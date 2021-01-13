Republican Party

Arizona's GOP Has Become a Trump Cult

The organization has devolved from skepticism toward government to veneration of politicians.

|

(Arnaud Andrieu/SIPA/Newscom)

"He is with us," the speaker in the video urged viewers. "He loves the United States of America and he loves the American people. Have no doubt!" It was a performance worthy of an obscure religious TV channel stumbled upon during a late-night bout of insomnia, but it was actually a January 8 update from Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward. She spoke in what she obviously assumed were reassuring terms of her conversation with President Donald Trump after the January 6 storming of the Capitol. "What an amazing president we have," she added, in a demonstration of the sad decay of the state's Republican organization from a political party into a cult of personality.

Once upon a time, the Arizona GOP nursed a distinctly individualistic skepticism of government and politicians. Long-time U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater famously wrote, "my aim is not to pass laws, but to repeal them." A hand-wringing September 2020 Kurt Anderson column in The New York Times held Goldwater responsible for introducing Milton Friedman's free-market economic ideas to a wide audience during events that "opened the door to libertarian economics."

Sam Steiger, a colorful five-term member of the House of Representatives, said there were some of his colleagues "you wouldn't hire to wheel a wheelbarrow." He ran for governor as a Libertarian in 1982, earning 5 percent of the vote. When he returned to the Republican fold to unsuccessfully seek the party's 1990 gubernatorial nomination, the Phoenix New Times noted that while he had backed off advocacy of drug legalization, Steiger "is an admitted 'Libertarian at heart.'"

Those were Republicans you couldn't really imagine assuring party faithful that a politician "loves" them. Grudging tolerance for an officeholder was more characteristic for their breed.

Since then, however, the Arizona GOP has undergone a strange transformation. It took a distinctly nativist and nationalist turn, best exemplified by Joe Arpaio, who held the office of Maricopa County sheriff for 24 years.

Where Goldwater promoted a Bracero-type temporary worker program to make illegal border crossings less tempting, and Steiger accused the Immigration and Naturalization Service of exaggerating illegal immigration in order to pad its budget requests, Arpaio made border enforcement the focus of his local law enforcement department. He went so far as to ignore a judge's order to stop detaining people his officers suspected of undocumented status—earning himself a conviction for contempt of court in the process. (Trump pardoned the former sheriff.)

Beyond Arpaio, the Arizona Republican Party tied itself to anti-immigrant sentiment, pushing through in 2010 a controversial law that allowed police to stop and question suspected migrants and requiring aliens to carry registration papers on them at all times. Much, though not all, of the law was declared unconstitutional, but the legislation still influences state political divisions and strongly colors perceptions of the GOP.

The anti-immigrant sentiments of SB 1070 were embodied on the national scene by Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign. "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," he claimed. "They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

That was too much even for Arpaio, who responded, "I don't think the majority of people from Mexico are rapists and murderers." But it struck a chord with Arizona Republicans, who delivered the state to Trump in 2016. Subsequently, Goldwater-esque Republican Sen. Jeff Flake declined to run for reelection when support within the party eroded over his opposition to "the transformation of my party from a party of ideas to a party in thrall to a charismatic figure peddling empty populist slogans," as he put it in a Washington Post essay.

Since then, the Arizona GOP has doubled-down on its break with its past, becoming not even a nationalist-populist party, but a cult-like vehicle for one man: Donald J. Trump. Even before party chairwoman Ward assured the faithful of the love of their leader, the party called upon its devotees for sacrifice. "He is. Are you?" the party's official Twitter account chimed in on December 7 after a "Stop the Steal" activist boasted "I am willing to give my life for this fight" in efforts to overturn Trump's election loss.

The party isn't yet entirely consumed by Trumpism. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, has championed old-school issues such as school choice. He's been savaged by the usual suspects for his relatively light touch in terms of mandated restrictions and lockdowns in response to the pandemic. Ducey also appointed libertarian legal scholar Clint Bolick to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.

But the governor's defense of the integrity of the state's voting process won him a juvenile slap from Kelli Ward, who tweeted #STHU (shut the hell up) at her party's own elected official. Ward had unsuccessfully challenged the vote tally after the presidential election.

The Arizona Republican Party's transformation into a Trumpist cult isn't just antagonizing a governor elected from its ranks, it's eroding the organization's support by alienating whole segments of the population. After Flake decided against running for reelection, his former seat went to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018. Democrat Mark Kelly defeated incumbent Trumpist Republican Martha McSally (who was appointed) for the other seat in 2020. And, in a squeaker of a vote, the state's electoral votes went to Joe Biden in the latest presidential contest.

"A big factor in this slippage of political fault lines has been the mobilization of the state's growing Hispanic population and other communities of color by grassroots organizations, led by mostly young local organizers," notes IPS News. "Over the past decade, Hispanic groups have grown strong by pushing back against the free-range bigotry and nativism of the state's Republican establishment."

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen's vote total far exceeded the razor-thin margin between Biden and Trump in November—an election in which voters also overwhelmingly legalized recreational marijuana. That would seem to indicate a path for reviving the Goldwater/Steiger individualist tradition in state politics—except that Arizona Republicans already anticipated that threat. In a 2015 move overtly intended to keep Libertarians off the ballot, lawmakers hiked access hurdles for aspiring candidates from a couple of hundred signatures to several thousand.

"If we're not on the ballot, we're going to all vote Democrat," Libertarian activist Barry Hess snapped in response. "Screw them!"

Probably less from libertarian disgust than because they've wandered down the dead end of political cultism, Republicans in Arizona do look screwed. Whether they can unscrew themselves after the object of their veneration has been ejected from national politics is anybody's guess.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. SQRLSY One
    January.13.2021 at 9:13 am

    “The organization has devolved from skepticism toward government to veneration of politicians.”

    True of the USA’s entire GOP, pretty much! Veneration of “R” politicians to make it precisely accurate, though!

    1. Idle Hands
      January.13.2021 at 9:27 am

      this isn’t the domain of a single party. See
      https://twitter.com/gretchenwhitmer/status/1346819096160186370?
      or see the countless obama and biden in halo photos the ap routinely puts out.

      1. Rat on a train (FTG)
        January.13.2021 at 9:32 am

        That’s different. The objects of their worship are worthy. They are the true messiahs come to rescue them from the evil Republicans.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          January.13.2021 at 10:06 am

          So, still morons.

      2. A Cynical Asshole
        January.13.2021 at 10:19 am

        Good fucking God. That might be one of the scariest twatter threads I’ve had the misfortune of stumbling on. I need eye bleach after seeing that shit.

        On a slightly more serious note, the tendency of both parties to build up cults of personality around favored politicians is probably one of the most frightening trends in modern politics. That’s been the case for the last 2 presidents, first Obama and then Trump. Political cults never end well for anyone, not the people in the cult and not for people outside the cult. I suppose the good news is that I can’t really see anyone developing a cult like devotion to Joe Biden. The man has the personality of a baked potato and the mental faculties of one to boot. In order to form a cult of personality around someone they have to first have a personality and he doesn’t have one.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      January.13.2021 at 10:07 am

      Poor commies at unreason. They are the crazy side of Civil war 2.0

    3. JesseAz
      January.13.2021 at 10:11 am

      God you idiots are all the same. Government is currently essentially run by Democrats. This includes the unelected members of the deep state. It has been that way for 2 decades at a minimum. The Arizona GOP isn’t venerating Trump, they are recognizing that the media, deep state, and other institutions all acted in concert against him for 4 years. The calls for impeachment began before he was president. The IC worked against him for a year prior to his election.

      The handwaiving here done by Tucille is just more evidence that Reason has succumbed to the left narrative and bubble found in D.C. and N.Y.

      There is no actual objective thought in this article, just narrative pushing by Tuccille. It is embarrassing.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    January.13.2021 at 9:18 am

    Meanwhile, Dems are itching to impose a Socialist system despite the fact that Socialism killed 100 million in the last century…..

    1. sarcasmic
      January.13.2021 at 9:24 am

      Shorter Ra’s al Gore: whatabout?!?!?!

      1. creech
        January.13.2021 at 9:30 am

        How does one show contrasts, double standards, or hypocrisy without resorting to “whataboutism?”

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.13.2021 at 9:35 am

          Good whataboutism that can stand on its own: What about what you SAID yesterday, v/s what you are DOING now? What about what you make OTHERS do, but will NOT do, yourself?

          Bottomless, worthless whataboutism: Well, what about Idi Amin? He did it, and no one stopped him! So don’t be picking on MEEEE when I do these kinds of things!

        2. sarcasmic
          January.13.2021 at 9:45 am

          Why do double standards or hypocrisy matter except to smear the people while ignoring the issues and ideas?

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.13.2021 at 9:51 am

            “Why do double standards or hypocrisy matter…”

            They show the poor character of the hypocrite. They show that we follow them at our own peril! See Bill Clinton, see Donald Trump. Character matters! Do as I say, not as I do!

            1. sarcasmic
              January.13.2021 at 9:52 am

              It’s a given that politicians are douches. I mean in general conversation.

              1. SQRLSY One
                January.13.2021 at 9:58 am

                “I mean in general conversation.”

                Ya got a point there, Bud. Such conversations typically don’t change their minds anyway. Pointing out their hypocrisy usually pisses them off, and they will NOT change, most likely!

                Now if you are looking for a hubby, wife, doctor, therapist, business partner, very close friend, yadda yadda… There, just as in politicians, it behooves us to pay close attention to these kinds of things! Beware of the wolves in sheep’s clothing!

          2. JesseAz
            January.13.2021 at 10:13 am

            Ignoring the issues. like refusing to condemn the BLM riots and only focusing on the Jan 6th incident despite the magnitudes of each being vastly different? Like catching you lying about how you don’t condemn/support these things in a very thread you condemned only one?

            You’re a hypocrite Jeff Jr. Deal with it. You’re also a Biden cultist at this point as you continue to defend each narrative he and the left push out without any objective thought.

            1. sarcasmic
              January.13.2021 at 10:21 am

              What is the point of comments like these? You want me to defend things I never said? You want me to say I never said those lies you’re telling about me? I’m not going to do either. Why don’t you grow the fuck up and argue against what people actually say instead of some caricature in your mind.

      2. JesseAz
        January.13.2021 at 10:12 am

        I like how whatabout to you is just you screaming not to point out your hypocrisy or new found cult like devotion to the left.

  4. lap83
    January.13.2021 at 9:24 am

    Arizona’s GOP Has Become a Trump Cult

    and you pair it with a photo of Christians who are praying.

    I’m finished with this trash site.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.13.2021 at 9:25 am

      You won’t be missed. Seriously.

      1. Idle Hands
        January.13.2021 at 9:28 am

        Trump cult is no more or less than the Obama cult.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.13.2021 at 9:47 am

          I disagree. The Obama cult was based upon race more than anything else. Can’t criticize the guy without being racist, right? The Trump cult is based upon…. I don’t know. I don’t get it. To me he’s a bombastic buffoon who hosted a game show and was elected president. I have never understood his appeal.

          1. JesseAz
            January.13.2021 at 10:15 am

            That’s because you chose to intentionally ignore the fact that he acted more libertarian in policy than any president in the last 30 years because you had preconditioned thoughts on him going in. You let your bias control you so much that you now support Biden and the left.

            1. JesseAz
              January.13.2021 at 10:16 am

              I mean hell, you say “I don’t understand his appeal” when most of us point out to you that we dont’ care about his personality, we care about the things that affect us like his policies. You can’t separate actions from feelings. Your emotions control you like they do most alcoholics.

      2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        January.13.2021 at 9:43 am

        Nor you skreech. Get out.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.13.2021 at 9:54 am

          Hold your breath and I’ll tell you when your opinion matters to me!

          Keep holding!

          Any minute now!

        2. loveconstitution1789
          January.13.2021 at 10:16 am

          unreason really believe that freedom loving people listen to commies lies and coverups.

      3. JesseAz
        January.13.2021 at 10:14 am

        LOL. All the Biden cultists are eagerly trying to push out anyone who disagrees with them.

      4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        January.13.2021 at 10:16 am

        You won’t be missed. Seriously.

        Fuck off, sarc. The fact that you can’t tell the difference between a troll and someone who contributes comments worthy of consideration says a lot more about you than it does about lap83.

        You are a worthless attention whore, who posts nothing but fallacies and mockery. Go back to your chatting with the brain damaged SQRLFCKR. That is much more your speed.

        1. JesseAz
          January.13.2021 at 10:17 am

          He has become Jeff Jr who he has actually said is one of the only true libertarians in here now.

    2. SQRLSY One
      January.13.2021 at 9:29 am

      Show-off “Christians” who can NOT be bothered to study up on what Jesus actually said!

      “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. … But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.”

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        January.13.2021 at 9:35 am

        Jesus, the bastard son of a whore, is a false prophet!

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.13.2021 at 9:44 am

          Time is NOW for some whataboutism!

          Well, what about L. Ron Hubba-Bubba, the founder of $cientology?!?!

          1. A Cynical Asshole
            January.13.2021 at 10:29 am

            I don’t about L. Ron Hubbard being a bastard son of a whore, but he (probably) was a pedophile, which is even worse.

        2. sarcasmic
          January.13.2021 at 9:51 am

          Wrong Mary, dude. His best buddy was a whore, never heard that about his mom.

      2. JesseAz
        January.13.2021 at 10:17 am

        Ahh… the pride of atheist telling the religious what they should believe. Totally not authoritarian Sarcasmic. Not at all.

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.13.2021 at 10:23 am

          Your tinfoil hat is WAY off kilter! I’m neither Sarcasmic nor atheist. I’m “merely” pointing out that all of this public praying by “Christians” is hypocrisy! They pick and chose which words of Jesus that they will follow… And, surprise surprise, they chose to follow ONLY the ones that THEY think will make them look good! SOME of us are smart enough to recognize wolves in sheep’s clothing when we see one!

          1. sarcasmic
            January.13.2021 at 10:30 am

            They pick and chose which words of Jesus that they will follow… And, surprise surprise, they chose to follow ONLY the ones that THEY think will make them look good!

            That’s not unique to Christians. Everyone does it to an extent. As far as JesseAz and his crew goes, please start ignoring them. Their shtick is to say things they know are false to get you to respond and defend yourself from those lies. Then they respond with more intentional lies, and masturbate while they watch you dance. Don’t give them the pleasure.

      3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        January.13.2021 at 10:21 am

        Of course, that couldn’t possibly apply when praying as a group, but you didn’t intend to be genuine in your criticism, did you?

        I should know better than to pause on your comments. Flag, refresh, move on,

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.13.2021 at 10:27 am

          Spinning away the words of Jesus now, Oh Wise One? Wise Follower of the Angel Moronic knows EXACTLY how to ignore Jesus, right? You know, your MAGA-magic underwear is NOT going to protect you from the results of your hypocrisy!

          Whoa! PhD Computer Scientist here has figured out how to move the mouse-cursor, and click on the flag icon! Congratulations, Stable Genius Junior! Maybe You could write Your NEXT Computer Science PhD thesis on HOW You do that? And thread-clutter-post it EVERY FUCKIN’ TIME that you see a post that you disagree with? And expect all the OTHER marching morons to THANK you profusely?

          Well now… Have You and any of the other marching morons ever heard of “The Boy Who Cried ‘Wolf’?” Has it ever occurred to You, that the moderators will immediately ignore You and Yours? Now, when the time comes that Reason.com gets hacked, and some hacker posts a child-porn link to video of YOUR kid or relative’s kids… Or YOU abusing YOUR kid, or “doxes” You and Your SSN, real name, home address, and photo… OR, they post the IP address and WIP security key, access codes, etc., to the self-destruct mechanism in your battery-driven “IP of All Things” MAGA-magic underwear… And You (“The Boy Who Cried ‘Wolf’”) will FLAG the post that unveils all such things… You will be IGNORED, asshole!

          You ever think of THAT, asshole who cried wolf? I, for one, will NOT flag it when they “dox” you!!! Learn your lessons by SUFFERING, ye who will NOT learn otherwise!

  5. sarcasmic
    January.13.2021 at 9:24 am

    Here’s a tune for the Trumpsters.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.13.2021 at 10:09 am

      Here’s a tune for unreason commies and their bots.

      tune.

      Yup. no tune because what unreason commies do and say is retarded.

    2. JesseAz
      January.13.2021 at 10:18 am

      You truly are a cultist of Biden at this point. Sad to see. You completely broke.

  7. NoVaNick
    January.13.2021 at 9:35 am

    You can soon add VA GOP to the Trump cult.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.13.2021 at 10:10 am

      Someone has to save America from the commies who are Democrats, MSM, and unreason staffers.

      1. NoVaNick
        January.13.2021 at 10:28 am

        I am not disagreeing that the dems have some awful as fuck ideas like the GND that could be very damaging, but the answer to that isn’t a loud mouth clown who takes pleasure in insulting anyone who disagrees with him for ANY reason and jumps in bed with conspiracy theorists to the point where he actually believes the BS himself. This was Trump’s election to lose and he lost it period. If the GOP follows him off a cliff and nobody is left to oppose the progtards, whose fault is it?

  8. Roberta
    January.13.2021 at 9:37 am

    Jerry, you need to learn the lesson of elections, which is that you can’t beat somebody with nobody.

  9. Roberta
    January.13.2021 at 9:46 am

    I mean, the guy pulled off what most observers considered a great upset in winning the presidency in 2016, you think he’s not going to be venerated as hero and savior?

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.13.2021 at 9:46 am

    Arizona GOP was never libertarian. Even Goldwater advocated using nuclear weapons in Vietnam. So no your whole thesis is completely flawed.

    Unfortunately many faux libertarian ideas infected the GOP to a degree that the stain of it needs to be removed before republicans can claim to be conservatives.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.13.2021 at 9:50 am

      The point wasn’t that the GOP was libertarian, but that it contained people with libertarian ideas. Not the same thing.

      As far as your second sentence goes, you wouldn’t know a libertarian idea if it bit you in the nuts.

      1. JesseAz
        January.13.2021 at 10:19 am

        LOL. Say the guy who has been supporting censorship since the media told him it was cool to do so now. The guy who went from NO QUALIFIED IMMUNITY to defending cops shooting an unarmed woman because she was white and conservative.

        LOL.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      January.13.2021 at 10:13 am

      Republicans are NOT conservative if they advocate and allow massive indebtedness for America.

      The problem are Lefties hiding in the GOP and LP to sabotage any political groups but the commie ones.

      We have Communists in China, Cuba, and the EU funding commies in America just like America funded freedom groups in the USSR, Commie China, and Cuba.

  11. Bill Godshall
    January.13.2021 at 10:11 am

    “Arizona’s GOP Has Become a Trump Cult”

    Reason Has Become a TDS Cult

    1. loveconstitution1789
      January.13.2021 at 10:14 am

      unreason staffers have outed themselves as commies and they know it hurts them.

      All they can do now is double down on exterminating dissenters.

  12. Earth Skeptic
    January.13.2021 at 10:12 am

    Enlightenment libertarian, to a crowd of average people: “You have the freedom to choose your own path and enjoy your own efforts, but you also have responsibility for yourself.”

    People: “Fuck freedom, effort, and responsibility. We want a messiah to give us stuff, and tell us what to do and who to hate.”

  13. Brandybuck
    January.13.2021 at 10:17 am

    The Cult of the Personality is a cult. And there is no understanding of cults. Half the people I sat with at a state Libertarian Party Executive Committee are now rabid Trumpers championing an authoritarian brand of big government. Why? Because it’s a different brand of big government. The enemy of my enemy and all that. No principles. Sigh.

    1. JesseAz
      January.13.2021 at 10:21 am

      Unlike you they aren’t idiots and can see the open plans of the left and their authoritarian impulses. You don’t mind that though as it gets rid of the people you already dislike thinking it will never turn against you. You’re just a cosplay libertarian. You don’t defend any of the liberties of your enemy.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      January.13.2021 at 10:31 am

      And there is no understanding of cults.

      If that were the slightest bit true, then labeling a group a cult is meaningless. Your intentional misinterpretation of simple language is yet another indicator of your unwillingness to engage in honest dialogue.

  14. JesseAz
    January.13.2021 at 10:20 am

    Shorter Tuccile: If you don’t blindly accept the current media and democrat narrative, you are a trump cultist.

Please to post comments