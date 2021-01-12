Capitol Riot

Why Purging Social Media of Extremist Speech Might Not Make Us Safer

Law enforcement will have an easier time arresting and prosecuting criminals on Parler than on Telegram.

(Michael Nigro/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

It's been a wild week on social media. Twitter and Facebook permanently suspended President Trump following the Capitol riots; Twitter removed 70,000 accounts for allegedly promoting violent and conspiratorial content; Facebook mistakenly locked former congressman Ron Paul out of his account, an incident that demonstrates the perils of overly broad moderation; Apple and Amazon moved to eliminate Parler from the former's app store and the latter's servers, effectively destroying the alternative platform used by many Trump supporters.

The social media companies' treatment of both Tump and Parler has prompted furious criticism from conservative pundits and politicians. "Big Tech wants to control what we see, how we behave, and what we say," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–Fla.) in a statement entirely characteristic of the right's response.

These moderation decisions can be defended on their own: Trump has repeatedly violated Twitter's terms of service, and spokespersons for the company have frequently suggested that he was receiving leniency only because of his status as president. The Capitol riots, in which Trump's inflammatory rhetoric likely played some role, are a new low for his presidency, and the platforms are understandably worried that future calls to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election could inspire further violence. Moreover, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple are all private companies, and thus they have broad latitude to curtail speech, even in cases where doing so is not wise or well-founded.

It's also fair to criticize the platforms for decisions that appeared hypocritical. While Parler has certainly played host to extremist speech, so have Twitter and Facebook—but Apple and Amazon didn't punish either of them, which makes it seem like Big Tech is picking on a politically disfavored minor competitor. "It looks a lot like they're making Parler a sacrificial lamb to political pressure to do something about people talking too uncontrollably online," noted Reason Senior Editor Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

There's another reason to be wary of far-reaching bans and takedowns that have the effect of purging extremists from mainstream social media sites: Many such social media users will migrate to corners of the internet where it's harder to track their activities. Ironically, this could make it more difficult for law enforcement to foil violent plots, and more challenging to prosecute those who are responsible for violence.

Indeed, the swift justice currently being meted out to the rioters who stormed the Capitol last week is an illustration of this point. From the man who stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D–Calif.) lectern to the masked figure who brought zip ties (and his mom) inside the building, social media has been indispensable at helping to identify riot participants. The fact that so many of them tweeted about their plans—or even uploaded selfies while they were in the act of trespassing—means it will be trivially easy to arrest, try, and convict them.

There are similar lessons in counterterrorism. A recent study by the criminologist Joe Whittaker took a look at the Islamic State's social media presence and found that the group was too online for its own good. Terrorists who discussed their plans on social media were twice as likely to be apprehended by law enforcement.

"It is vital to understand the unintended consequences," wrote Whittaker. "This is particularly the case for content removal, which may inadvertently be aiding terrorists and hampering law enforcement investigations."

It's very clear that efforts to remove pro-ISIS content from Twitter and Facebook prompted the terrorist group to begrudgingly migrate to Telegram, an encrypted messaging service. Over time, ISIS became extremely reliant on the service, which made the group vulnerable; in November 2019, Telegram participated in a wildly successful police initiative to identify terrorists who were using the platform for recruitment. Even ISIS's use of this somewhat more underground social media site ended up backfiring.

Many people who were kicked off Twitter or Parler—or are perhaps fearful they could be next—are currently flocking to Telegram and Signal, another encrypted messaging service. If these platforms become the default organizing centers for the kinds of right-wing political extremists currently threatening to unleash more violence on Trump's behalf, they might be harder to foil in the future.

This doesn't mean social media platforms should abandon efforts to moderate extremist content entirely, just that we should be wary of the tradeoffs involved in such moderation. I have to imagine the FBI would prefer for terrorists to livestream their seditious plots, complete with location tracking and time stamps, on an easily accessed social media site.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    January.12.2021 at 4:13 pm

    TIME TO START BURNING BOOKS!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.12.2021 at 4:57 pm

      Call on Amazon to delete the Kindle archives!

    2. Bluwater
      January.12.2021 at 5:00 pm

      In a nutshell:
      The purpose of allowing free speech isn’t because free speech for it’s own sake and liberty. It is to make it much easier for the police state to arrest people for their speech. ~ ROBBY SOAVE

      1. SQRLSY One
        January.12.2021 at 5:07 pm

        Bluwater-the-Nut, naked and out of Bluwater’s nutshell:

        If domestic terrorists have a nuclear weapon, and are discussing how and where to detonate it, we the people, and our government, need to respect their privacy!

  2. MP
    January.12.2021 at 4:24 pm

    MIGHT??? FFS Robby…stop.

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.12.2021 at 4:26 pm

    Why would they be harder to foil? Wasn’t your example that ISIS was foiled on Telegram?

    Well anyway if anyone thinks running something over the public internet even if it’s vpn or encrypted is not accessible to the government today or in the future you’re shockingly unaware.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.12.2021 at 4:36 pm

      The Dread Pirate Roberts agrees.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        January.12.2021 at 4:48 pm

        Eh, the real one is retired and living like a king in Patagonia.

        1. The Great Muta
          January.12.2021 at 4:52 pm

          “living like a king in Patagonia.”

          That’s one shitty kingdom.

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion
          January.12.2021 at 4:56 pm

          Thats just what the FBI wants you to believe.

          Wait does that mean FMsDH is FBI?

          *shuts up and backs away slowly*

  4. The Great Muta
    January.12.2021 at 4:34 pm

    Might not?

    To be sure, Smooth likes his equivocation.

  5. Charlotte
    January.12.2021 at 4:42 pm

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    January.12.2021 at 4:46 pm

    There’s another reason to be wary of far-reaching bans and takedowns that have the effect of purging extremists from mainstream social media sites…

    Extremism is a murky term and you could be next?

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.12.2021 at 4:49 pm

    We all know that there is only right wing extremism, all left wing rhetoric is completely normal and fine

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.12.2021 at 5:02 pm

      The two separate assaults on the White House last year by lefty rioters was actually good for the environment and resulted in positive psychic energy for all concerned.

  8. Mother's Lament
    January.12.2021 at 4:50 pm

    Shit Robby, don’t let sarcasmic or White Knight hear you.
    They’ve been arguing that the corporate censorship is a social good.

  9. Mother's Lament
    January.12.2021 at 4:55 pm

    “If these platforms become the default organizing centers for the kinds of right-wing political extremists currently threatening to unleash more violence on Trump’s behalf”

    Heavens, that’s a Reichstag fire too far. They might just break TWO windows next time.

    Did KMW pin you down with the power of Blue hair dye No. 6 and make you type that?

  10. lap83
    January.12.2021 at 4:58 pm

    Tjry don’t give a shit about safety. If they did, they would do a better job of enforcing laws. They are censoring because they love doing it.

    1. lap83
      January.12.2021 at 4:58 pm

      They*

  11. Jerryskids
    January.12.2021 at 5:12 pm

    I have to imagine the FBI would prefer for terrorists to livestream their seditious plots, complete with location tracking and time stamps, on an easily accessed social media site.

    I remember when the FBI foiled the Randy Weaver and David Koresh plottings – they didn’t need no internets for those foilings. Hell, they didn’t even need a plot. Which is how the FBI usually works from what I can tell. The FBI couldn’t find their own asses with both hands and a flashlight.

  12. Angry Porcupine
    January.12.2021 at 5:13 pm

    Sadly, there is always a Tim McVeigh out there. Now they made thousand’s. Way to go d-bags!

  13. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.12.2021 at 5:22 pm

    Law enforcement will have an easier time arresting and prosecuting criminals on Parler than on Telegram.

    Please don’t make the subhed argument that law enforcement can better monitor us if we don’t mass censor. It’s not a good look out of the gate.

  14. CE
    January.12.2021 at 5:24 pm

    Somehow I missed all the articles labeled “Minneapolis Riot” and “Portland Riot” and “Seattle Riot” last year.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.12.2021 at 5:24 pm

    There’s another reason to be wary of far-reaching bans and takedowns that have the effect of purging extremists from mainstream social media sites

    One man’s extremism is another man’s thoughtful testimony of why he left the Democratic party.

  16. Muzzled Woodchipper
    January.12.2021 at 5:26 pm

    Still ignoring the transparent incest between BigTech and the Democrat Party.

    BigTech is the Democrat party. These purgings are Democrat sponsored, and rewards are in the form of cabinet and other high level positions given to those in BigTech, so they can then write regulation and law for their own industry.

    When the fuck is Reason gonna stop dancing around this fucking elephant in the room? Even Robbie, who I generally like, has nothing but a pure statist, limp dick response of “purges might be bad, but what’s worse is it will make it harder for the government to find wrongdoers.” Fucking really? This is the best we get from a website with the mantra of “free markets”?

    This is anything but a free market decision, but Reason is still acting as if it were. If fucking libertarians won’t address clear collusion between the Democrat party and BigTech to erase the ability of non-party members to speak openly on the internet, what the fuck are you even doing?

    https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-tech-biden-insight/big-techs-stealth-push-to-influence-the-biden-administration-idUSKBN28V170

    1. Compelled Speechless
      January.12.2021 at 5:31 pm

      They need to change their slogan to “Actually, the boot tastes pretty good.”

  17. Taoist
    January.12.2021 at 5:27 pm

    “Mistakenly” locked Ron Paul out of his account. I assume #walkaway was also a “mistake”.

    It’s funny how often battered wives like this author will go back to trusting the tech companies as they consistently and repeatedly go after anyone who’s not a lefty while allowing open calls for violence from anyone who is a lefty.

  18. Compelled Speechless
    January.12.2021 at 5:29 pm

    Limiting speech might not make people safer? Hey Robby, when are you going to publish “Why imprisoning people for thought crimes might not make us safer? Maybe you can be a little bit ahead of the trends for once.

    Where else do people on these boards go to post comments? I’m done. This is supposed to be a fucking libertarian site. They have seceded the argument to the left completely. Pure unfettered free speech is the default you twits. If anyone that worked at this outlet was genuinely worried about social media fanning the flames of political violence they had all summer to voice it.

    Free speech is your right, not something you have to ask for from the DNC and these big tech and social media tumors that they have growing out of their ass. The fascism you spent the last 5 years having daily aneurisms about is here. This is what it actually looks like. The government and all the companies (now de facto monopolies) that host the tools for speech (and can just as easily and gleefully take it away) are the same thing. They do each others bidding and if you don’t agree, you go away.

    Right now it’s just silence, but it will at the rate that totalitarianism has spread this year, it’s going to be cages and work camps. A year ago I would have thought that sounds crazy, but the establishment has realized that there’s basically nothing they can’t tell us to do and watch us dutifully line up and do as we’re told. Why would they stop? The excuse to do anything is just one boogie man fear campaign away.

Please to post comments