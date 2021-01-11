Social Media

Ron Paul Says He's Been Locked Out of Facebook

No one has a right to a Facebook platform, but purges can and should be criticized.

|

(Christopher Gannon/MCT/Newscom)

Shortly after reposting an article that criticized Twitter's decision to ban President Donald Trump, former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul says he was locked out of his own Facebook page.

The page is still active and appears to be functioning normally for other users, but Paul claimed in a Twitter post that he'd been blocked from managing the page. Paul says that Facebook said he had "repeatedly" violated "community standards," though he disputes that claim and says the social media site never identified an offending post.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paul had posted only one item to his Facebook page on Monday: a link to the congressman's weekly syndicated column, in which he criticized Twitter's decision to ban Trump. That move "was shocking and chilling, particularly to those of us who value free expression and the free exchange of ideas," wrote Paul. "The justifications given for the silencing of wide swaths of public opinion made no sense and the process was anything but transparent."

Those are valid criticisms, keeping in mind of course that Trump had just used his Twitter page to promote a rally that turned into a riot. Twitter's decision to ban Trump is well within the private company's rights, but it does raise some not easily answered questions about how the site will handle other world leaders' accounts in the future.

Paul had also recently posted a clip of a video in which Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, questioned whether last week's riot had been intended to distract from Congress' planned debate of alleged "anomalies" in last year's election results.

If so, that would be own-goal by the president's supporters who stormed the capitol last week. There is no indication whatsoever that any group other than Trump's supporters were responsible for the riot.

Needless to say, the social media giant's decision to lock Paul's page is not censorship. The most recent posts made to Paul's Facebook page are available on the institute's website and have been disseminated through Twitter, YouTube, and other online platforms. Indeed, both posts are still available on Paul's Facebook page. Without more information from Facebook, we can only speculate about why Paul has apparently been locked out of his page.

And that's exactly the problem. Facebook does not owe anyone a platform—but if it is changing its standards for what content will be allowed, it ought to explain the new rules in terms that are easily understandable and equally applied. The same is true for other platforms. Those that don't may find that they've only made themselves irrelevant in an online world built around openness and free discussion.

Social media sites can and should be criticized when they attempt to limit certain voices—particularly when they do so without providing clear and objective reasons for ruling certain content out of bounds. Twitter's decision to permanently ban Trump seems to have set off a purge across multiple social media sites with broad yet vague criteria (to the extent that any clear criteria even exist) for shutting down certain sorts of speech.

The president's use of social media to spread obvious lies and stir up violence may have deserved a digital sledgehammer. But moral panic is not a solid content moderation strategy.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.11.2021 at 3:48 pm

    Still waiting, Reason.

    1. Moonrocks
      January.11.2021 at 3:58 pm

      And you’ll keep waiting. Ron Paul is one of those icky wrongthinkers. Reason writers would crawl over broken glass to defend big tech, and the fact that Ron Paul is getting shafted only sweetens that deal.

      1. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 3:59 pm

        ENB thinks he corrupted the Libertarian party with racists.

        1. Brandybuck
          January.11.2021 at 4:14 pm

          Did you ever read his newsletters?

          Yeah, Ron Paul didn’t write them. Rothbard and Rockwell did. But Ron Paul never disowned the overt racist shit that was in them.

          1. JesseAz
            January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

            So everyone who ever read one of his statements is a racist by what measure?

        2. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 4:17 pm

          The ChiComms KNOW BEST how to control the internet! NO Section 230 over there! NO internet freedoms for private web-site owners, over there! ChiComm Government Almighty Knows Best!

          So Der JesseBahnFuhrer wants to do things the ChiComm way! We can NOT let the ChiComms get the jump on us here, in having Wise Government Almighty FORCE us to see the RIGHT way to use the internet!

          1. JesseAz
            January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

            Sarcasmic, you are still terrible at all thought regarding libertarianism. Your 2 saved quotes from Bastiat don’t fool anybody.

        3. ananimasu
          January.11.2021 at 4:20 pm

          If racism means failure to raise a fist in solidarity with people who are burning innocent people’s businesses and homes, then I sure hope I’ll always suffer its taint.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.11.2021 at 3:49 pm

    Needless to say, the social media giant’s decision to lock Paul’s page is not censorship.

    *fucking facepalm*

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.11.2021 at 3:52 pm

      Needless to say, the forced shuttering of daily newspaper The People’s Voice is not censorship. The staff responsible for the publication are currently handing out copies on streetcorners as long as they stay away from the prying eyes of the Gestapo.

      1. Formerly FreeRadical
        January.11.2021 at 4:01 pm

        Wait, do you think that Facebook is literally the government?

        1. Moonrocks
          January.11.2021 at 4:08 pm

          Censorship is censorship, regardless of who’s doing it. Unless the dictionary changed that definition in the last 48 hours.

          1. Brandybuck
            January.11.2021 at 4:17 pm

            You need to get your dictionary fixed. Various definitions of “censorship” invariably include the word “official”. Facebook is not an official preventing any speech. They are a private organization setting rules for their private platform. Ron Paul still has multiple other avenues of expression. Facebook was only his reposts of what he posted on his own site.

            Okay, I think Facebook is being dicks in this regard. But being a dick is not the same as censorship.

            1. ananimasu
              January.11.2021 at 4:26 pm

              Censorship: “n. The act, process, or practice of censoring.”

              Censor:
              “To review in order to remove objectionable content from correspondence or public media, either by legal criteria or with discretionary powers”
              “To remove objectionable content
              from”

              You’re wrong.

            2. JesseAz
              January.11.2021 at 4:34 pm

              rationalization is still rationalization even if the government isn’t the one doing it.

            3. JesseAz
              January.11.2021 at 4:44 pm

              No, you need to stop rationalizing your authoritarian impulses.

            4. bevis the lumberjack
              January.11.2021 at 4:45 pm

              Merriam Webster”
              “the institution, system, or practice of censoring”

              Cambridge English:
              the act of censoring books, movies, etc.:

              Dictionary.com:
              the act or practice of censoring.

              I can look up more if you want. Or you can.

            5.  Harilbaldrian Discoteqe
              January.11.2021 at 4:56 pm

              You’re wrong.

            6. R Mac
              January.11.2021 at 5:13 pm

              Your continued ignorance is noted.

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            January.11.2021 at 5:08 pm

            Freedom of association is a bitch like that.

        2. Concentric Waves of Cheese
          January.11.2021 at 4:09 pm

          No you fucking numpty.

        3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          January.11.2021 at 4:16 pm

          *facepalm*

          You just won the 900 yard dash to miss the point.

    2. D.D. Driver
      January.11.2021 at 4:11 pm

      The first part is true. It’s needless to say because it’s false.

  4. Jefferson's Ghost
    January.11.2021 at 3:51 pm

    Yep. I got locked out of FB for violating “community standards,” as well. Somehow, a thirteen-second video of an eight-week-old kitten was a violation. Seriously.

    1. Ron
      January.11.2021 at 4:12 pm

      Cats are dangerous and they are plotting the demise of the human race as soon as they can teach the dogs to feed them

  5. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    January.11.2021 at 3:52 pm

    Bake that cake, Facebook!

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.11.2021 at 4:04 pm

      Full on fun house mirror version of reality.

      This is free association, fake libertarians. This is an easy one. There isn’t a libertarian argument for forcing facebook to host anyone. Flat out none.

      But why would we be surprised? We have all seen these traitorous monkeys choose a man over the constitution now.

      1.  sarcasmic
        January.11.2021 at 4:10 pm

        stop talking to yourself and then fuck off sarcasmic

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 4:26 pm

          Fake “ sarcasmic” here again with a leading hairspace. “ sarcasmic” is a liar and a worshipper of the Evil One, “Libertarians for ID theft”!

          “sarcasmic” WITHOUT a leading hairspace? Now, HE is a truth-teller! Neo-NAZIs and Evil-One-worshippers and liars? They ALL hate truth-tellers (real libertarians) like the REAL “sarcasmic” and I, Jeff, Chipper, Echospinner, White Knight, n00bdragon, Brandybuck, etc.

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 4:32 pm

            fuck off sarcasmic

          2. JesseAz
            January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

            Sarcasmic, remember when you learned how to use the white space to clone other people like my name? Now you are using your protected name created in those tests to pretend it isn’t you.

            How cute.

            1. SQRLSY One
              January.11.2021 at 4:47 pm

              Tulpa can fool Der JesseBahnFuhrer now! But Der JesseBahnFuhrer willingly believes whatever lies that Der JesseBahnFuhrer WANTS to believe, so… No surprises here!

              1.  Tulpa
                January.11.2021 at 4:50 pm

                Aww sarc you’re still mad I turned you down.

                But lolol that wasn’t me.

                Hey remember when you told us you eat shit? We do!

                1. R Mac
                  January.11.2021 at 5:15 pm

                  I remember that. So gross.

      2. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 4:36 pm

        I like how if you just completely ignore the political collaboration between SV and the DNC you don’t ever have to pretend something bad is happening.

        I like how as long as you ignore the SV collusion between multiple titans of their markets, you don’t ever have to pretend something bad is happening.

        I like how you can ignore actual journalism like Glen Greenwald did and realize nobody arrested for Jan 6th was even on Parler, yet it was used as the justification for ending their contracts on AWS.

        Yeap, you’re a good “soldier” SV.

      3. Marshal
        January.11.2021 at 4:39 pm

        There isn’t a libertarian argument for forcing facebook to host anyone. Flat out none.

        But why would we be surprised? We have all seen these traitorous monkeys

        It’s revealing left wingers can only support their beliefs and criticisms with lies since no one is arguing Facebook should be forced.

        Also amusing is how they conclude people are traitors. Luckily tomorrow they’ll criticize other people as extreme.

      4. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 4:49 pm

        But there is a libertarian argument for calling out bad behavior and pointing out that even though it isn’t government censorship, that viewpoint discrimination even by a private company is wrong. Especially if the aforementioned company continues to maintain that they welcome viewpoint diversity. If FB came out and stated they only wanted progressive voices, I wouldn’t be so critical. Since they argue they welcome viewpoint diversity while increasingly they appear to be opposed to it, I can call them out as hypocrites and partisans.

      5. Overt
        January.11.2021 at 4:54 pm

        “This is an easy one. There isn’t a libertarian argument for forcing facebook to host anyone. Flat out none.”

        I am not talking about force. But I am talking about how terrible it is that companies who dominate industries are using that power to stifle free expression.

        It is terrible. And if you don’t think so, then I really question how far your liberal impulses go.

    2. Moonrocks
      January.11.2021 at 4:09 pm

      So when do we get to personally harass Zuckerborg with a constant stream of frivolous lawsuits for years?

      1. SQRLSY One
        January.11.2021 at 4:29 pm

        Only after you private-property-grabbing power-pigs… Collectivist socialists by another name… Manage to tear down Section 230! Thank Government Almighty for ONCE limiting its own powers, by passing Section 230! DOWN with the power piggy ways of enemies of Section 230!

        1.  sockpuppet catcher
          January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

          fuck off sarcasmic

    3. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 4:44 pm

      Here is the next step in what you advocate for WK.

      https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/internet-provider-blocking-twitter-facebook-censorship-idaho

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    January.11.2021 at 3:52 pm

    Well, it is censorship. It’s just not government censorship.

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      January.11.2021 at 3:56 pm

      I was about to type the same thing. The damn media people are always telling us this is NOT CENSORSHIP. But look at the definition of censorship.

      It’s correct to say that nobody’s rights have been violated. It’s correct to say that no crime has been committed.

      But Facebook and Twitter, et. al., are engaging in censorship. Call it what it is.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.11.2021 at 3:57 pm

      Exactly. It seems that everyone at Reason under the age of 42 thinks that the word “censorship” must apply to conduct which is actionable under the first amendment.

      1.  Dave in a Cave
        January.11.2021 at 4:11 pm

        It appears to be the prevailing wisdom yes.

      2. Brandybuck
        January.11.2021 at 4:19 pm

        I won’t allow you to post on my private WordPress blog. Does that make me a censor? No, no it does not.

        1.  Dave in a Cave
          January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

          Actually, yes it does.

        2. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 4:34 pm

          Also, the minister in the church down the road will NOT allow me to shove him off of his podium, and take over his church! He, too, is CENSORING me! … But the power pigs on this forum? They have NO respect for private property, religious freedom, or, frankly, for anyone to do much of ANYTHING that THEY don’t like! Welcome to the dictatorshit, Comrade!

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 4:48 pm

            fuck off sarcasmic

        3. ananimasu
          January.11.2021 at 4:36 pm

          If you only allow certain types of content and remove (censor) others, then that is what you are doing.

          Sometimes censorship is benign, but we tend to call it “moderation”, but this is more a distinction of connotation than actual meaning. “Walgreens deals in drugs”, versus “Walgreens vends pharmeceutical products”.

        4. bevis the lumberjack
          January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

          This isn’t some esoteric argument. Words have definition. Look at the definition and you can answer your own question.

        5. JesseAz
          January.11.2021 at 4:38 pm

          Are those rationalizing all this crap still not understanding what a platform is?

        6. JesseAz
          January.11.2021 at 4:39 pm

          Let me put it more clearly…

          Can a bank refuse to do business with a religion because they are a private company? Especially one funded and supported by the government?

    3. MP
      January.11.2021 at 4:00 pm

      It’s arguably worse that the populace no longer values Free Speech. If the Constitution was drafted from scratch today, there would be no First Amendment.

      1. mamabug
        January.11.2021 at 4:26 pm

        Sad but true. The real check on businesses acting in this manner is a common ethical framework held by the general populace that says ‘this is wrong.’

        1. soldiermedic76
          January.11.2021 at 4:50 pm

          Bingo. But to many libertarians on here seem to be offended by people even saying this type of behavior is wrong.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.11.2021 at 4:58 pm

            I for one am not offended when people say “XYZ is wrong”. I take exception to those who clearly seem to believe that ALL good things should be MANDATED by Government Almighty, and that ALL bad things should be PROHIBITED by Government Almighty! Such authoritarianism leaves us with ZERO flexibility, free agency, or FREEDOM! UP with individual freedom, and DOWN with enemies of individual freedom!

            1.  PSK765
              January.11.2021 at 5:13 pm

              Bro you eat shit go away.

      2. Overt
        January.11.2021 at 5:00 pm

        To be fair, this is nothing new. In the 90’s Blockbuster Video was notorious for trying to force their “Family Friendly” morals on the media market by limiting which movies they would rent. This led to the infamous “Blockbuster Cut” of movies, where film houses would release special cuts of their movies to the stores.

        Prior to that, there were often blacklists of Jews or Homosexuals, and against books that were troubling.

        The big difference today is that it is the Left that has become filled with intolerant religious zealots intent on protecting our precious gray matter from dirty thoughts.

    4. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 4:02 pm

      First libertarian thing you’ve ever said. Congrats.

    5.  Dave in a Cave
      January.11.2021 at 4:15 pm

      Meh, it’s not not government censorship. Facebook is doing this under threat. They fear that government will come for them and so they purge.

      Saying the government isn’t involved at all isn’t exactly true now is it? So does threatening (either implicitly or explicitly) people with govt force to get them to act against people the govt can’t act against itself is… what?

      Still wrong no?

      1. Brandybuck
        January.11.2021 at 4:20 pm

        This is true. This is also what the Right gets for expressing the very vocal desire to gut Section 230. You want social media companies to be legally liable for anything any of their users posts? Then this is what you get.

        1. Dave in a Cave
          January.11.2021 at 4:25 pm

          “This is also what the Right gets”

          Oh ok it’s about owning the cons sorry I thought we were libertarian my bad.

        2. Ariel Gomez
          January.11.2021 at 4:27 pm

          “This is also what the Right gets”

          And you also think Jews deserved their righteous gassings.

          1. SQRLSY One
            January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

            Whoa, Ariel, you know, now, exactly what people think, even though they never said anything like the thoughts that you have detected? Where did you get your tin-foil hat? What are the Lizard Men charging for such hats, these days?

            1.  Ariel Gomez
              January.11.2021 at 4:46 pm

              I guess you dont like it when people talk about how you were ok with gassing Jews.

              Good. Squirm.

            2.  Barry Windham
              January.11.2021 at 4:47 pm

              Brandybuck said they deserve. Victim blamers blame victims dummy.

        3. Overt
          January.11.2021 at 5:14 pm

          “This is also what the Right gets for expressing the very vocal desire to gut Section 230.”

          Your Liberal Blinders are on a little tight there Brandy.

          The first calls to re-do Section 230 (which I oppose) were in 2018 after Alex Jones was deplatformed, along with several other people on the right. This was 2 years after Trump won, and liberals began handwringing about facebook failing to stop fake news and other bad information.

          The idea that this started with the Right is ludicrous. This started in 2016 as the leaders sat on a town hall (which I watched at the time) and apologized for not more actively “pointing users to the type of content that would allow them to make the right decisions”. As soon as Trump beat the left at its Twitter game, they were calling for moderation on Twitter.

          Talk of 230 reform had not begun yet, when the big tech companies were hauled before congress to explain how they could let misinformation spread. It was only 2 years later when the companies- responding to this pressure- began actively banning people, that conservatives really began the 230 reform talk.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.11.2021 at 4:21 pm

        Saying the government isn’t involved at all isn’t exactly true now is it?

        If your claim is that Facebook is doing this under government orders, then you’re going to have to provide some proof for that claim.

        1. Dave in a Cave
          January.11.2021 at 4:24 pm

          “If your claim is that Facebook is doing this under government orders”

          It CLEARLY isn’t my claim and your straw man is silly.

          Read. It’s right in front of you.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            January.11.2021 at 4:28 pm

            Well, I’m glad you’ve clarified your claim.
            Oh wait no you really haven’t, but whatevs.

            1.  Dave in a Cave
              January.11.2021 at 4:35 pm

              It’s clear to everyone but you. Brandybuck understood it.

            2.  AKinDC
              January.11.2021 at 4:39 pm

              The claim is perfectly clear. Direct action is not the only method a governement can use to threaten and cajole private actors. Direct action IS however, the only thing you recognize as actual government action, making you hlariously incapable of anything like intelligent discourse on the subject.

              This is basic Libertarianism which explains why you don’t get it.

          2. Ariel Gomez
            January.11.2021 at 4:30 pm

            Jeff is desperate. His world view is realigning before his eyes and he doesn’t have the intellect to navigate it.

            So when someone types

            Facebook is doing this under threat. They fear that government will come for them and so they purge.</i-)

            His worls view is shattered. He stupidly thinks explicit threats are the only kind of action a government actor can use to force behavior.

    6. Ron
      January.11.2021 at 4:16 pm

      If the phone company, also a private entity, decide it didn’t like what you were saying in phone calls and ended your phone service how would you feel then? Some email providers are already doing this as well yet society now depend on social networks and email service. In fact during Covid I can only deal with our local government online. this is the Purge of wrong think

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        January.11.2021 at 4:23 pm

        Well, I wouldn’t feel good about it. But I’ve been told that my feelings don’t matter, so I guess that is immaterial.

        If you want to make the case that email and social media should be treated like a public utility, you’re free to do so, but this is IMO a rather strange place to make that case.

        1.  AKinDC
          January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

          “But I’ve been told that my feelings don’t matter”

          Oh god you shit up threads hating on the GOP because they hurt your feelings. I can’t believe you actually admitted that.

  7. JeremyR
    January.11.2021 at 3:53 pm

    No articles about Big Tech refusing to host right wing sites/platforms? Effecting banning them?

    Instead just a mild article about Ron Paul.

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 4:02 pm

      Boehm is usually in the writing of markets and economies. He seems to be staying far away from collusion and obvious anti-competitive market practices… just like he does with China.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.11.2021 at 4:18 pm

      Last I checked, Breitbart, Federalist, Redstate, and a bunch of other right-wing sites are still up.

      1. Brandybuck
        January.11.2021 at 4:22 pm

        That just shows that Breitbart, Federalist, Redstate, and a bunch of other right-wing sites are all part of the Insider Conspiracy to make Biden, and thus by extension, Hugo Chavez (aka George Soros) the Emperor of the Known Universe!

      2.  Koi Ponds are Relaxing
        January.11.2021 at 4:22 pm

        You said that about Parler too until yesterday.

        You know what’s happening is wrong. Your Quisling-like sycophancy isn’t the answer, but you can’t admit you’ve been wrong about this.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          January.11.2021 at 4:25 pm

          Wrong in what way?

          And if what is going on now is wrong in your view, what would be the right course of action?

          1.  AKinDC
            January.11.2021 at 4:41 pm

            I honestly think Jeff DOESN’T think a coordinated attempt to purge political enemies is wrong. He has basically said as much.

          2.  Koi Ponds are Relaxing
            January.11.2021 at 4:44 pm

            what would be the right course of action?

            You could stop covering for people attempting purges as a start.

  8. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 3:54 pm

    Reason is almost to a libertarian like argument.

    1. JesseAz
      January.11.2021 at 3:55 pm

      Needless to say, the social media giant’s decision to lock Paul’s page is not censorship.

      Yes it is. Censorship has no requirement it be performed by the government. That would be Government Censorship.

    2. mamabug
      January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

      Maybe if they go after Rand or Amash next, they’ll make it all the way there.

  9. Brian
    January.11.2021 at 3:56 pm

    Whew! Thank god he can’t access Facebook, amirite?

    Safety secured!

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.11.2021 at 3:57 pm

      Build your own facebook.

      1. ananimasu
        January.11.2021 at 4:39 pm

        Anyone who thinks Facebook isn’t entangled with the state missed the Snowden debacle.

      2. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 4:53 pm

        Parl… Never mind. Forget about that. Yes build you own social media site. Because nothing will stop you.

      3. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.11.2021 at 5:14 pm

        With angel investment from CIA-connected proxies.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      January.11.2021 at 4:01 pm

      As I said in another thread, we need to amend the 1st Amendment to read:
      “A completely unregulated social media platform being necessary to the security of the ego, Congress shall make a law to guarantee an uncensored social media account for every American citizen.”

      1. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 4:03 pm

        Nobody thought it was clever or funny there either.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
          January.11.2021 at 4:04 pm

          Why do you always lie, Jesse. You didn’t read it in the other thread, because you sure would have responded to it, and you didn’t.

          1.  sockpuppet catcher
            January.11.2021 at 4:17 pm

            fuck off sarcasmic

      2. Brian
        January.11.2021 at 4:10 pm

        I would merely suggest that pointless Facebook account freezing is pointless. Facebook could try doing something useful. I wouldn’t use government to force them to.

      3. bevis the lumberjack
        January.11.2021 at 4:26 pm

        Nobody is saying that, idiot.

        Why can’t you just admit a simple fact? Facebook and Twitter are practicing censorship. Say it. It won’t hurt.

    3. Ron
      January.11.2021 at 4:19 pm

      Certain NGO’s that are a requirement to work with in order to get certain things done for the government are only accessible through social networks. weird how an NGO can have enough power tobe required to get certain things done and weird that they are only on social networks. Almost like it was planned that way for the coming new socially correct world order

      1. mamabug
        January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

        Banning a person’s facebook account is not, IMO, that big a deal EXCEPT that FB is increasingly becoming connected to other services people user or need. Occulus, for example, requires a facebook account to download games so people are one wrong post or proximity to a protest away from losing access to things they legally purchased.

        The interconnectivity of Big Tech with each other is a problem libertarians have not figured out how to solve for in a way that works in the real world.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.11.2021 at 3:56 pm

    Indeed, both posts are still available on Paul’s Facebook page. Without more information from Facebook, we can only speculate about why Paul has apparently been locked out of his page.

    Well, I hope you don’t sit by the phone too long and waste your afternoon hoping for an answer. It is known that all of the tech companies refuse to explicitly tell anyone why they’re banned from the platform, beyond the circular reasoning that they violated the terms of service. I mean, I’m only saying this because you write this like you haven’t been paying attention to this issue for very long.

    1. Ron
      January.11.2021 at 4:23 pm

      Years ago On Scientific American web site i commented that tow of their climate change articles contradicted each other . I was banned and they gave me the same line. ” you violated our rules” and when i asked what rule I violated they said “they will not discuss it any further”. It was a proud day for me to be banned but whats happening now is different

  11. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    January.11.2021 at 3:57 pm

    “Those that don’t may find that they’ve only made themselves irrelevant in an online world built around openness and free discussion.”

    That’s just it though, they’re trying to make it so the online world isn’t built around those principles. They’re not trying to have their cake and eat it too, they’re explicitly stating that there are right and wrong ways to think and if you’re wrong you’ll be memory-holed. They won’t become irrelevant, they’ll be viewed as the saviors who prevented those evil people from being even more evil.

    It’s clear that the values of openness and free discussion are no longer mainstream American values, that’s why these companies are rewarded by their users for their censorious behavior. We value the completely made up right to never be offended by anything more than we value free expression, these companies are just doing the logical thing of noticing those values and monetizing them.

  12. Rob Misek
    January.11.2021 at 3:58 pm

    People’s inalienable rights are protected everywhere within the borders of a nation.

    That’s a fundamental prerequisite to setting up shop.

    You don’t forfeit your right to life when you step onto private property.

    If a company wants to enter the business of speech here, it must be free.

    1. SQRLSY One
      January.11.2021 at 4:44 pm

      Everyone… New readers especially… Be advised that Rob Misek is a holocaust denier! He doesn’t share the same reality as normal people do! You can NOT reason with Rob Misek! It is a TOTAL waste of time! (Kinda like Der JesseBahnFuhrer and Nadless Nardless, the Nasty NAZI, come to think of it).

      1.  sockpuppet catcher
        January.11.2021 at 4:51 pm

        fuck off sarcasmic

  13. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 3:58 pm

    keeping in mind of course that Trump had just used his Twitter page to promote a rally that turned into a riot. Twitter’s decision to ban Trump is well within the private company’s rights

    2 things… if the policy is applied equally then it should apply to DNC or BLM linked accounts as well. It does not.

    Also… Companies do not have a right to blatantly change the terms of their contracts at a whim with their users/customers. That is a violation of contract rights. A point Reason is determined to never delve into. Terms such as these are called unconscionable.

    https://www.legalzoom.com/articles/what-makes-a-contract-unconscionable

    The problem here is that these groups often entered into capture where they promised one thing, then gained revenue and profit from users self promoting their own pages on the site, then get kicked off without warning or with random and arbitrary changes to the site.

    In no other industry would we allow this behavior.

    1. I, Woodchipper
      January.11.2021 at 4:35 pm

      keeping in mind of course that Trump had just used his Twitter page to promote a rally that turned into a riot.

      Is this the standard? Because I have some thoughts about various BLM and Antifa gatherings that occurred in 2020….

  14. Marshal
    January.11.2021 at 3:59 pm

    Needless to say, the social media giant’s decision to lock Paul’s page is not censorship.

    What an embarrassingly stupid thing to say, of course it’s censorship. It is not a First Amendment violation. Facebook is limiting his ability to distribute his message because they disapprove of the content. That their effort is incomplete or ineffective does not change what they are doing.

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.11.2021 at 4:00 pm

    But moral panic is not a solid content moderation strategy.

    If this is the larvae which will grow in the proper level of concern and outrage over what’s been happening over the last five years, I guess I’ll take it.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.11.2021 at 4:18 pm

      Didn’t Boehm spend the weeks leading up to the election making mountains out of Trump molehill tweets?

      Boehm, Binion, Britschgi are like “the Squad” of Reason, and they got what they wanted when Trump lost.

      If the consequences of what they wanted to happen are now starting to dawn on them, then I’m questioning their intelligence.

      Voting for Trump was the way to avoid this, and the only hope that the next two years of nightmare will end is if we can elect Republicans. If they haven’t come to terms with that reality yet, this is pre-larval stage.

      The realization for some of them may not come until they feel the need to drop Reason from their resume for fear of being blackballed. After all, Reason is a publication that hasn’t always been sufficiently and acceptably progressive.

  16. lap83
    January.11.2021 at 4:05 pm

    I guess Ron Paul falls more on the “Not okay” side of the censorship spectrum than Trump

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.11.2021 at 4:57 pm

      Or an entire platform, and only just barely.

      Neither is a condemnation of any sort whatsoever.

  17. Jason A
    January.11.2021 at 4:06 pm

    First they came for conspiracy theorist, like Alex Jones, but i said nothing, because I’m not a conspiracy theorist.

    Then they came for Conservative voices, but I said nothing, because I’m not a Conservative.

    Then they came for Libertarian voices…

    Side note: of course, Reason isn’t worried either, because Ron Paul is totes a racist. Right ENB?

    1. soldiermedic76
      January.11.2021 at 4:57 pm

      I said the same thing on hit n run, that this definitely has a first they came for the Jews flavor to it.

  18. Ken Shultz
    January.11.2021 at 4:06 pm

    Facebook is under active investigation by the government under the guise of antitrust, and the Democrats have made it abundantly clear that they expect companies like Facebook to censor and deplatform conservative voices. In fact, they’ve openly called on using the government to break up Facebook for not doing enough to censor speech.

    With those facts in mind, why are we talking about this in terms of private property and freedom of association?

    The reason Facebook is doing this is because Trump is out of the White House and the Republicans lost the senate–and they have nothing to fear from the Republicans for at least two years. The reason Facebook is doing this is because they’re afraid of what the Democrats will do to them via antitrust and in congress if they don’t.

    This isn’t about private property and freedom of association. The government and the Democratic party are one in the same. This is about the Democrats using the government to force private companies to censor speech on the government’s behalf–and arguments about private property and freedom of association are completely missing the point.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.11.2021 at 4:37 pm

      I see I missed this comment before I made my own comment.

    2. Cal Cetín
      January.11.2021 at 4:45 pm

      Yeah, absent government pressure the social media companies might still be doing some censoring, but probably not on this scale.

      But what can, say, the courts do? Overrule a private company? Order the company to ignore government pressure? Tell members of Congress to shut up?

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        January.11.2021 at 5:00 pm

        Find them in violation of antitrust law.

        This is clear collusion on the behalf of BigTech to destroy a company that just so happens to be a competitor. There should be no mystery as to exactly what’s happening now.

    3. soldiermedic76
      January.11.2021 at 5:01 pm

      It started with blaming a few bad and poorly shared FB memes for Clinton loosing. Actually it predates that to, to the fact that for two decades, at least, the progressives have been increasingly less friendly to the spirit of free speech, or even to the explicitly spelled out definition of free speech. And unfortunately to many libertarians have shrugged their shoulders and blew it off with “my private business”. There is a large gap between not saying anything and dismissing this behavior and government must regulate to assure no bias, but it seems a number of commenters believe those are the only two choices.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 5:08 pm

        And after what happened to Parler on Friday, and the lack of concern voiced by some self proclaimed libertarians and capitalists, I have to conclude that they were okay with this as long as it didn’t impact their viewpoints. But now we see it is not just Pro-Trump or pro-conservatives, but it going to spread to anyone not on the ideological far left. FB banning walk away, Apple, Amazon and Google deplatdforming Parler and FB locking out Ron Paul. Yes, none of the groups I stated has a right to the platforms they have been banned from, but that doesn’t mean we should ignore the dangers these types of activities produce. Especially, as you point out that the both parties have been threatening them if they didn’t start censoring and that we now have one party rule, effectively for the next two years. Or that many of these companies have worked with the government in the past, have received funding from the government and that these companies have an incestuous relationship with the Democratic party.

  19. lap83
    January.11.2021 at 4:07 pm

    Then they came for Reason writers and nobody cared

    1. lap83
      January.11.2021 at 4:08 pm

      Was supposed to be a reply to Jason A

      1. Jason A
        January.11.2021 at 4:24 pm

        Damn squirrels!?!

        You are correct to NOT include Reason writers in the same sentence as Libertarians.

    2.  Koi Ponds are Relaxing
      January.11.2021 at 4:19 pm

      Oh I care. I’ll do a post 9-11 muslim dance in the street in front of their office as they get carted away.

      1. soldiermedic76
        January.11.2021 at 5:10 pm

        Writing letters to private companies, if enough people do so, generally is enough pressure to get them to change. Investing in start up competitors, in lieu of leaving for a different platform (as they also seem bent on using their power to destroy any alternatives) is another measure.

  20. Ken Shultz
    January.11.2021 at 4:08 pm

    “People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices…. But though the law cannot hinder people of the same trade from sometimes assembling together, it ought to do nothing to facilitate such assemblies, much less to render them necessary.”

    —-Adam Smith, Wealth of Nations

    https://lpmaryland.org/liberty-quotation-adam-smith-collusion/

    That is a nail on the head description of what just happened to Parler, and it’s painfully obvious that the government is making exactly that kind of collusion necessary.

    Ron Paul should expect all his other social media accounts to dry up shortly if they haven’t already.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.11.2021 at 4:10 pm

      The Ayatolla Khameini’s twitter account remains in good standing.

      1. Cal Cetín
        January.11.2021 at 4:27 pm

        He’s just mocking America in general, not Democrats in particular. So I guess it’s OK.

    2. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.11.2021 at 5:01 pm

      This.

      How long until his Twitter is locked?

  21. AddictionMyth
    January.11.2021 at 4:10 pm

    I fought for Trump because I knew this censorship would happen (among many other reasons). No he wasn’t perfect, but Biden will be far worse. The problem was that many ‘Trump supporters’ (people typically in his coalition) cynically undermined his campaign, thinking that the backlash to the resulting censorship regime would energize their movement. In fact it will quickly crumble under its own hypocrisy.

    Libertarians are second in line after the ‘white nationalists’. Free thinking is an imminent threat to public health.

  22. Brandybuck
    January.11.2021 at 4:12 pm

    I would like to remind everyone that both the President Trump and the President-Elect Biden have expressed their desire and purpose to GUT and REWRITE Section 230.

    Thus it’s understandable that Facebook and Twitter are busily complying with government whims, because the government and its supporters on both the Left and Right are demanding that all social media be put under the direct control of the government. Ostensibly to keep Josh Hawley from feeling bad.

    You want government to regulate social media? This is what it looks like.

    The Comics Code Authority did not come about because DC and Marvel were ordered to come up with a comics code, it come about because DC and Marvel feared that Congress would require them to, so they beat them to the punch to demonstrate that they were good “citizens”. We seeing the same thing now with social media. Fearing that Hawley and other bruised egos in Congress will impose excessively strict moderation regulations on social media, they beat them to be punch by demonstrating, “See, we do care about your feelz, Mr. Hawley!”

    1. Brandybuck
      January.11.2021 at 4:12 pm

      Also, fuck Josh Hawley. Gotta say that now while it’s still legal to say it.

      1. Cal Cetín
        January.11.2021 at 4:25 pm

        Social media companies are champing at the bit, waiting to do Hawley’s bidding.

      2.  PSK765
        January.11.2021 at 5:16 pm

        You stupid ass doesn’t even know what censorship is retard.

    2. Square = Circle
      January.11.2021 at 4:29 pm

      The Comics Code Authority did not come about because DC and Marvel were ordered to come up with a comics code, it come about because DC and Marvel feared that Congress would require them to, so they beat them to the punch to demonstrate that they were good “citizens”.

      The Motion Picture Association’s “voluntary” rating system came about exactly the same way, along with self-censorship of television after the “vast cultural wasteland” speech in, what, 1964?

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      January.11.2021 at 4:49 pm

      “I would like to remind everyone that both the President Trump and the President-Elect Biden have expressed their desire and purpose to GUT and REWRITE Section 230.”

      And before the last few days, I’d have been adamantly opposed to that. But the way they’re flexing their muscle lately, I’m moving toward “fuck ’em”.

      Having these guys do this is like the NYT editorializing against hate speech. Their entire existence is dependent upon free speech, but they seem to give zero shits about the speech of anybody else.

    4.  Abbi Greene
      January.11.2021 at 4:53 pm

      “I would like to remind everyone that both the President Trump and the President-Elect Biden have expressed their desire and purpose to GUT and REWRITE Section 230”

      So? Purging them is still evil.

    5. mamabug
      January.11.2021 at 5:00 pm

      They were doing this before Trump started talking about Section 230, though, so it isn’t like this isn’t a path they never would have taken on their own.

      Between this, YouTube purges, and the Parler shut down we are somewhere between the Hays Code and CCP regulations on the scale of censorship. The former was an industry self-censoring it’s own content while the latter affects all content producers. It’s a Hays Code where the movie studios can make sure nobody sells you any film and independent theatres can’t show it without losing ability to also show those from the major studios.

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        January.11.2021 at 5:06 pm

        Don’t forget the “fact checks” and “missing context” warnings when shared content isn’t in line with the party. And a newspaper being blocked in unison because an article they wrote made The Party look bad.

        It’s been going on in various forms. Now that it’s clear that Democrats won the whole gamut, they took away any pretense by purging conservatives en masse in 2 days.

        And that includes an entire platform.

  23. ENBitch
    January.11.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Ron Paul and his supporters are all white supremacists and should be banned from all social media.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      January.11.2021 at 4:24 pm

      Ah welcome visitor from Jezebel – or is it Jacobin.

      GFY.

  24. Cal Cetín
    January.11.2021 at 4:24 pm

    Do we know whether the government is involved here? How can we be sure one way or another?

    Unless Senator Claghorn chooses to issue a press release that “today I called Facebook and asked him to do something about all these danged right-wing traitors,” how will the public know?

    1. Jason A
      January.11.2021 at 4:32 pm

      See Ken’s post above. The Democrats have stated on multiple occasions that Facebook should censor speech they deem unworthy. Then it happens and the Reason trolls are like, “it’s freedom of association! not censorship!”

      Look, it’s not hard to connect the dots. And, if you’ve studied history just ONE little fucking bit, it should be clear where this leads to.

      All we’ve heard from the “freedom of association” trolls is, you should just build your own apps and sites. How’s that working for Parlor? Should we have to build our internet too? JFC man! If you cannot see that the Tech companies are actively censoring non-Democratic approved narratives, and you cannot understand why this is both censorship and 1A issues, you have your head buried in the sand.

  25. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.11.2021 at 4:24 pm

    Reason equivocating and defending a corporation because of a post questioning authority. By Ron Paul.

    Fuck you guys have really hit rock bottom.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.11.2021 at 5:07 pm

      This.

  26. Ron
    January.11.2021 at 4:29 pm

    one note of caution if we ever get to force social network to carry everyone, a form of equal time, they may require all forms of information dispersal to provide “equal time” as well. Meaning people like Rush Limbaugh will have to give equal time to some lef leaning clown

    1. Square = Circle
      January.11.2021 at 4:40 pm

      And if there’s anything we learned from back when we had the “Fairness Doctrine,” what “Fairness” means is that both dominant parties (and no one else whatsoever) must be allowed to weight in on every issue.

      Remember how US Today had (and probably still does) the dueling op-eds?

      “Here are the two available opinions, folks, pick one. And remember to go vote!”

  27. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.11.2021 at 4:33 pm

    Of course, when someone dismisses Twitter or FB as the Democrat Party’s butt-monkeys they’ll be the first to scream “no we’re totes neutral! It’s sooooooooooooooo unfair to say that about us!”

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.11.2021 at 4:34 pm

      “and we’ll make sure you don’t”

  28. Mickey Rat
    January.11.2021 at 4:35 pm

    “And that’s exactly the problem. Facebook does not owe anyone a platform—but if it is changing its standards for what content will be allowed, it ought to explain the new rules in terms that are easily understandable and equally applied.”

    Which they do not do. They typically do not even explain to the person being banned what infraction of their changing standards that have been violated.

    This is the big problem with the Big Tech companies, there is no transperancy, there are just seemingly arbitrary decsions without explanations.

  29. A Cynical Asshole
    January.11.2021 at 4:36 pm

    …an online world built around openness and free discussion.

    What world would that be? LO-fucking-L.

  30. Rob Misek
    January.11.2021 at 4:38 pm

    Those of you who advocate private media speech censorship must think that 1a can only be guaranteed when everyone has their own platform.

    You completely oblivious to the fact that there is no communication. The point of speech.

    You need reminding that 1a is an inalienable right.

    “It isn’t just Twitter. Mark Zuckerberg (zero votes) had already indefinitely suspended Trump (74million votes) from Facebook. Reddit has scrubbed its Donald Trump thread. All social-media accounts that promote the mad Qanon conspiracy theory are being suspended. Mike Flynn and Sidney Powell have been banished from Twitter. YouTube is now banning any video and account that says the American election was fraudulent. This shows how ideological Silicon Valley oligarchs have become. For four years leading members of the media and cultural elites in the US and the UK have said the American presidential election and the EU referendum of 2016 were frauds. That they were meddled with, illegitimate, should be overthrown. You’ll find tens of thousands of videos on YouTube featuring people saying the vote for Brexit was a fit-up by Ruskies or an ‘advisory’ vote fraudulently turned into an instructional one. They won’t be taken down. Because our tech overlords are engaged in acts of openly political censorship.

    And then there’s Parler, the libertarian alternative to Twitter. Google this week removed the Parler app from its store on the basis that it doesn’t control its users’ inflammatory speech strictly enough. Apple is threatening to do likewise. All those who said ‘Just make your own social-media platform’ clearly underestimated the tyrannical determination of the woke elites to erase ‘offensive speech’ from every quarter of the internet. This is a full-on purge of any voice that significantly runs counter to the worldview of the anti-populist elites.

    That the left is cheering this on is cretinism of the most remarkable kind. They are green-lighting the most thorough assault on freedom of speech that the capitalist elites have ever carried out. They are sanctioning the control of speech by billionaires. They are celebrating as corporate oligarchies interfere directly in the democratic process. They are making a fetish of private property rights, insisting that the corporate rights of virtual monopolies like Twitter and Facebook, in this case their right to throw people off their platforms, override the social, democratic good of free public debate.”

    Brendan O’Neill

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.11.2021 at 4:46 pm

      “That the left is cheering this on is cretinism of the most remarkable kind.”

      The Left does not have principles, it has goals. Their willingness to do anything to achieve their goals is the most remarkable thing about them. I would not call it cretinism. It is utter shamelessness.

    2. SQRLSY One
      January.11.2021 at 4:51 pm

      Everyone “out there”… New readers especially… Be ye advised that Rob Misek is a holocaust denier! He doesn’t share the same reality as normal people do! You can NOT reason with Rob Misek! It is a TOTAL waste of time!

      1. JesseAz
        January.11.2021 at 4:54 pm

        Sadly he is more libertarian than you sarcasmic.

        1. SQRLSY One
          January.11.2021 at 5:14 pm

          Der JesseBahnFuhrer defends holocaust denial, because Der JesseBahnFuhrer can NOT face up to the end results of endless worshipping of authoritarian Government Almighty, and the mass denial of human dignity, human freedom, and humans life, that would automatically follow from the implemenation of The Perfect Will of Der JesseBahnFuhrer. Der JesseBahnFuhrer, too, is a denier of the holocaust that would / will follow from obedience to Der JesseBahnFuhrer! Seig Heil, NAZI bastard!

      2.  sockpuppet catcher
        January.11.2021 at 4:54 pm

        fuck off sarcasmic

      3. Rob Misek
        January.11.2021 at 5:03 pm

        Thanks for demonstrating your cancel culture disdain for 1a.

        As it happens, speech, sharing the factual evidence that refutes the holocaust narrative is already a crime in every nation where it allegedly occurred. Reality is a crime and is not allowed a defence.

        When propaganda and censorship are used together, generations of entire nations are brainwashed.

        1. Square = Circle
          January.11.2021 at 5:16 pm

          Thanks for demonstrating your cancel culture disdain for 1a.

          He’s not saying you shouldn’t be allowed to say the Holocaust didn’t happen. He’s just pointing out that you’re a Holocaust denier, which is accurate.

          sharing the factual evidence that refutes the holocaust narrative

          . . . indicates that you don’t “share the same reality as normal people do.”

  31. JesseAz
    January.11.2021 at 4:54 pm

    I do love all the “private company” cosplay liberals here completely ignoring the blatant collusion of the market place.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/01/11/parler-will-be-down-longer-than-expected-as-more-vendors-drop-big-tech-alternative-n1331391

    1. Mickey Rat
      January.11.2021 at 4:59 pm

      The open internet is dead. Big Tech and the Democrats murdered it.

  32. Mickey Rat
    January.11.2021 at 4:55 pm

    “In the past few days, some of the nation’s most powerful corporations have engaged in a concerted effort, at the behest of a major political party, to limit the speech of millions of Americans who engaged in wrongthink. First, Twitter permanently banned the sitting president. As is its right. And when millions of his fans left and bolstered Parler, a different platform, Apple, Google, and Amazon went ahead and shut it down as well.

    But if you say that targeted deplatforming, though not Stalinist, is troubling, the same people who want to compel everyone to buy state-mandated health insurance, who want to dictate how corporations compensate their employees, who want to force nuns to buy abortifacients, and who want to destroy the lives of bakers and florists who run businesses according to long-held religious beliefs will vigorously defend the value of free-association rights that allow corporations to act this way. So I’m pretty skeptical that most of these people are genuine champions of individual market choices, and aren’t just super excited about silencing people.” – David Harsanyi

  33.  Harilbaldrian Discoteqe
    January.11.2021 at 4:58 pm

    All this is going to do is accelerate the decelopment of a parallel set of communication tools for people not aligned with the Tech Giants. There is vast money to be made.

    1.  Harilbaldrian Discoteqe
      January.11.2021 at 4:58 pm

      *development

    2. Muzzled Woodchipper
      January.11.2021 at 5:11 pm

      One can only hope.

  34. mad.casual
    January.11.2021 at 5:04 pm

    But moral panic is not a solid content moderation strategy.

    Section 230 is the last remaining vestige of The Original content moderation moral panic.

  35. WWT
    January.11.2021 at 5:10 pm

    You know what is wrong with conservatism? Pussies like you.

  36. Mickey Rat
    January.11.2021 at 5:12 pm

    SJWs have less attention span than a goldfish?

    “The New Orleans Saints deleted a tweet showing quarterback Drew Brees wearing a #SayHerName shirt before Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears — which he and other players have worn all season to draw attention to the Breonna Taylor shooting — over complaints Brees actually wore it for Ashli Babbitt, a supporter of President Donald Trump who was fatally shot by police during last week’s Capitol siege, USA Today’s For the Win reported.”

