20.2021 at 10:42 am

          When they started making decisions for themselves to kill hundreds of thousands of people because masks are for fags.

      3. Zeb
        January.20.2021 at 10:25 am

        We did all the lockdowns and shit and all of those people still died. Same thing in countries who you think “did it right”. It was never a cure for anything.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          January.20.2021 at 10:30 am

          Most of asia and Oceania would like to have a word with you.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 9:58 am

    And they include Chris Young, who in 2014—at 26 years old—was sentenced to life in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

    Do you suppose people like Trump or Obama, at the last days of their presidency, ever lament not doing more of this during their time?

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.20.2021 at 10:13 am

      No.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 9:59 am

    Slurp that wizened Biden dick:

    https://twitter.com/davidharsanyi/status/1351164561173450763

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 9:59 am

      https://twitter.com/JesseKellyDC/status/1351680581810139140

      Good grief. Kamala in search of a job promotion wouldn’t even do what the media is doing to Biden.
      Quote Tweet
      Daily Caller
      @DailyCaller
      · 15h
      CNN’s David Chalian says that the side lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

      1. Anomalous
        January.20.2021 at 10:06 am

        I think I’m going to be sick.

      2. Mickey Rat
        January.20.2021 at 10:33 am

        Like Bide embraces a tween girl?

    2. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 10:00 am

      Truth to Power:

      https://twitter.com/mviser/status/1351896904259563520

      Joe and Beau used to watch an eagle soar by the dock.

      Now, when Biden steps to a lectern, he will be greeted by a presidential seal. It features as its most prominent symbol a bald eagle, a reminder both of what he has accomplished and what he has lost.

  9. JesseAz
    January.20.2021 at 9:59 am

    1776 report is out.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-Presidents-Advisory-1776-Commission-Final-Report.pdf

    Decent read. Too little racism for the biden cultists.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1351647342919778305

    An incoming administration is purging members of the military for having insufficient loyalty to a political office holder, but tell me more about coups.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 10:01 am

      https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1351643886775640066

      Two NYT editors lost their jobs in the Summer because they published an op-ed by a US Senator advocating a measure roughly 50% of Americans supported: deploy troops to quell unrest.

      Now, Washington, DC is fully militarized with troops and everyone seems perfectly happy about it.
      Quote Tweet
      Michael Tracey
      @mtracey
      · 20h
      Media members who once denounced the deployment of military force to American streets as the rawest incarnation of violent fascism have now joined together to cheer the military occupation of Washington, DC

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        January.20.2021 at 10:08 am

        Amazing.
        To be fair though, we don’t know how many NYT staffers feel that their physical safety is threatened. They may be writing a group statement at this very moment.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          January.20.2021 at 10:23 am

          What is the average emotional age of NYT staffers? If we knew that, we could answer your question.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:01 am

    Stores are dropping MyPillow products over the CEO’s ongoing promotion of 2020 election fraud conspiracies.

    Is MyPillow’s product as good as Chick-fil-A’s? Otherwise, might as well smother your company with it.

    1. Anomalous
      January.20.2021 at 10:13 am

      A lot of people say that MyPillows are awful.

      1. Mickey Rat
        January.20.2021 at 10:19 am

        So what?

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.20.2021 at 10:01 am

    “Seven cases of COVID-19 in Michigan are now associated with a Washtenaw County woman who traveled to the United Kingdom and brought back with her a new variation of the coronavirus known as B.1.1.7, or the U.K. variant”

    Yeah, well, I’d rather have new coronavirus variants than restrictions on international travel. (Restrictions on travel within the US are, of course, acceptable.)

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  13. Mickey Rat
    January.20.2021 at 10:02 am

    26,000 soldiers in the capital on inauguration day and the public is disinvited. Who exactly is the enemy that requires this kind of show of force and political intimidation?

    1. Longtobefree
      January.20.2021 at 10:13 am

      There are 74 million of them.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:02 am

    Long Beach files 4 criminal misdemeanors against owner of Restauration – for defying #COVID19 orders.

    The COVID volcano is still accepting virgins.

    1. Longtobefree
      January.20.2021 at 10:15 am

      Chief advisor to tribal leader: We must cancel the parade of the virgins this year.
      Leader: Why?
      Chief advisor: One of them has COVID, and the other refuses to march alone.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:03 am

    Just in: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says on MSNBC tonight that she would support the creation of a 9/11-style commission — with subpoena power — to investigate the Capitol attack.

    It’s milking time.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:04 am

    I’m leading the call for national security powers to not be expanded in light of the attack on our nation’s Capitol that occurred two weeks ago, as such measures often lead to the erosion of Americans’ civil liberties

    Whoa. Someone’s about to have a talking to.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:05 am

    Seven cases of COVID-19 in Michigan are now associated with a Washtenaw County woman who traveled to the United Kingdom and brought back with her a new variation of the coronavirus known as B.1.1.7, or the U.K. variant…

    Just like that time I brought back scurvy.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:06 am

    The Michigan strain is different from the COVID-19 variant making its way around California.

    “People of Earth! Your vaccination is mandatory and useless. Prepare to be locked down and masked like you’ve never been locked down and masked before!”

  19. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.20.2021 at 10:08 am

    Expect the next few years to be full of economically productive days like this.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch earned $194,000,000 yesterday.

    After losing over $5 billion in 2020 because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies, Mr. Koch is already up over $1 billion this year. And that’s just because of the market’s positive reaction to Biden’s victory. Once he takes office and opens the borders, Koch Industries will profit like never before.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  20. Ken Shultz
    January.20.2021 at 10:08 am

    “I’m leading the call for national security powers to not be expanded in light of the attack on our nation’s Capitol that occurred two weeks ago, as such measures often lead to the erosion of Americans’ civil liberties.”

    —-Rashida Tlaib

    The chances of anyone in the Democratic party listening to this “call” not to treat average Republicans like terrorists are practically zero–at least until after Biden’s first 100 days and the Democrats’ agenda is in place.

    Meanwhile, we’ll see where she is treating average Republicans like terrorists after they’ve reacted to all the horrifying legislation she and her fellow Democrats inflict on us in the coming weeks.

    The Capitol riot may look like a picnic three months from now.

    1. Anomalous
      January.20.2021 at 10:16 am

      I just looked up in the sky to see if pigs were flying, because I agreed with Rashida Tlaib.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        January.20.2021 at 10:42 am

        Yeah, that was quite a gut punch to start the day.

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:09 am

    Trump has reportedly been talking about starting a new political party known as the Patriot Party.

    How embarrassing for the national identity when the Patriots fail to break 1% of the vote.

    Alternate joke: What happens when they’re caught on camera deflating USPS mailboxes?

    1. Anomalous
      January.20.2021 at 10:17 am

      Their symbol will be a wingnut.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:10 am

    The Secret Service opened a file on comedian John Mulaney because of a Caesar joke he made on Saturday Night Live.

    They had to self-report because no one else saw it.

    1. Anomalous
      January.20.2021 at 10:17 am

      Et tu, Lorne?

    2. Don't look at me!
      January.20.2021 at 10:18 am

      Is it really a joke if it’s not funny?

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:13 am

    The UK will introduce a new visa at the end of January that will give 5.4 million Hong Kong residents—a staggering 70% of the territory’s population—the right to come and live in the UK, and eventually become citizens…

    As if they haven’t suffered enough, bring them from one looming, oppressive state to another.

  24. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:14 am

    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/2020-is-tumbling-toward-1917/

    But are we really so safe? In June, the great Russian literature professor Gary Saul Morson told The Wall Street Journal that America was starting to feel eerily familiar. “It’s astonishingly like late 19th-, early 20th-century Russia, when basically the entire educated class felt you simply had to be against the regime or some sort of revolutionary,” he said. Even the moderate Kadet Party could not bring itself to condemn terrorism against the czar, any more than a modern Democrat could condemn Black Lives Matter: “A famous line from one of the liberal leaders put it this way: ‘Condemn terrorism? That would be the moral death of the party.’”

    …The weather made the Russian Revolution as much as any other factor. The winter of 1916-17 was one of the coldest on record, forcing St. Petersburg into semi-lockdown. Spring finally broke on March 7, which happened to be International Women’s Day. People swarmed the streets to enjoy temperatures near 50 degrees and, incidentally, boosted the socialist protest’s numbers. The tsar’s abdication came exactly one week later.

    That was the first revolution, when the Romanov dynasty was replaced by the short-lived Provisional Government. The second revolution, which installed the Bolsheviks, was enabled by another problem familiar to modern readers: street crime.The new regime rushed to establish its progressive bona fides by passing the full wish list of liberal demands: amnesty for political prisoners, abolition of flogging, unlimited freedom of the press and assembly. They were less energetic about reestablishing basic law and order. Previously safe neighborhoods of St. Petersburg became lawless, and by July mob lynchings of petty criminals had become an almost daily occurrence. Citizens organized to protect themselves after the Provisional Government proved it wouldn’t or couldn’t. After that, the Cheka’s policy of shooting criminals on sight came almost as a relief.

    …These were some of the incidental factors, the kindling that captured the sparks. To launch a real revolution, however, more than kindling is needed. The fire must have fuel. In that sense, the deeper cause of the revolution was not the men with nothing to do but the men who had important things to do but failed to do them: the liberal elite.Russia could have been saved by means of reform short of revolution, but the people who should have tried to accomplish that balancing act lacked any investment in the existing order. Instead they gave their moral support to violent terrorists. It was this moral error that brought Lenin to power—and it is the error that Professor Morson finds so familiar today.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 10:15 am

      New York Times Conveniently Revises History on the 2020 Antifa/BLM-Led Riots
      https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/01/new-york-times-conveniently-revises-history-on-the-2020-antifa-blm-led-riots/

      For months, Republicans have used last summer’s protests as a political catchall, highlighting isolated instances of property destruction and calls to defund the police to motivate their base in November. The tactic proved somewhat effective on Election Day: Democrats lost ground in the House of Representatives, with Republican challengers hammering a message of liberal lawlessness.

      […]

      Republicans saw the Capitol attack as the work of outsiders or as justified by the summer’s isolated incidents of looting and property destruction.

      […]

      Photo caption: After the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, some Trump supporters tried to explain away the attack by citing isolated incidents of looting and property destruction over the summer.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 10:16 am

      Flashback: New Video Emerges Of Riots at Trump’s 2017 Inauguration
      https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/01/flashback-new-video-emerges-of-riots-at-trumps-2017-inauguration/

      The shocking footage exposes a coordinated attack on the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump. Highlights include anarchists preparing for violent clashes with police (10:22), violent attacks on attendees (2:08), destruction of property (9:50), and the physical premeditated blockades that succeed in preventing voters from attending the Presidential Inauguration (3:29).

      Additional highlights include interviews with blockade organizers Code Pink and Disrupt J20, whose stated goal was to “shut this inauguration down.” Code Pink organizer Tighe Barry is asked, “Are you guys going to cause some mayhem?” His response is an emphatic “Yes sir!” (3:56) He adds, “We blocked this street because we feel like we have the right to tell them not to come into our city.” (4:27)

      J20 organizer is quoted saying, “These people should be referred to as neo-nazis, as fascist, as the legitimate scum they are, so they can be wiped from this country!” (1:48) Black Trump supporters are seen being called “Uncle Toms!” while also having their Trump hats snatched off their heads. (10:51)

      Producers of the documentary explained their decision to release this footage now, “It was never our intent to release any footage while we’re still in production. We have held this dramatic content for 4 years in anticipation of its final release in the completed film, however, recent events have convinced us of the imperative to release this excerpt now.”

  25. Jerryskids
    January.20.2021 at 10:14 am

    The White House fast food feast. The fish food dump. Buzzfeed brings us “82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About.”

    I can think of many more stupid things from the Trump era. Hell, the NYT all by itself is responsible for more stupid things than that. Add WaPo and CNN and you’ve got a thousand stupid things from the Trump era. And don’t even get me started on Rachel Maddow – that’s a whole ‘nother level of stupid things.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.20.2021 at 10:22 am

      “ 82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About.”
      Because they weren’t important?

  26. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:15 am

    A Thai woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison for posting content critical of the country’s king and royal family.

    Here you’ll just get banned from all electronic communications if you mention the prince’s laptop.

  27. Fist of Etiquette
    January.20.2021 at 10:15 am

    Buzzfeed brings us “82 Stupid Things From The Trump Era You Probably Forgot About.”

    All of which happened yesterday.

  28. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.20.2021 at 10:16 am

    Pundits have been comparing Trump Trash and the 1/6 attack to Al-Qaeda and 9/11.

    Angry, sullen, radicalized, uneducated young men (and a few women) who are disillusioned by lies and religious nutjobs lash out at futuristic “globalists”. Trump is a charismatic leader (to them) just as bin Laden was to the 9/11 attackers.

    Seems apt.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.20.2021 at 10:23 am

      Precisely. And that’s why the attempted coup — unlike, say, James Hodgkinson’s attempted mass murder of Republicans — justifies a new domestic War on Terror.

      #LibertariansForASecondPatriotAct

    2. Don't look at me!
      January.20.2021 at 10:23 am

      Seems apt.
      To morons.

  29. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.20.2021 at 10:16 am

    The UK will introduce a new visa at the end of January that will give 5.4 million Hong Kong residents—a staggering 70% of the territory’s population—the right to come and live in the UK, and eventually become citizens,” reports the BBC.

    Hong Kong emigres may find living in a police state difficult at first…

  30. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:17 am

    Child Sex Workers’ Biggest Threat: The Police
    https://newrepublic.com/article/128028/child-sex-workers-biggest-threat-police

  31. Earth Skeptic
    January.20.2021 at 10:19 am

    “The Secret Service opened a file on comedian John Mulaney because of a Caesar joke he made on Saturday Night Live.”

    Just testing the process. Full deployment begins tonight.

  32. Earth Skeptic
    January.20.2021 at 10:27 am

    I keep looking at the photos of Bannon and Wayne, and trying to figure out what they have in common besides Trump pardons. The best I can come up with is what happens when those on the fringes of sanity get indulged in their favorite vices.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:28 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1351888092542738433

    The worldwide movement toward “limited authoritarianism,” already well under way but dramatically accelerated by the coronavirus, is driven by the elite consensus that ordinary people cannot be trusted with so much freedom.

    This is a natural consequence of the progressive ideology, which is inherently authoritarian, although it peddles itself in the early stage with lots of jibber-jabber freedom and liberty. Progressives by definition believe that the growth of the State can never be reversed.

    Every time the State grows – taking more money from the private sector, issuing regulations, criminalizing activities that used to be free – it is declaring that the people can no longer be trusted to make certain decisions. This is the inescapable logic of statism.

    …The best way to get people to go along with this constant dwindling of their liberty is to make them distrust and fear each other. That way, the State can posture as their loving defenders, keeping them safe from the predations of other free people.

    As we move into the era of limited authoritarianism, the previous steady erosion of liberties and theft of money is no longer disguised with gentle maternal language. Now it’s time to firmly establish a hard core of power that voters must obey, and can never dream of controlling.

    The next steps toward authoritarianism simply can’t be disguised as loving, maternal government taking good care of its child-citizens. It requires a level of obedience – the most important resource in a statist system – that simply cannot abide resistance, or even dissent.

    …The emerging consensus among the global elite is that “democracy” can only be saved by sharply limiting it. Our mighty global institutions and their accords cannot be subjected to the will of selfish, short-sighted, foolish, voters with nationalistic inclinations.

    …The Western world generally has constitutional restrictions on how vigorously the State can suppress dissent, or how much behavior it can compel, because it is still required to pretend the people get to vote on everything and are supreme over their government.

    “Limited authoritarianism” gets around this by using corporate power and political activists as instruments of control and obedience. The State has powerful partners in the private sector who will enforce decrees that could not be issued lawfully.

    1. Rich
      January.20.2021 at 10:33 am

      How long until this guy is banned?

      1. Don't look at me!
        January.20.2021 at 10:41 am

        About 5 minutes past noon eastern time today.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      January.20.2021 at 10:34 am

      https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1351887661427011587

      We’re about a month away from the first media editorials lamenting that the media is asking too many questions of the Biden administration. “Shouldn’t we stop pestering them and just give them some time to work? This historic administration deserves some quiet time to focus.”

  34. Rich
    January.20.2021 at 10:28 am

    “I’m leading the call for national security powers to not be expanded in light of the attack on our nation’s Capitol that occurred two weeks ago, as such measures often lead to the erosion of Americans’ civil liberties.”

    “Just kidding, motherfuckers!”

  35. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.20.2021 at 10:30 am

    The Dotard is the first sitting POTUS since Andrew Johnson to not attend his successors inauguration.

    Lots of similarity on many counts between Trump and Andrew Johnson.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.20.2021 at 10:42 am

      He should have gone so he could tear up a copy of the speech.

  36. Bill Godshall
    January.20.2021 at 10:32 am

    Last night, Kennedy said that Mitch McConnell threatened Trump (this week) with a conviction in an Senate impeachment trial (that would almost certainly violate the US Constitution) if Trump pardoned Assange, Snowden, or Ulbricht.

    And if ENB actually believed that Assange, Snowden and Ulbricht should have been pardoned, she wouldn’t have demonized or lied about Trump for the past four years, and she would never have campaigned for Biden.

  37. Cyto
    January.20.2021 at 10:34 am

    Has anyone commented on the news of the National Guard vetting troops for their political beliefs?

    There was enthusiastic coverage on the morning news shows today. Apparently it shows that there are dangerous seditious elements in the military that must be excised for our safety.

    I have never heard of such a thing. And now suddenly this is not only applauded, it is uncontroversial.

    Strange times.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.20.2021 at 10:41 am

      When you have a coup d’etat, the military has to be purged.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:36 am

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1351731769993785344

    Imagining an alternate universe where Trump ordered a massive, unprecedented military occupation of Washington, DC in order to quell protest ahead of his Second Inauguration. I’m sure the media would’ve just sat back and meekly accepted it

  39. Cyto
    January.20.2021 at 10:37 am

    Someone sent me a clip of Tucker Carlson the other night. He mentions the Koch support of Reason and attacks the lack of libertarian principle in the age of trump.

    He pretty much seems to be making the same argument the left does, that the guy who pays the piper calls the tune. And the billionaire class likes the establishment politician.

    Seemed odd… I didn’t know this place was on the conservative radar.

  40. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:39 am

    Biden gives DOJ green light to resume Obama-era ‘slush fund’ payouts to liberal groups
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-doj-obama-era-slush-fund-payouts-liberal-groups

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for the Justice Department to look into reinstating a controversial Obama-era practice that allowed prosecutors to make settlement agreements that resulted in defendants paying outside groups instead of victims or the government.

  41. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:40 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1349777080746209282

    They’re holding the Senate trial for after Trump leaves office hoping it will be leverage on him to not pardon Assange, Snowden, and Ulbricht

  42. Ra's al Gore
    January.20.2021 at 10:41 am

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1351739726919774211

    Check with
    @AlGore
    Quote Tweet
    Garbage Human
    @GarbyJooman3
    · 11h
    In approximately 18 hours, for the first time in history we’ll have a Vice President of the United States who believes the President is a rapist.

  43. Idle Hands
    January.20.2021 at 10:42 am

    I’ve lived in the DC area my entire life and I have to say that the optics of this inauguration are legitimately one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It’s like something out of a dystopian movie or you’d see in a third world country. I can’t understand how they aren’t even going to have a crowd of like 100,000 socially distant people on the mall that’s nothing it’s leading me to believe they can’t even get close to that number to show up which is strange seeing how Biden just received the most popular support of anyone in the history of the country by large margins. It’s so fucking creepy.

Please to post comments