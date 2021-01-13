Reason Roundup

Supreme Court Ends Pandemic Permission To Prescribe Abortion Pills Remotely

Plus: Amazon responds to Parler lawsuit, Trump's execution spree continues, a bad ruling on safe injection houses, and more...

|

lrphotos000667
(FRANCES M. ROBERTS Levine Roberts Photography/Newscom)

Trump admin gets its way on abortion pills. U.S. women seeking first-trimester, non-surgical abortions must once again undergo an unnecessaryand, in pandemic times, riskyvisit to the doctor, clinic, or hospital. The Supreme Court has sided with the Trump administration in a fight over whether abortion drugs may be prescribed remotely and shipped via mail.

Like so many arbitrary rules around health care, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirement that abortion pills must be dispensed in person by a physician was challenged when the COVID-19 pandemic started. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and others argued that the expanded telemedicine options being allowed in other arenas should apply to the prescribing of abortion pills, too. And, last July, a federal court agreed, with U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang writing that "in-person requirements" during a pandemic could be a "substantial obstacle" to patients and therefore represent an unconstitutional infringement on their access to abortion. For the duration of the pandemic, the requirement was suspended, Chuang ruled.

But the Trump administration challenged the court's decision, prompting the Supreme Court to rule in early October that Chuang must "promptly consider a motion by the Government to dissolve, modify, or stay the injunction," since "relevant circumstances" may have changed.

The most relevant circumstanceis the coronavirus pandemic still raging?has not changed it at all. The virus may have been (or looked like it was) in a lull in the early fall, when Supreme Court justices first weighed in. But that certainly hasn't been the case in recent months. Currently, "coronavirus infections remain at record highs in many U.S. states," points out Reuters. "Nearly 130,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight on Monday and the country had reported 22.5 million infections and 376,188 deaths."

Nonetheless, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday to grant the Trump administration's request and stay the lower court's injunction on enforcing the in-person rule for abortion pills, pending the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit's decision on the matter.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "the question before us is not whether the requirements for dispensing mifepristone impose an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion as a general matter. The question is instead whether the District Court properly ordered the Food and Drug Administration to lift those established requirements because of the court's own evaluation of the impact of the COVID–19 pandemic. In light of those considerations, I do not see a sufficient basis here for the District Court to compel the FDA to alter the regimen for medical abortion."

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer dissented.

"We are disappointed and dismayed by the Supreme Court decision upholding the Trump Administration's arbitrary and non-scientific decision to continue to force patients to travel during a dangerous pandemic in order to obtain the medication they need," said Hugh Taylor, president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, in a statement. "To be clear, requiring patients to obtain their medications in person serves no clinical purpose and is not based on any rational scientific evidence or clinical judgement. It serves one purpose, to place an obstacle between a woman and the medication her physician has prescribed for her. We call on the incoming Biden administration to end this policy immediately upon taking office next week."

FREE MINDS

Social media platform Parler is suing Amazon over the tech giant canceling Parler's web hosting account. Amazon responds:

FREE MARKETS

Major U.S. companies suspend donations to election-fraud conspiracy promoters in Congress. Walmart and Walt Disney Company are "indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden's election certification," notes Reuters. "Other blue-chip companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days."

FOLLOW UP

The U.S. Department of Justice held a press conference Tuesday on the Capitol riot. Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin, who is serving as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the FBI was investigating 170 people suspected of committing crimes in conjunction with the January 6 protest and riot and that 70 had been criminally charged. Sherwin also elaborated on reported pipe bombs found near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, saying that the bombs had been equipped with timers and detonators.

The Trump administration's execution spree continues. After a temporary stay of execution yesterday, the federal government killed 52-year-old Lisa Montgomery by lethal injection on early Wednesday morning. "The Supreme Court denied a last-ditch effort late Tuesday by her defense attorneys who argued that she should have been given a competency hearing to prove her severe mental illness, which would have made her ineligible for the death penalty," reports CNN. "She was the 11th federal death row inmate to be executed by the Trump administration after a 17-year hiatus in federal executions."

QUICK HITS

• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may support impeaching President Donald Trump.

• The House is voting on impeachment today.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says anyone flying into the U.S. must provide proof of negative COVID-19 status. The January 12 order—which goes into effect on January 26—requires all people traveling to the U.S. from a foreign country "to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to provide proof of the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19," explains the CDC.

• The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit has reversed a good decision from a lower court regarding drug safehouses. "As the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the already devastating overdose crisis, the Third Circuit's reversal of the earlier court's decision—which held that safe consumption sites do not violate federal law—will inevitably result in the unnecessary loss of countless lives," said Lindsay LaSalle, managing director of policy for the Drug Policy Alliance, in a statement.

  • A third member of Congress has newly tested positive for COVID-19 and attributes it to being in lockdown with unmasked colleagues during the Capitol riot:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:32 am

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may support impeaching President Donald Trump.

    Must not be up for reelection soon.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.13.2021 at 9:39 am

      Say it ain’t so Cocaine Mitch

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        January.13.2021 at 9:42 am

        Never mind. It’s the New York Times with “sources” so likely it’s more attempts to seed more drama and discord.

        1. Overt
          January.13.2021 at 9:57 am

          And in fact, last night McConnel was disputing this story saying that it was complete fiction. But ENB wouldn’t know that, since it is not reported inside her bubble.

          1. Rat on a train (FTG)
            January.13.2021 at 10:04 am

            It matches what I want, so no fact checking needed.

            1. Earth Skeptic
              January.13.2021 at 10:16 am

              It matches what I want to believe, so it is a FACT.

              1. JohnJMelara
                January.13.2021 at 10:27 am

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:33 am

    The House is voting on impeachment today.

    I guess instead of putting Trump in the rearview, we get to look forward to everyone milking his term for all its worth.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      January.13.2021 at 9:45 am

      What works for Obama…

  3. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:33 am

    https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1349202783371714564

    “The POTUS can’t tweet or post on Facebook, but we know from
    @Project_Veritas
    that the principal counsel for
    @PBS
    can call for the government to steal children from Republicans and throw Molotov cocktails at the White House!”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.13.2021 at 9:33 am

      https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1349114261558222848

      What does the DC media elite think of you?

      “Americans are so f*cking dumb. You know? Most people are dumb…” – Michael Beller, Former
      @PBS
      Principal Counsel

      1. Zeb
        January.13.2021 at 10:30 am

        Well, he has a point there.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:33 am

    The House Judiciary Committee just released a 50-page impeachment report ahead of tomorrow’s vote…

    Ctrl + F “Russia”

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:34 am

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says anyone flying into the U.S. must provide proof of negative COVID-19 status.

    A Muslim virus ban!

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 9:44 am

      They said they are doing it to stimulate air travel.
      I canceled my trip to Mexico.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.13.2021 at 10:23 am

      A Muslim China virus ban!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:35 am

    https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1349072949853048832

    If Parler has a good lawyer, he or she had better be sending notice to preserve evidence to each of these companies.

    This is smoking gun evidence under Sherman Act.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.13.2021 at 9:59 am

      If Parler has a good lawyer…

      Whew, dodged a bullet there, eh big tech?

      1. Rat on a train (FTG)
        January.13.2021 at 10:07 am

        All the evidence was on storage media that was rocketed into the Sun as part of routine maintenance.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:36 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1349350344166408192

    Conservative commentator and former baseball star Curt Schilling says that AIG canceled his insurance policy over his “social media profile,” a new level of deplatforming not yet seen.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.13.2021 at 9:47 am

      What would be the justification? That is some twisted shit if AIG is expecting people are going to get sued over social media profiles.

    2. Moonrocks
      January.13.2021 at 10:02 am

      I wonder if 230 will now protect non-tech companies from the onerous liabilities of contract law too. I mean, despite taking billions of taxpayer dollars as a bailout just a few years ago, it’s a private company and they can do what they want, right?

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:36 am

    The January 12 order—which goes into effect on January 26—requires all people traveling to the U.S. from a foreign country “to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to provide proof of the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19…”

    HFS, are they acknowledging immunity?

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 9:45 am

      Oddly enough, no outbreaks are tied to airplane flights.

    2. Claptrap
      January.13.2021 at 9:57 am

      I thought the Chinese engineered it so natural immunity is impossible. And there are mutant strains to deal with! Mutant. Strains. Oh, the humanity!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        January.13.2021 at 10:19 am

        They prefer to be called non-binary strains.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:36 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1349316771078090753

    EU leaders are demanding that the Commission should ‘standardise’ a vaccine passport across all member countries, and that it should be required for people to travel throughout the area.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 9:46 am

      The numbers in your forearm should all be the same font.

    2. Sevo
      January.13.2021 at 10:10 am

      Papiere, bitte.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:37 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1349047017817956355

    In an unprecedented move, two major banks have announced they will refuse to do business with President Trump, and will shut down accounts he holds with them.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:37 am

    A third member of Congress has newly tested positive for COVID-19 and attributes it to being in lockdown with unmasked colleagues during the Capitol riot…

    BASED ACCUSATION (because it’s against Republicans).

  13. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:37 am

    https://twitter.com/justindross/status/1348675002779004940

    Twitter stock is down because they ensured that every country outside the US is going to severely regulate or replace them.

    Imagine the UK allowing an ideological San Francisco company to control the BBC. Will India be ok with Twitter having authority to de-platform Modi?

    1. Moonrocks
      January.13.2021 at 10:06 am

      Imagine the UK allowing an ideological San Francisco company to control the BBC.

      That’s pretty much the situation now, except it’s an arm of the government and bankrolled by the taxpayers.

  14. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    January.13.2021 at 9:38 am

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says anyone flying into the U.S. must provide proof of negative COVID-19 status.

    And there it is. Better not travel anywhere you wouldn’t want to stay in the local hospital.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:39 am

    https://twitter.com/Rasmussen_Poll/status/1349120017237995523

    New: Congressional Approval Crashes to 15% in
    @Gallup

    And then, there is this …

    Exclusive: 60% call impeachment a ‘waste of time,’ Big Tech backlash for censoring Trump

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    January.13.2021 at 9:40 am

    U.S. women seeking first-trimester, non-surgical abortions must once again undergo an unnecessary—and, in pandemic times, risky—visit to the doctor, clinic, or hospital.

    To be fair, in pandemic times, a lot of these doctors are hurting for co-pays.

  17. Dan_In_Philly
    January.13.2021 at 9:44 am

    FREE MARKETS
    Major U.S. companies suspend donations to election-fraud conspiracy promoters in Congress. Walmart and Walt Disney Company are “indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s election certification,” notes Reuters. “Other blue-chip companies including AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Mastercard Inc announced similar moves in the past several days.”

    I guess someone doesn’t know that corporate donations to federal political campaigns are illegal.

  18. Nail
    January.13.2021 at 9:44 am

    A third member of Congress has newly tested positive for COVID-19 and attributes it to being in lockdown with unmasked colleagues during the Capitol riot

    Victim #6…

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 9:49 am

      Crybabies.

    2. Sevo
      January.13.2021 at 10:07 am

      The Chron this morning had one CA congress-scum ‘checking his life insurance’, quaking in his Birkenstocks, I’m sure.

  19. Agammamon
    January.13.2021 at 9:54 am

    Soooo, why is the violent content on Parker a vision of their TOS but the other violent content from other users not?

  20. Dan_In_Philly
    January.13.2021 at 9:59 am

    Does the Reason staff critically think anymore?
    “A third member of Congress has newly tested positive for COVID-19 and attributes it to being in lockdown with unmasked colleagues during the Capitol riot”

    It’s three Dems that came up positive claiming they got the ‘rona from unmasked Repubs holed up in the same Bunker under Berlin, oops, I mean the Capitol.

    All three were wearing masks, and two of the three had received the first dose of the vaccine. As of this morning none of the Repubs sharing the Bunker have tested positive.

    Soooooo, what does that say about:
    Who infected who?
    The effectiveness of masks in both preventing the wearer from getting ‘rona and the wearer from spreading ‘rona?
    The effectiveness of the vaccine?

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 10:11 am

      It says if you test positive, it’s someone else’s fault.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      January.13.2021 at 10:22 am

      Maybe weak-kneed cowards have weak-kneed immune systems.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.13.2021 at 10:31 am

      I’m not going to dunk on ENB for that; it’s honestly a neutral statement of what the Dem politician is claiming.

      ENB’s not responsible for Dems being a bunch of lying, hysterical bitches, she’s just reporting that they are being lying, hysterical bitches.

  21. Commenter_XY
    January.13.2021 at 9:59 am

    This journowhore’s blog posts are a waste of time now.

  22. Jerry B.
    January.13.2021 at 10:03 am

    re the Parler comments Amazon says are inflammatory, I’ve seen stuff just as bad in comments in the Washington Post, but directed at Trump and other Republicans, as well as police. Guess Bezos has variable standards depending on who is the target.

  23. Sevo
    January.13.2021 at 10:05 am

    “‘It’s Gone Too Slowly’: California Changes Rules as Vaccine Rollout Falters”
    […]
    “Newsom on Monday said the state would start using “flexible language” designating who is prioritized for vaccines in instances where the doses are set to expire. He also said the state is looking to enlist dentists, pharmacy technicians, and National Guard members to help speed up the process.
    “We’re not going to enforce against people trying to do the right thing, and common sense,” he said, breaking from some of his elected colleagues….”
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/california-changes-rules-as-covid-vaccine-rollout-falters-across-us

    Parsed, that tin-pot dictator required the distribution to be ‘fair’ certain classes of people had to be vaccinated before certain other classes of people could be.
    His contact with ‘logistics’ has to do with telling his personal shopper to make sure he has enough hair grease, and he presumed to ‘mastermind’ the distribution of millions of vaccinations.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 10:09 am

      To be fair, they only had 9 months to think about it. Usually takes that long to form a planning committee. Plus, they really don’t want this to end.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        January.13.2021 at 10:24 am

        And under Prop 65, they still have to figure out if the vaccine causes cancer and needs a warning label.

  24. Ken Shultz
    January.13.2021 at 10:09 am

    Everyone who votes to impeach President Trump today–supposedly for what he said–should specifically quote the part of Trump’s speech that merits impeachment.

    Here’s an except from what President Trump said to the crowd:

    “Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down—we’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol—

    “And we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them….

    “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong….

    I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections. But whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time. Far longer than this four year period.…

    “Today, we see a very important event, though, because right over there, right there, we see the event that’s going to take place and I’m going to be watching because history is going to be made. We’re going to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders or whether or not we have leaders that should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity. They’ll be ashamed….

    “And, you know what? If they do the wrong thing, we should never, ever forget that they did. Never forget.…

    —-Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-trump-said-to-supporters-on-jan-6-before-their-capitol-riot-11610498173?

    The people who are voting to impeach President Trump today aren’t doing it because of anything he said. They’re doing because of what these average Americans did afterwards, and they’re really just using that as an excuse to punish Donald Trump for what they believe to be his most egregious crime–actually representing the views of average Americans. The Democrats find that disgusting, and the establishment Republicans are just jealous.

    Impeaching Trump will probably make Trump even more popular, and if they actually manage to remove him from office (however improbable), the GOP won’t be able to move our of Trump’s shadow during our lifetimes. If they actually manage to remove him from office, future generations of Republicans will come to revere Donald Trump as something of a cross between Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Martin Luther King–a president who changed the nature of the Republicans party forever and a martyr to the cause.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 10:13 am

      What they are really saying is don’t you dare say anything against the SleepyJoe regime.

    2. Sevo
      January.13.2021 at 10:13 am

      “…I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard…”

      I vote to impeach! He didn’t say “Mother may I”!!!!!

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.13.2021 at 10:19 am

        You can’t find anything like incitement anywhere in that speech.

        Yes, he’s contesting the validity of the election.

        It’s like the progressives arguing that if you say the purpose of the Second Amendment is to arm ourselves in case we need to overthrow an oppressive government, then you’re committing treason or “advocating violence”.

        It simply isn’t true.

        He’s contesting the validity of an election, but he didn’t not incite violence. If they were using any power of the government other than impeachment, they would be violating his First Amendment right to free speech. You’re allowed to question the validity of an election and encourage peaceful protest–even if you’re the president of the United States.

  25. Brandybuck
    January.13.2021 at 10:13 am

    Want to get rid of Planned Parenthood and the violent abortion methods? Then keep safe and private abortifacient legal and accessible during early pregnancy.

    I’m very pro-life. So I see these drugs as the most realistic way to reduce the violence. The solution is not the Oppressive State imprisoning mothers or their physicians, the ultimate solution is voluntary suasion. In the meantime these safe abortifacient prevent the desperation that causes the violence. It’s not ideal, but it’s a reasonable compromise. We don’t want to go down the Romania route.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.13.2021 at 10:27 am

      An ex-Republican Senator, Cory Gardner, tried to get birth control pills classed as an over-the-counter drug a few years ago, only to be opposed by Democrats and their “women’s health” NGO allies who claimed that only a doctor could adequately prescribe these things due to “safety and health concerns.” Oddly enough, before he proposed it, these same people had promoted making birth control available over the counter, and claimed those “safety and health concerns” were not prevalent in countries that did actually provide over-the-counter birth control pills.

      It’s almost like their promotion of Science! is based entirely off of political tribalism rather than actual science.

      I believe he also tried to open up Plan B options as well, due to it being relatively expensive as the FDA has only approved one version of Plan B, but that went nowhere.

  26. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.13.2021 at 10:21 am

    A third member of Congress has newly tested positive for COVID-19 and attributes it to being in lockdown with unmasked colleagues during the Capitol riot:

    Huh, yet another example of masks failing to protect their wearers from the Coofies. It’s almost like these are actually a placebo and not an effective tool for preventing community spread.

    Can these Democratic disease vectors be sued by their Republican colleagues for spreading the modern EbolaAIDS?

  27. Earth Skeptic
    January.13.2021 at 10:27 am

    Meanwhile, in the WSJ today: Bugs Are Safe for Humans to Eat, Says EU

    If you want a hint at where progressive social democratic socialism will take us…

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.13.2021 at 10:28 am

      Meanwhile, in the WSJ today: Bugs Are Safe for Humans to Eat, Says EU

      If you want a hint at where progressive social democratic socialism will take us…

      “Lockdowns forever, citizen! Stay in your pods, eat your bugs, and consooooooooooooome media content!”

    2. Don't look at me!
      January.13.2021 at 10:31 am

      “How to make a dress out of a potato sack.”

  28. Mickey Rat
    January.13.2021 at 10:31 am

    “Like @RepJayapal & @RepBonnie, he attributes his exposure to several House Republicans who refused to wear masks while huddling in a secure location”

    Unless there is evidence those Republicans have COVID as well, then that is an irresponsible accusation.

Please to post comments